Here’s a round-up of some 2025 Golden Week events in Japan that offer the perfect chance to explore, unwind and have a little fun. From lively street festivals and traditional samurai parades to craft markets, there’s something for everyone. For Tokyo-based Golden Week events, check out this post.
Tohoku and Hokkaido
See the last of this year’s cherry blossoms up north! Head to Tohoku or Hokkaido this Golden Week for nature exhibits, trampolines and a pottery festival that bargain hunters are sure to love.
|Name
|Date(s)
|Description
|Kanayamayaki Pottery Festival (Aomori)
|4/26-5/6
|The Kanayamayaki Pottery Festival has half-price pottery, cool hands-on experiences (like making your own pizza or lantern), games for kids and a raffle.
|Dino-A-Live (Sapporo)
|4/29-4/30
|The newest Dino Lab show features life-sized, realistic dinosaurs. Watch them move while learning some cool dinosaur facts.
|Akita Sky Festival (Akita)
|5/3-5/5
|The Akita Sky Festa brings in tourists from all over Japan. Watch over 20 hot air balloons take to the skies over the countryside.
|Takino Forest Golden Week Nature Display (Sapporo)
|5/3-5/5
|Takino Forest is putting on a special display about all the animals and creatures that live in the area. Great for nature lovers who want a peaceful break from the crowds.
|Hirosaki Park Cherry Blossom Festival (Aomori)
|Until 5/5
|See cherry blossoms at Hirosaki Park and stick around after sunset to see the blossoms all lit up.
|Hachinohe Trampoline and Sports Day (Aomori)
|5/5
|To celebrate the trampoline park’s first birthday, Hachinohe is turning the west side of the station into a pedestrian-only zone packed with sports activities and food trucks.
|Bearen Beer Spring Fes (Iwate)
|5/3-5/6
|At the Baeren Beer Festival, you get up to 4.5 hours of all-you-can-drink craft beer, including some limited-edition brews. Tickets are presale only.
Kanto and Chubu
Beat the crowds by taking a day trip or two outside Tokyo. See a 160-year-old wisteria tree in Tochigi or shop for handmade crafts by the sea, there’s more to Golden Week that awaits beyond the big city.
|Name
|Date(s)
|Description
|Ashikaga Flower Park Wisteria Festival (Tochigi)
|4/12-5/18
|Catch the Ashikaga Flower Park Wisteria Festival during Golden Week. Over 350 wisteria trees bloom across the vast 100,000-square-meter park, including a 160-year-old wisteria tree.
|Belgian Beer Weekend 2025 (Aichi)
|4/24-5/6
|Nagoya’s Golden Week gets a whole lot tastier with Belgian Beer Weekend. Choose from over 130 beers, ranging from fruity and refreshing to rich and rare brews.
|Yokohama Fruhlings Fest 2025 (Kanagawa)
|4/25-5/6
|The Yokohama Fruhlings Fest at the Red Brick Warehouse is where you’ll find classic German brews, exclusive limited-edition event beers and hearty eats.
|Tagaya Era Festival (Ibaraki)
|4/27
|Step back in time about 500 years at the Tagaya Samurai Festival. Learn about the legendary Tagaya clan, with samurai parades and live matchlock gun demonstrations.
|Kasama Pottery Festival (Ibaraki)
|4/29-5/5
|Over 200 potters and ceramic artists set up their booths, showcasing one-of-a-kind pieces. Chat with the artisans and hunt for hidden gems.
|Mito Machinaka Festival (Ibaraki)
|5/3
|Starting from Mito station to Daikumachi, the streets come alive with performances, workshops, food stalls and other fun activities.
|Hojo Beach Market (Chiba)
|5/4
|The Hojo Coast Beach Market has nearly 100 vendors offering everything from tasty food to handmade goods, wellness items and more.
|Children’s Day Car Festival at Tsukuba Circuit (Ibaraki)
|5/5
|From sleek supercars to legendary classics, this massive auto event at Tsukuba Circuit features displays, races and demo runs.
