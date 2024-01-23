2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

Apply to the open positions in social media marketing, customer support, teaching, sales and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Jan 23, 2024

Licensed Classroom Teacher Company: Growing-Trees, Inc.

Growing-Trees, Inc. Salary: ¥290,100 ~ ¥360,100 / month

¥290,100 ~ ¥360,100 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Growing-Trees, Inc. is a small family-run international school that has grown into a multi-campus institution providing kids in the Tokyo area a fun and supportive place to learn.



Their current open position is for a main classroom teacher.



Main classroom teachers work with assistant teachers, admin, headmistress and the principal with the shared goal of excellent education for our students.



They are in charge of the academic and social development of their students. They must be experienced, responsible and professional. Apply Here

Sales Staff Assistant Company: Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd

Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month

¥250,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Carpaydiem Co.,Ltd has been selling and exporting Japanese used cars.



They are currently hiring for an overseas sales staff.



Any sales experience in English and second language such as Portuguese, French, Italy and Swahili is preferable but not an essential.



Main responsibilities of the role include:

- Connecting with customers from various countries to export pre-owned vehicles and other quality products.

- Conducting research in the assigned markets

- Calling prospective clients.

- Maintaining relationships with existing customers. Apply Here

English Teaching Position for High School Students and Adults Company: Jstyle

Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Yume-kana Study Abroad provides thorough consulting and planning services for study abroad and working holiday programs, that meet the needs of our clients based on country preferences, budget, duration, etc. under the motto "Tailor Made Study Abroad."



In this role, you will be providing English conversation lessons for high school students to adults who plan to study or work abroad in the future.



Unlike ordinary English schools, their curriculums are designed according to the type of study abroad plan, e.g., job interview practice for working holidays or overseas internships, and presentation practice for preparation before enrolling at a college or university overseas. Apply Here

English Study Abroad Administration Staff / Support Company: Jstyle

Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Yume-kana Study Abroad provides thorough consulting and planning services for study abroad and working holiday programs, that meet the needs of our clients based on country preferences, budget, duration, etc. under the motto "Tailor Made Study Abroad."



As a study abroad support team member your tasks will include:

- Contacting existing overseas university/language school partners

- Contacting new overseas university/language schools

- Managing various visa application procedures (USA, Canada, UK and more) Apply Here

Quality Management Customer Success Company: Jstyle

Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Yume-kana Study Abroad provides thorough consulting and planning services for study abroad and working holiday programs, that meet the needs of our clients based on country preferences, budget, duration, etc. under the motto "Tailor Made Study Abroad."



The Quality Management (QM) role is responsible for supporting Yume-kana students during their pre-study abroad English course in Japan and maintaining students' satisfaction and English study improvement.



QM is a bridge between students and teachers, and a substantial part of the job consists of contacting students throughout the pre-study English course.



Main duties include:

- Managing communication between teachers and students and between teachers and other departments

- Offering student support

- Managing the lessons reservation website and schedules. Apply Here

English Interpreter/Translator Staff at Kobe City Hall Company: Kobe City Government

Kobe City Government Salary: ¥4.4M ~ ¥4.9M / Year

¥4.4M ~ ¥4.9M / Year Location: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan As the number of foreign residents in Kobe City continues to increase year by year after the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is necessary to further promote multi-lingualization of information dissemination and other activities.



In anticipation of the internationalization of Kobe Airport in the future, they are recruiting for an employee to work as an interpreter and translator between Japanese and English and to disseminate information in English in order to meet the needs of foreign languages, which are expected to increase even more in the future. Apply Here

Real Estate Agent Company: Re/Max Winners

Re/Max Winners Salary: Amount not specified, project and commission based: 30%～80% commission based on the sales amount

Amount not specified, project and commission based: 30%～80% commission based on the sales amount Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Re/Max stands for Real Estate Maximums, a real estate agency founded by Dave Liniger and Gail Main in Denver, USA in 1973.



They are currently looking for a real estate agent to be in charge of:

- Helping clients find properties

- Dealing with both property purchases and rentals

- Handling property contracts

- Assisting with relocation Apply Here

Video Games Translator Company: Wit One Inc.

Wit One Inc. Salary: ¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / month, negotiable

¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / month, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan NJ Holdings, which advocates "No. 1 Game Creator Group," responds to needs on a daily basis under the slogan "a company that assists in the operation of interesting game development.

It is an open and airy workplace with no partitions.



They are currently looking for Video Game Industry Translation staff at Tokyo ＆ Osaka.



Your main duties include:

- Video game translation and proofreading

- Providing native-level quality checks for translated texts

- Handling inquiries from overseas users in their languages Apply Here

Traditional Chinese Player Support Agent Company: PTW Japan

PTW Japan Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.2M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥3.2M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok PTW Japan is a global team of passionate, hard-working, ambitious gamers whose goal is to make every gamer's experience as perfect as possible.



As a Chinese-speaking Player Support Agent, you will be expected to:

- Support the customer service operations including but not limited to evaluating, monitoring, analyzing of results and implementing any changes.

- Perform language translation and proofreading where necessary.

- Respond and support players issues via chat and email, including but not limited to password resets and more. Apply Here

Korean Player Support Agent Company: PTW Japan

PTW Japan Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.2M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥3.2M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan PTW Japan are a global team of passionate, hard-working, ambitious gamers, whose goal is to make every gamer's experience as perfect as possible.



As a Korean-speaking Player Support Agent, you will be expected to:

- Support the customer service operations including but not limited to evaluating, monitoring, analyzing of results and implementing any changes.

- Perform language translation and proofreading where necessary.

- Respond and support players issues via chat and email, including but not limited to password resets and more. Apply Here

Japanese Player Support Agent Company: PTW Japan

PTW Japan Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.2M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥3.2M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications Ok PTW Japan are a global team of passionate, hard-working, ambitious gamers, whose goal is to make every gamer's experience as perfect as possible.



As a Japanese-speaking Player Support Agent, you will be expected to:

- Support the customer service operations including but not limited to evaluating, monitoring, analyzing of results and implementing any changes.

- Perform language translation and proofreading where necessary.

- Respond and support players issues via chat and email, including but not limited to password resets and more. Apply Here

Marketing Associate Company: Ichigo Inc.

Ichigo Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Ichigo Inc. is a start-up with the goal of sharing the traditional Japanese confectionaries and culture as well as the fun of Japanese pop culture through candy, snacks and kawaii merchandise.



We are looking to expand our social marketing team with the addition of a creative and proactive individual who will assist in handling day-to-day productions.



The job tasks include:

- Creating marketing and social media campaigns and strategies, including budget planning, content ideation and implementation schedules

- Creating and distributes engaging written or graphic content in the form of e-newsletters, web page and blog content, or social media messages

- Contacting influencers and companies for partnerships Apply Here

