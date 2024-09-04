2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

Work in recruitment, localization or hospitality for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

Real Estate Sales Staff Company: Aonisshin

Aonisshin Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥550,000 / month. Negotiable, Commission Based

¥270,000 ~ ¥550,000 / month. Negotiable, Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Aonisshin operates mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area as a real estate agency for real estate sales, leasing and management.



They actively promote real estate brokerage and new life support for not only Japanese but also foreigners so that they can enjoy a new life in a new room.



They are now looking for real estate staff for their business.



The main duties are:

-Sales service to each related business provider from the website

-Customer service at the store

-Back-office operations Apply Here

Legal Consultant Company: Acroseed

Acroseed Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥456,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥456,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Acroseed provides services for foreign residents in Japan and foreign-affiliated companies.



The main responsibilities include

- Explaining of the legal system, consultation, preparation of application documents, support for an application to the Immigration Bureau, follow-up services.

- Writing web articles, responding to new inquiries, promoting joint business with other companies Apply Here

Hostel Manager Company: Matoi Hostel & Bar

Matoi Hostel & Bar Salary: ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Gunma, Japan

Gunma, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Matoi Hostel & Bar is located in the suburbs of Takasaki City. Opened in 2023, this hostel is dedicated to promoting the charms of Gunma Prefecture to international visitors. Gunma is known for its rich nature, outdoor activities, hiking and cycling.



The hostel manager will be in charge of managing the cleaning and setup of the hostel, including guest rooms, common areas and the bar.

-Management tasks: Creating staff schedules, managing the payroll and recording and overseeing hostel inventory.

-Overseeing daily hostel operations: Supervising all departments, including front desk, sales, communications, OTA (online travel agency) platform management, payments, marketing, laundry room, bar/café, kitchen, housekeeping and hostel maintenance. Apply Here

JP/EN Bilingual Writers (Online Remote / Part-time) Company: EBIT CO., LTD.

EBIT CO., LTD. Salary: ¥2,300 ~ ¥2,300 / Hour

¥2,300 ~ ¥2,300 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Founded in 2019 and based in South Korea, EBIT is a new type of global HR company dedicated to bridging the gap between skilled professionals and the growing demand for remote work.



Specializing in connecting individuals with remote jobs that align with their expertise and career goals, EBIT has established strategic partnerships with leading companies across diverse sectors, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IT Development.



They are seeking Native Japanese writing experts to contribute to the training of AI models aimed at enhancing writing capabilities.



The position offers remote work opportunities with flexible hours, allowing you to earn extra income while accommodating to your schedules. Apply Here

Recruiter Company: Cornerstone Recruitment Japan K.K.

Cornerstone Recruitment Japan K.K. Salary: Salary negotiable

Salary negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cornerstone Recruitment Japan is an award-winning international recruitment firm, focused on placing bilingual professionals in a wide range of market-leading companies.



All consultants, regardless of experience, will work a 360-degree recruitment model, handling the entire recruitment process from start to finish.



Job responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Consulting with clients to understand hiring needs and advise on the job market

- Sourcing candidates to understand their job search needs and support with matching the right opportunities

- Acting as a business partner with clients to improve the recruitment processes and successful hire Apply Here

Subtitling for Films and TV series Company: qooop,Inc. Ponycanyon Enterprise Inc.

qooop,Inc. Ponycanyon Enterprise Inc. Salary: ¥3.2M / Year *Salary will be decided taking into account past work experiences and ability

¥3.2M / Year *Salary will be decided taking into account past work experiences and ability Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Since 1992, qooop,Inc. (Ponycanyon Enterprise Inc.) has been a leading provider of post-production services for the visual entertainment industry.



Their services include video editing, subtitling, dubbing, voice-overs, artwork design, encoding, transcoding, OA mastering, DVD/Blu-ray authoring and media asset management with a focus on precision and efficient delivery.



The main responsibilities are:

-Managing subtitle projects by coordinating schedules with translators and/or other project managers

-Checking subtitles in English or other languages made for Japanese content

-Translating text from Japanese to English or other languages for video content, business text, press releases, etc.

-Maintaining and reinforcing relations with overseas clients.

Apply Here

Japanese AI Evaluator Company: Outlier

Outlier Salary: ¥4,035 ~ ¥5,004 / Hour Project Based

¥4,035 ~ ¥5,004 / Hour Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok Outlier helps the world’s most innovative companies improve their AI models by providing human feedback.



Outlier is looking for talented writers with fluency in Japanese to help train generative artificial intelligence models.



This freelance opportunity is remote with flexible working hours, so you can work whenever is best for you.



You may contribute your expertise by…

- Reading Japanese text in order to rank a series of responses that were produced by an AI model

- Writing a short story in Japanese about a given topic

- Assessing whether a piece of Japanese text produced by an AI model is factually accurate Apply Here

Physical Security Officer at a Foreign Data Center Company: Executive Protection Inc.

Executive Protection Inc. Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Are you interested in working as a Physical Security Officer at a foreign data center? If you have Japanese fluency (above daily conversation level) and basic PC skills, this could be the perfect opportunity for you! No prior education or experience is required.



Job Description:

-Entry and Exit Reception

-Metal Detection Inspection

-Facility Patrol Apply Here

