2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

Full-time Oversea Sales Representative Company: Standage

Standage Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year

¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan The mission of this position is to develop the product market for Japanese client companies in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia Market.



【Job Description】

- Trade development and consulting in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore etc.)

- Overseas project management

- Creation of new business opportunities



【Department】

Overseas Sales Asia Team

(A diverse team of approximately 10 members with varying nationalities and ages).

All team members can communicate in English, as interaction with international partners is a key aspect of the role. Apply Here

Watch Specialist / Watch Buyer Company: MLA Japan

MLA Japan Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based

¥300,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan MLA Japan is seeking a passionate and knowledgeable Watch Specialist to join our team.



Job Description:

- Coordinate the sourcing and buying process of high-end watches from various existing suppliers.

- Develop and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and distributors.

- Negotiate pricing and terms to ensure competitive advantage and profitability.

- Attend industry trade shows.

- Provide expert knowledge and guidance to clients on watch selection, features and technical specifications.

- Offer personalized recommendations based on individual preferences and needs.

- Conduct appraisals and valuations of pre-owned timepieces.

- Educate clients on proper watch care and maintenance.

- Contribute to sales growth by providing exceptional customer service and building lasting relationships.



Qualifications:

- Extensive knowledge and passion for luxury watches, including brands and models.

- Proven experience in watch buying or a similar role within the luxury watch industry.

- Strong negotiation and communication skills.

- Keen understanding of market trends and pricing dynamics.

- Excellent interpersonal skills with a focus on building client relationships.

- Proficiency in English and Japanese is highly advantageous.

- Experience with watch authentication and appraisal.

- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills. Apply Here

Administrative Assistant Company: MLA Japan

MLA Japan Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Join Our Team as an Administrative Assistant / Product Photographer



Job Description:

- Capture photographs of luxury watches for e-commerce platforms and marketing materials.

- Manage product data entry using Microsoft Excel.

- Coordinate logistics for watch shipments, ensuring timely and secure delivery.

- Maintain relationships with vendors and suppliers.

- Facilitate communication and collaboration between our Japan office and overseas branches in the USA, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

- Contribute to social media marketing efforts by creating engaging visual content for platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

- Provide comprehensive administrative support to executives and team members.

- Handle emails with professionalism and efficiency.

- Manage office supplies and equipment, ensuring smooth daily operations.



Qualifications:

- Excellent communication skills in both English and Japanese (business level fluency).

- Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, particularly Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

- Proven experience as an administrative assistant or in a similar role.

- Exceptional organizational and time management skills with the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.

- Proactive and resourceful with a strong work ethic and a positive attitude. Apply Here

General Manager Company: MLA Japan

MLA Japan Salary: Salary negotiable Commission Based

Salary negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Join Our Team as a General Manager



Job Description:

1) Leadership and Strategy:

- Lead, motivate and inspire a team of professionals, fostering a positive and productive work environment.

- Oversee all aspects of company operations, including buying, customer service, inventory management and marketing.

- Analyze market trends and competitor activity to identify opportunities and challenges.

- Develop and implement sales strategies to achieve revenue targets and maximize profitability.

- Build and maintain strong relationships with key clients and industry partners.

- Oversee VIP client management and cultivate a loyal customer base.

2) Operations Management:

- Coordinate logistics and orchestrating delivery, ensuring timely and secure delivery.

- Oversee inventory control and ensure efficient stock management.

- Implement and maintain operational policies and procedures.

- Ensure compliance with all relevant regulations and legal requirements.

- Facilitate communication and collaboration between our Japan office and overseas branches in the USA, Hong Kong and Bangkok.



Qualifications:

- Extensive experience in the watch industry.

- Exceptional leadership and team management skills.

- Strong business acumen with a deep understanding of financial management and retail operations.

- Excellent communication, interpersonal and negotiation skills.

- Native-level fluency in Japanese and business-level English proficiency.

- Comprehensive knowledge of luxury watch brands, models and market trends.

- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

- Ability to work effectively under pressure and adapt to changing priorities. Apply Here

新宿 - 留学業界最大手で英語講師・塾講師 Company: 株式会社 Jstyle

株式会社 Jstyle Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan 【業務内容】

- 留学前の準備及び留学後のキャリアアップ支援として英語指導。

内容は文法や日常英会話などの基礎英語から、IELTS, TOEFL, TOEICなど英語資格試験対

策、大学模擬授業、履歴書・面接対策まで多岐にわたります。

留学希望者への英語指導、カリキュラムの作成、アドバイス(留学先での生活や英語力につい

て)などのお仕事です。※メインのH/Wチェック等は専任が担当。



【詳細】

- 英語指導(オンライン/対面)

・マンツーマン&グループレッスン(最大10名)を担当。

・1コマ55分。平日:3~5コマ、土日:5~7コマ程度。

・生徒は18歳~30代半ばが中心。

- 一部カリキュラムの作成もお任せします。

- 留学希望者へのカウンセリング(英語力や留学先での過ごし方などについてのアドバ

イス)



応募資格

- 英語講師の経験(1年以上)

- 英語力:TOEIC800点以上 or 英検1級以上 or TOEFL iBT90点以上 or IELTS7.5以

- 基本的なPCスキル



【こんな人は向いています】

- コミュニケーション能力に自信のある方

- エネルギー、パッション溢れる方

- 生徒に関心を持ち、夢を応援できる方

- 「夢カナ留学」の想いに共感できる方

- グローバルな環境で自分を成長させたい方

- チームワークを大切にできる方 Apply Here

Hall Staff for a French Restaurant in Tokyo Company: Oreno Corporation

Oreno Corporation Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour

¥1,400 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Intermediate

Intermediate Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bring your hospitality to make our customers' experience unforgettable!



Oreno Corporation, a company operating a group of restaurants, is looking for hall staff with exceptional hospitality and communication skills to work at our French restaurant in Tokyo.



Our team is dynamic and diverse, fostering a supportive work environment. All staff members are capable of basic communication in English.



Restaurant Branch:

Oreno French Italian Aoyama (3-11-7, Kitaaoyama, Minato-ku, Tokyo)



Job Requirements:

- Japanese: Conversation level

- English: Intermediate

- You must have been in Japan for at least six months.

- A Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) account is required for salary transfers.

(You can open a bank account after the interview.)

- Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required



Work time

- Shift-based: Work at least 4 hours a day, 2 days a week

- Submit your shifts every 15 days Apply Here

Hall Staff for a French Restaurant in Osaka Company: Oreno Corporation

Oreno Corporation Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Intermediate

Intermediate Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bring your hospitality to make our customers' experience unforgettable!



Oreno Corporation, a company operating a group of restaurants, is looking for hall staff with exceptional hospitality and communication skills to work at our French restaurant in Osaka.



Our team is dynamic and diverse, fostering a supportive work environment. All staff members are capable of basic communication in English.



Restaurant Branch:

Oreno French Umeda (1-7, Komatsubara-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka-city)



Job Requirements:

- Japanese: Conversation level

- English: Intermediate

- You must have been in Japan for at least six months.

- A Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) account is required for salary transfers.

(You can open a bank account after the interview.)

- Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required



Work time

- Shift-based: Work at least 4 hours a day, 2 days a week

- Submit your shifts every 15 days Apply Here

한국과 일본을 잇는 컨텐츠 제작의 창구 담당★만화 제작사【재택 OK】/韓国と日本をつなぐ窓口担当★マンガやイラスト制作会社/翻訳・通訳 Company: デジタル職人株式会社

デジタル職人株式会社 Salary: ¥258,257 ~ ¥292,046 / Month

¥258,257 ~ ¥292,046 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Overseas applications OK 한국과 일본을 잇는 컨텐츠 제작의 창구 담당★만화 제작사【재택 OK】



만화나 애니메이션·동영상 등,

디지털 컨텐츠 전문의 크리에이터 집단으로서 활약하고 있는 당사.

고객의 요구에 맞는 고품질의 서비스를 제공하여 많은 사람들에게 기뻐하고 있습니다.

현재 해외에서의 고객 문의도 늘고 있습니다.

거기서, 한국과 일본을 잇는 컨텐츠 제작의 창구 담당을 모집합니다.



■ 일 내용

한국어를 사용한 회의

번역·통역

영업 전략 수립

접근방법의 검토·결정

신규 고객 개척

기존 고객과의 관계 구축·영업 활동

견적

수주・수배



■ 필수 조건

・재택 환경의 정비를 정돈할 수 있는 쪽

┗인터넷 환경, PC※Windows 추천(Mac도 가능),

바이러스 백신 소프트웨어, 소프트웨어, 웹캠

・비즈니스 레벨 이상의 한국어, 비즈니스 레벨 이상의 일본어



■ 고용 형태

계약 직원



■근무지

출근과 재택근무

본사：도쿄도 시부야구 에비스 1-19-19 에비스 비즈니스 타워 10F

※기본은 재택근무입니다만, 에비스 본사에 주 1회 이상의 출근은 필요에 따라서 있어 Apply Here

