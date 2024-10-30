2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

Work in sales, translation or tourism in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

Translation Real-estate Support services Company: Daito Trust Construction

Daito Trust Construction Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour

¥1,500 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Daito Trust Construction supports tenants who live in properties managed by their company from move-in day until they leave the apartment.



They are now looking for Interpretation/Translation staff.



The main responsibility will be to handle translation requests in English from [いい部屋ネット] stores around Japan. Apply Here

Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator Company: Eighty Days Inc.

Eighty Days Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Eighty Days was founded in 2016 to promote and revive rural regions of Japan. They are focused on bringing overseas customers to Japan to enjoy unique, off-the-beaten-track experiences in places they would not have thought of traveling to.



They are currently looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service their overseas customers.



Their customers are mostly based in English-speaking countries and come to Japan on vacation.



As a customer communicator, you must listen to their needs and create great itineraries that will take them across Japan.



Your main responsibilities will be:

- Communicating with customers

- Creating itineraries

- Booking land services such as accommodation, transportation, entrance tickets etc. Apply Here

French language Ticketing and Activities Assistant Company: Takada-Travel

Takada-Travel Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Takada-Travel is a travel agency based in Osaka since 2017 and it's dedicated to organizing and creating Fit and Gir tours for tourism professionals around the world, with the aim of promoting a unique and authentic experience in the heart of Japan.



They are now looking for a French language Ticketing and Activities Assistant, where you will work in cooperation with your sector manager.



You will be responsible for the following tasks:



- Organizing ticket reservations and purchases.

- Managing the dispatch of necessary documents to customers.

- Updating the activities catalog Apply Here

Embassy Administrative Role [Entry-Level ~ Experienced] Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Embassy of the United Arab Emirates Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month

¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Embassy Of the United Arab Emirates is seeking a 1 year contract

Administrator to facilitate the operations of the Osaka office.



Your tasks will be:

- Preparing and arranging for meetings and developing agendas and writing minutes of meetings.

- Arranging and organizing meeting halls and offices, and

ensure that they are equipped with all necessary items on time.

- Contributing to tracking the bookings of flights and hotels and

provide the logistic support to members of the Embassy

- Welcoming delegations visiting the Embassy. Apply Here

Librarian at international school Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subjected to relevant experience and qualification.

Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subjected to relevant experience and qualification. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education. They are run by Global Indian Foundation (GIF), which has an impressive track record of providing world class education across 8 countries.



They are looking for a librarian with the following expertise:

-Skilled at handling data.

-Managing a software based library system.

-Expert in Microsoft excel.

-Knowledge of E-Resources at school level

Apply Here

Massage Therapist at a Resort Hotel in Hokkaido Company: Jinmax

Jinmax Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Project Commission Based Payment is commission-based: ¥2,000–¥4,000 per 60-minute session.

¥2,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Project Commission Based Payment is commission-based: ¥2,000–¥4,000 per 60-minute session. Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan They are looking for someone to provide foot-based massage therapy!

Since you won’t be using your hands, there’s no worry about muscle soreness!



You will be working at a resort hotel located in Hokkaido (Furano,Kucchan and Toyako).

You can enjoy skiing and snowboarding during your free time. Apply Here

Native English instructors for junior highschool students Company: Gakken L Staffing

Gakken L Staffing Salary: ¥7,000 / Lesson

¥7,000 / Lesson Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Local Government Support Division of Gakken L Staffing is recruiting native English instructors on a part-time basis for its project to support English-learning at select public junior high schools in Tokyo’s Adachi City.



You will lead classes together with a Japanese teaching assistant.

The curriculum includes daily conversation, linguistic expressions and basic grammar.



After hiring, there will be an employment contract signing and training session which takes approximately 1.5 hours. Apply Here

Driver & Door Attendant Seasonal Staff Company: Setsu Niseko

Setsu Niseko Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour

¥1,500 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Setsu Niseko is one of the largest luxury condominium hotels in the area.



