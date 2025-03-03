2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

At Kreston ProWorks, we are dedicated to shaping the future of business growth both in Japan and globally. As part of the Kreston Global network, we aim to bridge businesses, foster professional partnerships, and drive evolution. Join our dynamic team and be part of an exciting journey to enhance visibility, engage clients, and drive new opportunities across regions like Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the USA.



As a Business Development and Communication Assistant, you will work closely with our BD Manager, helping drive our business development strategies while shaping our communications both internally and externally.



This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is eager to grow with a global team.



Key responsibilities:

- Support Business Development and Client Engagement:

Assist in responding to client inquiries, drafting proposals, and contributing to the overall sales and marketing strategy.

- Communicate Confidently with Clients and Partners:

Engage with clients and partners, including senior-level professionals, with a focus on building meaningful relationships.

- Excel in Technology and Content Creation:

Utilize your knowledge of Excel for data management and create engaging content using tools like Canva and social media platforms.

- Solve Problems and Drive Business Solutions:

Tackle challenges head-on, improve processes, and take ownership of tasks while helping us achieve business goals.

- Grow and Thrive with Future Opportunities:

Embrace the potential to grow into an independent role, earn sales commissions, and actively participate in regional and global Kreston events, meetings, and training.



Requirements:

- Bilingual Skills: Fluency in both English and Japanese is essential.

- Tech-Savvy: Strong proficiency in Excel and basic software applications. Knowledge of Canva and social media platforms is a plus.

- People Person: Comfortable meeting and communicating with people from diverse backgrounds and senior positions.

- Proactive and Problem-Solving Mindset: You enjoy finding solutions and taking initiative to make things happen.

- Eager to Learn and Grow: You’re excited about the opportunity to learn more, take on new challenges, and build your career.