2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Full time Tour Guide in Tokyo
- Company: Machinovate Co. Ltd.,
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Machinovate is the best reviewed tour operator and a leading destination management company in Central Japan. We offer a range of services for inbound travelers and foreign residents including tours in Nagano and nearby prefectures along with travel / ski packages, accommodation, transport and more.
To expand our business to major tourist destinations in Japan, we are looking for new staff members who are located in Tokyo.
【Job Description】
This role is ideally-suited to applicants wanting to establish a long-term career in Japan with true potential for professional growth, a varied and dynamic work environment, and key responsibilities in a leading destination management company.
This role necessitates a natural enthusiasm for life in Japan, an ability to communicate well with others (including groups and a range of nationalities), punctuality and professionalism in all aspects of your work, basic record-keeping and money handling, and a willingness to adapt to the needs, expectations, and personalities of guests, partner organizations and colleagues.
Applicants must have fluent spoken and written English, with an ability to produce high-quality written content quickly, consistently and independently for publication on our website and in printed material.
We are seeking to add to our team with a full-time position for the right candidate. Applicants living in Tokyo. Experience with tour guiding in Japan or abroad is advantageous however not essential. Applicants must have fluent English and a minimum of basic to conversational Japanese.
【Duties】
- Identifying opportunities for new tours including creation of itineraries and conducting trial tours at potential areas in the destinations.
- Writing online content for the Snow Monkey Resorts website along with affiliated websites. This requires an ability to write quickly, clearly and concisely for a broad / international audience, with pages ranging from a couple of hundred words to large-scope / detailed pages of thousands of words. You will also be required to produce written content for printed material.
- Guiding tours in each destination with group sizes ranging from single travelers to large groups of 20+.
You will be also asked to handle private tours. With the itinerary customized and based on the guest’s preferences.
- Responsibility for training and managing part-time guides - both foreign residents and Japanese including interviewing potential new guides.
- Handling email and phone correspondence in English regarding tour and travel package bookings, quotations, general inquiries, and other matters including communication with travel agents and partner organizations.
- Responsibility for the Snow Monkey Resorts social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram including creation of content
- Involvement in sales activities including attending meetings with partner organizations and other parties with a likelihood of some overnight business travel at various times throughout the year.
Interpretation/In-house English Training
- Company: JoBins
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
JoBins is a company that develops, sells, and operates its proprietary Agent Network Platform, “JoBins”, designed for recruitment agencies. What is an Agent Network Platform? A platform that connects over 3,600 recruitment agencies across Japan.
[Job Description]
Interpretation support for online business meetings with U.S. companies.
English education for employees working at JoBins, etc. As this is a newly established department, you may be involved in a variety of interpretation, translation, and educational tasks beyond those listed above.
[Requirements]
Required Skills & Experience:
Proficiency in American English
Strong business-level English communication skills
Preferred Skills & Experience:
Prior business experience using English
Experience in English language education
Special Education Teacher (Full-time or Part-Time)
- Company: Kaiho Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for Full-time or Part-Time special education teachers to join our classroom in GIFU and Nagoya. If you are passionate about early childhood education and helping children develop essential communication and cognitive skills, we would love to hear from you.
Role: Special Education Teacher
Age Group: Children aged 3-12 years old
Methodology: ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis)
Activities: Teaching communication and comprehension skills through playing with toys, painting, crafts, and hands-on activities
Training Provided! No prior ABA experience required.
Requirements:
Must be residing in Japan
Japanese proficiency: NO required
Education background: Bachelor’s degree in Education, Psychology, or Sociology
Preferred:
Experience in early childhood education or special education
Passion for working with children and making a difference
Sports Bar Manager
- Company: Tagawa .,Co.Ltd
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable Project Based Commission Based
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- Application: Overseas applications OK
We are excited to announce the grand opening of a new sports bar & restaurant near the U.S. Navy base in Yokosuka, Kanagawa.
We’re looking for enthusiastic
opening staff and a store manager to help us create a lively and welcoming atmosphere.
Since our location is near the U.S. Navy base, many of our customers will be English speaking.
If you love sports and enjoy interacting with people, we’d love to have you on our team! No experience necessary!
This is an opportunity to build a great restaurant together, from shaping the atmosphere to designing the details of the space!
