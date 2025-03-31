2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Join Our Team at an International Event in Osaka
- Company: Cezars International K.K.
- Salary: ¥320,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are seeking enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join our restaurant team for one of the most prestigious international events of the year. This is your chance to be part of an unforgettable experience!
Available Positions:
Chef (¥340,000~400,000/month)
Prepare high-quality dishes, manage ingredients, follow recipes and assist the Head Chef in kitchen operations. Ensure consistency and quality in food production.
Front of House (Service) (¥320,000~380,000/month)
Provide exceptional customer service by welcoming guests, taking orders and serving food and beverages. Ensure a positive dining experience by maintaining cleanliness and addressing customer needs promptly.
Kitchen Assistant (¥320,000~350,000/month)
Support chefs by preparing ingredients, maintaining a clean and organized workspace and assisting in basic food preparation tasks. Help ensure the kitchen operates smoothly and efficiently.
Employment Details:
• Employment Type: Contract Employee
• Contract Duration: April to October 2025
• Working Hours: 9 AM - 10 PM (8 hours per day, 1-hour break)
5 days per week, shift-based
• Salary: ¥320,000/month or more (considered based on experience and position)
Requirements:
• Ability to communicate effectively in both English and Japanese
• Commitment to work throughout the event period
• Experience in the specialized skills required for each position
• Knowledge of hygiene and quality management
• Flexibility to work in a fast-paced environment
• Availability to work weekends and holidays
• Valid visa to work in Japan
Student Success Advisor
- Company: HONMAの英会話
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
At HONMAの英会話, we empower students to speak English with confidence through personalized coaching, structured self-study and a private online community.
We're looking for a Student Success Advisor — a native-level English speaker with strong Japanese skills — to join our friendly, fast-growing team.
Student Success Advisor
• Salary: ¥300,000/month+ (negotiable based on experience)
• Schedule: Flexible, task-based (availability for student bookings, including some evenings/weekends preferred)
• Location: Remote (must be compatible with Japan Standard Time)
• Visa Sponsorship: Possible on a case-by-case basis
• Experience: 1+ year in education, Eikaiwa, ALT, student support, or customer service (preferred but not required — full training provided)
• Languages: Native-level English + fluency in Japanese (speaking, reading and typing)
Who This Role Is Great For?
- Former or current Eikaiwa teachers, ALTs or online English tutors
- Coaches or mentors who enjoy guiding others toward their goals
- Communicators who love building relationships and making an impact
Responsibilities:
• Coach and support students via Zoom, LINE and our online community
• Help learners set goals, track progress and build real-world speaking confidence
• Provide personalized feedback ans motivation to keep students engaged
• Respond to inquiries, follow up and support learners’ long-term growth
• Help refine internal systems and student support strategies as we grow together
Staff for "teamLab Planets"
- Company: Planets Co., Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
TeamLab Planets TOKYO has been recognized as the leading Asian tourist attraction in the "Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023" category of the "World Travel Awards", which is regarded as the Academy Awards of the travel industry, among many famous world heritage sites such as Angkor Wat, Taj Mahal and Great Wall of China.
Planets Co., Ltd, is the company operating ”teamLab Planets” in Toyosu, Tokyo, a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens. We are currently hiring English speaking operation staff.
[Operation staff]
Your main job responsibilities are assistance in customer service and back-end operations. Currently, 70-80% of our visitors come from overseas. While many do not speak Japanese, we ask you to provide assistance in English and Japanese.
Your primary responsibilities will include how to enjoy the artworks and precautions at the entrance of the artworks, and respond to visitors who need assistance.
Outside the facility, you will be in charge of providing information about tickets and admission to visitors. However, please note that the official language during work is Japanese.
Therefore it is essential to have a conversational Japanese skills.
In the back-end operations, you will be responsible for restocking, managing, and transport equipment. As we sometimes handle delicate machinery, attention to detail and careful work are essential. Since many customers visit our facility every day, we ask that you clean the facility to keep it clean.This is an important task in order to ensure maximum customer satisfaction.
Additionally, a hospitality mindset, similar to that of a hotel, is highly valued.
[Maintenance Staff]
Your main duties will be adjusting, repairing, and cleaning the artworks. You will also be taking care of the flowers that is actually used in the artworks, transporting equipment, and carrying heavy lifting. You will also be in charge of inventory management and sales at our shop.
*The official language for maintenance staff will also be Japanese. Conversational Japanese skills are essential.
Please note, there are some rules regarding personal appearance.
Beards, flashy colored hair, visible tattoos and flashy nails are prohibited.
・Business-level English
・Conversational-level Japanese
・Valid Work Visa, each Visa with Permission for non-qualification activities
・Please apply only if you are in a commutable area.
Maintenance and Construction Staff
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hyogo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We seek a dependable and flexible team member to join our growing construction and maintenance team. This hands-on role involves varied work across multiple project sites, including demolition, construction, and renovation of old warehouses in Japan.
You'll support a wide range of activities, depending on the project. Every day is different, and you'll gain experience in various aspects of repair, renovation, and general construction work.
Main Responsibilities:
- Assisting with renovation and remodeling projects
- Basic carpentry tasks (cutting, measuring, assembling)
- Repair and maintenance of walls, floors, and ceilings
- Painting, tiling, drywall, and interior finishing
- Installation of shelves, fixtures, appliances, etc.
