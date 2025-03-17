2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

Kikagaku, a leader in cutting-edge educational technology, including artificial intelligence, is guided by our mission to "unlock human potential through transformative education." Our company has experienced rapid growth, expanding by over 150% annually. We provide corporate training programs for major companies, operate coding schools for individuals, and offer career support services alongside our AI development projects. Having previously focused on adult education, Kikagaku is now poised to develop the next generation of global leaders through advanced educational practices for children.



We are seeking a dynamic Principal for our new international school that will follow the International Baccalaureate (IB) standards. The successful candidate will manage all aspects of the school's establishment and ongoing operations, including curriculum development, facility and resource planning, and communications with parents, government agencies, and the International Baccalaureate organization.



This role offers a unique opportunity to gain expertise in pioneering educational methodologies, acquire broad practical business skills for launching new ventures, and utilize AI and data analysis to drive project success. This position will enable you to make a significant impact on shaping the future over the next two decades.



Join us at Kikagaku to help realize an education that truly makes a difference. We are looking forward to applications from those who aspire to foster globally competitive talents and are eager to embrace new challenges with substantial independence and initiative.



Requirements:

-A degree from a university abroad, or practical experience in a kindergarten or international school.

-English communication skills (at least conversational level).

-Japanese communication skills (native level).

-Those who have or plan to obtain a childcare provider qualification are welcome.



Nice-to-Have:

- International Baccalaureate (IB) Coordinator certification

- Graduate of an IB school or teaching experience at an IB school, regardless of location

- Teaching experience in international schools in Japan



We Want to Work With Someone Who:

- Aspires to create ideal education at a global level.

- Is eager to take on the challenge of school management.

- Wants to pioneer new business ventures.