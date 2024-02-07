2024 Top Jobs Week 5

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we look through our database of top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Warehouse, product specialist, buyer
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic (preferred)
- Japanese: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Legend Metal is part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts.
The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength. Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such as forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting.
If you are a motivated job seeker, willing to work and grow in a dynamic company - apply with us. A company where employees from Japan and more than ten countries can work together and learn from each other.
Order and Stock Control
- Company: Motors Head Japan
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥500,000 / month
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Motors Head Japan exports auto parts from Japan to Europe and seeks staff to manage order/stock and packing goods.
Experience is not essential.
The main duties are:
-Receive orders from customers
-Place orders to suppliers (Toyota, Nissan, Honda and so on)
-Receive goods from suppliers.
Scan goods with a handheld scanner one by one
-Check quantity
Assistant of Business Development Team
- Company: Gakken L Staffing
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Gakken L Staffing, part of the Gakken Group, focuses on education services. Offering "Gakken's Tutor" for academic improvement and entrance exam preparation, "WILL Gakuen" for students unable to attend school, "Gakbyte" for nationwide part-time instructor recruitment to private schools, and "Banks" to address the shortage of adult instructors.
They are looking for an assistant to support recruitment and act as a good advisor for the globalization of their existing business to promote the employment of foreign residents in Japan for the overseas expansion of their services and the establishment of their services to employ foreign residents in Japan.
The assistant will be responsible for supporting the recruitment of foreign residents in Japan, to research and test marketing related to the creation of services in which foreign residents can play an active role, with a view to future business development as Gakken L Staffing.
Duties include:
- Support for creating job advertisements
- Attend and support recruitment interviews
- Support for product development in each division
New restaurant & café staff at “Hills House Azabudai”
- Company: Transit General Office Inc.
- Salary: ¥238,500 ~ ¥410,000 / month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Transit General Office Inc. operates a number of cafes, dining rooms, restaurants and bars that are popular among people of all nationalities, such as "bills", "Little Darling Coffee Roasters" and "CIRPAS."
They have expertise in creating a comfortable working environment for all staff, and many inexperienced staff continue to work for a long time without difficulty.
Restaurant & café staff wanted at “Hills House Azabudai.” Located on the 33rd and 34th floors of Azabudai hills Mori JP Tower, “Hills House” has 3 areas, ”Members Lounge”, “Dining 33” and ”Sky Room.”
Service staff are in charge of taking orders and serving customers and bringing food to them.
Sommeliers, baristas and bartenders are in charge of serving a variety of natural wines, cocktails and coffee.
Kitchen staff are in charge of all cooking operations and helping other staff members.
Hotel Staff in Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya
- Company: Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company offering True Hospitality for Good.
They operate 19 hotel brands, with over 6,200 hotels in more than 100 countries and approximately 2,000 hotels under development.
The Hotel Indigo Tokyo Shibuya opened last August and has new opportunities available in food and beverage department.
They are looking for enthusiastic and professional team players who know how to deliver great service and exceed guest expectations.
They are currently looking for restaurant service attendants and demi chefs/ commis chefs.
Dishwasher/Kitchen Hand at Cafeteria in International School
- Company: Cezars International K.K.
- Salary: ¥1,130 ~ ¥1,130 / hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Cezars International K.K. is the parent company of Shooters Sports Bar and Grill and Cezars Kitchen. Cezars Kitchen was founded back in 2002 in Nagoya Japan. The company has continued to grow through word of mouth in the International School community. They are currently serving thousands of children throughout Japan.
They are currently looking for part-time dishwasher/kitchen hand at an international school cafeteria.
Your main duties will be:
• Preparing meal ingredients for the Cook, which includes washing, peeling, cutting and slicing ingredients.
• Assisting kitchen staff to unload food supplies from delivery trucks.
• Properly washing and drying all dishes, utensils, cooking instruments and cutting boards.
Kitchen Manager at School Cafeteria in International School (Setagaya)
- Company: Cezars International K.K.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Cezars International K.K. is the parent company of Shooters Sports Bar and Grill and Cezars Kitchen. Cezars Kitchen was founded back in 2002 in Nagoya Japan. The company has continued to grow through word of mouth in the International School community. They are currently serving thousands of children throughout Japan.
Tasks include:
-Cooking from scratch
-Oversee all kitchen activities, assign team’s tasks.
-Ensuring promptness, freshness and quality of dishes.
-Implementing hygiene policies and examining equipment for cleanliness.
-Designing new recipes, planning menus and selecting plate presentation.
IT Support・HelpDesk
- Company: Oplus
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥3.5M / year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As an IT Support Officer at OPlus, you will provide customer support for questions relating to our shift and attendance management service.
You will be provided with a product knowledge lecture and training program after you join our company alongside a variety of training programs.
Most correspondence is via chat, but you should be flexible enough to accommodate customers who prefer phone or online MTG.
Our senior staff will support you during the training period as well as after you start your actual work.
Hall&Kitchen Staff Gyuukaku and Onyasai Hall and Kitchen staff
- Company: World-Dining
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Basic (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hall and kitchen work with Yakiniku Gyukaku and shabu-shabu Onyasai in Shibuya.
