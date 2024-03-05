2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

Sales, operations, engineering and more in this week's Top Job's in Japan!

On Mar 5, 2024

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Marketing & Communications Assistant Company: Untold Japan

Untold Japan Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Year

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Untold Japan is a premier luxury travel company dedicated to providing bespoke tours and immersive experiences for travelers seeking a profound connection with Japan's rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes.



Untold Japan is seeking a passionate and motivated Marketing and Communications Assistant to join their dynamic team. This role offers a unique opportunity to contribute to the expansion of their company while honing your skills as a copywriter for social media and enhancing team synergy. Collaborating closely with multicultural teams, you'll experience rapid professional growth and abundant opportunities within their fast-paced, rapidly expanding startup environment. Apply Here

Interpreter Instructor (German ⇔ Japanese) Company: Berkeley House Language Center

Berkeley House Language Center Salary: ¥15,000 / Hour Project Based

¥15,000 / Hour Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Overseas applications Ok Berkeley House Language Center is seeking a German ⇔ Japanese interpreter instructor.



You'll be teaching two classes per week (total of 60 sessions), with two classes each in the first and second terms.



Small class sizes (around 7 students per class) focusing on the basics of interpretation skills, including note-taking techniques. Apply Here

Nepali Language Instructor Company: Berkeley House Language Center

Berkeley House Language Center Salary: ¥810,000 / Project, Project Based

¥810,000 / Project, Project Based Location: Nagano, Japan

Nagano, Japan Japanese: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Berkeley House Language Center is seeking experienced Nepali language instructors for an intensive course in Nagano prefecture starting in April.

The dates are from April 15-June 27, 2024.



Possibly three other intensive courses will be available for the right candidates.

The courses will start in, April August and January. Apply Here

Game localization tester (Korean) Company: Kinsha

Kinsha Salary: ¥1,250 / Hour

¥1,250 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Kinsha is looking for a localization tester (LQA) for pre-launch games and apps.



Depending on the project, successful candidates are expected to:

- Play games and applications translated from Japanese to Korean and check for any problems with the text (typos, grammar, language consistency, etc.) and other bugs.

- Reporting the grammatical error and submit it according to the project flow.

- Translation work may be required. Apply Here

Korean Classical Music Specialist Company: Welocalize

Welocalize Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Application: Must currently reside in Japan This is a high-volume music content curation and quality control project. You will review content based on a set of digital music industry guidelines and music standards with a focus on Classical music.

This position will require managing, aggregating, editing and connecting metadata to ensure the best user experience.

You will work with project managers on large-scale Classical as well as non-classical data projects. Apply Here

Senior Front-End Engineer Company: Hennge

Hennge Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year

¥6.0M ~ ¥10.0M / Year Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent (preferred)

Fluent (preferred) Japanese: None

None Application: Overseas applications Ok Hennge is one of the first IT ventures in Japan.



As a Senior Front-End Engineer, you will be at the forefront of driving innovation and excellence in our product development process.



Your responsibilities will include:

- Designing, developing and maintaining innovative features based on business needs

- Translating design concepts into interactive, visually appealing user interfaces using modern frontend frameworks

- Ensuring high-quality deliverables through CI/CD pipelines, tests and documentation Apply Here

Kitchen staff/Service staff Company: Gion Kirara

Gion Kirara Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥500,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan English: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Two Rooms Kyoto Grill is currently seeking motivated and passionate individuals in the roles of full-time senior kitchen and service personnel.



Previous experience working in a professional service environment and motivated and passionate professionals wanted. Apply Here

Business Communications Manager Company: New Holland HFT Japan, Inc.

New Holland HFT Japan, Inc. Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable

¥4.5M ~ ¥6.5M / Year, Negotiable Location: Hokkaido, Japan

Hokkaido, Japan English: Native level (preferred)

Native level (preferred) Japanese: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan New Holland HFT Japan is the leading importer and retailer of agricultural equipment in Japan, with a staff of 600-plus and 50 locations across Japan.



