2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

Apartment Management and Operations staff
- Company: World Potential Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
World Potential Co., Ltd. is currently recruiting staff for real estate management, monthly apartment operations, rentals and rental business operations.
Responsibilities:
1. Management of the following real estate properties:
・Monthly Apartments:
Propose suitable short-term stay options for customers and provide comprehensive support for monthly apartment operations.
・Vacation Rentals:
Support operations on platforms like Airbnb, including managing and assisting with customer service for unmanned operations.
・Rental Spaces:
Assist with the management of time-based rentals for kitchen studios.
・Camper Vans:
Support camper van operations under the brand "3rd Place Camper."
2. Property Management:
Oversee the management of company-operated real estate properties, contributing as a property management staff member.
3. General Office Support:
Handle in-house administrative tasks, such as maintaining the office environment, managing supplies and assisting with internal events.
Carpenter Assistant
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hyogo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are part of a group of international companies specializing in collecting and recycling automotive spare parts. In close collaboration with world-renowned affiliates and joint ventures, we participate in the global arena centered on Asia, Europe and Africa.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assist in the construction, maintenance and repair of warehouse facilities and other company buildings.
- Perform carpentry tasks, such as framing, installing doors, windows and other structures.
- Support other construction tasks, including concrete work, roofing and flooring
- Collaborate with the construction team to follow blueprints, sketches and building plans.
- Operate power tools and machinery safely and effectively.
- Maintain organized records of completed construction and maintenance activities.
- Ensure all construction activities meet safety and quality standards.
- Assist with logistics and materials coordination for efficient project completion.
Requirements:
Skills and Knowledge:
- Basic understanding of construction and carpentry concepts, with a strong willingness to learn.
- Practical knowledge of handling power tools and construction equipment is preferred.
Communication and Teamwork:
- Strong communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team.
- Good English communication skill is needed to communicate with the team.
Physical and Practical Requirements:
- Physical strength and stamina to handle manual labor and materials of various weights and sizes.
- Valid driver’s license.
- Ability to travel to construction sites as required.
Legal and Visa Requirements:
- For non-Japanese applicants, a valid working visa is required.
Foreign nationals need to have a valid visa allowing them to work in Japan.
한국어를 살린다! webtoon 만화 편집자/韓国語を活かす！webtoon漫画の編集者
- Company: デジタル職人株式会社
- Salary: ¥258,257 ~ ¥305,562 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
◆ 업무내용 ◆
Webtoon 팀의 만화 편집 및 진행 관리
· 클라이언트와의 협의
・작가의 발굴과 육성, 연락 등
・안건별 진척, 품질관리
(플롯, 이름, 작화 체크, 아이디어 발행)
【필수 조건】
■텔레워크 환경이 있는 분
└ 인터넷 환경 · PC · 웹캠 · 바이러스 대책 소프트웨어 · 소프트웨어 (Photoshop)
■ 한국어 네이티브 레벨 및 일본어가 비즈니스 레벨 이상
모집 인원수・모집 배경
증원
근무지
전근 없음 텔레워크・재택 OK
풀 리모트(완전 재택)
디지털 장인 주식회사
도쿄도 시부야구 재택에서의 일입니다!
완전 재택 근무!10시~19시의 일이 가능하면 해외 거주 분도 응모 가능합니다.
근무시간
완전 토, 일, 공휴일 10시 이후에 시작
10:00～19:00
급여
월급 258,257엔 ~ (※상정년수 3,099,084엔 ~ )
상기 금액에는 보지 잔업대(월 45시간분, 64,365엔분)를 포함합니다.※초과분은 전액 지급합니다.
Personal Chauffeur for Luxury Sedan
- Company: Rhino Digital GK
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥390,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Rhino Digital GK is looking for a personal chauffeur for a luxury sedan in Osaka.
Requirements:
1. Driver’s license - valid Japanese driver’s license for operating heavy vehicles in Japan
2. Experience - Previous experience driving large or luxury vehicles preferred.
Familiarity with Osaka’s roadways and traffic patterns is an advantage
3. Professional Appearance - Maintain a polished and professional appearance.
4. Flexibility - Availability to adapt to a dynamic schedule based on the owner’s presence in Japan.
Ability to manage longer hours during busy periods and lighter schedules when the owner is abroad
5. No Japanese language skills are required for this role, but basic to conversational Japanese is preferred
6. Work Eligibility - Candidates must already possess the legal right to work in Japan, as visa sponsorship is not available
As a personal chauffeur, your responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:
1. Driving Services:
• Provide safe, timely, and professional transportation services for the owner within Osaka and surrounding areas
• Carefully operate a large, left-hand drive luxury sedan with skill and precision
• Quickly become familiar with the best (and alternative) routes to commonly visited locations
2. Schedule Flexibility:
• Accommodate a dynamic schedule, as the owner spends approximately half of the time abroad
• During the owner's time in Japan: Longer working hours or on-call availability may be required
• During the owner's time abroad: Reduced working hours, with as-needed driving only
3. Vehicle Maintenance:
• Ensure the vehicle is kept stocked, clean, well-maintained, and ready for use at all times
• Coordinate regular maintenance, inspections and repairs as needed with the owner's executive assistant
4. Professionalism:
• Maintain a professional appearance and demeanor at all times
• Exhibit discretion and confidentiality in handling all aspects of the position
5. Route Planning and Punctuality:
• Plan routes efficiently to minimize travel time and ensure punctual arrivals
• Adapt to traffic patterns and alternative routes when necessary
• Be aware of upcoming and current road closures, construction, and other potential delays
6. Owner Assistance:
• Assist the owner with minor tasks such as loading and unloading items if required
