2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Sales & Purchasing / Supplier Relations Specialist
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Join Legend Metal as a Sales & Purchasing / Supplier Relations Specialist and take an active role in managing supplier relationships, purchasing operations, and commercial negotiations within the automotive and electronics recycling industry.
This is a business-focused buyer / procurement role, not a factory.
You will work independently in your assigned region (Kyushu or another area), acting as the primary contact for suppliers and partners, coordinating deliveries, managing documentation, and negotiating commercial conditions.
Training will be conducted at our Main Branch in Saitama (2–3 months), followed by relocation to Kyushu with company support.
Key Responsibilities
• Source, evaluate, and manage products and relationships with suppliers and business partners
• Lead price discussions and negotiations
• Coordinate deliveries, schedules, and logistics with suppliers and headquarters
• Prepare purchase orders, procurement documentation, and simple commercial reports
• Visit suppliers by car within the assigned area to maintain strong relationships
What Makes This Position Attractive
•High level of autonomy — manage your own area and supplier network
•Clear career path from training to independent regional responsibility
•Exposure to real business negotiations and decision-making
•Long-term opportunity in a stable, growing company
•Hands-on training provided — no prior industry experience required
Requirements
•Japanese: Intermediate to business level (able to communicate with suppliers and partners)
•Basic English for internal communication (not mandatory)
•Communication and negotiation skills
•Independent, reliable, and well-organized working style
•Valid driver’s license (required for supplier visits)
•Currently residing in Japan and willing to relocate to Kyushu
•Willingness to complete 2–3 months of hands-on training at the Main Branch in Saitama
teamLab Art Staff Wanted!
- Company: Planets
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥256,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Operation Staff:
Assist visitors in English and Japanese. Guide guests, handle ticket info, restock supplies, and clean the facility. Attention to detail and a hospitality mindset are key. Conversational Japanese required.
Main Responsibilities
・Guide visitors at the entrance (how to enjoy the exhibition, important notices)
・Provide support to guests with any concerns or questions
・Offer information about tickets and entry (outside the facility)
Back Office Tasks
・Restocking, managing, and transporting supplies
・Handling precision equipment (requires careful and accurate work)
・Performing cleaning tasks to maintain a hygienic environment
Required Skills
・Customer service skills in English and Japanese
・Conversational Japanese (Japanese is the working language)
・A strong sense of hospitality and quick responsiveness to customer needs
Maintenance Staff:
Maintain and clean artworks, care for flowers, transport equipment, and assist in shop inventory and sales. Physical strength and detail focus needed. Conversational Japanese required.
Main Responsibilities
・Adjust, repair, and clean art installations
・Care for flowers within the exhibits
・Transport supplies and perform physical tasks
Other Duties
・Inventory management and sales assistance in the shop
Required Skills
・Physically fit and able to handle physical tasks
・Skilled in careful and detailed work
・Conversational Japanese required (working language is Japanese)
・Valid work visa with permission for non-qualification activities
PE Teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Key Responsibilities:
Planning and organizing engaging physical activities, sports events, and fitness routines.
Designing and implementing comprehensive lesson plans, unit plans, and schemes of work.
Conducting regular student assessments to evaluate physical education progress.
Leading extracurricular programs, including planning team training and coordinating tournament fixtures.
Promoting a culture of sportsmanship and teamwork among students and staff.
Role
Develop and deliver an inquiry-based, engaging Physical and Health Education curriculum.
Plan and coordinate sports and wellness initiatives across grade levels (likely Primary Years Programme, and potentially Middle Years — given school growth).
Organize intra- and inter-school sporting events, possibly managing teams
Support after-school clubs or ACES extracurricular activities, promoting physical fitness beyond the main curriculum.
Differentiate instruction to meet diverse student needs and skill levels in line with GIISs inquiry-based, student-centered philosophy.
Ensure a safe learning environment, and reflect the school’s values like inclusivity, creativity, and mindful independence.
Engage collaboratively with colleagues, parents, and the community to foster a supportive and values-driven learning culture.
Qualifications & Ideal Profile (inferred):
A degree and teaching qualification.
