2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

Insider (Day Guide in Kansai/Kanto) – August 2025 Start

Tour Leader (Insider – Japan) – September 2025 Start



**Note: Only those who are invited to complete the written application will be contacted.



As an Insider, you’ll split your time between leading our small group tours, as well as hosting our Insider Day/Insider Evening products, preparing for and conducting unforgettable experiences for our clients on the ground.



As a Kanto/Kansai Insider, you will focus on guiding clients around targeted areas, displaying exceptional, tailored customer service. You will be executing our Insider Day/Insider Evening products, preparing for and conducting unforgettable experiences for our clients on the ground.



These are exceptionally fast-paced and varied roles, with no two days the same; an outstanding ability to be flexible and think on your feet is paramount.



Strong Japanese ability and understanding of cultural nuances are a must to ensure that you can work closely with our suppliers and be the mediator between them and the clients.



You’ll have the opportunity to share your unique insight daily, engaging clients in informative discussions around Japanese history, culture, heritage and traditions, as well as sharing your experiences of modern day living in Japan.



Key responsibilities:

- For both roles, leading ‘Insider Days’ (full-day, half-day and evening tours for clients on tailor-made holidays) with an exceptional level of customer service

- As an Tour Leader (Insider), leading our group tour clients on multi-week tours around Japan

- Looking after clients’ health and safety through regular briefings and in practice on the ground and dealing with hazards and incidents in the appropriate manner

- Looking after clients’ dietary requirements

- Building and maintaining positive relationships with suppliers and partners

- Thorough preparation for tours

- Cultural talks, explanations, sharing of insights and experiences proactively with clients in creative and fun ways



Experiencing Japanese cuisine is a particular highlight for many of our clients, and the responsibility lies with you to ensure that they are provided with a gastronomical experience throughout their stay.



Balancing all of this for a group whilst taking care of individual needs is no easy feat - your ability to keep calm under pressure, quickly and discretely resolving issues as they arise whilst also limiting any impact on the wider group, will be a key asset to your performance in this role.



These roles involve working closely with a diverse team including clients, suppliers, and various internal departments such as PR, Product, Sustainability, and Customer Experience. Insiders are expected to collaborate with colleagues, share knowledge, and represent the brand professionally across different touch points—whether that’s guiding travelers, liaising with local partners, or contributing to content creation and sustainability efforts. These positions are integral to delivering high-quality travel experiences and upholding the company’s standards and values in every interaction.



New Insiders receive comprehensive on-the-ground training, mentorship from experienced team members, and a training tour to build practical guiding skills.



InsideJapan is looking for passionate individuals eager to embark on a fulfilling two-year journey with us. This role offers the chance to explore Japan in depth while delivering unforgettable experiences to our clients. It’s a fast-paced and dynamic position that can involve extended days, weekends, holidays, and consecutive tours during peak seasons—perfect for those who thrive in energetic, ever-changing environments.



We value flexibility, reliability and a strong customer-first mindset. As an Insider, you'll play a key role in managing logistics, solving problems on the go, and ensuring every trip runs smoothly—all while staying calm under pressure and maintaining a positive attitude.



These jobs require a mix of practical, interpersonal, and cultural skills. Candidates should have strong Japanese and English language abilities, public speaking skills, and a deep understanding of Japanese culture. They must also be physically fit and able to manage extensive walking and travel logistics.



Key traits include charisma, resilience, organization, cultural sensitivity, and a proactive attitude toward both self-improvement and client service. Ultimately, the company is looking for professionals who are enthusiastic, dependable, and genuinely passionate about sharing Japan with others.



Beneficial skills and experience

- JLPT N2 certification

- 2+ years of tour leading experience

- Budget management responsibility

- Certification in specialist areas of knowledge related to Japan

- Specialist outdoors skillsets, such as long-distance cycling, hiking, and trekking

- Degree in travel, tourism, Japan Studies or similar

- Travel industry experience