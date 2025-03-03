2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Administrative Assistant for High School Bilingual Program
- Company: Katoh Gakuen
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥325,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Shizuoka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The school is located in Numazu, a Japanese national school with an English immersion / bilingual program from K-12 and an authorized IB World School. This position is for our high school section.
Key responsibilities:
A Bilingual Administrative Assistant provides administrative support while facilitating communication in two languages.
Responsibilities include managing correspondence, scheduling meetings, translating documents, assisting with reports, and supporting daily office operations.
The role requires strong organizational skills, attention to detail and the ability to interact professionally with diverse stakeholders.
Proficiency in both languages is essential for effective communication and coordination.
Business Development and Communications Associate
- Company: Kreston Proworks Corp.
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Additional commission or bonus on top the base monthly salary following the first 6 months and subject to performance
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At Kreston ProWorks, we are dedicated to shaping the future of business growth both in Japan and globally. As part of the Kreston Global network, we aim to bridge businesses, foster professional partnerships, and drive evolution. Join our dynamic team and be part of an exciting journey to enhance visibility, engage clients, and drive new opportunities across regions like Asia, the Middle East, Australia, and the USA.
As a Business Development and Communication Assistant, you will work closely with our BD Manager, helping drive our business development strategies while shaping our communications both internally and externally.
This is a fantastic opportunity for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment and is eager to grow with a global team.
Key responsibilities:
- Support Business Development and Client Engagement:
Assist in responding to client inquiries, drafting proposals, and contributing to the overall sales and marketing strategy.
- Communicate Confidently with Clients and Partners:
Engage with clients and partners, including senior-level professionals, with a focus on building meaningful relationships.
- Excel in Technology and Content Creation:
Utilize your knowledge of Excel for data management and create engaging content using tools like Canva and social media platforms.
- Solve Problems and Drive Business Solutions:
Tackle challenges head-on, improve processes, and take ownership of tasks while helping us achieve business goals.
- Grow and Thrive with Future Opportunities:
Embrace the potential to grow into an independent role, earn sales commissions, and actively participate in regional and global Kreston events, meetings, and training.
Requirements:
- Bilingual Skills: Fluency in both English and Japanese is essential.
- Tech-Savvy: Strong proficiency in Excel and basic software applications. Knowledge of Canva and social media platforms is a plus.
- People Person: Comfortable meeting and communicating with people from diverse backgrounds and senior positions.
- Proactive and Problem-Solving Mindset: You enjoy finding solutions and taking initiative to make things happen.
- Eager to Learn and Grow: You’re excited about the opportunity to learn more, take on new challenges, and build your career.
Customer Service/Facility Guide
- Company: MOVeLOT
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are now hiring event staff to deliver an unforgettable and innovative experience to our visitors.
If you love technology, robots, and the excitement of events, this unique opportunity to experience cutting-edge robotics is perfect for you!
Requirements:
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Intermediate level
You will be responsible for:
- Reception and guest registration
- Guiding and assisting visitors
- Providing robot operation instructions
- Selling merchandise at the shop
- Supporting robot demonstrations
Manga Typesetters【Japanese to English】
- Company: Cllenn
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
About DMM
The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas! Join our multinational team as we strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world! Together, we will take on new challenges, learn from our mistakes, and create the impossible. With DMM, we can build “a future everyone wants to see!”
Job Responsibilities
・Manga typesetting/lettering from Japanese to English
Requirements
・English: Native level
・Japanese: Business level
・Must currently live in Japan
・Typesetting skills with graphic editing software (Adobe Photoshop, illustrations, etc.)
・Experience in typesetting manga from Japanese to English
Desired Skills
・Native level English
・Business level Japanese（JLPT N2 or higher）
Full-time Legal Consultant
- Company: Acroseed
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥456,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Acroseed's management philosophy is "to pursue the material and mental well-being of all employees." All employees can earn a stable income without feeling insecure, acquire expertise, improve their personalities through work and feel the joy of being appreciated by society and customers. This is where we aim to manage our business.
Our corporate goal is to become a "highly profitable and annually growing company." We aim to steadily implement what we need to do each year and steadily increase sales and profits compared to the previous year.
We conduct open management by disclosing monthly sales, expenses, and profits to all employees.
Job description:
Assist in overall residency procedures for foreign employees requested by corporate clients
•Explanation of the legal system
•Preparation of application documents
•Support for an application to the Immigration Bureau
•Follow-up services etc.
•Writing web articles
•Responding to new inquiries
•Seminar lecturer
•Writing manuscripts
•Interviews
•Participation in events etc.
•Native level of English
•Can perform tasks in Japanese (reading, writing and speaking).
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home
