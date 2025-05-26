2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Subtitling for Films and TV series
- Company: Qooop, Inc.
- Salary: ¥3.1M / Year *Salary will be decided taking into account past work experiences and ability
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Here at qooop, Inc., our localization teams strive to both bring overseas entertainment media content to audiences in Japan and spread Japanese content to the world. To better serve the increasing global demand for Japanese content, we are now seeking highly motivated members to help grow our internal team of linguists and editors.
Requirements
・All professional/educational backgrounds are welcome
・Basic computer skills (Word, Excel, etc.)
・Native-level English ability with Business-level Japanese (JLPT N2 or higher)
※ Native-level Japanese preferred
・Willingness to communicate and a mindset for teamwork
・Ability to complete projects within the time allotted
Job Description/Responsibilities:
・Manage subtitle projects by coordinating schedules with translators and/or other project managers
・Check subtitles in English or other languages made for Japanese content
・Translate text from Japanese to English or other languages for video content, business text, press releases, etc.
・Maintain communication and reinforce relations with overseas clients via email, video meetings, or on overseas business trips
You will be in charge of creating and QCing subtitles for movies, TV dramas, anime, etc. for streaming platforms and DVD/Blu-ray discs. To ensure that your projects are of a high quality and may be enjoyed by countless viewers around the world, you must have a keen eye for detail as well as an acute awareness of the story and a strong command of your native language with which to communicate that story. You will need to work closely with other project managers inside and outside the company to effectively manage these projects within an appropriate timeline.
Tour Coordinator/Designer
- Company: Windows to Japan
- Salary: ¥240,000 / Month
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Windows to Japan is a a well-established yet continuously innovative tour company based in Kyoto City, Japan. Windows to Japan caters to luxury, HNW and UHNW travelers and groups from overseas who are looking for wholistic and comprehensive touring in Japan.
Requirements
- Already living in Japan on a non-tourist visa
- Residence in Kyoto City —or within 45 min commute
- Willing to commit minimum 3 years (start date: 14 July 2025, negotiable)
-Fluent English
- Conversational Japanese (JLPT N3 or higher)
- Additional languages a plus
Professional skills
- Experience or strong interest in tourism, Japan travel logistics and sales
- Excellent communication, emotional intelligence and customer-service mindset
- Solid time-management, organization and problem-solving abilities under pressure
- Proficiency with computers: typing, databases, spreadsheets (pricing/budgeting), email, chat apps (e.g., Slack), cloud storage (e.g., Google Drive), online meetings (Zoom/Meet)
Main Responsibilities
- Act as primary contact for confirmed luxury tours: guests, overseas agents and suppliers
- Fine-tune itineraries, logistics, and pricing before and during travel
- Provide timely advice, troubleshooting and alternative solutions in cooperation with the Tour Team
Tour Designer duties
- Build bespoke itineraries and quotations from scratch for prospective clients
- Integrate personal expertise with team knowledge and supplier input to secure bookings
- Keep detailed records of communications, costs and logistics in the company database
Product development
- Contribute to creating new routes, experiences, and community-based projects across Japan
- Communicate clearly with colleagues, partner agents, and vendors to uphold Windows to Japan’s high standards and guest satisfaction.
NOTES:
1. Only applicants currently living in Japan on a non-tourist visa will be considered.
2. Living in Kyoto City, or being within a 45-minute commute of the office, is required.
3. A minimum commitment of 3 years is required.
4. Experience in tourism, knowledge of Japan in terms of travel and logistics are advantageous.
5. Candidates must be able to start July 14th, 2025 (somewhat negotiable).
Insider (Day Guide/Tour Leader)
- Company: InsideJapan Tours Ltd.
- Salary: ¥3.8M ~ ¥3.8M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Insider (Day Guide in Kansai/Kanto) – August 2025 Start
Tour Leader (Insider – Japan) – September 2025 Start
**Note: Only those who are invited to complete the written application will be contacted.
As an Insider, you’ll split your time between leading our small group tours, as well as hosting our Insider Day/Insider Evening products, preparing for and conducting unforgettable experiences for our clients on the ground.
