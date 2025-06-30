2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Part-Time Security Staff in Osaka
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Short-Term Job Opportunity until end of August in Minoh City, Osaka. There is an opportunity to transition to a full-time employee.
No prior security experience required, training provided!
Job Description:
Security of a major well-known company's Data Center
・Checking a list of names
・Entrance and exit management of the facility
・Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
・Facility patrolling
・Work during the building phase of the facility.
*During this phase, the facility is in the preparation stage for opening.
*Although there will be people coming in and out of the facility, final construction activities like wiring are ongoing, hence wearing a helmet during work is required.
Requirements:
・No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
・Work restriction on residence card is "none"
・Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates
・Japanese: Conversational level
・Able to work at least 3days a week
Turkish Language Digital Marketer in Osaka
- Company: ZenGroup Inc
- Salary: ¥270,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
◆ZenGroup Kimdir?
Osaka merkezli, dünya çapındaki müşterilere hizmet veren küresel bir e-ticaret şirketiyiz. 30'dan fazla milletten oluşan çeşitli bir ekibiz ve 6 kıtada 19 dilde hizmet sunuyoruz.
◆Şirket Hakkında
ZenGroup Inc., beş ana birimden oluşmaktadır:
・ZenMarket: Yurtdışında bulunmayan Japon ürünlerine uluslararası pazar erişimi sağlayan proxy alışveriş servisi.
・ZenPlus: Japon ürünlerini dünya çapında satan bir çapraz e-ticaret platformu.
・ZenPop: Japon kırtasiye ürünlerini dünya çapındaki abonelere ulaştıran abonelik servisi.
・ZenPromo: Japon şirketlerinin yurtdışına açılmalarına yardımcı olan tanıtım hizmetleri sunan bir platform.
・ZenStudio: Web tasarımı, fotoğraf-video prodüksiyonu, sosyal medya ve grafik tasarım konusunda uzmanlaşmış yeni yaratıcı birimimiz.
Misyonumuz, küresel e-ticaret işlemlerinin %20’sini Japonya’ya getirmek ve müşterilerimiz için kusursuz e-ticaret platformları oluşturmaktır.
◆Pozisyon Hakkında?
・2022'de ZenMarket’in Türkçe versiyonunu başlattık ve son üç yılda deneyimli bir dijital pazarlama uzmanımızın yönettiği çapraz platform kampanyaları sayesinde istikrarlı bir büyüme sağladık. 2024'ün sonunda, Türk dijital pazarlama uzmanımız yönetim pozisyonuna geçti ve bu nedenle hemen doldurulması gereken bir boşluk oluştu. 25’ten fazla dijital pazarlama uzmanından oluşan uluslararası ekibimize katılarak becerilerini geliştir ve Türk pazarımızı rekor seviyelere taşı!
◆Pozisyon Adı
・Türkçe Dijital Pazarlama Uzmanı
◆Ana Görevler
・PPC Pazarlama (Google Ads, FB Ads, Reddit Ads vb.)
・Sosyal Medya Pazarlaması (IG, FB, X, Reddit vb.)
・Influencer Pazarlaması (Sponsorlu İşbirlikleri, Entegrasyon vb.)
・İçerik Pazarlaması (SEO, Organik Pazarlama vb.)
・E-posta Pazarlaması (Kitle ve Niş Pazarlama)
・Veri Analizi (Google Analytics, Google Sheets, Looker Studio vb.)
・Lokalizasyon (İngilizce içeriklerin Türkçeye çevrilmesi ve adapte edilmesi)
◆İstihdam Türü
・Tam Zamanlı Kadrolu Çalışan (Tam Zamanlı)
※ 3 aylık deneme süresi
・Ofisten çalışma (Uzaktan çalışma seçeneği mevcut değil)
◆ İş İçin Gerekli Nitelikler
・Anadili Türkçe olan adaylar
・İleri seviyede İngilizce (Business level)
・Dijital pazarlama deneyimi (PPC, SEO, influencer, sosyal medya, e-posta vb.)
・Kurumsal deneyim (1+ yıl)
◆ Tercih Edilen Yetkinlikler
・Dijital pazarlama araçlarında yetkinlik (PPC, SEO, Meta Ads, GA4 vb.)
