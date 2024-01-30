2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

Marketing, hospitality and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

SUSHI experience Presenter Company: Haconiwa Inc.

Haconiwa Inc. Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month

¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Haconiwa Inc. is a startup company founded in December 2023, dedicated to providing foreign travelers with an immersive experience of Japanese culture.



In 2024, they will unveil Sushi Dojo, an entertainment facility designed to immerse visitors in the captivating world of Japanese sushi.



Currently comprised solely of Japanese members, their team actively seeks assistance in crafting a production and ambiance that resonates with the palates and preferences of their international audience.



They are on the lookout for individuals eager to collaborate with them in launching a brand-new entertainment venture from the ground up.



Sushi Dojo is seeking a dynamic presenter to engage and entertain foreign tourists. As a member of their team, you will be involved from the initial stages of conceptualizing entertaining presentations and hosting styles for the grand opening of their new facility. Apply Here

French Language Web Marketer Company: ZenGroup Inc.

ZenGroup Inc. Salary: ¥270,000 / month, negotiable

¥270,000 / month, negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan ZenGroup is a global e-commerce company based in Osaka. They are a diverse team representing 30 nationalities, six continents, and providing our services to the world in 19 languages.



They connect Japan to the rest of the world by providing a marketplace for foreigners to enjoy Japanese products in 19 languages through their ZenMarket proxy buying platform.



To support French customers, they established the French language version of ZenMarket in 2017.



With the continuous growth they are experiencing and changes in our teams, they have decided to hire a French digital marketer with creative ideas, knowledge and a passion for sharing Japan with the French-speaking world. Apply Here

Tour Coordinator Company: Windows to Japan

Windows to Japan Salary: ¥220,000 / month

¥220,000 / month Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Tour Coordinator position is a full-time role at Windows to Japan, a tour company based in Kyoto City, Japan.



Windows to Japan caters to luxury travelers and groups from overseas who are looking for wholistic and comprehensive touring in Japan.



The Tour Coordinator position is open to anyone currently living in Japan who meets the requested qualifications and is willing to commit to a minimum of three years with Windows to Japan.



Tour Coordinators take charge of tours that have been planned out by the Windows to Japan Tour Design Team, and that have been confirmed and paid for.



The position takes care of these tours by being the main contact and advisory point for agents and guests connected to confirmed tours.



Tour Coordinators are expected to take care of ongoing communications, fine-tune itineraries and provide alternative ideas and suggestions when needed, all in good teamwork with the rest of the Windows to Japan Tour Team crew. Apply Here

