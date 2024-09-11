2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

Looking to change careers? Check out these open positions in translation, sales and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

Sales Executive Company: Global Kigyo Co., Ltd.

Global Kigyo Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥250,000 / Month 250,000JPY is the monthly base salary but with sales commission/bonus, the total salary could reach x2~4 the base salary.

¥250,000 / Month 250,000JPY is the monthly base salary but with sales commission/bonus, the total salary could reach x2~4 the base salary. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Global Kigyo is an international content creation and marketing agency based in Tokyo with the vision to bridge communication and cultural gaps. They adapt and work with the latest trends, and create bespoke services tailored to the specific needs of their clients to establish multiple sources of information and marketing opportunities through market intelligence reports published in TIME and FORTUNE Magazine among other digital and creative services.



They are now seeking an experienced sales executive to boost their company's sales. In this role, you will engage with potential clients daily, devise innovative sales strategies, sustain customer relationships and generate new sales leads. Apply Here

Spanish / English Customer Support Company: Tenso

Tenso Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tenso provides services to purchase and ship items from shopping websites in Japan to oversea customers that want to purchase items from Japan.



They are looking for Spanish/English speaking customer support staff.



Your responsibilities will be:

-Answering customers inquiries through e-mails.

-Handling service-related duties.

-Communicating with warehouse staff in Japan using online tools (Japanese required). Apply Here

Remote Japanese-English Gaming Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan 5CA was founded on a simple idea: bringing people and technology together to enable a people-first approach to customer service.



As a Gaming Support Agent at 5CA, you'll handle customer support issues for an assigned game studio. You'll help players with account and technical issues and resolve purchase- and gameplay-related queries.



You'll work with a team of agents under the guidance of a Team Lead and an Operations Manager and take assisted training modules that help you grow, develop, and improve your skills as you work.



You'll stay on top of the client's newest projects and updates, as well as past releases and branding, and help their players continue enjoying the games they love. Apply Here

Manga / Gaming Translation (JP to EN / EN to JP Company: Medibang Inc.

Medibang Inc. Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan MediBang specializes in translating, localizing and distributing Japanese manga and games to the global market.



They have brought over 2000 titles to more than 100 countries through 50+ online distribution stores.



They are looking for a part-time localization staff (Japanese to English) who is passionate about games and manga.



The main responsibilities will be:

-Translating content from JP to EN

-Reviewing and editing translated content (JP to EN) to ensure accuracy and quality of the translations

-Converting files (translated content) into different formats and uploading them to the server

-Support for translation project managers Apply Here

Customer Support & Operations Coordinator for a Japanese Proxy Shopping Service Company: Jable Corporation

Jable Corporation Salary: ¥220,000 / Month Negotiable

¥220,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan DeJapan is a proxy shopping service offered by Jable Corporation.



They handle every step of the process: purchasing products sought by overseas users interested in Japanese items, followed by receiving, inspecting, packing and shipping them to their destinations.



Your responsibilities will include:

-Responding to customer inquiries via email and social media in English

-Solving order issues with other teams and/or the seller in Japanese

-Processing claims with shipping companies (ex. parcel damage, loss) Apply Here