・Japonca (JLPT N3 veya üzeri)
・Web düzenleme deneyimi (HTML, CSS, metin yazarlığı vb.)
・Veri analizi bilgisi (PowerBI, Tableau vb.)
・Kodlama bilgisi (Python, JavaScript vb.)
・Türk ithalat gümrük mevzuatı ve uygulamalarına dair bilgi.
◆Kişilik Özellikleri
・Küresel Düşünce Yapısı ve Uyumluluk: Açık fikirli ve esnek, hem Japon hem de Türk kültürlerine kolayca uyum sağlayabilen biri. Değişen pazar trendlerine, tüketici tercihlerine ve beklenmedik zorluklara hızla adapte olabilen.
・Stratejik ve Veri Odaklı Düşünme: Kısa ve uzun vadeli pazarlama hedefleriyle uyumlu stratejileri planlama ve uygulama konusunda yetenekli. Başarılı adayların, verileri analiz ederek bilinçli kararlar alabilmesi ve içgörüler doğrultusunda kampanyaları sürekli olarak optimize edebilme.
・İşbirlikçi ve Kültürlerarası İletişim Yeteneği: Farklı kültürlerden ekiplerle rahatça çalışabilen ve çeşitli proje paydaşları arasındaki iletişim boşluklarını etkili bir şekilde kapatabilen.
・Meraklı Problem Çözücü ve Dirençli: Pazarlama alanındaki zorluklarını aşmak için yaratıcı ve azimli, sürekli öğrenmeye meraklı biri. Potansiyel sorunları erken fark edip proaktif bir şekilde çözebilen, sabırlı ve uzun vadeli başarıya odaklanabilen.
Support for In-game Content in Tokyo
- Company: Wit One Inc.
- Salary: ¥208,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Positions Available:
Contract
Part-time work also possible (3+ days a week)
Job Description:
・Main duties focus on checking the suitability of user-created in-game content.
(Referred to as “monitoring duties”)
・Monitoring duties involve inspecting content such as text, images, videos, and more.
・Responding to inquiries from users in various regions in the relevant language.
・Supervisory duties based on the applicant’s skillset and aptitude.
Requirements:
Required Skills:
・Business level English, Korean, or Chinese language ability
・Business level Japanese ability (JLPT N2 or higher)
・Basic computer competency (Ability to use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.)
Other Requirements:
- Ability to commute to the office in Tokyo when necessary
Preferred skills:
- JLPT N1 certification
- Business-level English (if non-native)
- At least one year living in Japan
- Experience with computer-assisted translation tools
Summer School Program in Tokyo
- Company: Lifelong Kindergarten
- Salary: ¥107,500 ~ ¥518,750 / Project
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Lifelong Kindergarten Yoyogi Park Branch is opening a Summer Program, searching for seasonal short term teachers who could work with us during the month of July and August 2025.
Lifelong Kindergarten caters an After School Program for children above 4 years old to Elementary school students to nurture International minded children by providing a program which encompass, Language Arts, Stem, Science, Sports and Art.
Prerequisite of Employment:
• Must have at least 4 years’ experience teaching students between 4 years to elementary school students
• Must be professional, hardworking, passionate, energetic and love working with children
• Proficient in english (both written and speaking)
• Flexible to adapt to different age groups, able to accommodate to different age groups
• Follow the safety and health procedures provided and implement them in the classrooms
• Is a team player to work alongside with Japanese Bilingual Staff
• Committed to fulfill the working hours and contractual terms written below
• To follow curriculums and flows provided by the school.
US Ad Quality Moderator for SmartNews App in Tokyo
- Company: SmartNews, Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Founded in 2012 in Tokyo, SmartNews has offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Singapore. If you are someone who shares our vision and feels passionately about our mission, we encourage you to apply!
We are looking for an ad content quality moderator to review and moderate ad creatives and their associated landing pages. As an ad content quality moderator, you will review and investigate visual and written Ad content(*). The work involves reviewing ad creatives for the US version of SmartNews App ( while based in Japan). You will review each ad creative based on our Review guideline using an internal tool or Google spreadsheet. You must be detail-oriented and self-motivated. If you find any gap and challenges between guidelines and ad creatives, you will escalate those issues to your supervisor and follow their guidance. In some cases, you may perform a quality audit toward other members' review output. Past moderation experience is preferred.
