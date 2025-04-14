2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
レストランサービススタッフ
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥275,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
【仕事内容】
ホテル内レストランにおけるホール業務
・接客
・お会計
・ご注文取り
・お食事の配膳、下膳
・店内の清掃
・飲料の在庫管理・発注
・その他の付随する業務
【求める人材】
・やる気があれば未経験者も大歓迎！
・レストラン・カフェ等での接客経験者優遇
・英語での接客に抵抗がない方、英語で注文が取れる方
・（外国人の場合は）ビジネスレベル以上の日本語力 必須！
・明るくコミュニケーションが取れる方
・チームワークを重視できる方
・上司や周りに対し、報告・連絡・相談がきちんとできる方
・シフト勤務に抵抗のない方
・PCスキルがある方（業務上、簡単な入力作業あり）
フロントデスクスタッフ
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
【仕事内容】
ホテルのフロント対応業務（夜勤シフトあり）、予約対応業務
・チェックイン・チェックアウト業務
・ベル業務
・ホテル宿泊予約対応・管理
・宿泊客へのサービス（送迎、アクティビティの予約等）に関する手配、取次ぎ
・メール、電話、対面でのお客様からの問い合わせへの対応
・精算チェック
・その他ホテル運営に関する業務
【求める人材】
・英語力必須（英語でのゲスト対応ができる方）
→外国籍の方は英語力に加え、日本語でのコミュニケーションができる方
・フロント、予約部門どちらかの経験者優遇
・PCスキル
・チームワークを重視し、他のスタッフとも円滑なコミュニケーションが取れる方
・接客業務が好きな方
HR /Admin Staff
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Hotel Chalet Ivy Hirafu is a luxurious boutique hotel located just a 3-minute walk from Grand Hirafu Ski Resort. Surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of Niseko, we are seeking friendly and motivated individual to join our HR/Admin team.
As the foundation of the hotel’s operations, our HR/Admin team plays a vital role in supporting the dedicated individuals who make Niseko such a welcoming and hospitable destination. Join us in fostering an environment where exceptional service and unforgettable experiences come to life.
Job Description
• Handle visitors, calls, emails, and postal/courier tasks
• Order supplies, manage attendance, create documents, and oversee uniforms, staff meals, etc.
• Coordinate health checks, employee housing, onboarding/offboarding
• Support basic accounting (accounts receivable, transaction entry, transfer data) and English emails (translation tools OK)
Ideal Candidate
• High school graduate or higher
• Intermediate level of English (no specific qualifications required)
• Valid driver’s license is a plus
• Experience in admin/HR tasks is welcome
Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator
- Company: Eighty Days Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eighty Days was founded in 2016 with the aim of using tourism to promote and revive rural regions of Japan. We are focused on bringing overseas customers to Japan to enjoy unique, off the beaten track experiences in places they would not have thought of traveling to. Eighty Days won the top prize at the 2016 Yunus & Youth Japan Social Business Design Contest.
We are currently looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service our overseas customers. Our customers are mostly based in English-speaking countries and come to Japan on vacation. As a customer communicator, you must listen to their needs and create great itineraries that will take them across Japan. Your goals will be to sell tour products as well as book hotels, restaurants and activities. You will be required to communicate with customers by email and phone.
Essential tasks:
- Communication with customers
- Creating itineraries
- Booking land services such as accommodation, transportation, entrance tickets etc.
- Supporting tours
- Business trip for site inspections
Requirements:
- English: native
- Japanese: working proficiency (comfortable reading and speaking)
- Excellent customer-facing communication skills in English
- Ability to make reservations by email or phone in Japanese
- Ability to work independently, to research tourism locations, and make contributions to the overall business
Other desirable skills:
- Work experience in the travel industry
- Experience with managing social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)
- Fluency in other languages in addition to English and Japanese
Tour Guide
- Company: See Jay Company
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are a group of individual business owners who run tours and trade for inbound tourists, and handle administrative tasks for travel agencies. Due to the recent increase in inbound tourists, our intermediate goal is to start a travel agency with our current tour partners. As we incorporate, we are looking for members who can flexibly handle various tasks such as guiding, tour operations, and trade. We especially welcome people who are confident in English, who want to provide the best memories for customers who come to Japan, and who want to be a bridge between Japan and the rest of the world!
