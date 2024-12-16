2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Lower Elementary Grade English Immersion Teacher
- Company: Katoh Gakuen
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Shizuoka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Katoh Gakuen is a private Japanese school (PreK-12) in Numazu, Shizuoka. Founded in 1992, we were the first English immersion school in Japan and continue to be at the forefront of English Immersion in Japan.
Our English Immersion Program provides Japanese children with an early childhood education through the English language. We follow the Japanese national curriculum but conduct most English instruction. Classroom teachers teach the Japanese national curriculum in English.
At our core, we are an English Immersion Program for Japanese children. We’re looking for passionate, dedicated, resourceful, flexible, open-minded teachers committed to building collaborative relationships and delivering a high-quality curriculum using best instructional practices with children learning English as a second or foreign language.
This is a full-time position with a 40-hour work week. The contract includes air tickets, a housing allowance, health insurance and a pension.
Candidates MUST have:
- Elementary Teacher Certification/License
- At least three years of prior experience teaching at the kindergarten or lower elementary level (ages 5-8)
Lokalisasi, Kulturalisasi, Pemasaran, Layanan Pelanggan (Bahasa Indonesia)
- Company: Celsys
- Salary: ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Aplikasi grafis "CLIP STUDIO PAINT" telah digunakan oleh 45 juta kreator di seluruh dunia dan dibundel bersama dengan tablet Wacom serta perangkat Samsung. Di Departemen Pemasaran Internasional, kami bertanggung jawab untuk melakukan lokalisasi dan kulturalisasi aplikasi CLIP STUDIO PAINT, layanan yang terkait, serta konten tutorial. Kami juga melakukan kegiatan pemasaran di target wilayah seperti Eropa, Amerika, dan Asia Tenggara. Kami merancang dan memproduksi konten untuk memperkenalkan aplikasi asal Jepang ini ke seluruh dunia agar lebih banyak kreator bisa memanfaatkannya, dan kami juga mengelola iklan dan promosi.
Tugas Spesifik Setelah Bergabung
・ Penerjemahan: Memeriksa terjemahan bahasa Indonesia yang dilakukan oleh pihak ketiga untuk tampilan UI aplikasi, konten penggunaan, situs web, dan materi pemasaran. Terkadang, Anda juga akan diminta untuk menerjemahkan sendiri sesuai tenggat waktu dan kebutuhan. Kami menggunakan sistem Backlog dan memoQ sebagai alat bantu terjemahan.
- Pemasaran: Mengusulkan rencana promosi, dan setelah disetujui dalam tinjauan internal, tim akan melaksanakan tugas tersebut. Setelah pelaksanaan, kami akan mengevaluasi hasilnya untuk dijadikan perbaikan di promosi berikutnya. Aktivitas utama saat ini meliputi:
- Pemasaran influencer di Instagram, TikTok, dan YouTube.
- Mengadakan workshop dan live drawing lewat event (mengundang kreator lokal).
- Meningkatkan kesadaran merek dan membangun komunitas melalui media sosial.
- Perbaikan berkelanjutan untuk iklan Google dan media sosial.
- Layanan Pelanggan: Menangani pertanyaan pelanggan melalui email → Menanggapi pertanyaan bahasa Indonesia dan Inggris, dan membalas email dalam bahasa Inggris.
Bahasa Pemrograman, Alat Bantu, dan Aplikasi yang Digunakan
Aplikasi yang Digunakan: Google Workspace, CLIP STUDIO PAINT
Alat Bantu Terjemahan: memoQ
Aplikasi Kolaborasi: Slack, Backlog, Zoom, Gyazo, Docusign
Layanan Pelanggan: OKBiz (sistem manajemen pelanggan)
Tantangan dan Daya Tarik
- Aplikasi, layanan, atau konten yang Anda terjemahkan dirilis secara global, dan Anda mungkin menerima umpan balik dari pengguna melalui media sosial.
- Anda juga memiliki kesempatan untuk berkolaborasi dengan komikus profesional, illustrator, dan kreator anime dalam proyek pembuatan karya atau event.
- Dengan memberikan dukungan yang baik dan menyelesaikan masalah para kreator, Anda mendapatkan apresiasi dari pengguna di seluruh dunia.
- Anda dapat berkontribusi dalam proses pengembangan dengan memberikan ide dan masukan dari pengguna untuk meningkatkan aplikasi dan layanan yang ada.
- Melalui pengalaman di layanan pelanggan, Anda dapat menggunakan keterampilan ini untuk mendukung bidang pemasaran dan meningkatkan karier Anda lebih lanjut.
