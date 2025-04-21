2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Sales and Customer Communication Specialist at Untold Japan
- Company: Untold Japan
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Are you passionate about travel and tourism? Do you have a knack for sales and excellent customer communication skills? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you to join our team at Untold Japan as a Sales and Customer Communication Specialist!
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Handling Inquiries and Customer Support: Respond promptly and courteously to customer inquiries via various channels. Provide exceptional customer support to ensure a positive experience for all clients already on tours in Japan.
- Organizing and Leading Meetings: Schedule and organize meetings with potential clients to showcase our incredible tours. Lead these meetings and effectively sell potential tours, addressing clients' needs and preferences.
- Building and Managing Customer Database: Maintain an organized customer database, ensuring all information is accurate and up-to-date. Use this database to follow up with potential leads and to provide personalized support to our valued customers.
- Collaborating with Booking Manager: Work closely with our Booking Manager to handle client requests, including booking hotels, transportation, and activities. Ensure all arrangements align with clients' tour preferences and deliver an exceptional experience.
- Flexible Working Hours: As our clients may be from different time zones, some communication and meetings may require working outside regular 9-5 hours. However, we offer flexible working hours and compensate for extra efforts with time off as needed.
Job Requirements:
-Excellent Communication Skills: Strong written and verbal communication skills in English and business-level proficiency in Japanese are essential for effective customer interactions and sales.
- Sales Experience: Previous experience in sales or customer-facing roles is preferred, with a proven track record of achieving sales targets.
- Personable and Outgoing: We're looking for someone with a friendly and approachable personality who can connect with potential clients and build lasting relationships.
- Passion for Travel and Tourism: A genuine enthusiasm for the travel industry and a desire to share the beauty of Japan with our clients.
- Highly Organized: Demonstrated ability to manage and maintain customer databases and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
Sales and Marketing Consultant
- Company: JPC Trade Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for motivated people interested in joining our sales team or logistic team. We have supplied used cars, motorcycles, trucks, heavy machinery and used car parts from Japan, Thailand, Dubai and other countries since its establishment in 2003.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Selling used cars, motorcycles, heavy machinery and parts while providing excellent customer service.
- Assist customers during the export process.
- Developing and implementing improvement plans for your market in charge.
- Reporting market and customer situation to management.
- Contacting shipping/forwarding companies for rates and schedules
Job Requirements:
- English: Fluent level (Additional Languages will be an added advantage)
- Japanese: Conversational level or above (preferable)
- Knowledge of any other languages is welcome.
-PC skills
Nice-to-have:
- Personality: Self-organized, positive, active, self-starter, easy-going, cooperative and responsible
- Skill, Knowledge, Experience: Customer first mind, management skill, leadership, experience in sales and educating subordinates, and Marketing knowledge
Translator: Real-estate Support Services
- Company: Daitokukentaku Leasing Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour There is a salary increase.Payment method: Once a month Commuting allowance: Up to ¥40,000/ month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We support foreigners searching for apartments around Japan!
We are available in six languages (English, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Portuguese)
People with no experience are welcome as well.
Interpretation/Translation Staff:
Your job will be handling translation requests in English from [いい部屋ネット] stores around Japan.
Make the most of your language skills. We are searching for people who can speak English. If you join us, you will surely improve your PC and language skills!
Guest Service
- Company: Canyons
- Salary: ¥180,000 / Month
- Location: Gunma, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
You will be responsible for reservations, reception, and administrative tasks. As the first point of contact, you will be expected to provide excellent customer service.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Handling reservations
- Answering phones and responding to emails
- Understanding the products and providing accurate information
- Delivering excellent customer service
- Occasionally assisting with drivers or cameras
- Cleaning of toilets, showers, changing rooms and vehicles
- Customer pick-up and drop-off
- Greeting customers
- Performing check-in and collecting tour/accommodation fees when handling reception duties
- Learning about the local natural environment and history and sharing knowledge with guests
- Assisting in the kitchen, cleaning accommodations and taking on tasks in management departments may also be assigned. Professional behavior is expected in such cases.
