2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 23

If you're looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Translation Proofreader (English Speaker)/Website Operational Support Company: PAPYLESS

PAPYLESS Salary: ¥210,000 / Month 452万円／入社4年目（月給23万1000円＋各種手当＋賞与）

¥210,000 / Month 452万円／入社4年目（月給23万1000円＋各種手当＋賞与） Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan 英語版「Renta!」に掲載する翻訳コミック（英訳）のチェック及びレタリング業務



【英語版Renta!】

https://www.ebookrenta.com/renta/



■募集の背景

当社は日本で最初にオンラインによる電子書籍配信サービスを開始し、120万冊以上のコンテンツ（小説、漫画、趣味、実用書等）を提供する、業界最大級の電子書店「Renta!」を運営しています。

現在は海外向けの「英語版Renta!」も本格的に展開し、掲載する翻訳コミック（英訳）の数が増加しているため、翻訳内容のチェックを行うスタッフを増員募集いたします。

英語を母国語とするネイティブの方が対象で、翻訳経験のある方は大歓迎です。

翻訳は未経験でも、日本のコミックをよく読んでいる方であれば、歓迎いたします。

将来的にチームの中核的な人材として活躍していただきたいと思っています。



■当社の理念

・将来世界一になる可能性のある仕事をしよう。

・楽しいと思える仕事をしよう。楽しくないならば、仕事か自分を変えよう。

・経済的にいくぶんかの利益が得られ、継続できる仕事をしよう。





■仕事の内容



・AIが翻訳したコミック（英訳）の校正および編集業務

AI翻訳原稿（英語）とオリジナル原稿（日本語）を読み比べて、訳抜けや誤訳、数字の転記ミスがないかどうかを確認し、ミスがあれば訳文を正しく修正していただきます。

修正の内容によっては、AI翻訳会社にやり直しの指示を出すこともあります。

スタイルガイドをもとに、誤訳・用語の統一・内容面のチェックを担当していただきますので、クリエイティブ翻訳の知識を活かせるポジションです。



・クオリティーチェック

セリフの消しや画像加工の出来上がりを見て、PHOTOSHOPで修正していただきます。

様々なフォントに関する知識や、PHOTOSHOPの基本的なスキルも身につきます。

PHOTOSHOPは研修中に一から教えますのでご安心ください。

・サイト用のコンテンツ作成

作品のレビューや、特集ページの英訳をお願いすることがあります。



■応募対象

・英語を母国語とするネイティブの方（ビザサポートもあります）

・日本在住の方

・日本語→英語、英語→日本語の会話と翻訳ができる方。会議は日本語で実施しています。

・WORD、EXCEL、PDFを扱った経験のある方

・日本のサブカルチャー（コミック、アニメ、ライトノベル、ゲームなど）が好きな方



■歓迎

・画像ソフト（photoshop等）を使用した経験のある方

・翻訳経験のある方

・電子書籍に興味のある方

・チームワークを活かしたい方

・主体的に業務を行うのが好きな方

・気を配ることができ、協調性のある方



※翻訳経験者大歓迎。未経験でも日本のコミックをよく読む熱意のある方は歓迎します。



■特徴

・国際色が豊かでアットホームな環境です。

・想像力を生かせます。 Apply Here

teamLab Art Staff Company: Planets

Planets Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 256,000 yen 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ 115,200 yen

¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = 192,000 yen ~ 256,000 yen 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = 86,400 yen ~ 115,200 yen Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan Due to popular demand, teamLab Planets TOKYO has extended its exhibition period through the end of 2027!



Recognized as Asia's Leading Tourist Attraction 2023 by the World Travel Awards, teamLab Planets is a world-renowned immersive art museum where guests walk through water and interact with massive digital artworks. Also rewarded as the "Most visited museum (single art group)" in 2023.



With a growing number of international visitors, we’re hiring 25–40 bilingual (English/Japanese) operation staff to enhance the guest experience. You’ll work inside the artworks, enjoying the experience alongside our guests.



Operation Staff:

Assist visitors in English and Japanese. Guide guests, handle ticket info, restock supplies, and clean the facility. Attention to detail and a hospitality mindset are key. Conversational Japanese required.



Main responsibilities:

・Guide visitors at the entrance (how to enjoy the exhibition, important notices)

・Provide support to guests with any concerns or questions

・Offer information about tickets and entry (outside the facility)

Back Office Tasks

・Restocking, managing and transporting supplies

・Handling precision equipment (requires careful and accurate work)

・Performing cleaning tasks to maintain a hygienic environment



Required skills:

・Customer service skills in English and Japanese

・Conversational Japanese (Japanese is the working language)

・A strong sense of hospitality and quick responsiveness to customer needs



Maintenance Staff:

Maintain and clean artworks, care for flowers, transport equipment and assist in shop inventory and sales. Physical strength and detail focus needed. Conversational Japanese required.



