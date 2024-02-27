2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

Data analytics, hospitality, teaching and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Feb 27, 2024

Data Analyst (No Experience Required) Company: Peroptyx Ltd

Peroptyx Ltd Salary: ¥97,500 ~ ¥195,000 / month

¥97,500 ~ ¥195,000 / month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Peroptyx offers a unique opportunity to be part of something bigger - from improving the quality of training data that transforms a local user experience to working on improving the relevance of the most widely used online services.

Are you ready to dive into the world of data analysis from the comfort of your home? They are seeking passionate individuals to fill their part-time Data Analyst positions. And the best part is, no experience is necessary, as they will provide comprehensive training during the application process. Apply Here

Restaurant Staff Company: Page Japan

Page Japan Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable

¥1,250 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Zen Room is a restaurant that offers a menu featuring a multitude of Chinese herbal medicinal and spices. Their dishes are reasonably priced, easy to eat and designed to prevent monotony in taste.



Located a 4-minute walk from Jiyugaoka Station, Zen Room is recruiting for positions in both the hall and kitchen. Apply Here

Tesla High-Class Uber Driver Company: Hinomaru Taxi

Hinomaru Taxi Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month, commission based. Income average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions

¥300,000 ~ ¥700,000 / month, commission based. Income average between 450,000 /month to 600,000 /month counting base salary + commissions Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Uber Japan, Hinomaru Kotsu and Tesla Motors Japan are collaborating on an innovative initiative to deploy 100 Tesla vehicles within Tokyo’s 23 wards to address global climate change.



A new role, Tesla Dedicated Driver (Next-Generation Taxi) welcomes drivers of all types. The position focuses on reservation-based dispatch, catering primarily to inbound demand and offers cultural exchange and language learning opportunities with clients.



Drivers will operate the Tesla Model Y, a hallmark of zero-emissions electric vehicles while embracing the concept of the next generation taxi. Apply Here

Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative Company: Azabu Skin Clinic

Azabu Skin Clinic Salary: ¥250,000 / month, negotiable + incentive (incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations)

¥250,000 / month, negotiable + incentive (incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations) Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Azabu Skin Clinic is currently looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff who is capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling and translation; mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English. Apply Here

Bilingual contents website (Japanese-English) Company: Admano Corporation

Admano Corporation Salary: ¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / hour

¥1,150 ~ ¥1,500 / hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Overseas applications Ok Admano Corporation, operating under the banner of Tokyo SEO Maker, stands as a professional collective in digital marketing, poised to tackle "every challenge" with a solid strategy. The company's journey began in 2012, founded by a leader who had been delving into SEO and the web from various angles since the dawn of search engines.



At this role, you will be responsible for:

-Actively communicating and collaborating with their headquarters in Tokyo. This role requires native-level proficiency in American English and the ability to engage in daily conversations in Japanese.

-Assisting in projects involving both English and Japanese websites. Primary responsibilities include checking the content in English. Apply Here