A joint venture with CNH Industrial as a 50% shareholder, we represent their New Holland brand of tractors for the Japanese market.



In the role of Business Communications Manager:

- You will be supporting business success by ensuring effective communications, including business negotiations.

- Coordinate our communications with overseas suppliers based in Europe and North America.

- Ensure that our communications are well constructed and effective in achieving their intent. Apply Here

Operations Manager Company: Action Horizons

Action Horizons Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Negotiable

¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan As the Operations Manager, you are the leader of the Operations Team and ultimately responsible for the venue.

You will oversee all administrative functions such as payroll, workers compensation claims, budgeting and operations staff approvals.



You will regularly collaborate with the Creative Manager, hosting weekly staff meetings, managing rehearsal logistics and driving objectives.



Additionally, you will work with senior leadership to continually develop your direct reports through coaching and feedback. Apply Here

Grand Opening staff for the hotel Company: Asano Corporation Inc.

Asano Corporation Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Hour

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level (preferred)

Business level (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Asano Group is a dispatching company in the service industry.



They are now looking for the reception, attendant, operator, restaurant and bar staff for a famous five-star hotel which will have its grand opening soon. Apply Here

Operations Coordinator Company: Nautica Shipping and Logistics Japan Co., Ltd

Nautica Shipping and Logistics Japan Co., Ltd Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable

¥5.0M ~ ¥7.0M / Year Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Nautica Shipping & Logistics Japan Co., Ltd, is a leader in global freight forwarding, established in Australia and New Zealand.



They are seeking a dynamic Operations Coordinator in their newly established Tokyo, Japan office.



This is a unique opportunity to be a part of their specialized vehicle shipping and project cargo division, a sector experiencing phenomenal growth.



Key Responsibilities:

-Manage client shipments end-to-end, ensuring seamless, cost-effective solutions.

-Collaborate closely with stakeholders, nurturing relationships that uphold our high standards of service.

-Analyze shipper/client performance, provide insightful market intelligence, and identify potential sales leads to drive the business forward. Apply Here

Full-time Tour Guide position in Snow Monkey Resorts, Nagano Company: Machinovate Co. Ltd.,

Machinovate Co. Ltd., Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Nagano, Japan

Nagano, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Snow Monkey Resorts is Nagano’s best reviewed tour operator and a leading destination management company in Central Japan.



They offer a range of services for inbound travelers and foreign residents including tours in Nagano and nearby prefectures.



This role is ideally-suited to applicants wanting to establish a long-term career in Nagano with true potential for professional growth, a varied and dynamic work environment and key responsibilities in a leading destination management company.



They are seeking to add to their team with a full-time position for the right candidate.



Applicants living in – or willing to relocate to Nagano City would be ideal for this role.



Experience with tour guiding in Japan or abroad is advantageous however not essential.



Applicants must have fluent English or Chinese and a minimum of basic to conversational Japanese.



Duties:

- Guiding tours in Nagano and nearby prefectures with group sizes ranging from single travelers to large groups of 20+. Most tours are handled by one guide however you will also at times work with another guide in handling larger tours. Some tours each year will exceed 40+ guests (handled by multiple guides).

- Identifying opportunities for new tours including creation of itineraries and conducting trial tours, improving existing tours and working with partner organizations in promoting regional destinations and activities.

- Responsibility for training and managing part-time guides - both foreign residents and Japanese Apply Here

Warehouse, product specialist, buyer Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month, Negotiable Location: Saitama, Japan

Saitama, Japan English: Basic (preferred)

Basic (preferred) Japanese: Conversational (preferred)

Conversational (preferred) Application: Must currently reside in Japan Legend Metal is part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.



The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength. Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such as forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting.



If you are a motivated job seeker, willing to work and grow in a dynamic company - apply with us. Apply Here

To browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home, visit GaijinPot Jobs.