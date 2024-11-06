2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

Job hunting in Japan? Check out these open positions in localization, sales, engineering and more in this week's Top Jobs in Japan!

Localization and Marketing Representative (German) Company: Celsys

Celsys Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Clip Studio Paint is a digital drawing application used by 40 million creators worldwide.



The person hired will be responsible for the localization and cultural adaptation of services and content related to the Clip Studio Paint application, as well as marketing for Germany.



Among the tasks to be performed are the planning and production of content, advertisements and promotions to spread the application from Japan to other countries around the world and encourage more creators to use it.



Your responsibilities will include translation tasks: the coordinator assigns to the person in charge the translation requests generated in the company, such as UI for applications and services, content related to usage and marketing.



Marketing duties:

- Planning and executing promotional events.

- Influencer marketing, focusing on Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube

- Holding workshops and live drawing at events

- Building fans, increasing awareness through the use of SNS

- Continuously improving Google / SNS ads Apply Here

IT Engineer Company: TransVision

TransVision Salary: Salary commensurate with experience

Salary commensurate with experience Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok TransVision is looking for a skilled IT Engineer to develop a web version of the CS survey and build a system to link web URL information to an external printing company.



Responsibilities:

- Creating a new web survey screen

- Implementing a function to send form data to an external printer.

- Modifying data interfaces with other internal applications

- Output CSV files of web survey results



Reporting Responsibilities:

- Following the instructions of the BP manager and perform the assigned tasks sincerely.

- Reporting the status of the deliverables to the BP manager so that delivery dates and quality are met. Apply Here

Robotic Sales Representative Company: Procept BiroRobotics

Procept BiroRobotics Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Procept BioRobotics is committed to revolutionizing treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia through innovation in surgical robotics.



This sales position is responsible for selling the Aquabeam Robotic System to greenfield and existing hospitals in the defined territory and establishing Aquablation as the treatment of choice for men suffering from BPH.



Tasks include:

- Meeting or exceeding quarterly sales quota for the defined area.

- Working with the sales manager to develop a plan that outlines sales objectives tailored to the local market

- Managing the sales process of the Aquabeam System into new and existing hospitals

- Building clinical and administrative support through technical presentations, executive meetings and marketing events

- Identifying key institutions, generate market awareness, and drive sales of the Aquabeam System within an assigned sales territory

- Partnering with the Customer Service team to meet and exceed customer expectations

- Maintaining records in the PROCEPT CRM system on contacts and facilities

- Providing support in the resolution of product complaints and/or safety issues Apply Here

Full-Time Contract Marketing Staff (SMM & Video Specialist) Company: Autocom Japan

Autocom Japan Salary: ¥233,307 / Month

¥233,307 / Month Location: Kanagawa, Japan

Kanagawa, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Join Autocom Japan as an SMM Specialist!



A large export company is looking for an enthusiastic SMM specialist to strengthen our marketing team. We value honesty, integrity, and perseverance, which form the foundation of our work culture. At our company, you will find a positive and respectful atmosphere focused on long-term growth, with a commitment to making steady progress every day.



What we expect from you:

- Proficiency in video editing, particularly with CapCut.

- Occasional travel to shoot video content.

- Creation of both vertical and horizontal content for social media, with a focus on Telegram and VKontakte.

- Generation of creative ideas, scriptwriting for videos and posting content across social media platforms.



Requirements:

- Native-level Russian proficiency.

- Experience working with CapCut, with a strong portfolio showcasing your work, including content and script examples. Apply Here

[Remote Work] Japanese-English Gaming Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Gaming Support Agent, you'll handle customer support issues for an assigned game studio. You'll help players with account and technical issues and resolve purchase- and gameplay-related queries. You'll work with a team of agents under the guidance of a Team Lead and an Operations Manager and take assisted training modules that help you grow, develop, and improve your skills as you work. You'll stay on top of the client's newest projects and updates, as well as past releases and branding, and help their players continue enjoying the games they love.



Job requirements:

-You speak Japanese at an advanced level (C1 minimum) and English at an intermediate level (B2 minimum)

- You have in-depth gaming knowledge and love anything related to video games

- You own a PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox One Series X, Nintendo Switch or a modern gaming PC/laptop

- You are a fast learner, take initiative and excel at troubleshooting

- You have a dedicated quiet workspace located within your residence Apply Here

Finance Executive Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subjected to relevant experience and qualification.

Salary will be discussed during the interview and is subjected to relevant experience and qualification. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) is looking to hire a Finance Executive.



Job responsibilities include but are not limited to:

- Handling accounts payable activities such as: invoices and invoice compliance checks

- Maintaining all vendor contracts via online Japanese Banking system

- New Vendor/Employee Bank set up in system (Japanese)

- Employee expense claim processing and payment

- Co-ordinating with shared services team in India for invoice processing and month end activities

- Co-ordination with a third-party tax consultant for month end and Tax payments

- Overseeing bank reconciliation, AP month end closure, accrual booking/AP & Advances check, prepaid check

- Collaborating with the PO team

to handle parent queries in Japanese and English

- Processing refunds Apply Here

