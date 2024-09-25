2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Warehouse manager
- Company: Ringo LLC
- Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, negotiable
- Location: Toyama, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Fluent (preferred)
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Remambo is a proxy shopping service. They offer to buy items from Japan that would otherwise not be available internationally.
As a warehouse manager, you'll be in charge of:
-Organizing the warehouse workflow with different postal services
- Managing the acceptance and verification of incoming orders
- Updating the information into the warehouse database and accounting system
- Packing of postal parcels, paperwork and preparation for international postal shipments
Full time Contract International Sales Staff
- Company: Autocom Japan
- Salary: ¥233,307 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Commission Based Minimum Annual Salary ￥2,799,684 ~
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Autocom Japan Inc. is a quality used car exporter operating worldwide from their head office based in Yokohama.
They are currently looking for new team members who will communicate directly with their international customers.
They welcome applicants with business level English. French, Arabic, Myanmar or Bengali language skills will be an advantage.
As a member of their sales staff, you will assist our customers throughout the buying process.
International Sales Manager
- Company: Artec
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
For 65 years, Artec has worked to design and develop over 10,000 original teaching materials, offering educational tools, toys and hands-on learning experiences loved in Japan and in across 70 countries and counting.
As the International Sales Manager, your duties include:
- Managing multiple overseas territory as a representative of the International Business Department, like:
• Daily correspondence in English and other languages by e-mail, phone, social media and messenger apps.
• Identifying and engaging potential clients.
• Preparing business documents including proposals, estimates, invoices, contracts, etc.
• Participating an average of three times per year in overseas trade shows primarily in the EU, North America and Asia.
Data Analyst
- Company: Peroptyx Ltd
- Salary: ¥97,500 ~ ¥195,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Peroptyx offers a unique opportunity to be part of something bigger - from improving the quality of training data that transforms a local user experience to working on improving the relevance of the most widely used online services.
They are seeking passionate individuals to fill our part-time Data Analyst positions. And the best part is, no experience is necessary - they will provide comprehensive training during the application process!
Restaurant staff & Barista staff
- Company: SABRINA
- Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour, negotiable. Monthly Salary will be ¥162,000 ~ ¥216,000 approximately. Depending on your skill and experience.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Sabrina opened in August 2020 and they are looking to recruit the positions below: wait, service and kitchen staff
They will offer a full training program delivered by their in-house international training team to help you ease into your new position.
Luxury Travel Designer
- Company: Beauty of Japan
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Beauty of Japan is a boutique bespoke Japan specialist destination management company with the head office in Tokyo and local office in Kyoto. Their mission is to disseminate "Beauty of Japan" through unique and tailor-made approach. Team is bilingual with with true passion for Japan.
They are hiring a passionate and dynamic luxury travel designer who can think on their feet. In their inbound tour department you will be responsible for individual and group tour planning, operation and coordination.
You will be directly dealing with agents and high-end travelers to curate attractive and creative itineraries based on the client's interest, providing a 100% exceptional trip.
You will also be working with an internal reservation team in Japanese daily to arrange all land services, while maintaining complete customer satisfaction and smooth tour operation with on-site guest support when clients are in Japan.
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service