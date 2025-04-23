By GaijinPot Blog Apr 24, 2025 6 min read

Here’s a round-up of some 2025 Golden Week events in Japan that offer the perfect chance to explore, unwind and have a little fun. From lively street festivals and traditional samurai parades to craft markets, there’s something for everyone. For Tokyo-based Golden Week events, check out this post.

Tohoku and Hokkaido

Fancy a hot air balloon ride?

See the last of this year’s cherry blossoms up north! Head to Tohoku or Hokkaido this Golden Week for nature exhibits, trampolines and a pottery festival that bargain hunters are sure to love.

Name Date(s) Description Kanayamayaki Pottery Festival (Aomori) 4/26-5/6 The Kanayamayaki Pottery Festival has half-price pottery, cool hands-on experiences (like making your own pizza or lantern), games for kids and a raffle. Dino-A-Live (Sapporo) 4/29-4/30 The newest Dino Lab show features life-sized, realistic dinosaurs. Watch them move while learning some cool dinosaur facts. Akita Sky Festival (Akita) 5/3-5/5 The Akita Sky Festa brings in tourists from all over Japan. Watch over 20 hot air balloons take to the skies over the countryside. Takino Forest Golden Week Nature Display (Sapporo) 5/3-5/5 Takino Forest is putting on a special display about all the animals and creatures that live in the area. Great for nature lovers who want a peaceful break from the crowds. Hirosaki Park Cherry Blossom Festival (Aomori) Until 5/5 See cherry blossoms at Hirosaki Park and stick around after sunset to see the blossoms all lit up. Hachinohe Trampoline and Sports Day (Aomori) 5/5 To celebrate the trampoline park’s first birthday, Hachinohe is turning the west side of the station into a pedestrian-only zone packed with sports activities and food trucks. Bearen Beer Spring Fes (Iwate) 5/3-5/6 At the Baeren Beer Festival, you get up to 4.5 hours of all-you-can-drink craft beer, including some limited-edition brews. Tickets are presale only.

Kanto and Chubu

Head to Tsukuba Circuit on Children’s Day

Beat the crowds by taking a day trip or two outside Tokyo. See a 160-year-old wisteria tree in Tochigi or shop for handmade crafts by the sea, there’s more to Golden Week that awaits beyond the big city.

Kansai and Shikoku

Golden Week is a great time to spend outdoors.

Choose your own adventure. Whether you’re paddleboarding across Lake Biwa or watching a more traditional take on horse racing, Golden Week gives you enough time to explore the best of what Kansai and Shikoku have to offer.

Name Date(s) Description Lake SUP Biwa (Shiga)



4/1-5/5 Try stand-up paddleboarding in the scenic waters of Lake Biwa. These small-group sessions are beginner-friendly and perfect for families, couples or friends. Biwako Jazz (Shiga) 4/26-4/27 Music takes over the streets in this lively jazz-focused festival held every spring in Higashiomi, Shiga. Life Style Summit (Shiga) 4/27 Love the great outdoors? Shop for the latest gear at the Life Style Summit. Browse through the stalls, meet other outdoor enthusiasts and join in on the workshops. Tokushima Awa Odori (Tokushima) 4/27 Head to Tokushima to witness a return to the roots of the iconic Awa Odori dance. Craft Marche (Kyoto) 5/3-5/5 Celebrate spring surrounded by flowers and greenery at this family-friendly handmade market. Waza Meet Up Osaka (Osaka) 5/3-5/8 Experience the best of Osaka’s manufacturing scene. See Osaka-made brands come together to demonstrate their skills through workshops and sell their top-quality products. Model Trains Exhibit (Tokushima) 5/3-5/4 This exhibit is perfect for train enthusiasts of all ages. See a full-scale N gauge, HO gauge, monorail and LGB 45mm railway models zipping by on miniature tracks. Kamo Festival (Shiga) 5/6 Witness one of Japan’s last remaining ancient horse racing rituals at a shrine steeped in equestrian history.

Chugoku and Kyushu

Join the party!

Down in Chugoku and Kyushu, there are several cultural festivals happening all throughout the week. Watch epic sea battles, traditional dances and colorful parades galore.

What are some 2025 Golden Week events in Japan that you’re looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!