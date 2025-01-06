2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Duty Manager - Assistant Head of Department - Hilton Nagoya
- Company: Hilton Nagoya
- Salary: ¥4.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
As the Duty Manager, you will be responsible for performing the following tasks to the highest standards:
• Interview, select, train, supervise, evaluate, counsel and administer disciplinary procedures for Front Office team members.
• Review VIP reservations and ensure the proper handling of VIPs and groups, administering amenity orders, and managing incoming guests.
• Check room availability, manage special reservation requests, review rate changes for in-house guests, and update the system.
• Manage the Front Office team, resolve guests’ concerns and implement resolutions by using discretion and judgment.
• Be involved with succession planning and development of high potential team members to ensure that all team members are trained to progress to the next level of their career.
• Handle complaints promptly and efficiently, take necessary action, and report to the Front Office Manager for follow-up as necessary.
• Act as the first point of contact and liaison for VIP guests, ensuring that they are treated personally and recognized as an individual.
• Allocate rooms in accordance to guests’ reservations, preferences and remarks, maintaining a systemized and sales focused approach to room inventory management.
• Up to date with information on facilities, attractions, places of interest, sights and activities in and around the hotel.
• Ensure communication, coordination and cooperation between the Front Desk and other operating departments, specifically Housekeeping, F&B and Accounts.
• Conduct daily briefings, shift handovers, attend meetings and effectively communicate information to team members.
• Ensure that the Front Office Manager is kept aware and up to date of operational issues.
• Comply with Health & Safety, Emergency Management, Disaster manuals, Fire procedures and regulations.
• Be a member of the firefighting team and act accordingly.
• Adhere to the company’s credit policy at all times when handling cash, credit card transactions, providing currency exchange services, third-party payments for rooms, meetings, F&B and other.
• Follow-up on outstanding accounts to ensure no loss of revenue and secure method of payment for upcoming reservations.
Required Skills
• Able to read, write, speak and understand both Japanese and English to communicate effectively with guests and employees.
• Strong interpersonal skills to provide overall guest satisfaction.
• Excellent mathematical comprehension to understand and interpret numbers as they apply to operations in hotels.
• Able to work under pressure and deal with stressful situations during busy periods.
In addition, other positions such as Reception, Food & Beverage are also available.
Group Tour Leader/Guide (English Speaking)
- Company: Beauty of Japan Tours
- Salary: ¥275,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated individual to join our team as a Tour Leader / Guide. As a Tour Leader / Guide, you will be responsible for leading group tours in Japan, ensuring the smooth operation of each tour and providing excellent customer service to help travelers to create unforgettable experiences.
Responsibilities:
- Consistently deliver a high level of customer service and traveller satisfaction.
- Provide leadership for our travelers and be responsible for their well-being.
-Have detailed knowledge of hotels, sights, restaurants, transport, souvenirs, prices, etc.
- Develop a series of information sources and contacts that can be of assistance when required.
- Act as day-to-day guide, interpreter and manager of the group.
- Deal directly with your traveller's issues and concerns, ensuring that passenger satisfaction is effectively achieved.
- Maintain the established travel itinerary as closely as possible, making changes only when necessary.
- Make reservations for local transportation, restaurants and activities as required.
- Assist and accompany travelers during optional activities and meals.
- Advise travelers on suitable restaurants, additional transport requirements, purchase of souvenirs, etc.
- Maintain daily expenditure accounts, retain receipts and keep expenses within the trip budget provided.
- Provide a report for each trip, in the requested format.
- Perform office-based administrative duties whenever required.
Qualifications:
- Excellent customer service skills
- Good organizational skills
- Previous tour leader experience
- High English proficiency (other languages will be greatly advantageous)
Language Skills:
- Fluent English
- Conversational Japanese
MEMBER LIAISON
- Company: Tokyo American Club
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
This position is responsible for full cycle of Member’s new entry, change of types of the memberships and resignations. Membership Office is the team that makes first and last impression of Tokyo American Club as whole, therefore high sense of hospitality and accuracy and attention to details for are required.
Responsibility:
• Greeting and making cards for members at the counter
• Respond promptly to incoming calls and emails, address inquiries and provide accurate information to members.
• Explain membership application procedures and benefits to prospective members.
• Guide members through the application process for Temporary Visiting Family, Adult Family, Domestic Helper, and Bona Fide membership, resignations, and membership conversions.
• Provide support in organizing monthly interview receptions and new member orientations.
• Input all received applications in the membership database system, update member information accurately and in a timely manner.
• Provide administrative support including office inventory management, document scanning and filing, web account maintenance.
• Any ad-hoc duties to support supervisor or manager
Required Skills:
• Experience: Minimum 3 years of customer service experience, preferably in luxury hospitality industry.
• PC Skill: Basic computer knowledge in MS Excel, Word and Outlook
• Strong interpersonal skill (in person, virtual or over e-mails)
• English: Above Business level
• Japanese: Business level
HR /Admin Staff
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥330,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Hotel Chalet Ivy Hirafu is a luxurious boutique hotel located just a 3-minute walk from Grand Hirafu Ski Resort. Surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of Niseko, we are seeking friendly and motivated individual to join our HR/Admin team.