This is a remote, part-time contract role (this position is described as “part-time contract” but 8 hours x 4-5 days working is required).
Responsibilities:
- Assess visual and written content such as images, videos, texts and Landing Pages in an ad creative, ensuring compliance with internal guidelines and standards.
- Label and categorize content accurately based on review guidelines using internal tools or Google spreadsheets.
- Identify gaps, inconsistencies, or challenges between ad creatives and guidelines, and escalate them to supervisors for resolution.
- Work as a team player, effectively communicating with supervisors and colleagues, and adapting to feedback.
- Perform routine tasks efficiently, managing large volumes of transactions while maintaining attention to detail and consistency.
Requirements:
- Native level proficiency in English
- Working experience as a team player and flexibility
- Being accustomed to routine work with a huge amount of transactions or tasks
- Being familiar with using smartphones and apps
- Minute attention to detail and ability to analyse text and image based on the guidelines
- High speed Internet connection is required in your workspace
- Ability to handle multiple tasks within a given timeframe
- Working with operation work in timely, accurately and efficiently
Preferred Qualifications:
- Experience in Trust & Safety, Moderation, Labeling (Annotation) related operation work
- Being familiar with using slack and G suite
- Technically savvy and able to quickly learn new tools and systems
- Having an interest in US News contents and be culturally aware of trends in US
Senior HR Executive in Osaka
- Company: OWIS One World International School
- Salary: Social Insurance Benefit , Staff child Discount Benefit, Great work Life balance , 20 to 38 days paid leaves
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Senior HR Executive will be responsible for managing core HR functions in alignment with the school’s strategic goals. This role requires hands-on experience in recruitment, employee lifecycle management, HR operations, payroll coordination and employee engagement. The candidate will serve as a key point of contact for staff, ensuring smooth HR operations and fostering a positive and compliant work culture in One World International School, Osaka and Tsukuba.
Responsibilities:
Recruitment and Onboarding
• Manage end-to-end recruitment processes including sourcing, screening, interviewing and onboarding of academic and non-academic staff for Osaka and Tsukuba OWIS.
• Coordinate with hiring managers to understand manpower requirements and maintain recruitment trackers.
• Organize induction programs and orientation sessions for new hires.
HR Operations
• Maintain accurate employee records, contracts and HR documentation in compliance with internal policies and local regulations.
• Support visa processing and documentation for expatriate staff.
• Coordinate insurance, leave management, and benefit administration.
Payroll and Compliance
• Monitor attendance and leaves data for payroll input.
• Ensure adherence to local labor laws and international school-specific compliance requirements.
Employee Engagement and Communication
• Plan and implement staff engagement initiatives, events and wellness activities.
• Act as a first point of contact for employee queries and concerns, promoting open communication and problem resolution.
• Assist in the performance management process and coordinate training needs.
Reporting & Audits
• Prepare periodic HR MIS reports and dashboards.
• Support internal and external HR audits with required documentation.
Requirements:
• Education: Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or related field. MBA/PGDM in HR preferred.
• Experience: Minimum 3–5 years of experience in HR; preferably in an educational or international school setting.
• Strong knowledge of HR best practices and local labor laws.
• Proficiency in MS Office; experience with HR software is a plus.
• Excellent interpersonal, communication and problem-solving skills.
• High degree of integrity, confidentiality, and attention to detail.
• Proficiency in English is essential; Proficiency in Japanese is preferable.
Service Staff at Ginger Grass in Tokyo
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Ginger Grass is a modern Thai Vietnamese restaurant located in Shinjuku. We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported!
Positions:
Service staff (Waiter / Bartender / Runner)
Requirements:
* Japanese: Basic
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Multilingual Game Tester in Kanagawa
- Company: Lionbridge Games
- Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,445 / Hour Project Based
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Do you want to play unreleased video games and help shape the final experience for global audiences? Join Lionbridge Games in Yokohama as a Localization Game Tester and collaborate with world-renowned game developers.
We are currently seeking native speakers of the following languages:
- Thai
- Japanese
- Chinese (Traditional or Simplified)
- Korean
- Latin American Spanish
- European Portuguese
This is a part-time, on-site position based in Yokohama, Japan.
