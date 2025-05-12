2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Sales Representative- K-12 Educational Materials
- Company: SmartEd
- Salary: ¥3.3M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable bonus possible, based on individual and company performance
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
SmartEd is a distributor for educational materials to schools in Japan and Asia. Our office is located in central Kyoto and we have a small dedicated team of professionals who have built the business over the past 10 years. We are looking for a full time sales representative who can promote textbooks, online resources, and other materials that we handle.
The role is for an outside sales representative who will be expected make visit to schools another other customers, but also spend some days in the office corresponding with customers and handling order inquiries via email.
We primarily deal with international schools, bilingual schools and local schools in Japan and Asia. This job will involve promoting the educational materials that we handle to these customers through email and in-person visits. Experience working in this type of institute is beneficial.
We handle a wide variety of educational materials such as textbooks for K-12 subjects, online materials, resources, interactive boards, etc. Sales reps will need to take time to learn the about the materials we promote.
SmartEd has a small team of sales and operations staff, thus sales reps may be involved in a variety of sales related activity such as helping develop marketing materials, plan promotion campaigns, attend trade fairs, refine/build customer target lists, customer outreach and visits, generating quotations, determining pricing for new products, helping with fulfillment of orders in the warehouse, and other tasks.
Requirements:
- Familiarity with various school curricula and materials used in international/bilingual schools will be helpful. (Eg. US Common Core, UK national curriculum, IB/MYP/PYP, IPC, etc.)
- Sales experience is preferred (but not necessary).
- Job will include training customers on the use of online education materials, so must be comfortable with/interested in online education tools.
- Travel both within Japan and Asia will be likely for a field. Weekend events or travel may come up occasionally.
- We need someone who is flexible and willing to take on various responsibilities as new projects and ventures arise.
Full-time Legal Consultant
- Company: Acroseed
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥456,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We work with native English speakers daily, so you can fully utilize your language skills.
Job Description:
- Overall residency procedures for foreign employees requested by corporate clients
- Clerical Work:
•Explanation of the legal system
•Consultation
•Preparation of application documents
•Support for an application to the Immigration Bureau
•Follow-up services etc.
-Expansion of Business Performance:
•Writing web articles
•Responding to new inquiries
•Promotion of joint business with other companies
•Seminar lecturer
•Writing manuscripts
•Interviews
•Participation in events etc.
Requirements:
•Native level of English
•Can perform tasks in Japanese (reading, writing and speaking).
•Can express his/her own opinions in Japanese.
•Can read and understand Japanese sentences using kanji.
Skills and abilities required after joining the company:
•Acquisition of Administrative Scrivener Qualification
Security Staff in Chiba
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour Model Salary:Hourly wage ¥1,600 × 4 days a week × 10 hours a day = ¥256,000 + overtime
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Short-Term Job Opportunity until end of August in Inzai.
No prior security experience required, training provided!
Responsibilities:
- Checking a list of names in English
- Entrance and exit management of the facility
- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
- Facility patrolling
- Work during the building phase of the facility.
- Training Provided
Requirements:
- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
- Able to work with no work restriction (visa status)
- Comfortable with routine English tasks and basic computer skills
- Japanese: Conversational level
Chef Position at OSAKA / ¥350k~month
- Company: Global Hospitality Group
- Salary: ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for a chef for our restaurant. Depending on your skills and experiences, you will be assigned to any of positions: Chef de Partie, Demi Chef, Kitchen Assistant.
Responsibilities are as follows:
[Chef de Partie]
・Food preparation and food management
・Menu offerings in coordination with head chef and customer service
・Compliance with hygiene regulations and maintaining cleanliness of work areas
・Staff training
・Monitoring and replenishment of food inventory
[Demi Chef]
・Food preparation and basic cooking assistance
・Organizing the work environment
・Serving support
・Following food safety and sanitation procedures
・Kitchen set-up and clean-up
[Kitchen Assistant]
・Kitchen cleaning
・Washing dishes and utensils
・Organizing and preparing cooking utensils
・Basic cooking assistance
・Waste disposal
Required Experience and Skills:
・Working experience as a chef or equivalent
・English: Conversation level, Japanese: Conversation level
・Able to work 5 days a week (for contract employee position, 2025 march ~ October)
Employment Type:
Contract employees or part-timers
Remote Sales Representative (Global Role)
- Company: EFJ Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥300,000 / Project Commission Based
- Location: Aichi, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Role: Remote Sales Representative
Industry: Collectible & Investment-Grade Cars
Employment Type: Commission-Based/Flexible Contract
EFJ Co., Ltd is a premium Japanese exporter specializing in rare, collectible, and investment-grade vehicles. We are currently seeking experienced professionals in the USA, Europe, or Japan to help us expand our global sales.
Who We’re Looking For:
Professionals with existing clients actively buying collectible or exclusive cars
- Fluent English speakers (native-level preferred)
- Salespeople with deep understanding of Western car markets and culture
- Confident communicators who can close high-value deals professionally
- Individuals who want to work remotely, independently, and earn more
What You’ll Do:
- Identify and follow up with your clients interested in collectible cars
- Offer suitable vehicles from our online stock list
- Manage deal communication; we handle logistics and export paperwork
- Build long-term relationships with international buyers
【Tokyo】English Teacher in Forbes verified four star hotel ◎
- Company: Fujita Kanko K.K.
