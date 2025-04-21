2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

Are you passionate about travel and tourism? Do you have a knack for sales and excellent customer communication skills? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team at Untold Japan as a Sales and Customer Communication Specialist!



Duties and Responsibilities:

- Handling Inquiries and Customer Support: Respond promptly and courteously to customer inquiries via various channels. Provide exceptional customer support to ensure a positive experience for all clients already on tours in Japan.

- Organizing and Leading Meetings: Schedule and organize meetings with potential clients to showcase our incredible tours. Lead these meetings and effectively sell potential tours, addressing clients' needs and preferences.

- Building and Managing Customer Database: Maintain an organized customer database, ensuring all information is accurate and up-to-date. Use this database to follow up with potential leads and to provide personalized support to our valued customers.

- Collaborating with Booking Manager: Work closely with our Booking Manager to handle client requests, including booking hotels, transportation, and activities. Ensure all arrangements align with clients' tour preferences and deliver an exceptional experience.

- Flexible Working Hours: As our clients may be from different time zones, some communication and meetings may require working outside regular 9-5 hours. However, we offer flexible working hours and compensate for extra efforts with time off as needed.



Job Requirements:

-Excellent Communication Skills: Strong written and verbal communication skills in English and business-level proficiency in Japanese are essential for effective customer interactions and sales.

- Sales Experience: Previous experience in sales or customer-facing roles is preferred, with a proven track record of achieving sales targets.

- Personable and Outgoing: We're looking for someone with a friendly and approachable personality who can connect with potential clients and build lasting relationships.

- Passion for Travel and Tourism: A genuine enthusiasm for the travel industry and a desire to share the beauty of Japan with our clients.

- Highly Organized: Demonstrated ability to manage and maintain customer databases and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.