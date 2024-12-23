2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Customer Service Officer
- Company: ExoTravel
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Customer Care Specialist responsibilities include providing quality customer service to customers via incoming or outgoing phone calls/emails. To be successful in this role, you should be an excellent communicator who’s able to earn our agents’ and clients' trust. Ultimately, you will help establish the reputation that EXO Travel can offer excellent customer support during all sales and after-sales procedures.
Responsibilities:
- To assist clients while they are on the ground in Japan, 365 days a year.
- Monitor in real time weather and transport that might impact our clients holiday.
- Help clients have the best Japan holiday possible.
- To be in charge of emergency phone, call support for suppliers and customers on the ground.
- Handle complaints from customers/agents and provide timely solutions.
- Impart customer care skills knowledge and provide training to other teams.
- To help and assist Customer care team and manager.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or higher in relevant field.
- Minimum 3 years’ international experience / experience in the Tourism Industry
- Good command of spoken and written English and Japanese.
- Must currently reside in Japan
- インバウンド旅行業での勤務経験（経験者優遇）(preferred)
- カスタマーサービスの勤務経験（欧米人向け接客経験優遇） (preferred)
Skills:
- Ability to build strong relationships with key accounts
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
- Self-motivated and ability to manage multiple tasks.
- Strong service mindset, team player, detail oriented with ability to work autonomously.
- Comfortable taking calls from suppliers in Japanese, and communicating in English in a professional setting.
- Excellent skills in Microsoft Office & Travel software.
Oversea Project Staff
- Company: T&K Group
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are seeking an individual who is motivated to join our consulting business in renewable energy in Japan and abroad.
We have been involved in the construction of photovoltaic systems in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, and have played an important role in infrastructure projects with a humanitarian aspect.
Job Description
Perform duties related to photovoltaic power generation systems.
• At the head office: Responsibilities include document preparation, customer relations, interpreting and translating (from Japanese to English and vice versa), and other office duties.
• Business trip abroad: Negotiating with local project stakeholders, interpreting and translating (from Japanese to English and vice versa), and other duties.
The Successful Applicant
• Fluent in both Japanese and English, with excellent communication skills
• Excellent Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills
• A valid Japanese driving licence (can be a licence restricted to automatic only) is a plus
• Although skills and experience are important, we are looking for an individual who is people-oriented
Location
Head office (Roppongi, Tokyo. 2-minute walk from Tokyo Metro Roppongi-1chome Station) and overseas offices (currently in the Philippines)
[Translation] Real-estate Support services
- Company: Daitokentaku Leasing Co.
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour There is a salary increase.Payment method: Once a month Commuting allowance: Up to 40,000 Yen / month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We support foreigners searching for apartments around Japan!
We are available in 6 languages (English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese)
People with no experience are welcome as well! Our experienced staff will help you learn the job!
Interpretation / Translation staff recruitment
Your job will be handling translation requests in English from [いい部屋ネット] stores around Japan!
We are searching for people who can speak English.
If you join us, you will surely improve your PC and language skills!
Staff for teamLab Planets - January, 2025 opening staff!
- Company: PLANETS Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 256,000 yen 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ 115,200 yen
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
PLANETS Co., Ltd, is the company operating ”teamLab Planets” in Toyosu, Tokyo, a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens. We are currently hiring English speaking operation staff.
Over half of our visitors are coming from abroad, so we really need your help! We seek to hire operating teams of 25 - 40 English speaking members in this time.
You would be working in the artwork spaces, meaning that your work is continually fresh and exciting, and that you too can enjoy the immersive experience alongside our guests.
[Operation staff]
Your main job responsibilities are assistance in customer service and back-end operations. Currently, 70-80% of our visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, we ask you to provide assistance in English and Japanese.
Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks, and respond to visitors who need assistance.
Outside the facility, you will be in charge of providing information about tickets and admission to visitors. However, please note that the official language during work is Japanese.
Therefore it is essential to have a conversational Japanese skills.
In the back-end operations, you will be responsible for restocking, managing, and transport equipment. As we sometimes handle delicate machinery, attention to detail and careful work are essential. Since many customers visit our facility every day, we ask that you clean the facility to keep it clean.This is an important task in order to ensure maximum customer satisfaction.
Additionally, a hospitality mindset, similar to that of a hotel, is highly valued.
You will need to quickly understand what the customers needs and make the most of it in your work!
[Maintenance Staff]
This is an important job that supports the facility from behind the scenes!
Your main duties will be adjusting, repairing, and cleaning the artworks. You will also be taking care of the flowers that is actually used in the artworks, transporting equipment, and carrying heavy lifting. You will also be in charge of inventory management and sales at our shop.
If you're confident in your physical strength and enjoy detailed work, please apply! *The official language for maintenance staff will also be Japanese. Conversational Japanese skills are essential.
Please note, there are some rules regarding personal appearance.
Beards, flashy colored hair, visible tattoos, and flashy nails are prohibited.
・Business-level English
・Conversational-level Japanese
・Valid Work Visa, each Visa with Permission for non-qualification activities
・Please apply only if you are in a commutable area.
