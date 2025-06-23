2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Video Producer | 映像プロデューサー
- Company: GPlusMedia Inc.
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Commute allowance
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
This position is a mix of a Producer, Content Creator and Journalist who will be responsible for developing and growing Japan Today’s YouTube and social media channels.
JapanToday.com is Japan’s most read English-language news site, with over 800,000 monthly Unique Users and 2.6 million views. Working between the Content and Video teams, you'll help coordinate, conceptualize and develop videos with videographers, marketers and writers.
The responsibilities can vary widely, from scheduling and conducting interviews to researching and filming.
The videos will be made mainly for GPlusMedia brands such as Japan Today (News) and occasionally for GaijinPot (Resource & Entertainment). You could be producing a short-form documentary on one day or a reporter-style interview on another.
If you are proficient in Japanese and English, enough to interview political officials for example and a "quality over quantity" type of individual who has a passion for journalism, storytelling and creating videos, this role may be for you.
Qualifications:
- Japanese Proficiency = Fluency or Bilingual Proficiency
- English Proficiency = Full Professional Proficiency
- Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills for interviews and clientele work where polite and professional etiquette is necessary.
- Organized, punctual, detail orientated and has a passion for learning and in-depth storytelling.
- Consumes a variety of media regularly to stay knowledgeable and on-trend about content.
Responsibilities:
- Concept development and scripting
- Scheduling, scouting and coordinating
- Interviewing in Japanese and English
- Recording basic video and audio
- Reviewing and providing feedback
- Supporting the video production process from pre to post-production to produce high quality videos
Accountabilities:
- Ensure quality content on Japan Today’s YouTube and social media channels in line with our business objectives, content strategy and brand guidelines.
- Develop and execute YouTube and SNS channel strategies in collaboration with the Video Director and Chief Marketing Officer.
- Ideate, write and produce content for YouTube and social media channels.
- Carry out duties related to video production, including scheduling, scouting, coordinating and interpreting/interviewing in Japanese and English.
- Support the video production process from pre-production to post-production.
- Achieve Follower/Subscriber, Engagement and growth KPIs for Japan Today YouTube and social media channels.
- Translate Japanese to English and write original articles for Japan Today website.
- Liaise with the marketing team as needed to promote in-house and client content.
- Collaborate with the sales teams on a needs basis with client services work, including at the consulting, delegation and execution stages.
International Sales Executive in Kanagawa
- Company: G-7 Crown Trading Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥1.0M / Month Negotiable Commission Based Depends on experience (Negotiable) plus incentive
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for a result-driven sales executive to seek out and generate new business by contacting potential car importers and dealers overseas. You will be in charge of selling and exporting to sourcing out the vehicle that match the needs of your clients from our local suppliers and automotive auctions in Japan and North America.
You will provide appropriate solutions for your clients to boost top-line revenue growth, customer acquisition levels and profitability. The goal is to build a strong positive relationships, to ensure growth attainment and to increase our company reputation.
Qualifications:
- Japanese: Conversational or above
- English: Business level or above
- Positive
- Easy going
- Cooperative
- Responsible
- Able to handle work in stressful situations or projects at work
- Can work with the team
- Good at communication
Responsibilities:
- Gathering market and customer information
- Cold calling to seek potential business partners
- Negotiating prices, cost, delivery and specifications with your clients
Security Officer at a Data Center in Chiba
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥230,000 ~ ¥408,000 / Month
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Are you interested in working as a Physical Security Officer at an international data center? Candidates with business-level Japanese proficiency and management experience are also welcome to apply for the Supervisor position.
Job Description:
・Entry and Exit Reception
・Metal Detection Inspection
・Facility Patrol *Detailed job duties will be discussed during the interview.
Requirements:
・A valid residence status in Japan with ”no work restrictions” (就労制限なし) on your residence card.
・Must not fall under any disqualification reasons as per the Security Business Law.
・English proficiency: Daily conversation to Fluent (If your Japanese is only at a daily conversational level, your English must be at least business level).
・Japanese proficiency: Daily conversation level.