High proficiency in spoken and written English.
ICT literacy and experience in an inquiry-based and IB-aligned environment.
Passion, adaptability and cultural openness.
Proper qualifications and credentials.
English Childcare Assistant
- Company: Atago Kindergarten
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥280,000 / Month
- Location: Niigata, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our nursery school was established shortly after the end of World War II by Hokozan Raigoji Temple and is the kindergarten with the longest history in Tokamachi. We are recruiting individuals who can assist in childcare using English at our certified children's center (mainly for children aged 3 to 5), as well as support general childcare activities, meal assistance, and facility maintenance (cleaning and organizing supplies).
Main Responsibilities
* English lessons and childcare assistance(mainly for children aged 3 to 5)
* Assisting in general childcare activities
* Preparing teaching materials
* Facility maintenance (cleaning)
* Extended childcare based on shift work
Required Experience/Skills
* Experience as an English instructor is preferred
Preferred Qualifications
* Ability to communicate in Japanese
Full-time English Instructor in Tokyo
- Company: Anchor
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥320,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Anchor Studio is a new style English school dedicated to private lessons targeting mainly adult English learners in an academic and professional atmosphere.
We opened our first school in 2018 with modern classrooms in central Tokyo, 2 minutes from Azabu-Juban Station and from Roppongi Hills. Due to strong demand for our services, we opened our second school in 2021 in a brand new station building in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo (1 minute from Kasuga Station and Korakuen Station), our third school in 2023 at Shirokane-takanwa, Minato-ku, Tokyo (1 minute from the station), and our fourth school in 2024 at Toyosu Station (2 minutes from the station).
Today we have 32 native instructors (16 females and 16 males from US, UK, Canada, and Australia), and 9 bilingual Japanese instructors. We are ranked No.1 in the google search in all of our locations, i.e., Minato-ku, Bunkyo-ku and Toyosu, and please refer to our website and Facebook pages for further information. (The website links on the company profile section right side)
Now we are looking for 2 full-time native instructors as our customer base is growing very rapidly.
Please note that we are also searching for part-time instructors for weekday afternoons and Saturdays.
◆ Anchor Studio’s candidates' profiles:
・Holder of a Bachelors’ degree
・Native English speaker or a bilingual Japanese (TOEIC 950 or above)
・At least one year experience in teaching English as a second language
・Professional, punctual, reliable, and flexible
・Currently resides in Japan
Licensed Nurse-School Nurse
- Company: Global Indian International School
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Global Indian International School (GIIS) is a chain of premier international schools, spread across 7 countries (Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, UAE, Vietnam and India). Founded in 2002, GIIS offers a comprehensive range of International and Indian curricula for students from Kindergarten to Grade 12. These include the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), Cambridge IGCSE, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Global Montessori plus programme.
GIIS is a member of the Global Schools Foundation (GSF). It is due to the high standards of governance and established academic criteria that GSF has gained global recognition for excellence in education and has bagged over 100 National and International awards since its inception. GIIS’ mission is to nurture young minds into global leaders and innovators through its proprietary 9 GEMS™ methodology, a holistic approach to teaching that balances academics with sports, performing arts, entrepreneurship and character development.
Location: GIIS SSD
Position – School Nurse
Mandatory Qualifications:
Japanese Nurse License
Job description:
Provide basic healthcare to students in case of injury or acute illness
Educate students and staff on healthy habits, such as proper nutrition and hygiene
Ensure school environment is safe for children and school staff (e.g. prevention of communicable diseases, COVID prevention Measures)
Overseeing medicines, health care procedures, and the development of healthcare plans
Overseeing the medicines and keeping a track of new medicine orders
Tracking employee’s and student’s temperature on daily basis.
Maintaining a daily log/report on injuries and health care for students.
Maintaining the cleanliness of the sick bay
Taking up complete in-charge of the Sick-bay
In emergency cases reporting student’s health to Class teachers and Parents
Desired Candidate Profile
The applicant should have Japanese Nurse License
The applicant should have minimum of 1 year of relevant work experience .
Business level English is preferred.
Applicant should be good at basic computer usage(Microsoft excel, MS word)
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service