2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

The Event Hosts /Hostesses will report to and work in close collaboration with the Supervisors and will be responsible for supporting the delivery and management of guest experience, including the external queueing and internal exhibition areas.



The Event Hosts /Hostesses will be based in Osaka. The assignment is expected to commence in February 2025 and run until October 2025.



Responsibilities:

- Support the management of the guest journey from the waiting/queue space, through the various Pavilion experiences, to the exit space.

- Support the management of queues and guest expectations.

- Assist with the monitoring of guest numbers and flow inside the Pavilion at all times.

- Assist with the production of regular operational update reports to the Supervisor.

- Assist with the opening procedures, including morning checks and closing procedures of the Pavilion, dependent on shift patterns.

- Full engagement as part of an in-depth training program.

- Support in the Retail and F&B departments might be a requirement.



Requirements:

- Experience in customer-facing roles.

- Excellent communication and presentation skills.

- Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills.

- Ability to build consensus and relationships among team members, senior managers and stakeholders.

- Prior experience in customer service or hospitality preferred