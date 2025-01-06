2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

As the Duty Manager, you will be responsible for performing the following tasks to the highest standards:

• Interview, select, train, supervise, evaluate, counsel and administer disciplinary procedures for Front Office team members.

• Review VIP reservations and ensure the proper handling of VIPs and groups, administering amenity orders, and managing incoming guests.

• Check room availability, manage special reservation requests, review rate changes for in-house guests, and update the system.

• Manage the Front Office team, resolve guests’ concerns and implement resolutions by using discretion and judgment.

• Be involved with succession planning and development of high potential team members to ensure that all team members are trained to progress to the next level of their career.

• Handle complaints promptly and efficiently, take necessary action, and report to the Front Office Manager for follow-up as necessary.

• Act as the first point of contact and liaison for VIP guests, ensuring that they are treated personally and recognized as an individual.

• Allocate rooms in accordance to guests’ reservations, preferences and remarks, maintaining a systemized and sales focused approach to room inventory management.

• Up to date with information on facilities, attractions, places of interest, sights and activities in and around the hotel.

• Ensure communication, coordination and cooperation between the Front Desk and other operating departments, specifically Housekeeping, F&B and Accounts.

• Conduct daily briefings, shift handovers, attend meetings and effectively communicate information to team members.

• Ensure that the Front Office Manager is kept aware and up to date of operational issues.

• Comply with Health & Safety, Emergency Management, Disaster manuals, Fire procedures and regulations.

• Be a member of the firefighting team and act accordingly.

• Adhere to the company’s credit policy at all times when handling cash, credit card transactions, providing currency exchange services, third-party payments for rooms, meetings, F&B and other.

• Follow-up on outstanding accounts to ensure no loss of revenue and secure method of payment for upcoming reservations.



Required Skills

• Able to read, write, speak and understand both Japanese and English to communicate effectively with guests and employees.

• Strong interpersonal skills to provide overall guest satisfaction.

• Excellent mathematical comprehension to understand and interpret numbers as they apply to operations in hotels.

• Able to work under pressure and deal with stressful situations during busy periods.



In addition, other positions such as Reception, Food & Beverage are also available.