Kansai and Shikoku
Choose your own adventure. Whether you’re paddleboarding across Lake Biwa or watching a more traditional take on horse racing, Golden Week gives you enough time to explore the best of what Kansai and Shikoku have to offer.
|Name
|Date(s)
|Description
|Lake SUP Biwa (Shiga)
|4/1-5/5
|Try stand-up paddleboarding in the scenic waters of Lake Biwa. These small-group sessions are beginner-friendly and perfect for families, couples or friends.
|Biwako Jazz (Shiga)
|4/26-4/27
|Music takes over the streets in this lively jazz-focused festival held every spring in Higashiomi, Shiga.
|Life Style Summit (Shiga)
|4/27
|Love the great outdoors? Shop for the latest gear at the Life Style Summit. Browse through the stalls, meet other outdoor enthusiasts and join in on the workshops.
|Tokushima Awa Odori (Tokushima)
|4/27
|Head to Tokushima to witness a return to the roots of the iconic Awa Odori dance.
|Craft Marche (Kyoto)
|5/3-5/5
|Celebrate spring surrounded by flowers and greenery at this family-friendly handmade market.
|Waza Meet Up Osaka (Osaka)
|5/3-5/8
|Experience the best of Osaka’s manufacturing scene. See Osaka-made brands come together to demonstrate their skills through workshops and sell their top-quality products.
|Model Trains Exhibit (Tokushima)
|5/3-5/4
|This exhibit is perfect for train enthusiasts of all ages. See a full-scale N gauge, HO gauge, monorail and LGB 45mm railway models zipping by on miniature tracks.
|Kamo Festival (Shiga)
|5/6
|Witness one of Japan’s last remaining ancient horse racing rituals at a shrine steeped in equestrian history.
Chugoku and Kyushu
Down in Chugoku and Kyushu, there are several cultural festivals happening all throughout the week. Watch epic sea battles, traditional dances and colorful parades galore.
|Name
|Date(s)
|Description
|Beers of Japan Festival 2025 (Fukuoka)
|4/25-5/6
|The Beers of Japan Festival boasts 40 kinds of craft brews along with tasty bites. Swing by during Golden Week and don’t miss out on the live performances.
|Rekihaku Spring Festival (Shimane)
|4/27
|This spring festival includes performances like Izumo Kagura and taiko drumming and workshops for making magatama beads or tiny gift envelopes.
|Refresh Park Yoga (Okinawa)
|4/29
|Hosted by YujYogaProject, this outdoor yoga event includes beginner and advanced versions.
|Hiroshima – Inside/Outside Art Exhibit (Hiroshima)
|5/1-5/6
|Artists and curators team up to explore what it means to be “from,” “in,” or “outside” Hiroshima as the city marks 80 years since the bombing.
|Shimonoseki Strait Festival (Yamaguchi)
|5/2-5/4
|The festival, based on actual events from the Genpei War, includes warrior parades, sea battles and traditional dances.
|Hakata Dontaku Festival (Fukuoka)
|5/3-5/4
|Experience one of Fukuoka’s biggest and most colorful traditions. See parades and performances rooted in 840 years of history.
|Hanayu Festival (Tottori)
|5/3-5/4
|See a tug of war battle like never before. Jinsho is a showdown between massive handmade ropes crafted from wisteria vines. Whichever side wins decides the year’s luck.
|Mini Mini Sports Day (Okinawa)
|5/3-5/5
|Form teams and join this quirky sports event featuring challenges like purple sweet potato tart eating and walking backwards relays. Pre-registration required.
|See You Later, Symphony (Okayama)
|5/6
|Before Okayama Symphony Hall closes for renovations, don’t miss your chance to tour the hall, step on stage and snap some photos.
What are some 2025 Golden Week events in Japan that you’re looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!