As a Kanto/Kansai Insider, you will focus on guiding clients around targeted areas, displaying exceptional, tailored customer service. You will be executing our Insider Day/Insider Evening products, preparing for and conducting unforgettable experiences for our clients on the ground.
These are exceptionally fast-paced and varied roles, with no two days the same; an outstanding ability to be flexible and think on your feet is paramount.
Strong Japanese ability and understanding of cultural nuances are a must to ensure that you can work closely with our suppliers and be the mediator between them and the clients.
You’ll have the opportunity to share your unique insight daily, engaging clients in informative discussions around Japanese history, culture, heritage and traditions, as well as sharing your experiences of modern day living in Japan.
Key responsibilities:
- For both roles, leading ‘Insider Days’ (full-day, half-day and evening tours for clients on tailor-made holidays) with an exceptional level of customer service
- As an Tour Leader (Insider), leading our group tour clients on multi-week tours around Japan
- Looking after clients’ health and safety through regular briefings and in practice on the ground and dealing with hazards and incidents in the appropriate manner
- Looking after clients’ dietary requirements
- Building and maintaining positive relationships with suppliers and partners
- Thorough preparation for tours
- Cultural talks, explanations, sharing of insights and experiences proactively with clients in creative and fun ways
Experiencing Japanese cuisine is a particular highlight for many of our clients, and the responsibility lies with you to ensure that they are provided with a gastronomical experience throughout their stay.
Balancing all of this for a group whilst taking care of individual needs is no easy feat - your ability to keep calm under pressure, quickly and discretely resolving issues as they arise whilst also limiting any impact on the wider group, will be a key asset to your performance in this role.
These roles involve working closely with a diverse team including clients, suppliers, and various internal departments such as PR, Product, Sustainability, and Customer Experience. Insiders are expected to collaborate with colleagues, share knowledge, and represent the brand professionally across different touch points—whether that’s guiding travelers, liaising with local partners, or contributing to content creation and sustainability efforts. These positions are integral to delivering high-quality travel experiences and upholding the company’s standards and values in every interaction.
New Insiders receive comprehensive on-the-ground training, mentorship from experienced team members, and a training tour to build practical guiding skills.
InsideJapan is looking for passionate individuals eager to embark on a fulfilling two-year journey with us. This role offers the chance to explore Japan in depth while delivering unforgettable experiences to our clients. It’s a fast-paced and dynamic position that can involve extended days, weekends, holidays, and consecutive tours during peak seasons—perfect for those who thrive in energetic, ever-changing environments.
We value flexibility, reliability and a strong customer-first mindset. As an Insider, you'll play a key role in managing logistics, solving problems on the go, and ensuring every trip runs smoothly—all while staying calm under pressure and maintaining a positive attitude.
These jobs require a mix of practical, interpersonal, and cultural skills. Candidates should have strong Japanese and English language abilities, public speaking skills, and a deep understanding of Japanese culture. They must also be physically fit and able to manage extensive walking and travel logistics.
Key traits include charisma, resilience, organization, cultural sensitivity, and a proactive attitude toward both self-improvement and client service. Ultimately, the company is looking for professionals who are enthusiastic, dependable, and genuinely passionate about sharing Japan with others.
Beneficial skills and experience
- JLPT N2 certification
- 2+ years of tour leading experience
- Budget management responsibility
- Certification in specialist areas of knowledge related to Japan
- Specialist outdoors skillsets, such as long-distance cycling, hiking, and trekking
- Degree in travel, tourism, Japan Studies or similar
- Travel industry experience
Experienced Preschool Teacher (NOT ESL Position) & Elementary Teacher (ESL Position)
- Company: Meko Education
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Based in Tokyo, MAX is an International Kindergarten that reimagines education. By taking the best practices from multi-language immersion, Reggio Emilia Approach, and multimodal learning, we strive to meet children’s needs in an innovative, diverse, and loving environment that breaks the conventional walls of traditional early education. We offer a broad-spectrum learning environment designed to encourage creativity, tenacity, independence, and multilingual communication skills for children. In MAX, the educators use primarily English to set topics for exploration and encourage children to take on projects they are passionate about, while also fostering the development of a multitude of skills.
