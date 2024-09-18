2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

Apply for the open positions in localization, tourism, hospitality and more in this weeks' Top Jobs in Japan!

On Sep 19, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Kitchen Manager at Domitory Cafeteria in International School Company: Cezars International K.K.

Cezars International K.K. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cezars International K.K. is the parent company to Shooters Sports Bar and Grill and Cezars Kitchen. Cezars Kitchen was founded back in 2002 in Nagoya Japan. The company has continued to grow through word of mouth in the International School community.



They are currently seeking a full time Kitchen Manager at their kitchen located in Sapporo, Hokkaido.



The essential functions will be:

-Cooking from scratch with love

-Ensuring promptness, freshness, and quality of dishes.

-Implementing hygiene policies and examining equipment for cleanliness. Apply Here

Manga / Gaming Translation (JP to EN / EN to JP) Company: Medibang Inc.

Medibang Inc. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year

¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Medibang Inc. is engaged in the international distribution business, which includes translating content such as manga, webtoon, games and anime, as well as distributing them to platforms worldwide.



For this position, they are seeking members to perform management tasks such as assigning translation and typesetting tasks for Japanese to English localization of content, managing progress according to schedules and quality control of deliverables.



The main job responsibilities are:

-Overseeing quality control of translated content.

-Managing external partners

-Overseeing production progress management of translations Apply Here

Video Games Translation Company: Wit One Inc

Wit One Inc Salary: ¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable

¥208,000 ~ ¥240,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Wit One Inc. is looking for video game translators for their offices in Tokyo ＆ Osaka.



You will be in charge of:

-Video game and related content translation and proofreading

-Providing native-level quality checks for translated texts

-Handling inquiries from overseas users in their languages

-Project management and related tasks

-Managing video game related social media accounts, including translation, posting and monitoring Apply Here

Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk & Restaurant serivce) Company: Ivy Hospitality

Ivy Hospitality Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Ivy Hospitality Group is a property and hospitality management group in Hokkaido, Japan.

They operate a luxury boutique hotel that offers high-quality hospitality, situated in the Niseko and Sapporo Jozankei areas, extending a warm welcome to travelers from all around the world.



They are currently recruiting for Front Desk staff primarily capable of working night shifts at their hotel in Niseko. Additionally, at their hotel in Jozankei, they are seeking Operations staff who will handle both Front Desk and Restaurant services.



Job description:

-Responsible for all guest service operations in the hotel.

- Hotel front, reservation and night front duties

- Check settlements

- Change the date on the hotel system Apply Here

Kitchen Staff to Cook Food Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,100 ~ ¥1,300 / Hour Negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Legend Metal is a part of an international group of companies that collect and recycle end-of-life catalytic converters around the world.



They are seeking kitchen staff to join their team in Matsubushi City, Saitama.



The ideal candidate will be responsible for preparing meals, maintaining cleanliness, and managing kitchen operations to support their team effectively.



Duties include:

-Preparing light meals for breakfast and lunch for a team of around 40 people

-Cleaning the kitchen area

-Maintaining the cleanliness of the dining area

-Washing dishes and performing other related duties

-Conducting inventory and order necessary supplies for the cooking Apply Here

Tour Guide Company: InsideOutJapan

InsideOutJapan Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan At InsideOutJapan, they're passionate about creating exceptional guided tours that immerse you in the real Japan.



Looking for an exciting career in Japan's travel industry?

InsideOutJapan, a brand of MTJ, a leading Destination Management Company (DMC), is your gateway to a world of opportunity.



They are in search of enthusiastic individuals with a genuine passion for Japanese culture.



Ideal candidates should possess:

- Fluency in both Italian and English.

- An intermediate level of proficiency in Japanese.

- Excellent communication skills. Apply Here

