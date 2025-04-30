Work

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

Explore new job openings in Japan this April—design, finance, remote sales, restaurant management and night shift roles now hiring nationwide.

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

株式会社ベイクルーズ

Part-time: Night Shift Production Staff – Gottsu Tabenahare (Ikebukuro CK)

  • Company: 株式会社ベイクルーズ
  • Salary: ¥1,625 / Hour
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Join a friendly night crew preparing premium bento meals in Ikebukuro. No experience needed—just a love for food and a steady work ethic.


Rashomon Co.

Restaurant Manager

  • Company: Rashomon Co.
  • Salary: ¥210,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Hyogo, Japan
  • English: Basic
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

Step into a leadership role at a modern wagyu yakiniku restaurant in Kobe. Great for anyone looking to grow in hospitality and learn Japan’s gourmet beef culture.

Nostal Homes株式会社

Client Engagement (Sales / Customer Success)

  • Company: Nostal Homes株式会社
  • Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Support global clients buying and renovating vacation homes across Japan. This is a remote, bilingual role at a fast-growing real estate tech startup.

OWIS One World International School

Finance Executive

  • Company: OWIS One World International School
  • Salary: Salary will be based on Qualification and Experience .
  • Location: Ibaraki, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Take the lead on budgeting, reporting, and payroll at an international school in Ibaraki. Perfect for professionals with a finance background and a passion for education.

Sokoku Inc.

Graphic Designer (with Frontend Development Skills)

  • Company: Sokoku Inc.
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Help shape the digital identity of a creative agency while working mostly remotely. Ideal for designers with frontend chops and a sharp eye for modern UI.

