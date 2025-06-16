2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

Apply to the latest job openings in this week's Top Jobs in Japan in security, content creation, teaching and more.

By GaijinPot Blog Jun 17, 2025 1 min read

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Cooking Influencer/Content Creator Company: YEEELL

YEEELL Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable

¥220,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Japanese: Business level

Business level Application: Must currently reside in Japan YEEELL is a Japan-based company specializing in influencer management and social media operations. We focus on growing digital communities and sharing Japanese culture through platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.



We’re looking for a Food & Cooking Influencer to join our global content creation team.

You'll be the face of our cooking content - developing recipes, sharing Japanese cooking and appearing in videos across platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.



What You’ll Do:

* Create and film engaging cooking content for social media

* Develop and test recipes and food ideas

* Present on-camera with confidence, personality, and passion

* Collaborate with our team on content planning and brand storytelling

* Stay on top of food trends and audience preferences



What We’re Looking For:

* Strong cooking skills (home cook / any background welcome)

* Comfortable and charismatic on camera

* Video editing skills

* Basic knowledge of social media platforms (Instagram, TikTok, YouTube)

* Previous content creation experience is a plus



Language Requirements

・English: Native-level fluency

・Japanese: Advanced level (able to communicate with Japanese staff in business settings)

Apply Here

Licensed Professional Middle School Teacher Company: Growing-Trees, Inc.

Growing-Trees, Inc. Salary: ¥350,000 / Month

¥350,000 / Month Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Native level

Native level Application: Overseas applications OK Learning Tree is a CIS member international school in Tokyo with the motto "Growth through Challenge; Grow to Give."



We believe that each child is special, and it is our honor to help them discover their talents and learn from their challenges. We value character-building and holistic learning, so we teach various subjects such as art, music, dance, theater, language arts, and math. At this time, we especially want to welcome creative Social Studies teachers!



Main classroom teachers work with assistant teachers, admin, headmistress, and principal in a team with the shared goal of excellent education for our students. Main classroom teachers are in charge of the complete academic and social development of their students, and as such, they must be experienced, responsible, and professional.



Candidates also must be warm, active, and energetic so that they can captivate and bond with the students and help move the school forward. We are looking for candidates who want to be leaders and role models, as well as become active participants in the growth of our school.



Our current position is for a main classroom teacher. Apply Here

Kitchen Team Member: Cooking & Support Tasks Company: Legend Metal

Legend Metal Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable

¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Conversational

Conversational Application: Must currently reside in Japan We are seeking a dedicated and responsible individual to join our team in Matsubushi. This hands-on role is physically demanding and ideal for someone who enjoys cooking, keeping things organized, and working in a supportive team environment. You’ll be responsible for preparing meals for approximately 40 team members and maintaining both the cleanliness and the smooth operation of the kitchen.



Main Responsibilities:

– Prepare monthly menus and plan meals based on team needs

– Prepare simple breakfast (e.g. boiled eggs, onigiri) and lunch meals for around 40 team members

– Wash dishes and maintain a clean, hygienic kitchen environment

– Clean and organize the dining area

– Perform regular inventory checks

– Order food supplies based on needs and meal plans

– Manage kitchen stock levels and check the freshness and quality of all ingredients

– Ensure supplies are used efficiently and stored properly

– Support in other kitchen-related tasks as needed



Requirements:

– Must be physically fit and comfortable with active, hands-on work

– Ability to work well in a team and follow safety/hygiene standards

– Conversational level in English and Japanese

– Sense of responsibility and attention to detail, especially regarding food quality and cleanliness

– Willingness to learn and contribute to a positive kitchen environment



Personality Traits:

– Team-oriented and collaborative

– Reliable and proactive

– Eager to learn and grow Apply Here

Restaurant Kitchen Staff at Mexican Restaurant Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd

HUGE Co.,Ltd Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,625 / Hour Negotiable

¥1,300 ~ ¥1,625 / Hour Negotiable Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Conversational

Conversational Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Our restaurant "Hacienda del cielo MODERN MEXICANO" is located in Daikanyama, and attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.



The restaurant has a wide opened dining area and a huge terrace area with bright and open atmosphere as the name suggests.



We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in cooking.

Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.



Position:

Kitchen Staff



Requirements:

* Japanese: Basic

* English: intermediate

(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)

* Must currently reside in Japan

* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required Apply Here

GMP Consultant - Bilingual Japanese & English Company: SQA Services

SQA Services Salary: ¥10,870 ~ ¥12,300 / Hour Project Based

¥10,870 ~ ¥12,300 / Hour Project Based Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan English: Fluent

Fluent Japanese: Fluent

Fluent Application: Must currently reside in Japan For almost 30 years, SQA Services has been a premier leader in providing managed supplier quality services for audits, assessments, remote surveillance assessments, corrective actions, remediation, inspections and engineering to manufacturers within all industries. We deliver services by deploying associates who are located throughout the United States and in 90+ countries around the world to your supplier sites. Our associates are expert quality assurance professionals with broad experience and local knowledge who can represent our clients on-demand and on-site faster than our competitors.



This role is for a 12-18 month contract on full time hours. This will require being onsite in Tokyo 5 days a week but it can shift to a hybrid role to being onsite as needed.



Responsibilities:

• Collaborate in weekly meetings, work with stakeholders for quality implementations

• Ensure SOP's and polices are executed to plan.

• Write technical SOP's as necessary

• Implement GMP QMS at a corporate level

• Manage projects and be the middle person for coordination; excellent communication skills in Japanese and English



Qualifications:

• 4+ years of experience in the pharmaceutical, consumer, quasi drugs, and/or medical device industries

• Good knowledge of GMP's, investigations, corrective actions, lab management, etc...

• Experience working in a laboratory or understanding of laboratory controls.

• Quality Engineering experience preferred

• Bilingual English and Japanese

• Experience with ISO 9001, ISO 22000, ISO 22716, GDP and 21 CFR part 210/211 Apply Here

Full-time Physical Security Officer at a Data Center in Kasiwa,Chiba Company: Executive Protection, Inc.

Executive Protection, Inc. Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥408,000 / Month

¥230,000 ~ ¥408,000 / Month Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan English: Business level

Business level Japanese: Basic

Basic Application: Must currently reside in Japan Are you interested in working as a Physical Security Officer at an international data center? If you have Japanese language skills above everyday conversational level and basic PC proficiency, this could be the perfect opportunity for you! No prior education or work experience is required.



Candidates with business-level Japanese proficiency and management experience are also welcome to apply for the Supervisor position.



Job Description:

・Entry and Exit Reception

・Metal Detection Inspection

・Facility Patrol



Detailed job duties will be discussed during the interview.



Requirements:

・A valid residence status in Japan with ”no work restrictions” (就労制限なし) on your residence card.

・Must not fall under any disqualification reasons as per the Security Business Law.

・English proficiency: Daily conversation to Fluent (If your Japanese is only at a daily conversational level, your English must be at least business level).

・Japanese proficiency: Daily conversation level.



Preferred Skills:

Basic PC skills: Microsoft Word / Excel



※ Visa support is not provided.

※ We are not accepting applications for short-term work. Apply Here

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!