Preschool Teacher:
MAX International School requires enthusiastic, nurturing and experienced individuals for the position of Kinder Teacher, working with young learners aged from 1.5 to 6 years old. Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years experience working with children 0-6. Preference will be given to teachers with more than five years of experience, and candidates who have early education certifications and licenses.
Kinder teachers are required to plan and work collaboratively in teams within and across grade levels. Teachers are responsible for supporting students’ transition to formal and full-time education, nurturing the motivation of learning, and developing critical early developmental skills across multiple domains, including children’s social-emotional development, fine and gross motor skills, and interpersonal skills.
Job Responsibilities:
- Plan and execute lessons in English, in accordance with the school's curriculum, to children between 1.5 to 6 years old, based on child-centered, multimodal approaches.
- Able to ensure children's safety and needs in indoor and outdoor activities.
- Assist supporting staff in children's daily routine, including diaper changing, toilet training, etc
- Create and use a variety of diagnostic, formative, and summative assessment tools to measure learning.
- Build positive relationships with their students’ families by providing feedback on children’s progress.
- Participate in and assist with school events and camps as required.
- Other tasks as determined by the principal.
-MUST be a flexible and a team player.
Kindergarten Afterschool Teacher:
MAX International School requires enthusiastic, nurturing, and experienced individuals for the position of Kinder Teacher, working with young learners aged from 3+. Candidates must have a minimum of 3 years experience working with children. Preference will be given to teachers with more than five years of experience, and candidates who have early education certifications and licenses.
Job Responsibilities:
- Plan and execute lessons in English, in accordance with the school's curriculum, to children 3+ years old, based on child-centered, multimodal approaches.
- Ensure children's safety and needs.
- Assist supporting staff in children's daily routine, including diaper changing, toilet training, etc
- Create and use a variety of diagnostic, formative, and summative assessment tools to measure learning.
- Build positive relationships with their students’ families by providing feedback on children’s progress.
- Participate in and assist with school events and camps as required.
- Other tasks as determined by the principal.
-MUST be flexible and a team player.
[Required Skills/Qualifications]
- Native-level English. Bilingual in Japanese or Chinese is preferred, but not required.
- BA or BS from an accredited university or college.
- Experience working at a preschool or kindergarten. IB, PBL, or Reggio experience is preferred.
- Early childhood certification is strongly preferred.
- Preschool or kindergarten teacher qualifications are strongly preferred.
- Experience with toddler childcare is strongly preferred (such as potty training)
Eyeglasses Store Staff - Interpreter and Sales (Part Time)
- Company: Washin
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Since its establishment in 1964, WASHIN has grown into a comprehensive eyewear company with 70 stores throughout Japan,
and is a member of the Luxottica Group, one of the world's leading eyewear manufacturers,
which owns many leading brands in Europe and the United States.
Eyeglasses Store Staff:
WASHIN has been supported by many customers for its high-quality eyeglasses, exceptional service and hospitality.
In recent years, many foreign tourists have visited Japan, many of whom are looking for genuine Japanese eyeglasses and service.
We are looking for members who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit our stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at WASHIN, with our high-quality eyeglasses and professional services.
Responsibilities:
- Customer service, proposal and sales of eyeglasses and sunglasses to foreign customers who visit the store
- Interpretation support for communication between foreign customers and Japanese staff
- Handling of duty-free sales
- Replenishment of merchandise, cleaning of the store
- Other necessary work in an eyeglass sales store.
Required/Welcome Skills
-English (Business level or above)
Japanese (Business level or above)
Japanese working visa holder currently residing in Japan
- Experience in sales
- Experience in eyeglass sales
- Speak Chinese in addition to English and Japanese
Qualifications:
- A person who can actively communicate with foreign customers who visit our stores and provide them with the unique shopping experience at WASHIN, with our high-quality eyeglasses and professional services
- A person who can actively learn business knowledge on one’s own initiative
