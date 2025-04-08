2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Group coordinator in Niseko
- Company: Setsu Niseko
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥290,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Our newest property, Setsu Niseko, is one of the largest luxury condominium hotels in the area. As the leading property management company in the heart of Niseko's famous ski resort, we oversee over 100 units and are committed to providing unforgettable stays for guests from all over the globe. Our team focuses on delivering exceptional service and creating memorable experiences in the breathtaking natural beauty of Niseko.
As a member of the Sales and Reservations team, you will be responsible for handling reservations, arrangements, and hosting for domestic and international groups. This is a highly rewarding role where you will oversee the entire journey of each group, from arrival to departure.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Responding to phone and email inquiries for domestic and international group reservations.
- Creating reservations and internal arrangements using the reservation system.
- Coordinating and arranging services tailored to customer needs.
- Assisting with group check-ins and check-outs.
- Supporting group sales operations.
- Assisting with individual reservation tasks.
Requirements:
- Native or business level Japanese reading, spoken and written.
- Conversational level English is a plus for internal communication.
- Self-motivated with a drive to improve business outcomes.
- Passionate about the winter season and a love of the outdoors.
- Be a flexible and engaged team member.
- Ability to learn quickly and follow processes.
- Attention to detail.
- Visa status permitting full-time work in Japan. Sponsorship is available for the right applicant.
- A Driver’s License is recommended
Reservation and Sales Officer in Niseko
- Company: Setsu Niseko
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Our newest property, Setsu Niseko, is one of the largest luxury condominium hotels in the area. As the leading property management company in the heart of Niseko's famous ski resort, we oversee over 100 units and are committed to providing unforgettable stays for guests from all over the globe. Our team focuses on delivering exceptional service and creating memorable experiences in the breathtaking natural beauty of Niseko.
Guests will contact the Reservations Officer via e-mail, through our website or via the phone and the Reservations Officer must communicate effectively with the guest to find the proper accommodation/guest services which fits their needs whilst ensuring an excellent guest experience.
Responsibilities and Duties:
- Quoting and processing booking enquiries with guests via email and telephone
- Updating/checking rates on tourism channels
- Following up with the guest on outstanding matters.
- Monitoring the local market to help in planning of future sales strategies
- Handling agent and bookings via email and telephone
- Performing reservation checks
- Support training seasonal staff
- Support sales team as necessary
Requirements:
- Native or business level Japanese reading, spoken and written.
- Conversational level English is a plus for internal communication.
- Self-motivated with a drive to improve business outcomes.
- Passionate about the winter season and a love of the outdoors.
- Be a flexible and engaged team member.
- Ability to learn quickly and follow processes.
- Attention to detail.
- Visa status permitting full-time work in Japan.
- Sponsorship is available for the right applicant.
- A Driver’s License is recommended
Bahasa Malaysia Customer Support Specialist
- Company: ZenGroup INC
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Kami adalah ZenGroup, sebuah syarikat e-dagang global yang berpusat di Osaka, melayani pelanggan di seluruh dunia. Kami adalah pasukan yang pelbagai, mewakili lebih daripada 30 kewarganegaraan, 6 benua, dan menyediakan perkhidmatan kami kepada dunia dalam 19 bahasa.
Gambaran Keseluruhan Syarikat
ZenGroup Inc. terdiri daripada lima bahagian:
ZenMarket, perkhidmatan pembelian proksi untuk produk Jepun yang tidak terdapat di luar negara
ZenPlus, pusat beli-belah e-dagang rentas sempadan yang menjual barangan Jepun di peringkat antarabangsa
ZenPop, perkhidmatan langganan yang menghantar barangan alat tulis Jepun ke seluruh dunia
ZenPromo, penyelesaian sehenti untuk syarikat Jepun yang ingin berkembang di luar negara, menawarkan perkhidmatan daripada pemasaran hingga penghantaran
ZenStudio, agensi kreatif baharu kami yang mengkhusus dalam reka bentuk web, pengeluaran foto dan video, media sosial, dan reka bentuk grafik
Melalui semua perkhidmatan kami, kami bertujuan untuk mempamerkan yang terbaik dari Jepun secara global dan merebut 20% daripada jualan e-dagang rentas sempadan dunia!
