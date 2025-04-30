2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Part-time: Night Shift Production Staff – Gottsu Tabenahare (Ikebukuro CK)
- Company: 株式会社ベイクルーズ
- Salary: ¥1,625 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Join a friendly night crew preparing premium bento meals in Ikebukuro. No experience needed—just a love for food and a steady work ethic.
Restaurant Manager
- Company: Rashomon Co.
- Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hyogo, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Step into a leadership role at a modern wagyu yakiniku restaurant in Kobe. Great for anyone looking to grow in hospitality and learn Japan’s gourmet beef culture.Apply Here
Client Engagement (Sales / Customer Success)
- Company: Nostal Homes株式会社
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Support global clients buying and renovating vacation homes across Japan. This is a remote, bilingual role at a fast-growing real estate tech startup.Apply Here
Finance Executive
- Company: OWIS One World International School
- Salary: Salary will be based on Qualification and Experience .
- Location: Ibaraki, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Take the lead on budgeting, reporting, and payroll at an international school in Ibaraki. Perfect for professionals with a finance background and a passion for education.
Graphic Designer (with Frontend Development Skills)
- Company: Sokoku Inc.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Help shape the digital identity of a creative agency while working mostly remotely. Ideal for designers with frontend chops and a sharp eye for modern UI.Apply Here