Fasilitas, lingkungan, dan jalur karier
Selain memperoleh pengalaman sebagai penerjemah dan staf pemasaran, Anda memiliki kesempatan untuk diangkat sebagai karyawan tetap berdasarkan motivasi dan kinerja Anda.
Persyaratan Utama
- Bahasa Indonesia sebagai bahasa ibu atau setara
- Mampu menggunakan bahasa Jepang tingkat bisnis (setara dengan N2 dalam Ujian Kemampuan Bahasa Jepang) dan bahasa Inggris
Kriteria yang Diharapkan
- Memiliki pengalaman menerjemahkan dari bahasa Jepang ke bahasa Indonesia dan dari bahasa Inggris ke bahasa Indonesia
- Memiliki pengalaman menggunakan aplikasi/software grafis seperti Adobe Photoshop, Procreate, dll.
- Memiliki pengalaman dalam salah satu bidang berikut:
pengelolaan iklan web, SEO, media sosial, penulisan konten dan halaman web, penjualan dan hubungan perusahaan, dukungan pelanggan
- Menyukai aktivitas menggambar
- Sedang menggambar ilustrasi atau manga secara digital
Profil Kandidat yang Diharapkan
- Tertarik untuk mencoba tugas baru yang belum pernah dilakukan sebelumnya
- Mampu menilai hasil secara kuantitatif, merumuskan solusi, dan mendorong perbaikan
- Berkomitmen untuk mendukung kreator di wilayah yang ditangani dan mendorong lebih banyak orang untuk menggunakan CLIP STUDIO PAINT
- Dapat memberikan layanan pelanggan dengan mempertimbangkan kebutuhan pengguna
- Memiliki pendekatan unik dalam menyelesaikan masalah
Kerja dari Rumah
Sebagian dilakukan secara remote
Owner Liaison Manager
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
We are KABA Niseko, a leading provider of luxury property management services in the heart of Niseko.
Currently, we are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Owner Liaison Manager to join our team and support the Asset Management Coordinator and Property Management Division.
Key Responsibilities:
- Act as the primary point of contact between property owners, the KABA Niseko Property Management Division and the Hong Kong management team.
- Provide essential support to the Property Management Division as needed.
- Respond promptly and professionally to daily inquiries and requests from property owners.
- Provide accurate, timely and relevant information to property owners and their associates.
- Coordinate with owners on cleaning, cash-outs and other special requests for scheduled stays.
- Collaborate with internal teams and departments to ensure property owners are supported during their resort visits.
- Personally welcome property owners, engage in asset management discussions and deliver clear, concise information.
Requirements:
- A strong service orientation and a genuine passion for assisting people.
- Exceptional administrative skills with advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word.
- Excellent time management, organizational skills and a commitment to reliability and professional presentation.
- Flexible and adaptable, with the ability to think creatively and resolve issues efficiently.
- A team player with strong leadership capabilities when required.
Language Requirements:
- Native-level written and spoken English.
TOEIC certification is preferred. Applicants are advised to include their TOEIC score in their CV/Resume.
- Japanese or Cantonese language skills are a plus but not required.
Software and Application Development Programmer
- Company: The CJK Dictionary Institute
- Salary: ¥285,000 ~ ¥335,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We have an immediate opening for a computer programmer who would be responsible for developing and maintaining our iOS and Android applications using Flutter. They will also be required to perform general programming tasks including writing and executing programs that use the ChatGPT API, some text processing tasks and database management.
Candidates should have experience developing apps within the Flutter framework and experience using Python.
Intermediate or above level of English and intermediate Japanese level is required!
Responsibilities:
- Developing and maintaining iOS and Android applications.
- Experience with text processing and analysis with Python.
- Construction and maintenance of dictionary database.
Requirements:
- Over 2-3 years of experience in Python.
- Experience in Objective-C or Java desirable .
- Experience in Flutter is highly desirable.
- Candidates who can read and write English emails and documents.
Eyeglasses Store Staff (Interpreter and Sales)
- Company: Washin
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥1,800 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Since its establishment in 1964, Washin has grown into a comprehensive eyewear company with 70 stores throughout Japan,
and is a member of the Luxottica Group, one of the world's leading eyewear manufacturers,
which owns many leading brands in Europe and the United States.
We are looking for members who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit our stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at Washin, with our high-quality eyeglasses and professional services.
Responsibilities:
- Customer service, proposal and sales of eyeglasses and sunglasses to foreign customers who visit the store
- Interpretation support for communication between foreign customers and Japanese staff
- Handling of duty-free sales
Replenishment of merchandise, cleaning of the store. Other necessary work in an eyeglass sales store.
