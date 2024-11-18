2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Staff for teamLab Planets
- Company: PlanetsPlanets Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 256,000 yen 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ 115,200 yen
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Due to popular demand, we have decided to extend the exhibition to the end of 2027.
As the number of customers from overseas is increasing, we are looking for people who are bilingual in English and Japanese.
Planets Co., Ltd, is the company behind ”teamLab Planets," a museum where you walk through water and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens.
We are currently hiring English speaking operation staff. We seek to hire teams of 25 - 40 English speaking members.
[Operation staff]
You will be responsible for customer service and back-end operations. Currently, 70-80% of our visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, we ask you to provide assistance in English and Japanese.
Your primary responsibilities will include telling visitors how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks and responding to visitors who need assistance.
Outside the facility, you will be in charge of providing information about tickets and admission to visitors. However, please note that the official language during work is Japanese.
Therefore it is essential to have a conversational Japanese skills.
You will be responsible for restocking, managing and transporting equipment. As we sometimes handle delicate machinery, attention to detail and careful work are essential. Since many customers visit our facility every day, we ask that you clean the facility to keep it clean.
[Maintenance Staff]
This is an important job that supports the facility from behind the scenes!
Your main duties will be adjusting, repairing and cleaning the artworks.
You will also be taking care of the flowers that is actually used in the artworks, transporting equipment and carrying heavy lifting. You will also be in charge of inventory management and sales at our shop.
Please note, there are some rules regarding personal appearance.
Beards, flashy colored hair, visible tattoos and flashy nails are prohibited.
Please come and join us at the forefront of the immersive art experience that is teamLab Planets!
※ Please note that the interview will be held in Japanese.
Order and Stock Control (starting at ¥290,000/month)
- Company: Motors Head Japan
- Salary: ¥290,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We export auto parts (Honda, Toyota, Nissan) from Japan to Europe. We need staff for managing order and packing goods.
Experience is not so essential.
We are a small company (14 persons), so we need someone with a strong work ethic.
Job description:
- Receiving orders from customers
- Placing orders to suppliers (Toyota, Nissan, Honda and so on)
- Receiving goods from suppliers
- Scanning goods with a handheld scanner
- Checking product quantity
- Making documents for exporting
- Packing goods and bringing them to Narita-airport by truck (Driver's License is needed).
- Checking the order status.
【Temporary job till March 2025】Native English Teacher at a Japanese Nursery in Tokyo
- Company: Playdoh
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour Negotiable Approximate Monthly Salary will be ¥240,000 ~ ¥288,000
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our company launched our first childcare center in Shinagawa, Tokyo last April 2023.
English childcare center "BiBi" is looking for a vibrant and enthusiastic person to join its new school as a temporary staff in several months.
You will be teaching English to students from 1 to 2 or 3 to 5 years of age as well as assisting Japanese staff with nursery care duties.
We are especially looking for teachers who love to work with young children. The younger students may require more personal care, such as help washing hands or changing clothes, etc.
Applicants must be fluent in English with native level pronunciation and possess a specialist in humanities, spousal or permanent residence visa.
We are looking for a cheerful and enthusiastic teacher able to teach fun lessons and can be part of a team.
Customer Support
- Company: Netwise
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Join our international team at the cutting edge of digital marketing and technology! Use your bilingual skills to collaborate with clients and colleagues worldwide, building valuable experience to advance your career.
This role is responsible for providing exceptional service to our website support clients and others who communicate with us via the helpdesk. You will serve as the main point of contact for these customers, ensuring that client inquiries and support requests are handled quickly and efficiently. Your role will be vital in maintaining a high degree of client satisfaction and promoting client retention.
Enjoy a flexible work setup with three remote days each week and two in-office days to connect with colleagues in person.
◾️ Responsibilities
Interaction with Clients:
• Serve as the primary point of contact for client communications such as bug reports, support requests, development of new features, etc.
• Actively follow up with clients to ensure their questions or concerns have been addressed to their satisfaction.
• Strive to achieve and exceed established performance metrics, such as response time, resolution time, and customer satisfaction ratings.
• Assist in the creation and maintenance of support documentation, including FAQs, knowledge base articles, and user guides, to provide self-help resources to clients.
Interaction with Internal Teams:
• Assign tasks to web developers, designers, web directors and project managers with the goal of addressing and resolving issues.
• Support team members with testing, clarification of requirements and problem-solving.
• Join internal project meetings and understand and communicate client business needs to the internal project team.
• Identify opportunities for making improvements to our processes and systems and provide feedback to the management team to enhance the client support experience.
Account Management
• Serve as the main contact for our support clients, and provide regular status updates via our helpdesk software, Zoho Desk.
• Manage and build strong relationships with a base of clients providing various levels of service for web properties.
• Have strategic conversations with clients about their business needs and website goals.
• Work with clients to gather project requirements and negotiate project scopes and budgets.
• Assist with quoting and invoicing.
German Language Market Unit Leader
- Company: ZenGroup INC
- Salary: ¥310,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
ZenGroup Inc. is composed of four divisions: ZenMarket, an intermediary buying service for Japanese products unavailable overseas; ZenPlus, a cross-border e-commerce site selling Japanese goods internationally; ZenPop, a subscription service delivering Japanese stationary worldwide; and ZenPromo, a one-stop solution for Japanese companies seeking to expand abroad, offering services from marketing to shipping. Our mission is to spread Japanese culture globally through various business initiatives.
◆Why We Are Hiring
・The German version of ZenMarket launched in 2022, and since then, our marketing team has focused on building brand recognition among German-speaking audiences outside of Japan. With steady growth and significant milestones reached, we are now ready to expand the team by bringing on a new member. We are specifically looking for a manager who can strategically shape the future of this market and lead a small team to further enhance our marketing efforts in German-speaking regions. As the Unit Leader, you will manage one other marketer and oversee all marketing activities targeting the German market, and report directly to upper management. If you are eager to grow your professional career, join our marketing team and apply your digital marketing expertise to push for impactful results.
◆Position Title
・German Language Marketer (Unit Leader)
◆Main duties
・PPC Marketing
・Content Creation and Strategy Development
・Influencer Marketing
・Data Analysis and Reporting
・Team Coordination
・Email Marketing
・Project Management
Foreign Client Invoicing Coordinator
- Company: TA Lawyers GKJ
- Salary: ¥1,800 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are an international law firm jointly managed by foreign and Japanese lawyers. We handle a wide range of legal issues in Japan, with a focus on overseas corporate clients. We provide legal services to our clients through a unique structure which provides advice smoothly across cultures and languages. Our office team members are bright, positive and proactive, and we are looking for a person, either Japanese or non-Japanese, who would be a good fit in that environment.
We are recruiting for the position of Foreign Client Invoicing Coordinator.
This position is primarily responsible for producing, editing and issuing paper and PDF invoices to our clients and tracking the status of those invoices in our office systems, as well as time sheet and office expense management.
The position requires a good grasp of English and attention to detail.
The ability to read and write some Japanese is also a plus.
Most client communication takes place over e-mail, and most in-person verbal communication involves confirmation with our lawyers regarding invoices.
No specific experience or level of ability is required. However, a strong candidate will have solid Microsoft Office (especially Outlook, Word and Excel) skills and a positive disposition.
