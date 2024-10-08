2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Sales Representative For Japanese Car Exporter
- Company: LogiNet Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Located in the heart of Tokyo, LogiNet provides auction access and export services to our customers all around the world.
The sales representative plays a pivotal role within the LogiNet Sales team, engaging with overseas clients throughout the sales process, and closing deals to generate revenues and meet targets.
The main responsibilities will be:
-Meeting and exceeding sales targets
-Providing regular updates on sales performance and contributing to forecasting efforts
-Utilizing customer feedback and market insights to tailor sales approaches and improve conversion rates
Native English instructors for junior highschool students
- Company: Gakken L Staffing
- Salary: ¥7,000 / Lesson
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Gakken L Staffing, part of the Gakken Group, focuses on education services.
The Local Government Support Division of Gakken L Staffing is recruiting native English instructors on a part-time basis for its project to support English-learning at select public junior high schools in Tokyo’s Adachi City.
You will lead classes together with a Japanese teaching assistant.
The curriculum includes daily conversation, linguistic expressions and basic grammar.
English localization job for the game industry
- Company: Visionary Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,850 ~ ¥2,050 / Hour Negotiable. Monthly income：296,000円～328,000円
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Visionary Inc. is a human resources company located in Akihabara, Japan,
They specialize in handling jobs in the gaming and entertainment industry.
You will be in charge of Japanese-English localization of games.
The main responsibilities are:
-Proofreading/rewriting (LQA) of materials and in-app texts
-Preparing FB text for the supervising company
-Checking the quality of the game on the actual device
-Translating other in-game text
-Managing the submission of master data
-IP supervision, etc.
Ramen Chef & Teacher
- Company: Baba Ramen
- Salary: ¥288,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Baba Ramen is a start-up cooking school that teaches people how to make ramen. They currently teach from two locations in Tokyo and will be opening a larger school next year.
Their classes are hands-on and intensive.
All training will be provided. They will send you to an intensive ramen school for two weeks to gain general knowledge of ramen making before undertaking more responsibilities yourself.
They are currently looking for a new ramen chef and teacher for their main school in Meguro.
Used Car Export Sales
- Company: ROYAL TRADING CO.,LTD
- Salary: Salary negotiable, commission based
- Location: Nagano, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Royal Trading, an automotive export company, is looking for an experienced salesperson to be in charge of their Russian customers via email or over the phone.
You only need conversational Japanese for basic internal communications.
Your main duties will be bidding at automobile auctions, receiving clients' orders and negotiating prices.
Software Engineer, Programmer, Web Developer
- Company: Tomoyasu Seisakusyo Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tomoyasu Seisakusyo Co., Ltd. sells interior goods and has retail stores in Osaka and Tokyo
They are looking for a Systems Engineer, Programmer and Web Developer to be responsible for the development of their e-commerce site and apps, internal system modifications, website production, etc.
Specifically:
- Original app development
- Creating e-commerce sites
- Improving, maintaining and operating internal systems
- Creating company websites
- Expanding and improving customer tools (CMS)
- Improving of UI/UX of booking sites, etc.
Massage Therapist at a Resort Hotel in Hokkaido
- Company: Jinmax
- Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Project Commission Based Payment is commission-based: ¥2,000–¥4,000 per 60-minute session.
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
They are looking for someone to provide foot-based massage therapy at a resort hotel in Hokkaido.
Since you won’t be using your hands, there’s no worry about muscle soreness.
[Tagalog Speaker] Real Estate Property Management Coordinator
- Company: Village House Management Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥4.2M / Year In addition to the above annual salary, a performance-based bonus will be awarded. Last year's example: Equivalent to 4 months' salary.
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: None
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Village House Management is looking for a Tagalog speaking Real Estate Property Management Coordinator is needed for handling inquiries and providing support in both Tagalog and Japanese for new and existing tenants of its rental apartments.
Some responsibilities are as follows:
- Tenant support and customer service during move-in and move-out processes.
- Improving rent collection rates (including collection activities).
- Managing properties in assigned area, including supervision of property managers.
Warehouse, Product specialist, Buyer
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Legend Metal specializes in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.
The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.
Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such as forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting.
Depending on your willingness to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the market.
Restaurant Staff at a Oceanfront Restaurant in MINATOMIRAI
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Their restaurant Quays Pacific Grill in Minatomirai is right in front of the harbor in Yokohama.
The restaurant has a brewery and a distillery inside the restaurant and customer can enjoy its flavorful original beers and gins.
They are looking for service staff, who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.
Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.
Intern in the Tour Director Regional Office
- Company: EF Educational
- Salary: ¥2.0M ~ ¥3.0M / Year
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Education First (EF) is the world’s largest international education company, offering global travel and study abroad, language-learning, cultural exchange and academic programs.
EF Go Ahead Tours is one of EF’s products providing group travel all over the world to North American adults.
The Tour Director Regional Office looks after the recruitment, training, support and welfare of our freelance Tour Directors based all over Japan.
As an Intern / Trainee in the Tour Director Department of Kyoto, your responsibilities will be varied throughout the season.
As part of a small team, you will help support our freelance Tour Directors across Japan.
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- First point of contact with Tour Directors (TDs) when calling or visiting the office.
- Assisting TDs pre-tour with materials, documentation & communication relating to their tours
- Answering queries and questions from Tour Directors.
