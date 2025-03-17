2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Part-time: Eyeglasses Store Staff - Interpreter and Sales
- Company: Washin
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Since its establishment in 1964, Washin has grown into a comprehensive eyewear company with 70 stores throughout Japan, and is a member of the Luxottica Group, one of the world's leading eyewear manufacturers, which owns many leading brands in Europe and the United States.
In recent years, many foreign tourists have visited Japan, many of whom are looking for genuine Japanese eyeglasses and service.
We are looking for members who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit our stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at WASHIN, with our high-quality eyeglasses and professional services.
【Responsibilities】
- Customer service, proposal and sales of eyeglasses and sunglasses to foreign customers who visit the store.
- Interpretation support for communication between foreign customers and Japanese staff
- Handling of duty-free sales
- Replenishment of merchandise, cleaning of the store
- Other necessary work in an eyeglass sales store.
- Able to smoothly translate from English to Japanese and from Japanese to English
【Required/Welcomed Skills】
・Required Skills
- English (Business level or above)
- Japanese (Business level or above)
- Japanese working visa holder currently residing in Japan
・Welcomed Skills
- Experience in sales
- Experience in eyeglass sales
- Speak Chinese in addition to English and Japanese
【Qualifications】
A person who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit our stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at Washin, with our high-quality eyeglasses and professional services
A person who can actively learn business knowledge on one’s own initiative
Part-time: Hall Staff for Shabu Shabu Restaurant in Omotesando
- Company: Baycrews Group
- Salary: ¥1,400 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Shabu Shabu Yama Warau offers premium meats and fresh seasonal vegetables. The ingredients are carefully sourced from specialist suppliers to ensure high quality. Each customer is served with their own hot pot, making it easy and enjoyable for anyone to experience shabu-shabu without any concerns.
【Job Description】
The position involves working in the front of house at "Shabu Shabu Yama Warau," where you will be responsible for greeting customers, explaining the menu, taking orders, serving food and drinks and handling register duties. As you become familiar with the job, you may also have the opportunity to assist in the kitchen, such as slicing meat using a slicer.
【Qualifications】
No prior experience required.
Ideal for individuals who enjoy communicating with others and have an interest in food and restaurants.
Previous experience in restaurants, cafes or other service industries is welcome but not mandatory.
Pool Manager
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As Pool Manager, you will be in charge of the following tasks:
- Responsible for the efficient and effective operation of the pool facilities.
- Recruit, supervise and train lifeguards, pool office staff, swim service contractors (including lifeguards and swim instructors), and maintain staff satisfaction.
- Create, develop, coach and oversee swim programs and events, and maintain member satisfaction.
- Maintain pool cleanliness, safety and upkeep all pool equipment and facilities.
- Develop, monitor and control annual budget for the pool.
Tour Reservation Representative
- Company: Street Kart Inc
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month plus performance bonus (twice a year)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Be a part of wonderful experience that customers love! Be a Street Kart Reservation Center Representative!
Duties:
- After being assigned a computer you will process reservation requests.
- Taking phone calls to book reservations or answer simple questions.
- Help manage and train part-time employees
Requirements:
- Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services visa
- Spouse visa
- Permanent Residency visa
- Conversational Japanese ability (mostly speaking)(N3 Appreciated) Not a requirement but preferred.
- High Fluency in English
- MS Word & Excel skill; advanced typing speed.
Ramen Chef and Teacher - Training Provided
- Company: Baba Ramen
- Salary: ¥260,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Love ramen?
Love cooking? Love people?
Love the idea of getting paid to do it all?
Then Baba Ramen has the perfect job for you!
We are a Ramen Cooking School:
Our classes are very hands-on / intensive, and the school is being designed in a way where people can experience what it's like to be a chef and working on the line, just like in a real ramen shop.
Expectations:
• Explain, teach and demonstrate to a group of 10 customers; your ramen skills and knowledge.
• Lead and guide the team so everything is organized and flowing—like a well-balanced shoyu broth!
• Guide guest during class—whether it’s measuring ingredients or offering moral support
• Maybe even taste some ramen (for quality control, of course).
• Help set up and clean up classes (because magic doesn’t happen in a messy kitchen!)
Who We’re Looking For:
• A natural public speaker, confident and engaging, improv skills an added bonus.
• Someone energetic, patient and passionate about cooking, especially Ramen!
• Speaks English fluently, basic or conversational Japanese preferable.
• With basic kitchen skills, do you know how to hold a knife?
• Currently resides in Japan, holds a valid working visa (VISA sponsorship not provided)
What We Offer (Full Time)
• Competitive salary ¥260,000 - ¥330,000 monthly depending on your experiences.
• Additional transportation allowance.
• Standard social security benefits package.
• Selected candidates will be sent to a seperate Ramen School for training.
• A fun, casual work environment—no boring offices, just steamy, delicious bowls of joy!
What We Offer (Part Timed)
• Competitive salary ¥9,000 - ¥12,000 daily depending on your experiences.
• Additional transportation allowance.
• A fun, casual work environment—no boring offices, just steamy, delicious bowls of joy!
•Expect to work on holidays as we are open everyday.
English Teacher/VISA Support Possible
- Company: Tokyotama Kindergarten
- Salary: ¥265,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are going to start a new International preschool located in Tokyo, Tachikawa looking for a full-time North American English speaking teacher for our preshool , and who can also provide support to the after school English teaching lessons for students (ages 2-16)
Some responsibilities are as follows:
・English teacher for students (ages 2 ~5 )
・Lesson curriculum planning
・Support for the after school English teaching lessons.
