2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

Director of Comic Localization in English Company: Digital Shokunin Co., Ltd.

Digital Shokunin Co., Ltd. Salary: For webtoon: ￥1,750～/episode and for print manga: ￥150~/page

For webtoon: ￥1,750～/episode and for print manga: ￥150~/page Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Overseas applications Ok Remote Manga Localization Position (Translation) from Japanese to English.



Successful candidates must have a good understanding of the nuances of the dialogue and world-building.



The following points should be considered when translating:

- Is the English grammatically correct?

- Is it easy to read as a manga?

- Are the characters' personalities correctly expressed?

- Is the manga’s atmosphere kept throughout the translation?

Apply Here

Remote Japanese-English Gaming Support Agent Company: 5CA

5CA Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As a Gaming Support Agent at 5CA, you'll handle customer support issues for an assigned game studio.



You'll help players with account and technical issues and resolve purchase- and gameplay-related queries.



You'll work with a team of agents under the guidance of a Team Lead and an Operations Manager and take assisted training modules that help you grow, develop and improve your skills as you work.



You'll stay on top of the client's newest projects and updates, as well as past releases and branding, and help their players continue enjoying the games they love.

Full-time Tour Guide position in Nagoya Company: Machinovate Co. Ltd.,

Machinovate Co. Ltd., Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / month Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Machinovate is the best reviewed tour operator and a leading destination management company in central Japan.



We offer a range of services for inbound travelers and foreign residents including tours in Nagano and nearby prefectures along with travel / ski packages, accommodation, transport and more.



Our tours provide guests with a fun and informative experience of Japanese culture led by English-speaking or Chinese-speaking guides, while their website provides users with detailed information about Japan along with pages covering all regions of the country and direct sales of our tours and other services.



To expand our business to major tourist destinations in Japan, we are looking for new staff members who are located in Nagoya.



This role is ideally-suited to applicants wanting to establish a long-term career in Japan with true potential for professional growth, a varied and dynamic work environment and key responsibilities in a leading destination management company.

English teacher (ALT) in a private elementary school Company: Hampton School of English

Hampton School of English Salary: ¥15,000 ~ ¥17,000 / day

¥15,000 ~ ¥17,000 / day Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Hampton School of English is one of the longest-running and well-regarded ‘British’ English Schools in Japan.



At our school in Shibuya, students will find a wide-range of small-group and private lessons for children, students and adults, delivered by experienced and dedicated teachers.



We are looking for an experienced and enthusiastic, native EFL instructor to work part-time as an ALT at a private elementary school in Setagaya-ku, Tokyo starting from April 2024.



We are seeking a professional and friendly teacher, who encourages and engages the children/students so that they try their best in every English lesson. Though textbooks are used in many lessons, we are looking for an ALT who is creative and able to lead their own activities and games too.

Embassy Administrative Role Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates

Embassy of the United Arab Emirates Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month

¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Embassy Of the United Arab Emirates is seeking a new full time administrator to facilitate the operations of the Embassy.



Job Description and tasks:

-Preparing and arranging meetings.

-Developing agendas, writing the minutes of meetings.

-Managing incoming and outgoing mail of the Embassy. Classifying, archiving documents and filing systematically to ensure their confidentiality and easy quick recovery.

Modern Mexican Restaurant kitchen staff in Tokyo Company: Huge Co., Ltd.

Huge Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Huge Co., Ltd. is a company that owns 21 restaurants in Tokyo.



Their modern Mexican restaurants have been proposing a Mexican food culture to Japan and been loved by world-wide customers.



The restaurants attract people by dynamic open kitchens and outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



They are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking.



Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.



They are currently looking for kitchen staff at various of their restaurants in Tokyo.