- Moving support and furniture setup
- On-site cleaning and preparation before/after projects
- Occasional logistics assistance related to construction materials
Key Details:
- Work is project-based, with assignments at different sites across Japan.
- Transportation between project locations may be required (costs covered when applicable)
- You'll often work in small teams and be expected to take initiative
- Training will be provided — ideal for someone eager to grow their skills in construction and maintenance
Requirements:
- Must be physically fit and comfortable with manual labor
- Ability to follow safety instructions and respect worksite rules
- Team player with a good attitude and willingness to learn
- Experience in any trade (carpentry, painting, electrical, plumbing, etc.) is a plus
- Conversational English needed
- Japanese (basic Japanese level is okay)
- Must currently reside in Japan
Legal and Visa Requirements:
- For non-Japanese applicants, a valid working visa is required.
Event Transport Driver (Osaka Expo 2025)
- Company: BLR JAPAN
- Salary: ¥290,000 ~ ¥310,000 / Month Negotiable Project Based
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
At the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, the Kuwait Pavilion will inherit the traditions of Japan's world expos and convey its own unique appeal. Through a warm space, engaging exhibits and a vibrant cultural program, we will convey Kuwait's creativity and commitment to the future to the world.
Job Description As a driver for the Kuwait Pavilion, you will be in charge of transporting the general director, staff, and VIP guests. This is an important role to support safe and smooth transportation.
Main responsibilities:
- Transportation for the Executive Director, staff and VIP guests
- Daily inspection and maintenance of vehicles (oil changes, cleaning, etc.)
- Maintaining cleanliness inside and outside the vehicle
- Miscellaneous support such as delivery of documents and invitations
- Managing driving records (recording mileage, fuel consumption, etc.)
- Special transport protocols for events
Requirements:
- Large vehicle license (required)
- Familiar with the geography of Osaka Prefecture and its surrounding areas
- More than 3 years of professional driver experience (VIP transportation experience preferred)
- Safe driving record with no accidents or violations
- Basic conversational skills in Japanese and English (French is also welcome)
- Basic knowledge of vehicle maintenance
- People who can be punctual and polite
Marketing Assistant (German)
- Company: Doitsuya Company Limited
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: None
- Application: Overseas applications OK
We are seeking a motivated Marketing Assistant eager to conquer the German and European markets with us. If you have a passion for digital marketing, analytics and leveraging AI to drive innovative solutions in E-Commerce, we want to hear from you!
You should bring experience in digital marketing and be capable of supporting our services, particularly with tools such as Google Ads, Meta Ads, Newsletter and SEO strategies. Our company emphasises AI technology, with all employees actively using AI tools to enhance their work. Therefore, this role involves leveraging AI to optimise our marketing strategies and improve client services.
As we are still a start-up, you will have the opportunity to help build our company from the ground up. We highly encourage self-development and don’t believe in old-fashioned company hierarchies. You should be detail-oriented, flexible and able to quickly grasp complex matters. If you are a great team player and love to interact with people from different cultures, we would love to hear from you.
Based on your experience, your tasks will be:
- Working with Google Ads and Meta Ads
- Analysing campaign strategy to optimise marketing performance
- Newsletter design and strategy
- Setting up and analysing conversion tracking
- SEO analysis and strategy development
- AI and E-Commerce initiatives
Important: No social media marketing is involved in this role.
Skills:
- Interest in AI and experience with AI tools
- Familiarity with digital marketing and SEO/analytics tools (e.g. Sistrix, KW Finder, Semrush, ahrefs, etc.)
- Familiarity with Shopware 5 + 6 (or other similar Shop systems like Shopify)
- Experience with design tools such as Photoshop, Adobe XD, or Figma
- Proficiency in project management tools and skills (e.g., Trello, Asana)
- Openness to learning new skills and tasks that are potentially outside the normal scope of your work. Such as agency tasks; working with team members on different tasks adjacent to marketing.
- Programming skills (not necessary but beneficial for internal processes)
Language Skills:
- German speaking abilities are mandatory (business level or higher)
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Not necessary
Hotel Front Desk/ VISA Support
- Company: J Career
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As a “Travel Partner” you will guide guests from overseas through the wonders of Japan and create memorable trips for them. 90% of our guests are from overseas. We are looking for people who have experience in customer service and like to make people happy. Visa support is available.
Job Description:
- Check-in and check-out
- Reservations/Inquiries
- Provide information on tourist attractions and recommended spots for guests.
- Planning events and creating decorations in the hotel.
Requirements
- A person who wants to provide service/experience that will make guests happy and make them want to stay at this hotel again.
- Business level language skills (English and Japanese)
- Other language skills are also welcome.
Full-Time Native English Teacher for Children / VISA Support
- Company: J Career
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Native English Teachers provide fun, creative, and meaningful experiences in the English language for kindergarten
and/or elementary school age children.
Job description:
- Preparation of daily English lessons
- Creation and maintenance of an all-English language environment for children and staff
- Provision of basic daycare services for all children
- Maintenance of school cleanliness, sanitation, organization, and overall safety
- Assistance at promotional events including open houses, seasonal events, etc.
- Consistent provision of feedback of student progress to school management and parents/guardians
- Job description may change based on your assigned school
Contract employee: Minimum one-year contract (renewable)
※ Many contract employees are promoted to full-time positions through the full-time employment promotion system.
English Bilingual Teacher for After-school Care for Children/ VISA Support
- Company: J Career
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