Mengapa Kami Mengambil Pekerja
・Perkhidmatan pembelian proksi ZenMarket membolehkan pelanggan di Malaysia membeli-belah dari platform e-dagang Jepun yang popular yang biasanya tidak menyediakan perkhidmatan mereka di luar negara. Untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan dan menawarkan pengalaman membeli-belah yang lancar, kami menyediakan sokongan dalam Bahasa Malaysia. Walau bagaimanapun, Malaysia adalah negara yang sangat pelbagai. Pertanyaan Bahasa Inggeris daripada pelanggan juga sangat biasa dan kami memerlukan ahli pasukan trilingual yang mampu mengendalikan pertanyaan Bahasa Melayu dan Bahasa Inggeris. Anda akan menjadi sebahagian daripada pasukan antarabangsa yang terdiri daripada lebih 20 pakar sokongan pelanggan, menggunakan kemahiran bahasa anda untuk membantu pelanggan kami di seluruh dunia dan belajar tentang industri e-dagang.
Tajuk Jawatan
・Sokongan Pelanggan Bahasa Melayu・Bahasa Inggeris
Tugas Termasuk
・Menjawab pertanyaan pelanggan dalam Bahasa Melayu dan Bahasa Inggeris
・Menyelaras dengan pasukan dan jabatan yang berbeza (apabila perlu) untuk menjawab soalan pelanggan dan menyelesaikan masalah pelanggan
・Menyelia pengendali sambilan
・Tugas berkaitan lain (Terjemahan, dll.)
Personaliti
・Minda Bebas: Seorang yang berinisiatif dengan kemahiran komunikasi yang kuat, pengalaman pejabat sebelumnya, dan sikap positif terhadap kerja mereka.
・Berorientasikan Pasukan: Seseorang yang menghargai kerja berpasukan dan menyedari kepentingan kerjasama dalam mencapai matlamat bersama.
・Celik Komputer: Seseorang yang selesa menggunakan komputer untuk tugas berkaitan kerja dan berminat untuk mempelajari kemahiran dan perisian baharu untuk meningkatkan kecekapan.
・Perspektif Global: Seseorang yang gemar bekerja dalam persekitaran profesional dengan individu yang pelbagai umur dan kewarganegaraan.
Kemahiran Wajib
・Bahasa Melayu asli
・Bahasa Inggeris Tahap Perniagaan (TOEIC 800 atau lebih tinggi) *Ujian tidak diperlukan
・Bahasa Jepun Tahap Perniagaan (JLPT N2 atau lebih tinggi) *Ujian tidak diperlukan
Kemahiran Diutamakan
・Pengalaman Terjemahan
・Pengalaman bekerja di syarikat kecil hingga sederhana
・Pengalaman bekerja di syarikat e-dagang atau bekerja sebagai sokongan pelanggan
・Pengetahuan asas HTML
・Kemahiran bahasa lain
Datacenter Security Supervisor
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥480,000 / Month
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a Datacenter Security Supervisor, you will oversee security operations during assigned shifts at critical infrastructure facilities. This role involves supervising a team of security personnel, ensuring compliance with site policies, and maintaining a secure environment. The ideal candidate will excel in leadership, customer service, and operational management.
Key Responsibilities:
・Supervise and manage security operations during assigned shifts.
Ensure proper implementation of access control, monitoring, and incident response protocols.
・Dispatch, train, and oversee security personnel.
・Review reports and maintain accurate records in compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).
・Conduct shift briefings and ensure smooth handovers between shifts.
・Identify and escalate security issues while recommending improvements to security operations.
・Support audits and ensure compliance with safety and security policies.
・Collaborate with the Site Security Manager to achieve operational goals.
Qualifications
Education:
・High School Diploma or equivalent.
・College degree (preferred).
Experience:
・2+ years of security experience, preferably in a supervisory role.
・Familiarity with datacenter security operations is a plus.
Skills:
・Strong leadership and supervisory abilities.
・Excellent oral and written communication skills in English.
・Good command of Japanese, both written and spoken.
・Proficiency in security technology (e.g., CCTV, access control systems).
・Advanced computer skills, including Microsoft Office proficiency.
English-speaking Personal Trainer - Kansai
- Company: Twenty-four Seven Inc
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Lesson Model Salary: approximately 230,000~400,000 JPY/ Monthly
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
With the philosophy of “Leading all humankind to the best physical condition of their lives”, we operate a personal training gym, “24/7 Workout”, where you can lose weight while eating three meals a day.
We have more than 85 locations nationwide.
Duties:
・Provision of training sessions at each 24/7 Workout location.
・Planning and implementing training content
・Providing guidance to customers on diet and daily life
・Providing product information
・Informing customers about shower use and providing protein
・Responding to emails and LINE messages from customers
・Facility management, including disinfecting between each session, cleaning and restoring the session room to its original state, washing uniforms, etc.
