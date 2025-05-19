2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

Ready to get your job hunt started? Here are some roles to check out in sales, hospitality, teaching and more.

By GaijinPot Blog May 20, 2025 1 min read

PYP Homeroom Teacher Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)

Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan) Salary: Competitive salary based on qualification and experience

Competitive salary based on qualification and experience Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Minimum Qualifications and Experience:

- Bachelor’s degree in Education (B.Ed.) or a related field

- Teaching certification (PGCE, Teaching License, or equivalent).

IB PYP training/certification is highly preferred.

- Minimum 2-3 years of teaching experience, preferably in an IB PYP school

- Experience with inquiry-based learning, differentiation and international education



Roles and Responsibilities

1. Teaching & Learning

- Design and deliver engaging, inquiry-based lessons aligned with IB PYP principles.

- Develop transdisciplinary units of inquiry that integrate multiple subject areas.

- Foster a collaborative learning environment where students take ownership of their learning.

- Differentiate instruction to accommodate diverse learning needs and styles.

- Implement formative and summative assessments to track student progress.

2. Classroom and Student Management

- Establish a safe, inclusive and stimulating classroom environment.

- Encourage students to develop the IB Learner Profile attributes.

- Support student well-being and social-emotional learning (SEL).

3. Curriculum & Planning

- Collaborate with grade-level teams and the PYP Coordinator to plan and refine the curriculum

- Ensure lessons align with IB PYP Standards and Practices.

- Integrate technology, arts, and hands-on learning experiences into lessons.

4. Professional Development & Collaboration

-Participate in IB professional development workshops and training.

- Engage in collaborative planning sessions with colleagues.

- Stay updated with best practices in international education and inquiry-based learning.

5. Parent & Community Engagement

- Communicate regularly with parents about student progress and classroom activities.

- Organize and participate in school events, student-led conferences, and extracurricular activities.

- Foster a positive home-school connection through newsletters, meetings and online platforms.



Desired candidate:

- Strong understanding of IB PYP philosophy and inquiry-based learning.

- Excellent classroom management and student engagement strategies.

- Strong communication and collaboration skills with students, parents and colleagues.

- Ability to integrate technology and innovative teaching methods. Apply Here

Osaka and Hyogo: Substitute Teacher Position for Preschool/After school Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School

Blue Dolphins International Pre School Salary: ¥5,000/Lesson

¥5,000/Lesson Location: Osaka, Japan

Osaka, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Blue Dolphins International School is dedicated to providing a dynamic and nurturing learning environment for our students. We are currently seeking on-call substitute teachers for our Preschool and Afterschool programs.



As our school continues to expand, there is strong potential for this position to transition into a part-time or full-time teaching role, depending on performance and availability.



Start Date: Immediate (includes a few days to one month of training)

Classes to teach/substitute: Pre-Kindergarten to Elementary School students.



Requirements:

• Currently residing in Hyogo or Osaka.

• Native English speaker.

• Valid visa status to work legally in Japan without initial sponsorship (visa renewal sponsorship is provided).



Key Responsibilities:

• Follow lesson plans provided by the regular teacher.

• Maintain classroom management and discipline in accordance with school policies.

• Adapt to different classroom environments and student levels as needed.

• Communicate effectively with students and staff. Apply Here

Pokemon Goods Purchase Specialist Company: Kids Stop

Kids Stop Salary: ¥50,000 ~ ¥220,000 / Project Project Based Commission Based

¥50,000 ~ ¥220,000 / Project Project Based Commission Based Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are seeking responsible, trustworthy students living in Japan to act as freelance purchasing and shipping assistants. Your task will be to buy official Pokémon Center merchandise and ship it to our warehouse in Yokohama (Japan) or Los Angeles (USA).



This role offers flexible hours, performance-based commission, and is perfect for Pokémon fans with access to a Pokémon Center.



Requirements:

- Must reside in Japan and be legally allowed to work (資格外活動許可 for students)

- Able to cover purchase amounts ranging from ¥10,000–¥50,000

- Comfortable visiting Pokémon Center locations

- Capable of using Japan Post, Yamato or DHL to ship packages

- Basic English or Spanish for communication

- Responsible with money, logistics and timelines



Responsibilities:

- Purchase requested Pokémon Center merchandise based on provided list

- Pay with your own funds (initially) and track expenses

- Provide clear photos of: purchase receipt (with date and total), each item purchased, packing process and final package, shipping label and tracking number

- Ship items safely to designated warehouse address

- Communicate status updates and resolve issues proactively Apply Here

International Sales Representative and Back Office Staff – LogiNet Company: LogiNet Co., Ltd.

LogiNet Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥270,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month Negotiable Commission Based

¥270,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month Negotiable Commission Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan LogiNet is a dynamic international vehicle export and logistics company, connecting Japan to over 15 countries worldwide. We are expanding our Tokyo-based team with two key positions to support our growing global operations.



International Sales Representative

We are looking for a seasoned Sales Representative with proven experience in the automotive or logistics sector. This role involves managing overseas clients throughout the full sales cycle — from prospecting to closing — and contributing directly to our revenue growth. Fluency in English and business-level Japanese is required.