Main responsibilities

・Adjust, repair and clean art installations

・Care for flowers within the exhibits

・Transport supplies and perform physical tasks

・Inventory management and sales assistance in the shop



Required skills

・Physically fit and able to handle physical tasks

・Skilled in careful and detailed work

・Conversational Japanese required (working language is Japanese)

・Valid work visa with permission for non-qualification activities Apply Here

Maintenance and Construction Staff Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan We seek a dependable and flexible team member to join our growing construction and maintenance team. This hands-on role involves varied work across multiple project sites, including demolition, construction, and renovation of old warehouses in Japan.



You'll support a wide range of activities, depending on the project. Every day is different, and you'll gain experience in various aspects of repair, renovation, and general construction work.



Main Responsibilities:

- Assisting with renovation and remodeling projects

- Basic carpentry tasks (cutting, measuring, assembling)

- Repair and maintenance of walls, floors, and ceilings

- Painting, tiling, drywall, and interior finishing

- Installation of shelves, fixtures, appliances, etc.

- Moving support and furniture setup

- On-site cleaning and preparation before/after projects

- Occasional logistics assistance related to construction materials



Key Details:

- Work is project-based, with assignments at different sites across Japan.

- Transportation between project locations may be required (costs covered when applicable)

- You'll often work in small teams and be expected to take initiative

- Training will be provided — ideal for someone eager to grow their skills in construction and maintenance



Requirements:

- Must be physically fit and comfortable with manual labor

- Ability to follow safety instructions and respect worksite rules

- Team player with a good attitude and willingness to learn

- Experience in any trade (carpentry, painting, electrical, plumbing, etc.) is a plus

- Conversational English needed

- Japanese (basic Japanese level is okay)

- Must currently reside in Japan



Note:

We welcome applications from Japanese nationals. So if you are looking for opportunities to interact with foreigners and learn/practice the English language, you will have the chance to sharpen your speaking skills in a diverse multinational friendly team.

Foreign nationals need to have a valid visa allowing them to work in Japan. Apply Here

Occupational Health and Safety Program Coordinator Company: Pinkerton

Pinkerton Salary: Amount not specified

Amount not specified Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Application: Overseas applications OK 170+ Years Strong. Industry Leader. Global Impact. At Pinkerton, the mission is to protect our clients. To do this, we provide enterprise risk management services and programs specifically designed for each client. Pinkerton employees are one of our most important assets and critical to the delivery of world-class solutions. Bonded together, we share a commitment to integrity, vigilance and excellence.



Pinkerton is an inclusive employer who seeks candidates with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to join our family of industry subject matter experts.



The Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) Program Coordinator, assigned to one of Pinkerton’s largest global clients, will develop, implement and maintain workplace health and safety programs to ensure compliance with Japanese labor laws, Industrial Safety and Health Act (ISHA), and global regulatory requirements. The Coordinator collaborates with internal stakeholders to drive a proactive safety culture, reduce workplace risks and enhance employee well-being.



Responsibilities

* Represent Pinkerton’s core values of integrity, vigilance and excellence.

* Ensure adherence to Japanese labor laws, ISHA, JISHA (Japan Industrial Safety & Health Association) guidelines and other local regulations.

* Conduct risk assessments, workplace safety inspections and compliance audits to identify hazards and implement corrective measures.

* Develop and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to align with local and global OHS best practices.

* Conduct mandatory Japanese safety training programs such as first aid, fire safety, earthquake preparedness and emergency response.

* Lead Emergency Response Team (ERT) initiatives disaster preparedness and business continuity standards.

* Organize and oversee regular earthquake and fire drills in accordance with Japanese building safety regulations.

* Ensure all workplace incidents are properly reported, documented, and investigated as per Japanese occupational health and safety regulations.

* Support and work with HR to manage return-to-work programs.

* Maintain accurate records of safety incidents and propose preventive measures to reduce recurrence.

* Collaborate with HR, Facilities, and Security teams to align safety programs with business continuity and crisis management plans.

* Partner with Japanese government agencies, external auditors, and industry associations to ensure regulatory compliance and industry best practices.

* Support global OHS initiatives while adapting to Japanese regulatory and cultural environments.

* All other duties, as assigned.



Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in occupational health and safety, environmental science and/or industrial engineering and three to five years of experience in occupational health and safety, compliance or risk management within Japan.

* Japan Industrial Safety and Health Association (JISHA) Safety Officer, NEBOSH, CSP, OSHA 30, or equivalent certification, preferred.

* Bilingual skills; English and Japanese (both written and spoken).

* Effective communication skills across the global organization.

* Knowledge of incident management and compliance documentation.

* Strong organizational skills.

* Analytical skills with a focus on risk mitigation. Apply Here

