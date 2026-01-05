2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

Anchor Studio is a new style English school dedicated to private lessons targeting mainly adult English learners in an academic and professional atmosphere.



We opened our first school in 2018 with modern classrooms in central Tokyo, 2 minutes from Azabu-Juban Station and from Roppongi Hills. Due to strong demand for our services, we opened our second school in 2021 in a brand new station building in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo (1 minute from Kasuga Station and Korakuen Station), our third school in 2023 at Shirokane-takanwa, Minato-ku, Tokyo (1 minute from the station), and our fourth school in 2024 at Toyosu Station (2 minutes from the station).



Today we have 32 native instructors (16 females and 16 males from US, UK, Canada, and Australia), and 9 bilingual Japanese instructors. We are ranked No.1 in the google search in all of our locations, i.e., Minato-ku, Bunkyo-ku and Toyosu, and please refer to our website and Facebook pages for further information. (The website links on the company profile section right side)



Now we are looking for 2 full-time native instructors as our customer base is growing very rapidly.



Please note that we are also searching for part-time instructors for weekday afternoons and Saturdays.



◆ Anchor Studio’s candidates' profiles:

・Holder of a Bachelors’ degree

・Native English speaker or a bilingual Japanese (TOEIC 950 or above)

・At least one year experience in teaching English as a second language

・Professional, punctual, reliable, and flexible

・Currently resides in Japan