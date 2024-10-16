2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

Work in tourism, recruitment or customer service for this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

On Oct 17, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

Recruitment Associate Company: Peloton K.K.

Peloton K.K. Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable

¥3.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Peloton K.K. is a startup recruitment agency that recruits for software startups. They work with fast growing software companies from all over the world on all stages of their Japan hiring, starting from the very first employee.



As an Associate, you will make phone calls and send messages. A lot of them. You will reach out to local professionals about changing their job. Apply Here

Remote Japanese-English Gaming Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan 5CA was founded on a simple idea: bringing people and technology together to enable a people-first approach to customer service.



As a Gaming Support Agent at 5CA, you'll handle customer support issues for an assigned game studio.



You'll help players with account and technical issues and resolve purchase- and gameplay-related queries.



You'll work with a team of agents under the guidance of a Team Lead and an Operations Manager and take assisted training modules that help you grow, develop and improve your skills as you work. Apply Here

Freelance Tour Director with EF Education Company: EF Educational

EF Educational Salary: ¥20,000 ~ ¥40,000 / Day Project Based

¥20,000 ~ ¥40,000 / Day Project Based Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan EF helps teachers change their students’ lives through educational travel. And EF does student travel better than anyone else. Their secret sauce? A time-tested blend of product innovation, global expertise and superhuman support.



At EF, the role of a Tour Director is both challenging and rewarding. Tour Directors work alongside EF to help students and teachers from North America discover the world through educational travel. No two days are ever the same, and there is never a dull moment on tour.



Two things every Tour Director has in common is a love for travel and a passion for sharing their experience and knowledge with others. Great organizational and interpersonal skills are necessary for everything including liaising with suppliers, managing tour logistics, connecting with students and leading fun, educational activities. Apply Here

KidZania Fukuoka Navigator Company: KCJ GROUP

KCJ GROUP Salary: ¥995 ~ ¥1,125 / Hour

¥995 ~ ¥1,125 / Hour Location: Fukuoka, Japan

Fukuoka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan KidZania is a role-playing theme park where kids can participate in various jobs and activities.



They can also gain life skills and additional knowledge through the content included in the jobs, activities and structure of KidZania.



At KidZania Fukuoka, one of their primary goals with the English Activities Program (EAP) is to give kids the opportunity and means to interact with people from around the world. Navigators hail from various countries and cultures and help KidZania offer a more diverse “Global” environment. Apply Here

Operation Staff for "teamLab Planets" Company: PLANETS Co., Ltd

PLANETS Co., Ltd Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 256,000 yen 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ 115,200 yen

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 256,000 yen 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ 115,200 yen Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan PLANETS Co., Ltd, is the company operating ”teamLab Planets” in Toyosu, Tokyo, a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens.



They are currently hiring English speaking operation staff.



You would be working in the artwork spaces, meaning that your work is continually fresh and exciting and that you too can enjoy the immersive experience alongside their guests. Apply Here

International Information Concierge/Tour guide Company: SPart Co.,Ltd.

SPart Co.,Ltd. Salary: ¥1,400 / Hour

¥1,400 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan SPart Co.,Ltd. is looking for an international information concierge/tour guide to be in charge of:

-Giving information about Nihonbashi and the surrounding Tokyo area in English, Japanese and if possible, other languages

-Leading and assisting with tours and cultural workshops

-Replying to inquiries and reservation requests via phone and email

-Updating the information center’s SNS

-Translating and interpreting from Japanese to English (and/or native language) Apply Here