Responsibilities:

- Manage end-to-end international sales processes

- Build and manage your pipeline through relationship-based selling

- Hit and exceed monthly sales targets

- Provide forecasts and performance updates to management

- Use client feedback and market trends to improve conversion rates

- Coordinate with marketing to align campaigns with sales strategy

- Represent LogiNet in a professional manner with overseas buyers and partners



Candidate Profile:

- 2+ years of experience in B2B or B2C sales in automotive, logistics, or related industries

- Fluent in English; conversational to business-level Japanese is required

- Excellent communication and negotiation skills

- Self-starter with a target-driven mindset

- Comfortable working in a fast-paced, international environment

- Knowledge or passion for vehicles is a strong plus

- Valid international or Japanese driving license



Back Office Staff (Native Japanese)

We are also hiring a Back Office Administrator to support our internal operations. This position is ideal for someone highly organized, with experience in accounting and administrative work, and capable of operating in a bilingual environment. Native Japanese and fluent English are required.



Responsibilities:

- Handle daily accounting and bookkeeping tasks

- Issue and reconcile invoices, manage payments and bank interactions

- Process purchase orders and shipping-related documentation

- Coordinate with the sales and logistics teams on internal documentation

- Support compliance, data entry, and general administrative functions



Candidate Profile:

- Native Japanese speaker with fluent English

- 2+ years of experience in accounting, administration, or office management

- Strong attention to detail and organizational skills

- Proficient in Excel and other office tools; familiarity with CRM systems is a plus

- Experience in the logistics or export industry is advantageous Apply Here

Driver / Storeman - Food Service Operations Company: Harnet Corporation

Harnet Corporation Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are a foreign-owned specialty meat trading company, with a friendly team and strong focus on work-life balance.



Our team ranges from people in their 20s to 60s. We have a HQ Office in Minami-Azabu (Hiroo), and a Distribution Centre in Shinagawa.



Driver / Storeman (Regular Route Delivery Locations)



Qualifications:

- Valid work visa for Japan

- Valid regular (Japan) driver’s license (truck license not required)

- Experience driving on Tokyo city roads and highways in Japan

- (Japanese) Daily conversation/ Intermediate Japanese language skills required

- English is not required, however it is a plus for comfortably working in an international environment

- Basic PC skills

- No age or education restrictions

- Mobile phone and PC provided for work purposes



Job Description:

- Manage and undertake a range of daily and monthly tasks to ensure the ongoing smooth and efficient operation of the Harnet

- Distribution Centre, including for the timely delivery of customer orders and the processing of associated communications, documentation and data.

-Coordination of inbound and outbound stock movemen

-Picking and Packing Orders (Daily)

-Stock Control and Inventory Management

-Coordination with 3rd Party suppliers and customers

-Purchasing of general supplies for distribution centre operations,

- Pick-ups of product from Haneda Airport (Customs), and/or related locations

- Warehouse work

- Issuing delivery notices/invoices

- Confirming accuracy of information for processing

- Basic PC input work

- General logistics support and help with operations at the distribution centre

- Customer interaction as required



Please note:

1. The role involves handling heavy items and frequent loading/unloading of our delivery vans, and associated cool storage rooms, so physical strength is required. Most boxes are less than 20kg, however on occasion some boxes may be in the 20-25kg range. Content is meat products.

2. The role requires driving in and around Tokyo on a daily basis Apply Here

Japanese and English Bilingual Communication staff Company: Wingauto

Wingauto Salary: ¥230,000 / Month Negotiable 能力により相談 (Negotiable by capability)

¥230,000 / Month Negotiable 能力により相談 (Negotiable by capability) Location: Aichi, Japan

Aichi, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan 輸入業務

•アメリカ・ドイツ・イギリスからの輸入手続き

•仕入先との連絡業務

輸出業務

•海外市場向けの販売

•国際物流の手配と輸出規制の対応

•海外顧客との交渉・サポート

ECサイト管理

•オンラインショップの運営・更新

•商品情報の登録・管理

•顧客対応（問い合わせ対応・注文処理）

•販売データの分析と戦略策定



①自動車関連の仕事内容については親切に根気よく教えます。

②将来やる気によってはマネジャーの仕事もしていただきます。

③出来るだけ長く働ける方。



Wingauto is a car and car parts importer based in Nagoya, Aichi.



We are currently looking for multilingual staff who are interested in dealing with overseas transactions. We have trading partners mostly based in the USA, UK and Germany.



The chosen candidate will mainly focus on business correspondences by email and telephone and the receptions for visitors from overseas.



Requirements:

- Native English skills and daily conversation Japanese.



If there are any parts you are unsure about work, we will teach you gently and thoroughly. Apply Here

Hall Staff for New York Restaurant in Tokyo Company: Grow Office inc.

Grow Office inc. Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Cafe Gitane, opened in NYC's trendy SOHO in 1993, is renowned for its New American cuisine and iconic avocado toast. Our Tokyo venue, established in 2017, brings the sexy New York vibe to Japan.



Join our fun, international team as we expand our hours! We offer career growth and a vibrant work environment.



Requirements:

- Friendly, hospitable nature and a love for food.

- Reliable, punctual and passionate about hospitality.

- Interest in food trends and excellent communication skills.



Responsibilities:

- Greet guests warmly and escort them to tables.

- Present the menu with flair and take orders efficiently.

- Ensure guests' needs are met and tables are clean.

- Possess a VISA proper for restaurant work Apply Here