Job Requirements:
- 18 years old or older
- Valid driver's license
- Computer skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Communication skills
- Organizational skills
- Ability to work at least one season (from April to September)
- Able to work on weekends and holidays
- Professional attitude
- Team player
Turkish Language Digital Marketer | Visa Sponsorship Provided | 26 Paid Days Off in Year One
- Company: ZenGroup INC
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
＜Hakkımızda＞
◆ZenGroup Kimdir?
Osaka merkezli, dünya çapındaki müşterilere hizmet veren küresel bir e-ticaret şirketiyiz. 30'dan fazla milletten oluşan çeşitli bir ekibiz ve 6 kıtada 19 dilde hizmet sunuyoruz.
◆Şirket Hakkında
ZenGroup Inc., beş ana birimden oluşmaktadır:
・ZenMarket: Yurtdışında bulunmayan Japon ürünlerine uluslararası pazar erişimi sağlayan proxy alışveriş servisi.
・ZenPlus: Japon ürünlerini dünya çapında satan bir çapraz e-ticaret platformu.
・ZenPop: Japon kırtasiye ürünlerini dünya çapındaki abonelere ulaştıran abonelik servisi.
・ZenPromo: Japon şirketlerinin yurtdışına açılmalarına yardımcı olan tanıtım hizmetleri sunan bir platform.
・ZenStudio: Web tasarımı, fotoğraf-video prodüksiyonu, sosyal medya ve grafik tasarım konusunda uzmanlaşmış yeni yaratıcı birimimiz.
Misyonumuz, küresel e-ticaret işlemlerinin %20’sini Japonya’ya getirmek ve müşterilerimiz için kusursuz e-ticaret platformları oluşturmaktır.
◆Pozisyon Hakkında?
・2022'de ZenMarket’in Türkçe versiyonunu başlattık ve son üç yılda deneyimli bir dijital pazarlama uzmanımızın yönettiği çapraz platform kampanyaları sayesinde istikrarlı bir büyüme sağladık. 2024'ün sonunda, Türk dijital pazarlama uzmanımız yönetim pozisyonuna geçti ve bu nedenle hemen doldurulması gereken bir boşluk oluştu. 25’ten fazla dijital pazarlama uzmanından oluşan uluslararası ekibimize katılarak becerilerini geliştir ve Türk pazarımızı rekor seviyelere taşı!
◆Pozisyon Adı
・Türkçe Dijital Pazarlama Uzmanı
◆Ana Görevler
・PPC Pazarlama (Google Ads, FB Ads, Reddit Ads vb.)
・Sosyal Medya Pazarlaması (IG, FB, X, Reddit vb.)
・Influencer Pazarlaması (Sponsorlu İşbirlikleri, Entegrasyon vb.)
・İçerik Pazarlaması (SEO, Organik Pazarlama vb.)
・E-posta Pazarlaması (Kitle ve Niş Pazarlama)
・Veri Analizi (Google Analytics, Google Sheets, Looker Studio vb.)
・Lokalizasyon (İngilizce içeriklerin Türkçeye çevrilmesi ve adapte edilmesi)
◆ İş İçin Gerekli Nitelikler
・Anadili Türkçe olan adaylar
・İleri seviyede İngilizce (Business level)
・Dijital pazarlama deneyimi (PPC, SEO, influencer, sosyal medya, e-posta vb.)
・Kurumsal deneyim (1+ yıl)
◆ Tercih Edilen Yetkinlikler
・Dijital pazarlama araçlarında yetkinlik (PPC, SEO, Meta Ads, GA4 vb.)
・Japonca (JLPT N3 veya üzeri)
・Web düzenleme deneyimi (HTML, CSS, metin yazarlığı vb.)
・Veri analizi bilgisi (PowerBI, Tableau vb.)
・Kodlama bilgisi (Python, JavaScript vb.)
・Türk ithalat gümrük mevzuatı ve uygulamalarına dair bilgi.
