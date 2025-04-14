2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

TOMOGO! is looking for a Travel Consultant to join our team and help create unforgettable tours for the TOMOGO! the App and TOMOGO! Premium tours.



The Travel Consultant will provide expert advice on travel destinations, accommodations and activities across Japan.



As a key member of our team, you will design itineraries that showcase the essence of Japan ensuring our users and guests have exceptional experiences.



Requirements:

- At least two years of experience in the travel/hospitality/tourism industry, ideally as a Travel Consultant or in tour design or planning.

- Native English

- Business-Level Japanese.

- In-depth knowledge of Japan’s travel landscape, culture, history, and regional attractions and off-the-beaten-path locations.

- Strong creative skills and a passion for designing unique and personalized travel experiences.

- Comfortable working with digital tools and platforms to create and manage tour itineraries.

- Comfortable working in a team-oriented environment.

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.

- A proactive, solution-oriented approach to designing and improving travel experiences.

- Strong at researching, problem-solving and collaborating to find the best solutions.

- Flexible mindset: As a rapidly growing startup, our needs and services evolve quickly. We need someone who is open to contributing across different fields and adapting to changes (blog writing, social media, seminars, administrative work…).



Responsibilities:

- Design and develop unique tours and itineraries for the TOMOGO! App and TOMOGO! Premium tours, offering an authentic and immersive experience of Japan.

- Tailor itineraries to meet the diverse needs and preferences of our customers, incorporating various themes like history, culture, food, nature and adventure.

- Collaborate with local vendors, accommodations, restaurants and attractions to create exclusive experiences.

- Regularly review and refine tours to ensure they remain high-quality, relevant, and appealing.

- Assess and adjust itinerary costs, ensuring budget considerations are met while maintaining quality and customer satisfaction.

- Maintain strong relationships with partners and clients to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction.

- Monitor travel trends, new attractions and local events to enhance existing tours and create new offerings.

- Communicate with tour leaders, gather feedback and implement improvements.

- Conduct local tours, location scouting, and potential tour location evaluations.



Additional Responsibilities:

- Contribute to the strategic growth and development of TOMOGO!'s tour offerings.

- Work closely with the social media team to ensure website and App content remains up-to-date and engaging.