Preferred Skills:
Basic PC skills: Microsoft Word / Excel
GIA Appraiser in Tokyo
- Company: Vithal Trading Co. Ltd
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: None
- Japanese: None
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
[Requirements] At least one year of work experience as a GIA appraiser or at a company that creates certificates
We are a jewelry manufacturer based in Tokyo and have recently launched a jewelry certification issuance service under our own brand. We aim to establish a lab focusing on reliability and quality.
1. For those who hold gemologist qualifications:
- Work as a gemologist
- Detection of treated and synthetic stones
- 4C evaluation of diamonds and colored stones
2. For those who do not hold gemologist qualifications:
- Jewelry certification card issuance business.
Chef de Partie in Osaka
- Company: Global Hospitality Group
- Salary: ¥350,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for a chef position to provide satisfying cuisine to customers. Depend on your skills and experiences, you will be assigned to any of the following positions:
Chef de Partie:
・Food preparation and food management
・Menu offerings in coordination with head chef and customer service
・Compliance with hygiene regulations and maintaining cleanliness of work areas
・Staff training
・Monitoring and replenishment of food inventory
Demi Chef:
・Food preparation and basic cooking assistance
・Organizing the work environment
・Serving support
・Following food safety and sanitation procedures
・Kitchen set-up and clean-up
Kitchen Assistant:
・Kitchen cleaning
・Washing dishes and utensils
・Organizing and preparing cooking utensils
・Basic cooking assistance
・Waste disposal
Required Experience and skills:
・Working experience as a chef or equivalent
・English: Conversation level, Japanese: Conversation level
・Able to work 5 days a week
Saturday School Teacher in Osaka
- Company: Blue Dolphins International Pre School
- Salary: ¥10,000 ~ ¥10,000 / Day Negotiable 10:00am-2:15pm
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Blue Dolphins International Pre School is now hiring a Saturday school teacher for our Blue Dolphins Preschool program located in Senrichuo. The position is expected to start immediately but it can be flexible so if you are interested, please apply.
Class to teach:
Saturday class for elementary school children between 8 to 11 years old
Detail will be given at the time of the interview.
Requirements:
- Currently residing in Osaka
- Native in English or equivalent
- Have at least an year of experience working with elementary school children
- Have a valid visa status to legally work in Japan without an initial sponsorship
- Knows how to create lesson plans
The followings are the strong assets for the position:
- Has an educational background in teaching, childcare, music and/or art.
- Teaching certificate
- Japanese proficiency
- Experience working with kindergarten age
- Experience teaching grammar classes at an elementary school level
- Experience carrying out assessments on students
Part-Time Security Staff in Chiba
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Short-term job opportunity until end of August in Inzai. Gain real security experience at the data center of a famous Japanese company.
Primarily seated tasks, indoor work unaffected by weather. No prior security experience required, training provided!
Job Description: Security of a major well-known company's Data Center
- Checking a list of names
- Entrance and exit management of the facility
- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
- Facility patrolling
- Work during the building phase of the facility.
Requirements:
- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
- Work restriction on residence card is "none"
- Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates
- Japanese: Conversational level
- Able to work at least 3 days a week
Security Staff in Tokyo
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Short-term job opportunity until end of August in Ome. Gain real security experience at the data center of a famous Japanese company.
Primarily seated tasks, indoor work unaffected by weather. No prior security experience required, training provided.
Job Description: Security of a data center
- Checking a list of names
- Entrance and exit management of the facility
- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
- Facility patrolling
- Work during the building phase of the facility
Requirements:
- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
- Work restriction on residence card is "none"
- Comfortable with routine English tasks
- Japanese: Conversational level
Customer Support for Overseas E-commerce (Shopee)
- Company: Bambi Water
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for a new member to join our team at Bambi Water, a QualityWear brand focused on women's inner wear and daily wear. You will play an important role in supporting our international e-commerce operations and helping us grow our in-house brand.
Job Description:
- Provide customer support for our cross-border e-commerce store on Shopee
- Handle shipping and delivery operations on Shopee
Once you are familiar with the work, you may also:
- Manage inventory via our system
- Support online store operations
- Background of Recruitment
As we expand our business, we are hiring customer support staff for our overseas Shopee stores in regions such as Singapore, Taiwan, the Philippines and Malaysia.
We warmly welcome enthusiastic individuals who want to grow our in-house brand together!