＜Aradığımız Kişiler＞
◆Kişilik Özellikleri
・Küresel Düşünce Yapısı ve Uyumluluk: Açık fikirli ve esnek, hem Japon hem de Türk kültürlerine kolayca uyum sağlayabilen biri. Değişen pazar trendlerine, tüketici tercihlerine ve beklenmedik zorluklara hızla adapte olabilen.
・Stratejik ve Veri Odaklı Düşünme: Kısa ve uzun vadeli pazarlama hedefleriyle uyumlu stratejileri planlama ve uygulama konusunda yetenekli. Başarılı adayların, verileri analiz ederek bilinçli kararlar alabilmesi ve içgörüler doğrultusunda kampanyaları sürekli olarak optimize edebilme.
・İşbirlikçi ve Kültürlerarası İletişim Yeteneği: Farklı kültürlerden ekiplerle rahatça çalışabilen ve çeşitli proje paydaşları arasındaki iletişim boşluklarını etkili bir şekilde kapatabilen.
・Meraklı Problem Çözücü ve Dirençli: Pazarlama alanındaki zorluklarını aşmak için yaratıcı ve azimli, sürekli öğrenmeye meraklı biri. Potansiyel sorunları erken fark edip proaktif bir şekilde çözebilen, sabırlı ve uzun vadeli başarıya odaklanabilen.
TOEFL Tutor
- Company: Crimson Education Japan
- Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥4,000 / Hour 授業プレップ＝2000円、授業=4000円
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
As a TOEFL Tutor at Crimson Education, your primary role will be to teach TOEFL test strategies to students in Grade 8 to 12. You will assist students in building the skills and techniques necessary to excel in the TOEFL exam, with a particular focus on structured preparation and effective test-taking strategies.
This is an excellent opportunity for a certified TOEFL tutor who is proficient in business-level Japanese and passionate about supporting students as they work towards their academic and English language goals.
Expectations and responsibilities:
・In-person tutoring:
Conduct one-on-one TOEFL tutoring sessions at the Crimson Japan office.
・Lessons are to be conducted on Saturday, Sunday, and national holidays when needed.
・Test strategy coaching: Teach students effective TOEFL test-taking strategies, focusing on all sections of the test (Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing).
・Curriculum development: Assist in developing and customizing lesson plans and strategies tailored to each student's needs.
・Student progress tracking: Regularly assess and track student progress, providing feedback and adjusting strategies as necessary.
・Maintain high standards: Ensure that students are not only prepared for the test but also understand the techniques behind each approach.
Minimum Job Requirements:
・Certified to teach TOEFL
・Business-level proficiency in Japanese
・Experience teaching or tutoring students, ideally in TOEFL preparation
・Strong planning and organizational skills
・Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Preferred Qualifications:
・Experience with TOEFL test-taking strategies, clear understanding of structured test preparation
・Experience working with students in Grade 8 to 12, with an English proficiency equivalent to 50~70 TOEFL score
Language Requirements:
・Business-level proficiency in Japanese
・Business-level proficiency in English
Work Days/Hours:
・In-person tutoring at Crimson Japan office, on Saturday and / or Sunday
・Hourly compensation, with separate rates for class time and curriculum development
インバウンド予約・サポート・コンシェルジュ
- Company: AIR Golf Media K.K.
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year 報奨金・インセンティブ制度あり（詳細は面接時にご説明いたします）
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
当社は、ハイエンドな訪日観光に特化した会社で、10年以上の実績があります。
主に海外の富裕層のお客様向けに、ホテル・交通手配・ゴルフ場予約などを行っています。
主な業務内容
・ゴルフ場、ホテル、交通機関の予約手配
・旅行日程の調整やお客様対応（メール・電話）
・顧客情報の管理（スプレッドシート・CRMツール使用）
・その他、インバウンド観光サポート業務
求めるスキル・経験
・日本語 & 英語のバイリンガル（ビジネスレベル）
・予約業務 / カスタマーサポート経験者歓迎（未経験OK）
・基本的なPCスキル（スプレッドシート・メール対応など）
・コミュニケーション力があり、細かい作業が得意な方
