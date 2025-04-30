2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

Explore new job openings in Japan this April—design, finance, remote sales, restaurant management and night shift roles now hiring nationwide.

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Part-time: Night Shift Production Staff – Gottsu Tabenahare (Ikebukuro CK) Company: 株式会社ベイクルーズ

株式会社ベイクルーズ Salary: ¥1,625 / Hour

¥1,625 / Hour Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Join a friendly night crew preparing premium bento meals in Ikebukuro. No experience needed—just a love for food and a steady work ethic.





Restaurant Manager Company: Rashomon Co.

Rashomon Co. Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Hyogo, Japan

Hyogo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Business level

Client Engagement (Sales / Customer Success) Company: Nostal Homes株式会社

Nostal Homes株式会社 Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Finance Executive Company: OWIS One World International School

OWIS One World International School Salary: Salary will be based on Qualification and Experience .

Salary will be based on Qualification and Experience . Location: Ibaraki, Japan

Ibaraki, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Take the lead on budgeting, reporting, and payroll at an international school in Ibaraki. Perfect for professionals with a finance background and a passion for education.



Graphic Designer (with Frontend Development Skills) Company: Sokoku Inc.

Sokoku Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month

¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

