2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

Due to popular demand, we have decided to extend the exhibition to the end of 2027.



As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, we are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.





Planets Co., Ltd, is the company behind ”teamLab Planets," a museum where you walk through water and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens.



We are currently hiring English speaking operation staff. We seek to hire teams of 25 - 40 English speaking members.



[Operation staff]

You will be responsible for customer service and back-end operations. Currently, 70-80% of our visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, we ask you to provide assistance in English and Japanese.



Your primary responsibilities will include telling visitors how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks and responding to visitors who need assistance.



Outside the facility, you will be in charge of providing information about tickets and admission to visitors. However, please note that the official language during work is Japanese.

Therefore it is essential to have a conversational Japanese skills.



You will be responsible for restocking, managing and transporting equipment. As we sometimes handle delicate machinery, attention to detail and careful work are essential. Since many customers visit our facility every day, we ask that you clean the facility to keep it clean.



[Maintenance Staff]

This is an important job that supports the facility from behind the scenes!

Your main duties will be adjusting, repairing and cleaning the artworks.



You will also be taking care of the flowers that is actually used in the artworks, transporting equipment and carrying heavy lifting. You will also be in charge of inventory management and sales at our shop.



Please note, there are some rules regarding personal appearance.

Beards, flashy colored hair, visible tattoos and flashy nails are prohibited.



Please come and join us at the forefront of the immersive art experience that is teamLab Planets!



※ Please note that the interview will be held in Japanese.