2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

By GaijinPot Blog Nov 12, 2024 1 min read

Global Medical Courier Company: CryoSend

CryoSend Salary: ¥100,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Project Project Based Commission Based

¥100,000 ~ ¥800,000 / Project Project Based Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications Ok CryoSend is looking to hire a Medical Hand Carry Service Provider for the reproductive medical community and life-sciences companies.



The primary job is to transport biological materials from hospital to hospital, lab to lab.



The job requires carrying a container that weighs about 10 kgs which must be carried as a back pack type of carry-on luggage.



Most of the time you will be working by yourself and communicating with the team via apps or email, so you need to enjoy being independent and be able to rely on yourself and your abilities.



Job requirements:

- You should be available at minimum for two weeks a month or more.

- English is a must.

- You should be able to freely enter the United States and Europe either by passport held or Visa obtained.

- You must be able to present yourself professionally and represent the company in a business like manner at all times. Apply Here

Night Shift Hotel Front Staff Company: The Lively Osaka Honmachi

The Lively Osaka Honmachi Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month

¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Lively Osaka Honmachi is looking for Night Shift Hotel Front Staff.



While experience isn't strictly required for this role, candidates must be able to communicate in English and Japanese (N2 or equivalent).

We are looking for people who are proactive and have a positive attitude.

As well as those who always are willing to actively utilize their own ideas and creativity. Those who wish to serve the guests with the utmost hospitality service.



Tasks include but are not limited to:

・Reception

・Check-in/ Check-out

・Reservation management

・Responding to inquiries

・Building patrol Apply Here

Warehouse Operation, Product Specialist Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.



The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. The successful candidate will be performing tasks that require physical strength.



Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such us forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting, etc.



If you are a motivated Japanese job seeker or foreign national, willing to work and grow in a dynamic company - apply with us. Apply Here

Service Staff (Waiter) & Receptionist at Stylish Restaurant Company: Yaumay

Yaumay Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour Negotiable Monthly Salary will be ¥202,400 ~ ¥528,000 approximately. Depending on your skill and experience.

¥1,300 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour Negotiable Monthly Salary will be ¥202,400 ~ ¥528,000 approximately. Depending on your skill and experience. Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Join YAUMAY - A Boutique Dim Sum Experience by Alan Yau in Marunouchi, Tokyo



Since opening in November 2018, Yaumay has delighted guests with an exceptional culinary experience. Now, we’re looking for passionate individuals to join our team!



Why Work at Yaumay?

• Fully Paid Training: Get comprehensive training to thrive in your role

• Transportation Reimbursement: Up to 500 JPY round trip per day

• Staff Meals: Provided during lunch breaks

• Employee Discount: Enjoy dining benefits as part of our team

• Salary Growth Opportunities: Based on performance and experience



If you’re excited to be part of an internationally recognized restaurant and eager to grow your career in hospitality, we’d love to meet you. Join us at Yaumay and make a mark in the world of fine dim sum dining in Tokyo!



Now Hiring:

• Service Staff

• Waiter/Waitress

• Bartender

• Sommelier

• Reception

• Kitchen Staff Apply Here

Foreign Customer Support Company: Hamakura-Style Store Production Inc.

Hamakura-Style Store Production Inc. Salary: ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable

¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan GrandHammer is a new complex in Shinbashi, Tokyo that consists of a total of nine floors where Japanese culture and entertainment can be experienced, aiming to create an environment that can be enjoyed by both domestic and international customers.



As hall staff, you will be tasked with the following:

・Guiding customers and take their orders

・Preparing drinks and serving menus

・Cleaning up afterwards



Required Experience and Skills:

・(Language skills) English: Casual Conversation level, Japanese: Casual Conversation level (JLPT N3 level or above)

*No restrictions by hair style, hair color, beard, earrings, nails Apply Here

Automobile Export Sales (Experience in vehicle exports) Company: Royal Trading Co., Ltd.

Royal Trading Co., Ltd. Salary: Salary negotiable Performance-based commission structure with opportunities to earn ¥800,000+ per month(Based salary + commission)

Salary negotiable Performance-based commission structure with opportunities to earn ¥800,000+ per month(Based salary + commission) Location: Nagano, Japan

Nagano, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Royal Trading is seeking motivated and dynamic sales team members to provide international customer service via email and phone. Our headquarters is located in Nagano Prefecture, with work locations available in both Tokyo and Nagano.



At Royal Trading, we offer a rewarding career with ample opportunities for growth. In addition to a competitive base salary, top performers have the potential to earn over ¥800,000 per month through commissions.



We are looking for enthusiastic individuals ready to take on challenges in a fast-paced, international environment.



Key Responsibilities:

- Manage relationships with international clients via email and phone

- Negotiate prices and receive orders from overseas clients

- Bid on and procure vehicles from auctions

- Ensure the smooth logistics of vehicle procurement and delivery



Qualifications:

- Experience or currently in the used car export industry

- Currently residing in Japan

- English or Russian speakers

- Strong negotiation and client relationship skills



We look forward to receiving your application! Apply Here

English Content Editor Company: Matcha Inc.

Matcha Inc. Salary: ¥3.7M / Year

¥3.7M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This position will be responsible for the growth and operation of Matcha's English version. You will be responsible not only for editorial work, but also for managing the entire team.



[Job Description]

- Improve the page views of the English version and promote their growth

- Analyze SEO strategies and revenue data

- Develop new partnerships for English-speaking countries

- Manage English team members, set goals and formulate policies

- Manage English social media operations

- Quality control of English articles

- Evaluate members and hold 1-on-1 meetings every 3 to 6 months



[Required Skills and Conditions]

- Management experience

- Web article editing and writing skills (English)

- (If not native Japanese) Japanese proficiency level N1 or higher

- Knowledge of SEO, digital marketing, data analysis

- Experience in managing social media

- Ability to gather information

- Able to come to the office at least once a week Apply Here

