2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

Machinovate is the best reviewed tour operator and a leading destination management company in Central Japan. We offer a range of services for inbound travelers and foreign residents including tours in Nagano and nearby prefectures along with travel / ski packages, accommodation, transport and more.



To expand our business to major tourist destinations in Japan, we are looking for new staff members who are located in Tokyo.



【Job Description】

This role is ideally-suited to applicants wanting to establish a long-term career in Japan with true potential for professional growth, a varied and dynamic work environment, and key responsibilities in a leading destination management company.



This role necessitates a natural enthusiasm for life in Japan, an ability to communicate well with others (including groups and a range of nationalities), punctuality and professionalism in all aspects of your work, basic record-keeping and money handling, and a willingness to adapt to the needs, expectations, and personalities of guests, partner organizations and colleagues.



Applicants must have fluent spoken and written English, with an ability to produce high-quality written content quickly, consistently and independently for publication on our website and in printed material.



We are seeking to add to our team with a full-time position for the right candidate. Applicants living in Tokyo. Experience with tour guiding in Japan or abroad is advantageous however not essential. Applicants must have fluent English and a minimum of basic to conversational Japanese.



【Duties】

- Identifying opportunities for new tours including creation of itineraries and conducting trial tours at potential areas in the destinations.



- Writing online content for the Snow Monkey Resorts website along with affiliated websites. This requires an ability to write quickly, clearly and concisely for a broad / international audience, with pages ranging from a couple of hundred words to large-scope / detailed pages of thousands of words. You will also be required to produce written content for printed material.



- Guiding tours in each destination with group sizes ranging from single travelers to large groups of 20+.

You will be also asked to handle private tours. With the itinerary customized and based on the guest’s preferences.



- Responsibility for training and managing part-time guides - both foreign residents and Japanese including interviewing potential new guides.



- Handling email and phone correspondence in English regarding tour and travel package bookings, quotations, general inquiries, and other matters including communication with travel agents and partner organizations.



- Responsibility for the Snow Monkey Resorts social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram including creation of content



- Involvement in sales activities including attending meetings with partner organizations and other parties with a likelihood of some overnight business travel at various times throughout the year.