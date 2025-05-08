2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Support for in-game content (post monitoring duties, etc.)
- Company: Wit One Inc. 株式会社ウィットワン
- Salary: ¥208,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Help review user-generated game content in multiple languages (German, French, Spanish or English) at a Tokyo-based localization firm. Perfect for gamers with JLPT N2+ and strong bilingual skills. Visa support and remote hybrid setup available.Apply Here
Guía Turistico ( Kyoto, Osaka,Hiroshima)
- Company: Amigo Tours Japan GK
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Share your love of Japanese history and culture with Spanish-speaking travelers as a bilingual tour guide. Amigo Tours Japan is hiring charismatic guides with strong group leadership and storytelling skills. Great for outgoing residents fluent in Spanish and English.Apply Here
Part-Time Staff – teamLab Planets Tokyo (Art Museum)
- Company: 株式会社PLANETS
- Salary: Hourly wage: ¥1,200–¥1,600 Estimated monthly pay: ¥192,000–¥256,000 for 5 days/week, 9-hour shifts (with 1-hour break), ¥86,400–¥115,200 for 3 days/week, 6-hour shifts (no break)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Be part of Japan’s most immersive art experience at teamLab Planets in Toyosu. Assist visitors in both English and Japanese, guide them through digital exhibitions, and support back-end operations. Ideal for bilingual art lovers with great hospitality instincts.Apply Here
Construction & Maintenance Staff – Entry-Level Role (Tokyo)
- Company: LEGEND METAL | 株式会社Legend金属回収センター
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month, Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Looking to get hands-on experience in construction? Legend Metal is hiring flexible team members to help with renovation, demolition, and general site work across Japan. No formal trade experience needed—just physical stamina, a willingness to learn, and conversational English or Japanese.Apply Here