- Choose your own schedule! Flexible working style
As an independent contractor, you can work when and where you want, as long as there is demand. You can also do this as a side job, working full time during the week and as a personal trainer on weekends.
- You can concentrate on your sessions with clients.
Customer acquisition, counseling, and other related tasks are all carried out by our staff, allowing you to concentrate on your sessions with clients, improving your skills and increasing customer satisfaction.
- Remuneration is based on an incentive system
There are no set quotas for the number of clients you are responsible for, and you can freely adjust your workload to suit your personal life or main job.
- There are no quotas for product sales or the number of sessions, but the incentive system means that effort is reflected in your compensation.
Desirable Qualities:
・ Want to make use of your experience as a personal trainer.
・ Want to work as a personal trainer in your spare time.
・ Want to further improve your trainer skills.
・ Want to create programs and provide support tailored to each individual client.
・ Body contest award winners.
・ Want to make use of your own dieting experience.
Relevant Qualifications:
NSCA-CPT・NSCA-CSCS・NESTA-PFT・JATI -ATI・NASM-CPT・nutritionist etc.
Senior Project Manager - Localization
- Company: Deluxe Media Japan
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥7.5M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As the Senior Project Manager, you will play a crucial role within Client Services, responsible for processing client orders efficiently and accurately and validating the subtitle process per account/project.
You will be responsible for day-to-day subtitle order entry processing and operations, ensuring timely turnaround and delivery of client requests.
This role will report to the Order Manager Lead.
Primary responsibilities:
• Lead subtitle order management process per project/account base.
• Collaborate with Subtitle Order Managers, build and organize the localization process per account.
• Summarize and escalate the challenges/updates/suggestions to team lead for efficient workflow.
• Responsible for complex orders from entry to completion, ensuring accuracy and timeliness throughout the process. This includes data entry, tracking due dates, assessing asset workability, and working in close collaboration with stakeholders.
• Conduct thorough validation of workflows to ensure processes are efficient, effective, and compliant with company and client standards and requirements.
• Serve as a point of contact for Title or Project Leads, providing regular updates on order status and escalating any issues or concerns as needed.
• Collaborate with Billing or Pre-Billing teams as necessary to ensure accuracy in the billing of completed work. Verify all services rendered are properly documented and billed according to established structure and client agreements.
• Responsible for data management in core internal systems (Sfera, ONE) or client systems, ensuring all relevant information is accurately recorded and maintained. Regularly audit data to identify discrepancies/errors and take corrective action as needed.
• Order and project execution/ ownership of subtitling workflow per account and other workstreams as necessitated by client request.
• Project planning for change management and maintain clear communication on project plan changes to downstream teams.
• Other duties, projects as assigned.
Qualifications:
• 5-6 years’ experience across subtitle/localization project management.
• Native/professional/advanced spoken & written proficiency in Japanese, supplemented with fluent English skills.
• Proven experience in order management & processing of project milestones in localization, content distribution &/or E2E post-production environments.
• Proven experience in managing orders in proprietary and 3rd party systems.
• Experience in managing subtitle project milestones based on workability, production capacity, and client due dates.
• Ability to meticulously review orders, documentation, and data throughout end-to-end order management process.
【Remote】Manga Translation Checker（JP→EN）
- Company: WWWave Corporation
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
WWWave is a company that produces original BL (Boys Love), TL (Teens love) and Adult (Mature) manga and anime.
The Coolmic team operates a web distribution service for original manga and anime targeted at English-speaking users.
Now we are seeking team members to handle the native checking of translated anime.
This is a part-time contract position, with a possibility of conversion to a permanent position depending on your performance.
Those able to work five days a week (Monday to Friday) would be appreciated.
Job Responsibilities:
・Review whether the English translation is easy to read for native readers.
・Amend it with the appropriate words based on the anime’s context and character's personality.
・Check for grammatical errors and proper word usage and adjust the length of text if necessary.
・Provide proofreading comments on PDF file.
✦It is necessary to read both the Japanese and English versions of anime.
Requirements:
・English:Native level （understands the American English sensibility）
・Japanese: Business level（JLPT N2）
・Must hold a valid Japanese working visa allowing full or part-time work.
※We can provide working visa renewal, if necessary.
Desired Skills:
・Experience in localization of manga/game/video text (From Japanese to English)
・Photoshop skills (Basic Level )