Hall staff are expected to take orders, serve food and attend to general customer service. Ÿou will also be tasked with some accounting work and interpreting for inbound customers, among other things.
Kitchen staff will be in charge of cooking assistance such as serving dishes and washing dishes.
Even if you don't have experience.
There are many international students and those on working holiday visas, so please feel free to apply.
IT Helpdesk Technician
- Company: Milestone Technologies Japan Godo Kaisha
- Salary: ¥7.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Milestone Technologies is a global IT-managed services firm that partners with organizations to scale their technology, infrastructure and services to drive specific business outcomes such as digital transformation, innovation and operational agility.
Milestone is focused on building an employee-first, performance based culture and for over 25 years, they have a demonstrated history of supporting category-defining enterprise clients that are growing ahead of the market.
Main responsibilities:
-Provide hardware and software IT support and technical education to end users both remotely and onsite.
-Apply critical thinking to troubleshoot user requests and issues.
-Troubleshoots client-side network connectivity issues, including digital authentication, remote access, secure Wi-Fi, wired connectivity to the internal network, password resets.
Business Development Manager
- Company: Industrial Info Resources
- Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥800,000 / month, negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications Ok
Industrial Info Resources' mission is to provide best-in-class products and services to help our clients succeed.
The Business Development Representative is responsible for selling industrial and energy-related products or services through the achievement of opportunity-based sales quotas.
The Business Development Representative will reach business targets through excellent telephone sales and communications skills.
This individual will also develop his or her revenue generation through the creation of sales leads, initiation of prospect calls, and establishment of ongoing rapport with existing and potential customers.
New Opportunities for ALTs in Okayama City - Elementary Edition
- Company: Altia Central
- Salary: ¥190,000 ~ ¥190,000 / month
- Location: Okayama, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Altia Central started over 20 years ago providing educational ALT services to the public school system in Japan.
Altia Central is now accepting applications from all candidates to join their team of fantastic ALTs from April 2024 in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.
They have recently massively expanded their presence in the city by winning a new contract for the elementary schools. This means they will have positions in both elementary and junior high schools.
If you would like to work with one of the most reputable and successful companies in the ALT industry, then please apply now.
Full-Time Street Go-Kart Tour Guide
- Company: Street Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥330,000 / month, plus additional pay every 6 months depending on performance. Tips are pooled by the company and then redistributed to all employees.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Street Kart is proud of being one of the top "must-do-activities" in Tokyo.
Dress up in costumes and take eager tourists with a street go-kart and have a safe and exciting time.
Your responsibilities will cover:
-Driving go-karts through the city of Tokyo in a costume
-Showing tourists around and entertaining them for a wonderful experience
-Safe guarding customers
Restaurant SERVICE staff at Modern Asian Restaurant in SHINJUKU
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,500 / hour, negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational (preferred)
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Huge is a company that owns 21 restaurants mainly in Tokyo.
They produce and operate unique and original restaurants under direct management.
They are looking for Service Staff / Bartenders at "GINGER GRASS" their modern Thai-Vietnamese restaurant located in Shinjuku.
Hotel Restaurant Staff
- Company: The Lively Osaka Honmachi
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / year
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Lively Osaka Honmachi is looking for restaurant staff for their hotel in Osaka.
General restaurant hall operations:
-Preparing and making drinks
-Order/ purchasing management
-Staff training and recruitment
Japanese-to-English Translator
- Company: Edge International, Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Edge International is a Hakuhodo Group company specializing in corporate communications, primarily in the field of investor relations (IR).
Edge International has grown steadily since its founding, with an industry-leading record in IR. Now entering their 35th year, their clients include blue-chip Japanese companies from a diverse range of industries.
If chosen, your main duty would be to translate documents from Japanese to English such as integrated reports, sustainability reports, financial results, briefing documents, corporate brochures and website content.
Senior Sales Executive
- Company: Kobe Motor Company
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Fluent (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kobe Motor Company exports vehicles ranging from Japanese used cars to super luxury and exotic cars to over 60 countries.
They are looking for a Senior Sales Executive with a minimum of three years of experience in car exports.
Key Responsibilities:
-Communicating and negotiating with customers
-Timely follow-up on inquiries
-Monitoring sales orders and ensuring timely payments
Translation Real-estate Support services
- Company: Daito Trust Construction Co., Ltd. Group
- Salary: ¥1,500 / hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level (preferred)
- Japanese: Business level (preferred)
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Daito Trust Construction supports tenants who live in properties managed by their company from move-in day until they leave the apartment.
They are now looking for Interpretation/Translation staff.
The main responsibility will be to handle translation requests in English from [いい部屋ネット] stores around Japan.
Automotive parts Internet Shop Sales Manager
- Company: Amayama Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Amayama Trading in Osaka requires the services of an experienced sales manager to fill a recently vacated full-time position within the sales department.
The position requires the successful applicant to display solid interpersonal skills with a large range of global clients, both commercial and private.
Your responsibilities include:
-Managing all aspects of client's accounts including account balances
-Estimating package volumes for shipping and select shipping methods
-Approving orders from wholesale and private clients
-Managing client's accounts, including troubleshooting and dispute resolutions
-Reporting on client feedback