Tasks and Responsibilities:
- Inbound tour guide
- Administrative tasks
- Sales activities
- New employee training
- Creating business manuals
Qualifications and experience for application:
- No educational requirements
- No experience required
Experienced Travel Consultant (Tour Designer and Itinerary Specialist)
- Company: Tangle
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
TOMOGO! is looking for a Travel Consultant to join our team and help create unforgettable tours for the TOMOGO! the App and TOMOGO! Premium tours.
The Travel Consultant will provide expert advice on travel destinations, accommodations and activities across Japan.
As a key member of our team, you will design itineraries that showcase the essence of Japan ensuring our users and guests have exceptional experiences.
Requirements:
- At least two years of experience in the travel/hospitality/tourism industry, ideally as a Travel Consultant or in tour design or planning.
- Native English
- Business-Level Japanese.
- In-depth knowledge of Japan’s travel landscape, culture, history, and regional attractions and off-the-beaten-path locations.
- Strong creative skills and a passion for designing unique and personalized travel experiences.
- Comfortable working with digital tools and platforms to create and manage tour itineraries.
- Comfortable working in a team-oriented environment.
- Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience.
- A proactive, solution-oriented approach to designing and improving travel experiences.
- Strong at researching, problem-solving and collaborating to find the best solutions.
- Flexible mindset: As a rapidly growing startup, our needs and services evolve quickly. We need someone who is open to contributing across different fields and adapting to changes (blog writing, social media, seminars, administrative work…).
Responsibilities:
- Design and develop unique tours and itineraries for the TOMOGO! App and TOMOGO! Premium tours, offering an authentic and immersive experience of Japan.
- Tailor itineraries to meet the diverse needs and preferences of our customers, incorporating various themes like history, culture, food, nature and adventure.
- Collaborate with local vendors, accommodations, restaurants and attractions to create exclusive experiences.
- Regularly review and refine tours to ensure they remain high-quality, relevant, and appealing.
- Assess and adjust itinerary costs, ensuring budget considerations are met while maintaining quality and customer satisfaction.
- Maintain strong relationships with partners and clients to ensure high levels of customer satisfaction.
- Monitor travel trends, new attractions and local events to enhance existing tours and create new offerings.
- Communicate with tour leaders, gather feedback and implement improvements.
- Conduct local tours, location scouting, and potential tour location evaluations.
Additional Responsibilities:
- Contribute to the strategic growth and development of TOMOGO!'s tour offerings.
- Work closely with the social media team to ensure website and App content remains up-to-date and engaging.
Front Desk and Guest Service
- Company: Vacation Niseko
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Vacation Niseko is looking for a Front Desk and Guest Service staff to become part of our team in Niseko, Hokkaido.
Work with us and enjoy a Hirafu and Hanazono ski pass, giving you access to some of the world’s best powder for skiing or snowboarding.
This front desk role involves supporting guests staying at the diverse range of properties, hotels and vacation homes managed by Vacation Niseko.
In the summer season, guests often enjoy longer stays, bring their dogs and relax with barbecues—creating a warm and laid-back atmosphere.
In winter, over 95% of our guests are international mainly Australians visiting for the ski season. During this time, more than half of our front desk staff are non-Japanese, offering a unique opportunity to work in a vibrant, multicultural environment.
This is an ideal position for someone with strong communication and language skills who enjoys providing hospitality in a friendly team setting. As a front desk staff member, you'll assist with check-ins, transportation arrangements, and respond to any questions or requests guests may have during their stay helping to make their Niseko experience unforgettable.
Responsibilities and duties
- Check-in and check-out of guests
- Handling phone calls and emails from guests
- Responding to requests and inquiries from guests and property owners during their stay
- Handling dogs at our dog-friendly facilities
- Driving guests during winter season transfers
- Conducting training for seasonal staff during winter season
- Other related tasks and assist other divisions when its necessary.
Qualifications / Requirements
- Native or Business level in both English and Japanese
- Passionate about customer service and love dogs (Dog-friendly workplace)
- Be an excellent, flexible, inspirational and involved team player
- Ability to set priorities and work to deadlines with close attention to detail
- Always be punctual and considerate of fellow work colleagues
- Understand international working environment and be up for challenges
- Have a valid Japanese driver's license
