2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

This position is a mix of a Producer, Content Creator and Journalist who will be responsible for developing and growing Japan Today’s YouTube and social media channels.



JapanToday.com is Japan’s most read English-language news site, with over 800,000 monthly Unique Users and 2.6 million views. Working between the Content and Video teams, you'll help coordinate, conceptualize and develop videos with videographers, marketers and writers.



The responsibilities can vary widely, from scheduling and conducting interviews to researching and filming.



The videos will be made mainly for GPlusMedia brands such as Japan Today (News) and occasionally for GaijinPot (Resource & Entertainment). You could be producing a short-form documentary on one day or a reporter-style interview on another.



If you are proficient in Japanese and English, enough to interview political officials for example and a "quality over quantity" type of individual who has a passion for journalism, storytelling and creating videos, this role may be for you.



Qualifications:

- Japanese Proficiency = Fluency or Bilingual Proficiency

- English Proficiency = Full Professional Proficiency

- Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills for interviews and clientele work where polite and professional etiquette is necessary.

- Organized, punctual, detail orientated and has a passion for learning and in-depth storytelling.

- Consumes a variety of media regularly to stay knowledgeable and on-trend about content.



Responsibilities:

- Concept development and scripting

- Scheduling, scouting and coordinating

- Interviewing in Japanese and English

- Recording basic video and audio

- Reviewing and providing feedback

- Supporting the video production process from pre to post-production to produce high quality videos



Accountabilities:

- Ensure quality content on Japan Today’s YouTube and social media channels in line with our business objectives, content strategy and brand guidelines.

- Develop and execute YouTube and SNS channel strategies in collaboration with the Video Director and Chief Marketing Officer.

- Ideate, write and produce content for YouTube and social media channels.

- Carry out duties related to video production, including scheduling, scouting, coordinating and interpreting/interviewing in Japanese and English.

- Support the video production process from pre-production to post-production.

- Achieve Follower/Subscriber, Engagement and growth KPIs for Japan Today YouTube and social media channels.

- Translate Japanese to English and write original articles for Japan Today website.

- Liaise with the marketing team as needed to promote in-house and client content.

- Collaborate with the sales teams on a needs basis with client services work, including at the consulting, delegation and execution stages.