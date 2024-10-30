2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Translation Real-estate Support services
- Company: Daito Trust Construction
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Daito Trust Construction supports tenants who live in properties managed by their company from move-in day until they leave the apartment.
They are now looking for Interpretation/Translation staff.
The main responsibility will be to handle translation requests in English from [いい部屋ネット] stores around Japan.
Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator
- Company: Eighty Days Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eighty Days was founded in 2016 to promote and revive rural regions of Japan. They are focused on bringing overseas customers to Japan to enjoy unique, off-the-beaten-track experiences in places they would not have thought of traveling to.
They are currently looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service their overseas customers.
Their customers are mostly based in English-speaking countries and come to Japan on vacation.
As a customer communicator, you must listen to their needs and create great itineraries that will take them across Japan.
Your main responsibilities will be:
- Communicating with customers
- Creating itineraries
- Booking land services such as accommodation, transportation, entrance tickets etc.
French language Ticketing and Activities Assistant
- Company: Takada-Travel
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Takada-Travel is a travel agency based in Osaka since 2017 and it's dedicated to organizing and creating Fit and Gir tours for tourism professionals around the world, with the aim of promoting a unique and authentic experience in the heart of Japan.
They are now looking for a French language Ticketing and Activities Assistant, where you will work in cooperation with your sector manager.
You will be responsible for the following tasks:
- Organizing ticket reservations and purchases.
- Managing the dispatch of necessary documents to customers.
- Updating the activities catalog
Embassy Administrative Role [Entry-Level ~ Experienced]
- Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
- Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Embassy Of the United Arab Emirates is seeking a 1 year contract
Administrator to facilitate the operations of the Osaka office.
Your tasks will be:
- Preparing and arranging for meetings and developing agendas and writing minutes of meetings.
- Arranging and organizing meeting halls and offices, and
ensure that they are equipped with all necessary items on time.
- Contributing to tracking the bookings of flights and hotels and
provide the logistic support to members of the Embassy
- Welcoming delegations visiting the Embassy.
Librarian at international school
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subjected to relevant experience and qualification.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
GIIS Tokyo is a part of the GIIS network of award winning international schools with proven credentials in the field of education. They are run by Global Indian Foundation (GIF), which has an impressive track record of providing world class education across 8 countries.
They are looking for a librarian with the following expertise:
-Skilled at handling data.
-Managing a software based library system.
-Expert in Microsoft excel.
-Knowledge of E-Resources at school level
Massage Therapist at a Resort Hotel in Hokkaido
- Company: Jinmax
- Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Project Commission Based Payment is commission-based: ¥2,000–¥4,000 per 60-minute session.
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
They are looking for someone to provide foot-based massage therapy!
Since you won’t be using your hands, there’s no worry about muscle soreness!
You will be working at a resort hotel located in Hokkaido (Furano,Kucchan and Toyako).
You can enjoy skiing and snowboarding during your free time.
Native English instructors for junior highschool students
- Company: Gakken L Staffing
- Salary: ¥7,000 / Lesson
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Local Government Support Division of Gakken L Staffing is recruiting native English instructors on a part-time basis for its project to support English-learning at select public junior high schools in Tokyo’s Adachi City.
You will lead classes together with a Japanese teaching assistant.
The curriculum includes daily conversation, linguistic expressions and basic grammar.
After hiring, there will be an employment contract signing and training session which takes approximately 1.5 hours.
Driver & Door Attendant Seasonal Staff
- Company: Setsu Niseko
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Setsu Niseko is one of the largest luxury condominium hotels in the area.
As the leading property management company in the heart of Niseko's famous ski resort, we oversee over 100 properties and are committed to providing unforgettable stays for guests from all over the globe.
As a Door & Driver staff member, you’ll handle day-to-day doorman and driving duties. You’ll work closely with our team to enhance the service experience for both owners and guests, to experience the best hospitality in Setsu Niseko.
Responsibilities and Duties:
-Welcoming guests on arrival and bidding goodbye on their departure
-Keeping the main lobby driveway clear of traffic and direct vehicles as needed
-Guiding guests onto the appropriate shuttle buses
Sushi Restaurant staff (bilingual service staff)
- Company: Sushi Takehan Wakatsuki
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥380,000 / Month You are able to work in part-time （1,300JPY～ per hour）
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At Sushi Takehan Wakatsuki, we aim to convey surprise and excitement, through providing sushi to our customers, sharing smiles and providing a rich and enjoyable experience.
We are looking for service staff to join our team.Here’s what you can expect:
-Training and Familiarization: You’ll start by getting to know our restaurant atmosphere and learning about our operations.
-Supportive Environment: Our team is welcoming and collaborative, ensuring everyone feels like part of the family.
-Language and Culture: Work alongside our experienced sushi shokunin, who has a background in Japanese restaurants in Germany and Austria and can communicate in English.
Foreign Customer Support Staff
- Company: 株式会社レオパレス21
- Salary: ¥5.5M ~ ¥7.1M / Year Bonus (based on performance) will be added to the above
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Leopalace 21 corporation has offered construction, rental management and sales of apartments, condominiums and houses all over Japan since 1973. With a network of approximately 155 branches in 47 prefectures, Managing and operating over 475,000 residential properties.
ou will be in charge of supporting foreign customers who wish to live in Japan, from finding a room to signing a contract. In the future, management duties between the manager and foreign national staff are also expected.
Some responsibilities are as follows:
・Provide room proposals and contracting services in both English and Japanese.
・Establish operations to improve efficiency with emphasis on communication with customers.
・Conduct meetings and emails in English at a business level.
Hall Staff for fashionable New York Restaurant in Tokyo
- Company: Grow Office inc.
- Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Cafe Gitane, opened in NYC's trendy SOHO in 1993, is renowned for its New American cuisine and iconic avocado toast.
Their Tokyo venue, established in 2017, brings the sexy New York vibe to Japan.
Join their fun, international team as they expand their hours! They're hiring part-time now, but there are full-time and career opportunities.
Your responsibilities will be:
- Greeting guests warmly and escort them to tables.
- Presenting the menu with flair and take orders efficiently.
- Ensuring guests' needs are met and tables are clean.
Brazil Division Portuguese Web Content Producer
- Company: mybest
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
mybest's mission is to offer a completely free online service that helps people choose the best products in a simple and reliable way.
With the increase in online shopping, there are more and more options available, which often confuses consumers. Much of the information found on the internet is inaccurate or even false. mybest was created to solve this problem and make purchasing decisions easier.
What you'll be doing:
They are looking for an editor-in-chief to coordinate the updating of the site's content, ensuring quality and timely delivery.
Your main responsibilities will be:
-Researching products on the Brazilian market
-Creating and revising texts in Portuguese
-Managing the schedule and quality of deliveries
Eyeglasses store staff- interpreter and sales
- Company: Washin
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Since its establishment in 1964, WASHIN has grown into a comprehensive eyewear company with 70 stores throughout Japan,
and is a member of the Luxottica Group, one of the world's leading eyewear manufacturers,
which owns many leading brands in Europe and the United States.
They are looking for members who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit their stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at WASHIN, with their high-quality eyeglasses and professional services.
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service