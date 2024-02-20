2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

Sales, customer service, hospitality and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Feb 20, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

M&A sales/professional Company: Bold Investment Co., Ltd.

Bold Investment Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month

¥350,000 ~ ¥400,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Bold Investment Co., Ltd. is a principal investment company that conducts M&A to expand as a group.



Currently, they are seeking an experienced M&A professional based in Tokyo.



Main responsibilities:

-Source and negotiate buy-side deals with companies mainly in Pakistan, UK etc.

-Work closely with teams in abroad to identify and evaluate potential opportunities for investment and acquisition

-Collaborate with the management team to develop growth plans and strategies for the acquired businesses Apply Here

Customer Service Representative for a Japanese Proxy Shopping Service Company: Jable Corporation

Jable Corporation Salary: ¥220,000 / month

¥220,000 / month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan DeJapan is a proxy shopping service by Jable Corporation. They provide a one-stop service that solves the problems of language, payment, delivery and customer support for people overseas who want access to Japanese products without having to understand Japanese or visit Japan.



You’ll be working with customers on a daily basis, helping them through the order, packing and shipment processes.



You’ll learn how to deal with a wide variety of customer issues and questions.



Additionally, you’ll handle simple office administration duties, such as creating forms for parcel damage claims and taking calls from the local post office. Apply Here

Admin Staff - Overseas Division of Construction Company (Employment Placement Service) Company: Franchir Japan

Franchir Japan Salary: ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Salary will be decided depending on experience and ability

¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Salary will be decided depending on experience and ability Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Franchir is a Tokyo-based company offering interpretation and translation services.



They are looking for admin staff for an overseas division of a construction company.



Main responsibilities:

-Document management (due date management, etc.)

-Simple translation work

-Budget management of design expenses (Excel skills required) Apply Here

Kitchen Manager, Kitchen Hand, Driver at School Cafeteria Company: Cezars International K.K.

Cezars International K.K. Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,300 / hour, negotiable

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,300 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cezars International K.K. is the parent company to Shooters Sports Bar and Grill and Cezars Kitchen.



Cezars Kitchen was founded back in 2002 in Nagoya Japan. The company has continued to grow through word of mouth in the International School community.



They are currently serving thousands of children in throughout Japan.



They are looking for FT and PT staffs in their kitchen in Tokyo:

1) Full-time Kitchen Manager (Setagaya-ku)

2) Part-time Kitchen Hand/Cook (Setagaya-ku)

3) Part-time driver/ kitchen helper(Minato-ku) Apply Here

Taiwan Business Assistant Services Company: mybest

mybest Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,400 / hour

¥1,250 ~ ¥1,400 / hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Main duties:

- Create content using AI.

- Confirm information and organize output

- Assist in researching the needs of local users in Taiwan. Apply Here

Night Shift Hotel Front Staff Company: The Lively Osaka Honmachi

The Lively Osaka Honmachi Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / month

¥220,000 ~ ¥250,000 / month Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan The Lively Osaka Honmachi is currently looking for front desk night shift staff.



Main tasks:

-Reception

-Check-in/ Check-out

-Reservation management

-Responding to inquiries (phone, e-mails)

-Maintain/ organize rental/ sale items

-Building patrol Apply Here

