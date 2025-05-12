2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

SmartEd is a distributor for educational materials to schools in Japan and Asia. Our office is located in central Kyoto and we have a small dedicated team of professionals who have built the business over the past 10 years. We are looking for a full time sales representative who can promote textbooks, online resources, and other materials that we handle.



The role is for an outside sales representative who will be expected make visit to schools another other customers, but also spend some days in the office corresponding with customers and handling order inquiries via email.



We primarily deal with international schools, bilingual schools and local schools in Japan and Asia. This job will involve promoting the educational materials that we handle to these customers through email and in-person visits. Experience working in this type of institute is beneficial.



We handle a wide variety of educational materials such as textbooks for K-12 subjects, online materials, resources, interactive boards, etc. Sales reps will need to take time to learn the about the materials we promote.



SmartEd has a small team of sales and operations staff, thus sales reps may be involved in a variety of sales related activity such as helping develop marketing materials, plan promotion campaigns, attend trade fairs, refine/build customer target lists, customer outreach and visits, generating quotations, determining pricing for new products, helping with fulfillment of orders in the warehouse, and other tasks.



Requirements:

- Familiarity with various school curricula and materials used in international/bilingual schools will be helpful. (Eg. US Common Core, UK national curriculum, IB/MYP/PYP, IPC, etc.)

- Sales experience is preferred (but not necessary).

- Job will include training customers on the use of online education materials, so must be comfortable with/interested in online education tools.

- Travel both within Japan and Asia will be likely for a field. Weekend events or travel may come up occasionally.

- We need someone who is flexible and willing to take on various responsibilities as new projects and ventures arise.

