2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

Check out the open positions in sales, hospitality and data analytics for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Sep 26, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Warehouse manager Company: Ringo LLC

Ringo LLC Salary: ¥300,000 / Month, negotiable

¥300,000 / Month, negotiable Location: Toyama, Japan

Toyama, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Remambo is a proxy shopping service. They offer to buy items from Japan that would otherwise not be available internationally.



As a warehouse manager, you'll be in charge of:

-Organizing the warehouse workflow with different postal services

- Managing the acceptance and verification of incoming orders

- Updating the information into the warehouse database and accounting system

- Packing of postal parcels, paperwork and preparation for international postal shipments Apply Here

Full time Contract International Sales Staff Company: Autocom Japan

Autocom Japan Salary: ¥233,307 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Commission Based Minimum Annual Salary ￥2,799,684 ~

¥233,307 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Commission Based Minimum Annual Salary ￥2,799,684 ~ Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Autocom Japan Inc. is a quality used car exporter operating worldwide from their head office based in Yokohama.



They are currently looking for new team members who will communicate directly with their international customers.



They welcome applicants with business level English. French, Arabic, Myanmar or Bengali language skills will be an advantage.



As a member of their sales staff, you will assist our customers throughout the buying process. Apply Here

International Sales Manager Company: Artec

Artec Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable

¥6.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan For 65 years, Artec has worked to design and develop over 10,000 original teaching materials, offering educational tools, toys and hands-on learning experiences loved in Japan and in across 70 countries and counting.



As the International Sales Manager, your duties include:

- Managing multiple overseas territory as a representative of the International Business Department, like:

• Daily correspondence in English and other languages by e-mail, phone, social media and messenger apps.

• Identifying and engaging potential clients.

• Preparing business documents including proposals, estimates, invoices, contracts, etc.

• Participating an average of three times per year in overseas trade shows primarily in the EU, North America and Asia. Apply Here

Data Analyst Company: Peroptyx Ltd

Peroptyx Ltd Salary: ¥97,500 ~ ¥195,000 / Month

¥97,500 ~ ¥195,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Peroptyx offers a unique opportunity to be part of something bigger - from improving the quality of training data that transforms a local user experience to working on improving the relevance of the most widely used online services.



They are seeking passionate individuals to fill our part-time Data Analyst positions. And the best part is, no experience is necessary - they will provide comprehensive training during the application process! Apply Here

Restaurant staff & Barista staff Company: SABRINA

SABRINA Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour, negotiable. Monthly Salary will be ¥162,000 ~ ¥216,000 approximately. Depending on your skill and experience.

¥1,350 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour, negotiable. Monthly Salary will be ¥162,000 ~ ¥216,000 approximately. Depending on your skill and experience. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Sabrina opened in August 2020 and they are looking to recruit the positions below: wait, service and kitchen staff



They will offer a full training program delivered by their in-house international training team to help you ease into your new position. Apply Here

Luxury Travel Designer Company: Beauty of Japan

Beauty of Japan Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.5M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Beauty of Japan is a boutique bespoke Japan specialist destination management company with the head office in Tokyo and local office in Kyoto. Their mission is to disseminate "Beauty of Japan" through unique and tailor-made approach. Team is bilingual with with true passion for Japan.



They are hiring a passionate and dynamic luxury travel designer who can think on their feet. In their inbound tour department you will be responsible for individual and group tour planning, operation and coordination.



You will be directly dealing with agents and high-end travelers to curate attractive and creative itineraries based on the client's interest, providing a 100% exceptional trip.



You will also be working with an internal reservation team in Japanese daily to arrange all land services, while maintaining complete customer satisfaction and smooth tour operation with on-site guest support when clients are in Japan. Apply Here

