2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

Staff for "teamLab Planets" (art museum) Company: PLANETS

Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / hour. Estimated monthly salary for 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = ¥192,000 ~ ¥256,000. 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = ¥86,400 yen ~ ¥115,200

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TeamLab Planets is a museum that comprises four large-scale artwork spaces and two gardens created by art collective teamlab.



As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, we are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.



Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks and respond to visitors who need assistance.

Outside the facility, you will be in charge of providing information about tickets and admission to visitors. However, please note that the official language during work is Japanese. Apply Here

Part-Time Tour Leader Company: Tangle Inc.

Salary: ¥1,700 / Hour

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan TOMOGO! connects travelers with local tour leaders offering enriching tours.



They provide a way for anyone living in Japan to earn some extra cash by leading tours around your favorite restaurants, areas and sharing your local knowledge.



Tour leaders are dedicated to providing unforgettable experiences that go beyond the tourist guidebooks.



Key Responsibilities:

- Customizing and leading tours

- Providing and ensuring customer satisfaction

- Managing bookings and maintaining professionalism Apply Here

Digital Media Content Editor Company: Tangle Inc.

Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level

Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok TOMOGO! connects travelers with local tour leaders offering enriching tours.



As a Digital Media Content Editor for TOMOGO!, you will assist in the creation, editing and management of digital media content. You will be involved in every step of the content process, from brainstorming ideas to executing shoots and editing the final product. Your creativity and organizational skills will help produce high-quality, trendy content that engages our audience.



Key Responsibilities:

- Editing Reels: Editing Reels to align with TOMOGO!’s brand style and social media trends.

- Graphic Design: Creating visuals for diverse projects, such as marketing materials, social media graphics, branding elements and digital content.

- Shooting Locations & Execution: Assisting and visiting content shoot locations and support the setup and coordination of Reels. Apply Here

Assistant Designer Company: Untold Japan

Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan At UNTOLD JAPAN, they pride ourselves on curating all-inclusive, fully bespoke 2-week tours that are tailored to your individual preferences and interests.



They are looking for a creative and organized Junior Designer to support their growing marketing team. You will assist in creating engaging social media content, including reels, help optimize our website and bring your basic knowledge of UI/UX and photography to enhance their brand’s online presence.



Key Responsibilities:

* Social Media Content: Assisting in designing and creating visually appealing social media posts, stories and reels.

* UI/UX Support: Helping with website updates and improvements to enhance user experience and overall design.

* Photography: Contributing to photoshoots and basic photography needs that’ll be needed for both Untold Japan Travel and Studio, ensuring high-quality visual content. Apply Here

Real estate sales staff Company: Aonisshin

Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥550,000 / month, negotiable and commission based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Fluent

Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Aonisshin operates mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area as a real estate agency for real estate sales, leasing and management.



They actively promote real estate brokerage and new life support for not only Japanese but also foreigners so that they can enjoy a new life in a new room.



They are now looking for real estate staff for their business.



The main duties are:

-Sales service to each related business provider from the website

-Customer service at the store

-Back-office operations Apply Here

Customer support Team Leader Company: Concentrix Corporation

Salary: ¥372,100 ~ ¥446,520 / Month Project Based

Location: Tokyo, Japan

English: Business level (preferred)

Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 500 corporation, is a leading business process services company, servicing resellers, retailers and original equipment manufacturers in multiple regions around the world.



As a Team Leader Position of Global Video Streaming Customer Support Center, you will be in charge of:

Monitoring, quality control, coaching, quality improvement and goal achievement of team members.

Analyze problems, formulate improvement measures, prepare reports, and participate in weekly meeting (in English) with the client. Apply Here

Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.