- Salary: ¥2,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is seeking an English instructor to support the development of employee’s language skills and enhance guest service standards to an international level. This role primarily involves conducting employee English conversation lessons and translating English for guest service scripts.
Key responsibilities include:
・Conducting English conversation lessons for hotel employees in small group or one-on-one settings
・Translating and supervising reception scripts in English, aiming to achieve a Five-Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide
・Other supporting tasks related to language training
Required Experience and Skills:
・Native level Japanese and English language skills
・Valid work visa allowing employment in Japan.
Welcome Conditions:
・Experience using English in the hospitality industry is preferred.
Employment Type:
Part-time / Freelance
Travel Specialist – Japan
- Company: Vio Travel Limited
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Vio Travel is the first virtual Destination Management Company in Asia/Pacific with a curated collection of the finest travel experiences, unique hotels and travel packages available across the region.
We are currently seeking a Travel Specialist - Japan to serve as the primary point of contact for our expanding global network of agents who book travel experiences to Japan.
In this role, you will be responsible for creating quotations, liaising with agents to develop customized trip plans, following up on previous requests and handling reservations to ensure a seamless travel experience.
Responsibilities:
Agent Liaison and Booking Management:
• Serve as the main contact for agent bookings within the designated territory in “Japan” fostering strong relationships and providing personalized support.
• Collaborate with agents to understand their clients' preferences and requirements, developing customized trip plans and preparing accurate quotations accordingly.
• Proactively follow up with agents to provide exceptional service, address inquiries, and resolve any concerns promptly.
• Coordinate reservations with our extensive network of suppliers, ensuring seamless execution of travel arrangements.
Booking Coordination and Support:
• Assist agents with booking procedures, guiding them through the process and ensuring all necessary documentation is completed accurately and efficiently.
• Maintain detailed records of bookings and communicate relevant information to internal stakeholders as needed.
• Ensure a smooth flow of service from the initial inquiry stage to the completion of the trip, proactively addressing any issues that may arise along the way.
Team Collaboration and Support:
• Collaborate effectively with the sales and finance teams, providing support and sharing insights to optimize processes and enhance customer satisfaction.
• Participate in team meetings and contribute ideas for improving service delivery and customer experience.
• Stay informed about industry trends and developments, sharing knowledge and best practices with colleagues to drive continuous improvement.
Requirements:
• Based in Japan only.
• Strong knowledge of travel destinations and attractions in “Japan” will be preferable, with a focus on delivering personalized travel experience.
• Previous experience in a customer-facing role within the travel industry, with a proven track record of providing exceptional service and building client relationships.
• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively interact with agents, suppliers, and internal stakeholders.
• Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills, capable of managing multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously.
• Collaborative mindset with a willingness to work as part of a team and support colleagues across departments.
• Proficiency in travel booking systems and software applications.
• Flexibility to adapt to changing priorities and business needs.
Customer Service Officer
- Company: ExoTravel
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Customer Care Specialist responsibilities include providing quality customer service to customers via incoming or outgoing phone calls/emails. To be successful in this role, you should be an excellent communicator who’s able to earn our agents’ and clients' trust. Ultimately, you will help establish the reputation that EXO Travel can offer excellent customer support during all sales and after-sales procedures.
Responsibilities:
- To assist clients while they are on the ground in Japan, 365 days a year.
- Monitor in real time weather and transport that might impact our clients holiday.
- Help clients have the best Japan holiday possible.
- To be in charge of emergency phone, call support for suppliers and customers on the
ground.
- Handle complaints from customers/agents and provide timely solutions.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or higher in relevant field.
- Minimum 3 years’ international experience / experience in the Tourism Industry
- Good command of spoken and written English and Japanese.
- Must currently reside in Japan
- インバウンド旅行業での勤務経験（経験者優遇）(preferred)
- カスタマーサービスの勤務経験（欧米人向け接客経験優遇)(preferred)
Required Skills:
- Ability to build strong relationships with key accounts
- Excellent communication and negotiation skills.
- Self-motivated and ability to manage multiple tasks.
- Strong service mindset, team player, detail oriented with ability to work autonomously.
- Comfortable taking calls from suppliers in Japanese, and communicating in English in a professional setting
- Excellent skills in Microsoft Office and travel software.
Warehouse/Packing Agent for Anime Hobby and Figures eCommerce
- Company: N2G EXPORT / Nin-Nin Game
- Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Nin-Nin Game is expanding and hiring!
We are looking for 2-3 highly motivated packing staff, who want to build a career with us long term.
We are a fast-growing anime figures, toy and video game distribution company looking for staff to help with pick and packing orders for our clients!
Who we are looking for?
- A hardworking person, with attention to detail.
- Willingness to learn, adapt and find solutions quickly.
- Able to follow and improve internal processes.
- Team-player, friendly and able to communicate easily both in-person as well as by messages
- Being familiar or excited with Anime / Games / Otaku sub-cultures