Requirements:
- English (Business level or above)
- Japanese (Business level or above)
- Japanese working visa holder and currently residing in Japan
Pavilion Staff
- Company: BLR JAPAN
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Project Based
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
BLR WORLD is an award-winning talent consultancy for the culture, entertainment, and events sectors, enabling organisations to plan, staff, and operate unique permanent and temporary visitor experiences with the very best people.
The Event Hosts /Hostesses will report to and work in close collaboration with the Supervisors and will be responsible for supporting the delivery and management of guest experience, including the external queueing and internal exhibition areas.
The Event Hosts /Hostesses will be based in Osaka. The assignment is expected to commence in February 2025 and run until October 2025.
Responsibilities:
- Support the management of the guest journey from the waiting/queue space, through the various Pavilion experiences, to the exit space.
- Support the management of queues and guest expectations.
- Assist with the monitoring of guest numbers and flow inside the Pavilion at all times.
- Assist with the production of regular operational update reports to the Supervisor.
- Assist with the opening procedures, including morning checks and closing procedures of the Pavilion, dependent on shift patterns.
- Full engagement as part of an in-depth training program.
- Support in the Retail and F&B departments might be a requirement.
Requirements:
- Experience in customer-facing roles.
- Excellent communication and presentation skills.
- Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.
- Ability to build consensus and relationships among team members, senior managers and stakeholders.
- Prior experience in customer service or hospitality preferred
【Urgent】Children’s English Teacher in Yokohama (part-time)
- Company: Chimney House After School Academy
- Salary: ¥1,700 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for a professional native English teacher who can work part time 1~4 times a week. This position is ideal if you are pursuing for a secondary job or looking for extra time in the mornings.
Job description:
- Teaching English to after school students
- 4 group lessons (45 min/lesson) and extra English fun time
- For 6~10 year old children (English beginners-intermediate)
- Up to 6 children per group
- Lesson planning is required in advance
- All teaching material fee will be paid
Requirements:
- Native English speakers
- Experience in teaching English for children is required (2 years or more preferred)
- Must currently reside in Japan and have permission to work
フロントデスクスタッフ
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
ニセコ勤務
【仕事内容】
- ホテルのフロント対応業務（夜勤シフトあり）、予約対応業務
- チェックイン・チェックアウト業務
- ベル業務
- ホテル宿泊予約対応・管理
- 宿泊客へのサービス（送迎、アクティビティの予約等）に関する手配、取次ぎ
- メール、電話、対面でのお客様からの問い合わせへの対応
- 精算チェック
- その他ホテル運営に関する業務
【求める人材】
- 英語力必須（英語でのゲスト対応ができる方）
→外国籍の方は英語力に加え、日本語でのコミュニケーションができる方
- フロント、予約部門どちらかの経験者優遇
- PCスキル
- チームワークを重視し、他のスタッフとも円滑なコミュニケーションが取れる方
- 接客業務が好きな方
レストランサービススタッフ
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
ニセコ勤務
【仕事内容】
ホテル内レストランにおけるホール業務
- 接客
- お会計
- ご注文取り
- お食事の配膳、下膳
- 店内の清掃
- 飲料の在庫管理・発注
- その他の付随する業務
【求める人材】
- やる気があれば未経験者も大歓迎！
- レストラン・カフェ等での接客経験者優遇
- 英語での接客に抵抗がない方、英語で注文が取れる方
-（外国人の場合は）ビジネスレベル以上の日本語力 必須！
- 明るくコミュニケーションが取れる方
- チームワークを重視できる方
- 上司や周りに対し、報告・連絡・相談がきちんとできる方
- シフト勤務に抵抗のない方
- PCスキルがある方（業務上、簡単な入力作業あり）
Customer Service Officer
- Company: ExoTravel
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Customer Care Specialist responsibilities include providing quality customer service to customers via incoming or outgoing phone calls/emails. To be successful in this role, you should be an excellent communicator who’s able to earn our agents’ and clients' trust. Ultimately, you will help establish the reputation that EXO Travel can offer excellent customer support during all sales and after-sales procedures.
Responsibilities:
- To assist clients while they are on the ground in Japan, 365 days a year.
- Monitor in real time weather and transport that might impact our clients holiday.
- Help clients have the best Japan holiday possible.
- To be in charge of emergency phone, call support for suppliers and customers on the
ground.
- Handle complaints from customers/agents and provide timely solutions.
- Impart customer care skills knowledge and provide training to other teams.
- To help and assist Customer care team and manager.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or higher in relevant field.
- Minimum 3 years’ international experience / experience in the Tourism Industry
- Good command of spoken and written English and Japanese.
Skills:
- Ability to build strong relationships with key accounts
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
- Self-motivated and ability to manage multiple tasks.
- Strong service mindset, team player, detail oriented with ability to work autonomously.
- Leadership and ability to motivate and train staff.