As the leading property management company in the heart of Niseko's famous ski resort, we oversee over 100 properties and are committed to providing unforgettable stays for guests from all over the globe.



As a Door & Driver staff member, you’ll handle day-to-day doorman and driving duties. You’ll work closely with our team to enhance the service experience for both owners and guests, to experience the best hospitality in Setsu Niseko.



Responsibilities and Duties:

-Welcoming guests on arrival and bidding goodbye on their departure

-Keeping the main lobby driveway clear of traffic and direct vehicles as needed

-Guiding guests onto the appropriate shuttle buses Apply Here

Sushi Restaurant staff (bilingual service staff) Company: Sushi Takehan Wakatsuki

Sushi Takehan Wakatsuki Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month You are able to work in part-time （1,300JPY～ per hour）

¥250,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month You are able to work in part-time （1,300JPY～ per hour） Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan At Sushi Takehan Wakatsuki, we aim to convey surprise and excitement, through providing sushi to our customers, sharing smiles and providing a rich and enjoyable experience.



We are looking for service staff to join our team.Here’s what you can expect:

-Training and Familiarization: You’ll start by getting to know our restaurant atmosphere and learning about our operations.

-Supportive Environment: Our team is welcoming and collaborative, ensuring everyone feels like part of the family.

-Language and Culture: Work alongside our experienced sushi shokunin, who has a background in Japanese restaurants in Germany and Austria and can communicate in English. Apply Here

Foreign Customer Support Staff Company: 株式会社レオパレス21

株式会社レオパレス21 Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥7.1M / Year Bonus (based on performance) will be added to the above

¥5.5M ~ ¥7.1M / Year Bonus (based on performance) will be added to the above Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Leopalace 21 corporation has offered construction, rental management and sales of apartments, condominiums and houses all over Japan since 1973. With a network of approximately 155 branches in 47 prefectures, Managing and operating over 475,000 residential properties.



ou will be in charge of supporting foreign customers who wish to live in Japan, from finding a room to signing a contract. In the future, management duties between the manager and foreign national staff are also expected.



Some responsibilities are as follows:

・Provide room proposals and contracting services in both English and Japanese.

・Establish operations to improve efficiency with emphasis on communication with customers.

・Conduct meetings and emails in English at a business level. Apply Here

Hall Staff for fashionable New York Restaurant in Tokyo Company: Grow Office inc.

Grow Office inc. Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cafe Gitane, opened in NYC's trendy SOHO in 1993, is renowned for its New American cuisine and iconic avocado toast.

Their Tokyo venue, established in 2017, brings the sexy New York vibe to Japan.



Join their fun, international team as they expand their hours! They're hiring part-time now, but there are full-time and career opportunities.



Your responsibilities will be:

- Greeting guests warmly and escort them to tables.

- Presenting the menu with flair and take orders efficiently.

- Ensuring guests' needs are met and tables are clean. Apply Here

Brazil Division Portuguese Web Content Producer Company: mybest

mybest Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan mybest's mission is to offer a completely free online service that helps people choose the best products in a simple and reliable way.



With the increase in online shopping, there are more and more options available, which often confuses consumers. Much of the information found on the internet is inaccurate or even false. mybest was created to solve this problem and make purchasing decisions easier.



What you'll be doing:

They are looking for an editor-in-chief to coordinate the updating of the site's content, ensuring quality and timely delivery.



Your main responsibilities will be:

-Researching products on the Brazilian market

-Creating and revising texts in Portuguese

-Managing the schedule and quality of deliveries Apply Here

Eyeglasses store staff- interpreter and sales Company: Washin

Washin Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour

¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Since its establishment in 1964, WASHIN has grown into a comprehensive eyewear company with 70 stores throughout Japan,

and is a member of the Luxottica Group, one of the world's leading eyewear manufacturers,

which owns many leading brands in Europe and the United States.



They are looking for members who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit their stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at WASHIN, with their high-quality eyeglasses and professional services. Apply Here

