2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

Customer Communicator / Itinerary Creator Company: Eighty Days Inc.

Eighty Days Inc. Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan Position: Customer Communicator/Itinerary Creator



About the company:

Eighty Days was founded in 2016 with the aim of using tourism to promote and revive rural regions of Japan. We are focused on bringing overseas customers to Japan to enjoy unique, off the beaten track experiences in places they would not have thought of traveling to. Eighty Days won the top prize at the 2016 Yunus & Youth Japan Social Business Design Contest.



Job description:

We are currently looking for a bilingual English-Japanese speaker to service our overseas customers. Our customers are mostly based in English-speaking countries and come to Japan on vacation. As a customer communicator, you must listen to their needs and create great itineraries that will take them across Japan. Your goals will be to sell tour products as well as book hotels, restaurants and activities. You will be required to communicate with customers by email and phone.



Essential tasks:

- Communication with customers

- Creating itineraries

- Booking land services such as accommodation, transportation, entrance tickets etc.

- Supporting tours

- Business trip for site inspections



Requirements:

- English: native

- Japanese: working proficiency (comfortable reading and speaking)

- Excellent customer-facing communication skills in English

- Ability to make reservations by email or phone in Japanese

- Ability to work independently, to research tourism locations, and make contributions to the overall business



Other desirable skills:

- Work experience in the travel industry

- Experience with managing social media accounts (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook)

- Fluency in other languages in addition to English and Japanese Apply Here

Teacher for International Kindergarten Company: C.A.R.E. Ltd.,

C.A.R.E. Ltd., Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Niigata, Japan

Niigata, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Application: Overseas applications OK Job Overview:

We are opening an international kindergarten in 2026 April in Niigata, Japan. The school is located in a very good resident area. We are aiming to become an IB school in the future. We are looking for English speaking teachers who loves children, have good moral, and have a lot of energy!



Responsibility/Duties:

・Able to teach children our curriculum in English

・Making sure children are safe

・Willing to learn/progress in their own skills

・Communicate with teachers to improve our skills



Requirements/Skills:

・Able to speak English at fluent level

・Able to use computer at business level Apply Here

Beerhouse Full time Manager Company: Niwuma Co., Ltd.

Niwuma Co., Ltd. Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan Beerhouse Manager (Taiwanese Craft Beerhouse)



Responsibilities/Duties:

As a restaurant manager, you will be responsible for customer service and restaurant operations.

・To provide the food/drink to the customers in the restaurant hall.

・Billing, beer serving and keg replacement.

・Job education and shift scheduling for Part timer.

・Kitchen work such as simple preparation work and ordering.

・Store sales, cost, and inventory management (POS machine operation)



With a clean and proper look, all styles are free! Beard, flashy hair, piercings and tattoos are all OK!



Qualifications:

・Experience in the operation, management or managerial position of any kind of restaurant, such as food beverage.

・Restaurant manager experience of 3 years or more. Apply Here

Hotel Front Desk Company: j Career

j Career Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥4.5M / Year

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Basic

Basic Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan This job offer is limited to non-Japanese residing in Japan.

「この求人は、外国籍の方につきましては日本国内の在住者に限定するものです」



As a Travel Partner, you will guide guests from overseas through the wonders of Japan and create memorable trips for them. This job is to guide guests from overseas to the wonders of Japan and create memorable trips for them. Together with our friendly staff, you will create a memorable trip with your own ideas and sensibility, We are looking forward to working with our friendly staff to create a memorable trip for our guests.



Responsibilities/Duties:

・Check-in and check-out

・Reservations/Inquiries

・Provide information on tourist attractions and recommended spots for guests.

・Planning events and creating decorations in the hotel.

・No restaurant work is required.



Qualifications:

・A person who wants to provide service/experience that will make guests happy and make them want to stay at this hotel again.

・ Japanese proficiency: Business level

*Other language skills are also welcome.



海外からいらっしゃるゲストに「トラベルパートナー」として日本の素晴らしさを

ご案内し、ゲストの思い出に残るような旅をつくるお仕事です。

フレンドリーなスタッフ達と一緒に、あなたの感性をいかしたアイディアで、

ゲストの心を満たしてください。



➤仕事内容

・チェックイン／チェックアウト業務

・予約／問い合わせ対応

・ゲストへ観光名所やおすすめスポットのご案内

・イベント企画やホテル内のデコレーションの作成

※レストラン業務はありません。



➤求める人材

・お客様に喜んで頂き「またこのホテルに泊まりたい」と思っていただけるようなサービス／体験を提供したい方

・ビジネスレベルの日本語

※その他の言語スキルも大歓迎です。 Apply Here

