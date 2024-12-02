2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

Rhino Digital GK is looking for a personal chauffeur for a luxury sedan in Osaka.



Requirements:

1. Driver’s license - valid Japanese driver’s license for operating heavy vehicles in Japan

2. Experience - Previous experience driving large or luxury vehicles preferred.

Familiarity with Osaka’s roadways and traffic patterns is an advantage

3. Professional Appearance - Maintain a polished and professional appearance.

4. Flexibility - Availability to adapt to a dynamic schedule based on the owner’s presence in Japan.

Ability to manage longer hours during busy periods and lighter schedules when the owner is abroad

5. No Japanese language skills are required for this role, but basic to conversational Japanese is preferred

6. Work Eligibility - Candidates must already possess the legal right to work in Japan, as visa sponsorship is not available



As a personal chauffeur, your responsibilities include but are not limited to the following:

1. Driving Services:

• Provide safe, timely, and professional transportation services for the owner within Osaka and surrounding areas

• Carefully operate a large, left-hand drive luxury sedan with skill and precision

• Quickly become familiar with the best (and alternative) routes to commonly visited locations

2. Schedule Flexibility:

• Accommodate a dynamic schedule, as the owner spends approximately half of the time abroad

• During the owner's time in Japan: Longer working hours or on-call availability may be required

• During the owner's time abroad: Reduced working hours, with as-needed driving only

3. Vehicle Maintenance:

• Ensure the vehicle is kept stocked, clean, well-maintained, and ready for use at all times

• Coordinate regular maintenance, inspections and repairs as needed with the owner's executive assistant

4. Professionalism:

• Maintain a professional appearance and demeanor at all times

• Exhibit discretion and confidentiality in handling all aspects of the position

5. Route Planning and Punctuality:

• Plan routes efficiently to minimize travel time and ensure punctual arrivals

• Adapt to traffic patterns and alternative routes when necessary

• Be aware of upcoming and current road closures, construction, and other potential delays

6. Owner Assistance:

• Assist the owner with minor tasks such as loading and unloading items if required