・Enjoy singing and playing with children
・Participate in Kindergarten events
Required Experience and Skills
・We can provide visa support if needed
[Welcome Conditions/Personalities]
・Be punctual and have responsible work ethic
・Be friendly and self-guided
・Be open to take over punctual duties.
*We are open to inexperienced candidates if they have the right personality and willingness to learn
Pavilion Security Supervisor (PSS) – Osaka Expo
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥2,850 ~ ¥3,000 / Hour Daily Wage: ¥28,143 – ¥29,625 (including foreign language allowance)
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Pavilion Security Supervisor (PSS) – Osaka Expo, Prestigious Pavilion
Are you a proactive leader with a passion for safety and service? Join us at the Prestigious Pavilion for the Osaka Expo as a Pavilion Security Supervisor, and take charge of a dedicated team ensuring a secure, welcoming environment for visitors from around the world.
Why Join Our Team?
・High-Profile Environment: Work at one of the Expo’s most notable pavilions, offering a vibrant, international setting.
・Leadership Impact: Supervise and mentor a team of Pavilion Security Officers (PSOs) to maintain the highest safety standards.
・Dynamic Atmosphere: Engage with visitors from diverse backgrounds, honing communication and problem-solving skills every day.
・Professional Growth: Develop management and operational expertise through training, reporting, and emergency response leadership.
Key Responsibilities
・Team Management & Scheduling: Lead daily roll calls, coordinate shifts, and guide PSOs to ensure top-notch patrols, surveillance, and visitor assistance.
・Safety & Security Oversight: Conduct regular inspections, monitor CCTV, respond to suspicious activities, and uphold emergency protocols.
・Communication & Coordination: Serve as the primary liaison for visitors, pavilion staff, and emergency services, swiftly resolving concerns with professionalism.
・Training & Development: Provide ongoing coaching, track performance, and reinforce best practices to maintain a cohesive, high-performing security team.
Ideal Candidate Profile
・Leadership: Proven ability to inspire and direct teams, fostering a culture of excellence.
・Problem-Solving: Calm under pressure, with the agility to manage unexpected situations and emergencies.
・Strong Communicator: Fluency in both English and Japanese is essential to effectively support and guide diverse visitors.
・Detail-Oriented: Vigilant in following established protocols and identifying potential risks.
Adaptability: Thrives in a fast-paced, international setting.
【Full time】Principal of a kindergarten
- Company: Kikagaku
- Salary: ¥370,000 ~ ¥520,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Kikagaku, a leader in cutting-edge educational technology, including artificial intelligence, is guided by our mission to "unlock human potential through transformative education." Our company has experienced rapid growth, expanding by over 150% annually. We provide corporate training programs for major companies, operate coding schools for individuals, and offer career support services alongside our AI development projects. Having previously focused on adult education, Kikagaku is now poised to develop the next generation of global leaders through advanced educational practices for children.
We are seeking a dynamic Principal for our new international school that will follow the International Baccalaureate (IB) standards. The successful candidate will manage all aspects of the school's establishment and ongoing operations, including curriculum development, facility and resource planning, and communications with parents, government agencies, and the International Baccalaureate organization.
This role offers a unique opportunity to gain expertise in pioneering educational methodologies, acquire broad practical business skills for launching new ventures, and utilize AI and data analysis to drive project success. This position will enable you to make a significant impact on shaping the future over the next two decades.
Join us at Kikagaku to help realize an education that truly makes a difference. We are looking forward to applications from those who aspire to foster globally competitive talents and are eager to embrace new challenges with substantial independence and initiative.
Requirements:
-A degree from a university abroad, or practical experience in a kindergarten or international school.
-English communication skills (at least conversational level).
-Japanese communication skills (native level).
-Those who have or plan to obtain a childcare provider qualification are welcome.
Nice-to-Have:
- International Baccalaureate (IB) Coordinator certification
- Graduate of an IB school or teaching experience at an IB school, regardless of location
- Teaching experience in international schools in Japan
We Want to Work With Someone Who:
- Aspires to create ideal education at a global level.
- Is eager to take on the challenge of school management.
- Wants to pioneer new business ventures.
Full-Time Kindergarten and Nursery English Teacher
- Company: Plumeria-Care
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month
- Location: Ibaraki, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Plumeria-Care is currently seeking dedicated and passionate Native English teachers who are able to provide our students with energetic English lessons and care.
Our schools are located in the Tsukuba area which provide children with education, wellness and skills useful throughout their lives.
As a teacher within our schools, you will be responsible for not only teaching, but interacting with students to become comfortable speaking English on a daily basis.
English teachers are responsible for creating energetic lessons for students as well as maintaining daily reports for classes.
Basic conversational Japanese may be used with staff to communicate about daily events and duties. However, the staff does speak basic conversational English.
Requirements:
- English (Native level)
- Japanese (Conversational level)
- Minimum Bachelor's Degree
- Must currently reside in Japan with valid working visa
- Must be energetic and excited to work with children 1-10
- Must be professional and productive working with staff and teachers
- Must be comfortable and positive working with infants and young children
Class size:
Kindergarten:15-20 students with 10-30 minute lessons
After School Program:1-10 students with 30-60 minute lessons
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service