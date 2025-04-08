2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

With the philosophy of “Leading all humankind to the best physical condition of their lives”, we operate a personal training gym, “24/7 Workout”, where you can lose weight while eating three meals a day.



We have more than 85 locations nationwide.



Duties:

・Provision of training sessions at each 24/7 Workout location.

・Planning and implementing training content

・Providing guidance to customers on diet and daily life

・Providing product information

・Informing customers about shower use and providing protein

・Responding to emails and LINE messages from customers

・Facility management, including disinfecting between each session, cleaning and restoring the session room to its original state, washing uniforms, etc.



- Choose your own schedule! Flexible working style

As an independent contractor, you can work when and where you want, as long as there is demand. You can also do this as a side job, working full time during the week and as a personal trainer on weekends.



- You can concentrate on your sessions with clients.

Customer acquisition, counseling, and other related tasks are all carried out by our staff, allowing you to concentrate on your sessions with clients, improving your skills and increasing customer satisfaction.



- Remuneration is based on an incentive system

There are no set quotas for the number of clients you are responsible for, and you can freely adjust your workload to suit your personal life or main job.



- There are no quotas for product sales or the number of sessions, but the incentive system means that effort is reflected in your compensation.



Desirable Qualities:

・ Want to make use of your experience as a personal trainer.

・ Want to work as a personal trainer in your spare time.

・ Want to further improve your trainer skills.

・ Want to create programs and provide support tailored to each individual client.

・ Body contest award winners.

・ Want to make use of your own dieting experience.



Relevant Qualifications:

NSCA-CPT・NSCA-CSCS・NESTA-PFT・JATI -ATI・NASM-CPT・nutritionist etc.