As the foundation of the hotel’s operations, our HR/Admin team plays a vital role in supporting the dedicated individuals who make Niseko such a welcoming and hospitable destination. Join us in fostering an environment where exceptional service and unforgettable experiences come to life!
Job Description
• Handle visitors, calls, emails and postal/courier tasks
• Order supplies, manage attendance, create documents and oversee uniforms, staff meals, etc.
• Coordinate health checks, employee housing
• Support basic accounting and emails
Ideal Candidate
• High school graduate or higher
• Intermediate level English fluency
• Valid driver’s license is a plus
• Experience in admin/HR tasks is welcome
Manager Voyages Groupes H/F
- Company: Takada-Travel
- Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Agence de voyage basée à Osaka depuis 2017, se consacre à l'organisation et à la création de circuits Fit et Gir pour les professionnels du tourisme dans le monde entier, dans le but de promouvoir une expérience unique et authentique au cœur du Japon.
En constante évolution, nous sommes aujourd'hui à la recherche d'un/d'une responsable pour les groupes de voyageur avec nos clients BtoB.
En tant que responsable groupe, vous serez en charge des missions suivantes :
- Élaborer des devis de voyages groupes constitués en lien avec les commerciaux;
- Traiter et suivre des demandes de cotations groupes en BtoB;
- Assurer le suivi technique et la gestion des dossiers confiés de la réservation jusqu'au retour du tour ;
-Identifier les besoins des clients et les conseillers dans la construction d'itinéraires adaptés;
-Élaborer un itinéraire de voyage en fonction des différentes contraintes (temps, budgets…) ;
-Préparer les documents nécessaires pour les tiers en contact avec les voyageurs (chauffeur, guide…).
Personnes que nous recherchons :
Profil:
- Vous possédez une expérience préalable dans le secteur du tourisme, accompagnée d'une solide connaissance du Japon, afin de fournir des conseils pertinents dans le traitement des dossiers.
- Vous possédez les compétences techniques, commerciales et relationnelles requises pour ce poste.
- Votre rigueur organisationnelle et votre capacité d'adaptation seront des atouts essentiels pour réussir dans ce poste.
- Si vous vous reconnaissez dans ce profil et souhaitez apporter vos compétences au sein de notre entreprise, n'hésitez pas à nous contacter pour rejoindre notre aventure.
Horaires de travail/jours de la semaine :
DU LUNDI AU VENDREDI
autres:
FRAIS DE MENAGEMENT À LA CHARGE DE L'ENTREPRISE.
Type d'emploi : Temps plein
Expérience:
tourisme : 1 an (Requis)
Langue:
Français (Obligatoire)
Japonais (JLPT 2)
Part-Time Educator in Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions
- Company: Stella Innovations Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥5,500 ~ ¥7,000 / Lesson Project Based
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Stella Innovations Co., Ltd is an established and respected company located in Aichi, with its current head office in Nagoya. Lead by owners with a diverse cultural background, Stella Innovations has been providing education, translation, proofreading/copywriting and business consulting services and solutions since 2011 to higher education institutions and corporate clients. Stella Innovations is seeking enthusiastic and motivated professionals who enjoy working with both small and large groups of adults whether face-to-face or online. Stella Innovations also has potential career pathways into sales, marketing, human resources management, EFL/ESL textbook creation, and proofreading various academic and corporate material.
Requirements:
English: Native level
- Possess the desire and ability to work with adults from university age and up.
- BA/BS Degree from a university where English is the primary language; all majors accepted
- Completion of elementary, secondary and university education primarily in English only
- Ability to work and travel within Nagoya, and/or to neighboring cities and prefectures.
Successful candidates must have native English fluency, possess good communication skills, be approachable and be open-minded to cultural differences. The candidate must also be creative and have a willingness to align Stella’s goals with their own professional goals. Teaching and/or business experience, as well as Japanese language ability is helpful, but not necessary.
Candidates must have a BA/BS degree (all majors considered) and have completed all of their elementary and secondary education primarily in English. Part-time positions are offered only as a 1-year commitment.
Candidates with a Master’s degree should indicate this on their resume and in their cover letter. Any degree or qualification mentioned in either the resume or cover letter must be able to be verified for authenticity.
[English + Dance Teacher in Tokyo] Visa Support Possible / Some Remote Work Avairable
- Company: CheeRing
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for English/dance teacher who are passionate about teaching and educating children in Japan!
Responsibilities are as follows:
• Lesson Planning and Teaching:
- Prepare and conduct lessons based on our original curriculum.
- Ensure lessons are engaging and tailored to children’s needs.
• Student Safety and Engagement:
- Maintain a safe and supportive environment for students.
- Monitor and address students’ well-being during lessons.
• Communication and Reporting:
- Communicate regularly with clients, colleagues, and management.
- Provide updates on lesson progress and student performance.
• Professionalism and Teamwork:
- Collaborate with staff to enhance the program.
- Uphold professionalism in interactions and commitments.
Required Experience and Skills
- English: Native level, Japanese: Business level (JLPT N2 level or above)
- Proficiency in Microsoft Excel and Word
- At least 5+ years of working experience in the education industry
- Preferably have at least 5+ years of training in cheer dance, Jazz, Hip-hop or ballet
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service