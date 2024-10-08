2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

Check out the open positions in sales, IT, hospitality and localization for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

Sales Representative For Japanese Car Exporter Company: LogiNet Co., Ltd.

LogiNet Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based

¥270,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Located in the heart of Tokyo, LogiNet provides auction access and export services to our customers all around the world.



The sales representative plays a pivotal role within the LogiNet Sales team, engaging with overseas clients throughout the sales process, and closing deals to generate revenues and meet targets.



The main responsibilities will be:

-Meeting and exceeding sales targets

-Providing regular updates on sales performance and contributing to forecasting efforts

-Utilizing customer feedback and market insights to tailor sales approaches and improve conversion rates Apply Here

Native English instructors for junior highschool students Company: Gakken L Staffing

Gakken L Staffing Salary: ¥7,000 / Lesson

¥7,000 / Lesson Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Gakken L Staffing, part of the Gakken Group, focuses on education services.



The Local Government Support Division of Gakken L Staffing is recruiting native English instructors on a part-time basis for its project to support English-learning at select public junior high schools in Tokyo’s Adachi City.



You will lead classes together with a Japanese teaching assistant.



The curriculum includes daily conversation, linguistic expressions and basic grammar. Apply Here

English localization job for the game industry Company: Visionary Inc.

Visionary Inc. Salary: ¥1,850 ~ ¥2,050 / Hour Negotiable. Monthly income：296,000円～328,000円

¥1,850 ~ ¥2,050 / Hour Negotiable. Monthly income：296,000円～328,000円 Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Visionary Inc. is a human resources company located in Akihabara, Japan,

They specialize in handling jobs in the gaming and entertainment industry.



You will be in charge of Japanese-English localization of games.



The main responsibilities are:

-Proofreading/rewriting (LQA) of materials and in-app texts

-Preparing FB text for the supervising company

-Checking the quality of the game on the actual device

-Translating other in-game text

-Managing the submission of master data

-IP supervision, etc. Apply Here

Ramen Chef & Teacher Company: Baba Ramen

Baba Ramen Salary: ¥288,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable

¥288,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Baba Ramen is a start-up cooking school that teaches people how to make ramen. They currently teach from two locations in Tokyo and will be opening a larger school next year.



Their classes are hands-on and intensive.



All training will be provided. They will send you to an intensive ramen school for two weeks to gain general knowledge of ramen making before undertaking more responsibilities yourself.



They are currently looking for a new ramen chef and teacher for their main school in Meguro. Apply Here

Used Car Export Sales Company: ROYAL TRADING CO.,LTD

ROYAL TRADING CO.,LTD Salary: Salary negotiable, commission based

Salary negotiable, commission based Location: Nagano, Japan

Nagano, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Royal Trading, an automotive export company, is looking for an experienced salesperson to be in charge of their Russian customers via email or over the phone.



You only need conversational Japanese for basic internal communications.



Your main duties will be bidding at automobile auctions, receiving clients' orders and negotiating prices. Apply Here

Software Engineer, Programmer, Web Developer Company: Tomoyasu Seisakusyo Co., Ltd.

Tomoyasu Seisakusyo Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month

¥280,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Tomoyasu Seisakusyo Co., Ltd. sells interior goods and has retail stores in Osaka and Tokyo



They are looking for a Systems Engineer, Programmer and Web Developer to be responsible for the development of their e-commerce site and apps, internal system modifications, website production, etc.



Specifically:

- Original app development

- Creating e-commerce sites

- Improving, maintaining and operating internal systems

- Creating company websites

- Expanding and improving customer tools (CMS)

- Improving of UI/UX of booking sites, etc. Apply Here

Massage Therapist at a Resort Hotel in Hokkaido Company: Jinmax

Jinmax Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Project Commission Based Payment is commission-based: ¥2,000–¥4,000 per 60-minute session.

¥2,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Project Commission Based Payment is commission-based: ¥2,000–¥4,000 per 60-minute session. Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan They are looking for someone to provide foot-based massage therapy at a resort hotel in Hokkaido.

Since you won’t be using your hands, there’s no worry about muscle soreness. Apply Here

[Tagalog Speaker] Real Estate Property Management Coordinator Company: Village House Management Co., Ltd.

Village House Management Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥4.2M / Year In addition to the above annual salary, a performance-based bonus will be awarded. Last year's example: Equivalent to 4 months' salary.

¥3.6M ~ ¥4.2M / Year In addition to the above annual salary, a performance-based bonus will be awarded. Last year's example: Equivalent to 4 months' salary. Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: None

None Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Village House Management is looking for a Tagalog speaking Real Estate Property Management Coordinator is needed for handling inquiries and providing support in both Tagalog and Japanese for new and existing tenants of its rental apartments.



Some responsibilities are as follows:

- Tenant support and customer service during move-in and move-out processes.

- Improving rent collection rates (including collection activities).

- Managing properties in assigned area, including supervision of property managers. Apply Here

Warehouse, Product specialist, Buyer Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Legend Metal specializes in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.



The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.



Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such as forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting.



Depending on your willingness to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the market. Apply Here

Restaurant Staff at a Oceanfront Restaurant in MINATOMIRAI Company: Huge Co.,Ltd

Huge Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Their restaurant Quays Pacific Grill in Minatomirai is right in front of the harbor in Yokohama.



The restaurant has a brewery and a distillery inside the restaurant and customer can enjoy its flavorful original beers and gins.



They are looking for service staff, who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.



Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry. Apply Here

Intern in the Tour Director Regional Office Company: EF Educational

EF Educational Salary: ¥2.0M ~ ¥3.0M / Year

¥2.0M ~ ¥3.0M / Year Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Education First (EF) is the world’s largest international education company, offering global travel and study abroad, language-learning, cultural exchange and academic programs.

EF Go Ahead Tours is one of EF’s products providing group travel all over the world to North American adults.



The Tour Director Regional Office looks after the recruitment, training, support and welfare of our freelance Tour Directors based all over Japan.



As an Intern / Trainee in the Tour Director Department of Kyoto, your responsibilities will be varied throughout the season.



As part of a small team, you will help support our freelance Tour Directors across Japan.



Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

- First point of contact with Tour Directors (TDs) when calling or visiting the office.

- Assisting TDs pre-tour with materials, documentation & communication relating to their tours

- Answering queries and questions from Tour Directors. Apply Here