Available Positions
① Opening Staff (Hall & Kitchen)
② Manager
Job Responsibilities:
Hall Staff:
- Welcoming and assisting customers
- Taking orders and serving drinks
and food
Kitchen Staff:
- Simple food preparation and plating
Manager:
- Staff management & training
- Sales management
- Planning events and promotions
Qualifications:
- Passion for sports & customer service
- Enjoy working with a team
- Japanese conversational skills required (or willingness to learn)
マンガ・ゲームの翻訳 兼 編集アルバイト（日本語→タガログ語）
- Company: MediBang Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
当社は、日本語のマンガ作品やゲーム作品を海外のストアに翻訳、配信する海外配信事業を行っています。現在、2,000以上のコンテンツを50を超える海外ストアから100カ国以上へ配信しています。
日本語のマンガやゲームをタガログ語にローカライズしていただける方を募集しています。
タガログ語ネイティブレベルかつ、日本語ビジネスレベル（JLPT N2レベル相当以上）で、マンガやゲームが好きな方歓迎します！
【具体的な仕事内容】
・翻訳済みコンテンツの品質管理（翻訳・校正・写植のチェック及び修正）
・外部パートナー管理（原価、品質、リソース）
・翻訳の制作進行管理
・翻訳の校正や翻訳テストの採点
【必須条件】
・タガログ語ネイティブレベル
・ビジネスレベルの日本語会話ができる方（JLPT N2レベル相当以上）
・日本での就労許可をお持ちの方（就労ビザ、永住者、日本人配偶者、週28時間以内の資格外活動など）。入社後就労ビザの更新手続きはサポートいたします。
【歓迎条件】
・ビジネスレベルの英会話ができる方
・マンガ、アニメ、ゲームなど日本のサブカルチャーが好きな方
・マンガやゲームのローカライズ経験のある方
・プロジェクト管理のご経験がある方
・Photoshop又はInDesignが使用できる方（基礎レベルでOK）
レストランサービススタッフ
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
【仕事内容】
ホテル内レストランにおけるホール業務
・接客
・お会計
・ご注文取り
・お食事の配膳、下膳
・店内の清掃
・飲料の在庫管理・発注
・その他の付随する業務
【求める人材】
・やる気があれば未経験者も大歓迎！
・レストラン・カフェ等での接客経験者優遇
・英語での接客に抵抗がない方、英語で注文が取れる方
・（外国人の場合は）ビジネスレベル以上の日本語力 必須！
・明るくコミュニケーションが取れる方
・チームワークを重視できる方
・上司や周りに対し、報告・連絡・相談がきちんとできる方
・シフト勤務に抵抗のない方
・PCスキルがある方（業務上、簡単な入力作業あり）
HR /Admin Staff 人事・総務スタッフ
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Hotel Chalet Ivy Hirafu is a luxurious boutique hotel located just a 3-minute walk from Grand Hirafu Ski Resort. Surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of Niseko, we are seeking friendly and motivated individual to join our HR/Admin team.
As the foundation of the hotel’s operations, our HR/Admin team plays a vital role in supporting the dedicated individuals who make Niseko such a welcoming and hospitable destination. Join us in fostering an environment where exceptional service and unforgettable experiences come to life!
Location: Hotel Chalet Ivy Hirafu (188-19, Yamada, Kutchan-cho, Abuta-gun, Hokkaido)
Job Description
• Handle visitors, calls, emails, and postal/courier tasks
• Order supplies, manage attendance, create documents, and oversee uniforms, staff meals, etc.
• Coordinate health checks, employee housing, onboarding/offboarding
• Support basic accounting (accounts receivable, transaction entry, transfer data) and English emails (translation tools OK)
Ideal Candidate
• High school graduate or higher
• Intermediate level of English (no specific qualifications required)
• Valid driver’s license is a plus
• Experience in admin/HR tasks is welcome
ホテルシャレーアイビーヒラフは、グランヒラフスキー場からわずか3分の距離に位置するラグジュアリーブティックホテルです。ニセコの美しい自然に囲まれた当ホテルで、明るくホスピタリティ精神のある方を募集しています。
人事/総務チームはホテル運営の基盤として、ニセコを魅力的で温かい場所にしているホテルのスタッフを支える重要な役割を担っています。私たちと一緒に、心に残るサービスと素晴らしい体験を生み出す環境を作り上げましょう！
【勤務地】 ホテルシャレーアイビーヒラフ（北海道虻田郡倶知安町山田188-19）
【仕事内容】
• 来客、電話、メール、郵便物対応
• 消耗品発注、勤怠管理、書類作成・送信（稟議書、業務連絡等）
• 制服・まかない管理、掲示物作成
• 健康診断手配、社宅管理（備品発注、入退寮対応）
• 簡単な会計業務サポート（売掛金管理、伝票入力、振込データ入力）
• 英語メール対応（翻訳ツール使用可）
【求める人材】
• 高卒以上
• 英語中級以上（資格は特に必要ありません）
• 普通自動車免許（歓迎）
• 総務・人事経験者歓迎
【Cygames】English Localization Job for the Game Industry
- Company: Visionary
- Salary: ¥1,800 ~ ¥2,050 / Hour Negotiable 想定月給：288,000円～328,000円
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
株式会社ヴィジョナリーは秋葉原にある人材会社であり、
ゲーム・エンタメ業界に特化した求人の取り扱いを行っております！
ビザスポンサーシップを含むお仕事探しのサポートはお任せください♪
【業務内容】
ゲームの和英ローカライズをご担当いただきます！
原文の品質をそのままに、
広く英語圏の方に受け入れられるような翻訳を目指します◎
【必須要件】
◇和英翻訳の実務経験がある方
◆英語が母国語かつ日本語が堪能な方