As a Localization Game Tester, you will:
• Play and review unreleased games for linguistic and cultural accuracy
• Identify issues such as grammar mistakes, mistranslations and unnatural phrasing
• Provide clear and constructive feedback to improve overall game quality
• Log issues in a bug database with precision and clarity
• Collaborate with team members and follow test cases efficiently.
We’re looking for candidates who have:
• Native fluency in one of the target languages listed above
• Business-level English for internal communication
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills
• A strong passion for games and keen eye for detail
• A collaborative mindset and ability to work in a fast-paced environment
Warehouse Operation, Product Specialist in Saitama
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts. In close collaboration with world-renowned affiliates and joint ventures, we participate in the international arena centered on Asia, Europe and Africa.
Job Description:
The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.
Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such us forklift licenses, gas welding and cutting, etc.
Depending on your willing to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the market.
Having the following knowledge is an asset:
- Japanese language
- Mechanical Engineering
Russian/English Customer Support
- Company: Tenso
- Salary: ¥1,350 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We support international customers who want to buy items from Japan by helping them purchase from Japanese e-commerce sites. To support our expanding sales, we are currently seeking both Russian and English Customer Service Staff.
Responsibilities:
・Respond to customer inquiries via email in your assigned language (templates available).
・Handling service-related duties (translating etc.)
・Communicate with warehouse staffs in Japan using online tools (Japanese required).
This role is ideal for anyone who:
- Wants to utilize your Russian or English skills.
- Is looking for an opportunity in a global environment.
- Is passionate about helping international customers purchase items from Japan.
Required Skills:
・Russian: Native level
・English: Business level or higher
・Japanese: JLPT N2 certification or higher (working language is Japanese)
・Basic PC operation skills
Preferred Experience/Skills:
・Frequent users of Japanese flea market and auction sites.
・Experience in customer support.
Malay/English Language Customer Support
- Company: ZenGroup Inc
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Sokongan Pelanggan Bahasa Melayu・Bahasa Inggeris
Perkhidmatan pembelian proksi ZenMarket membolehkan pelanggan di Malaysia membeli-belah dari platform e-dagang Jepun yang popular yang biasanya tidak menyediakan perkhidmatan mereka di luar negara. Untuk meningkatkan pengalaman pelanggan dan menawarkan pengalaman membeli-belah yang lancar, kami menyediakan sokongan dalam Bahasa Malaysia.
Walau bagaimanapun, Malaysia adalah negara yang sangat pelbagai. Pertanyaan Bahasa Inggeris daripada pelanggan juga sangat biasa dan kami memerlukan ahli pasukan trilingual yang mampu mengendalikan pertanyaan Bahasa Melayu dan Bahasa Inggeris. Anda akan menjadi sebahagian daripada pasukan antarabangsa yang terdiri daripada lebih 20 pakar sokongan pelanggan, menggunakan kemahiran bahasa anda untuk membantu pelanggan kami di seluruh dunia dan belajar tentang industri e-dagang.
＜Tugas Termasuk＞
・Menjawab pertanyaan pelanggan dalam Bahasa Melayu dan Bahasa Inggeris
・Menyelaras dengan pasukan dan jabatan yang berbeza (apabila perlu) untuk menjawab soalan pelanggan dan menyelesaikan masalah pelanggan
・Menyelia pengendali sambilan
・Tugas berkaitan lain (Terjemahan, dll.)
＜Siapa Yang Kami Cari＞
【Kemahiran Wajib】
・Bahasa Melayu asli
・Bahasa Inggeris Tahap Perniagaan (TOEIC 800 atau lebih tinggi) *Ujian tidak diperlukan
・Bahasa Jepun Tahap Perniagaan (JLPT N2 atau lebih tinggi) *Ujian tidak diperlukan
【Kemahiran Diutamakan】
・Pengalaman Terjemahan
・Pengalaman bekerja di syarikat kecil hingga sederhana
・Pengalaman bekerja di syarikat e-dagang atau bekerja sebagai sokongan pelanggan
・Pengetahuan asas HTML
・Kemahiran bahasa lain
【Personaliti】
・Minda Bebas: Seorang yang berinisiatif dengan kemahiran komunikasi yang kuat, pengalaman pejabat sebelumnya, dan sikap positif terhadap kerja mereka.
・Berorientasikan Pasukan: Seseorang yang menghargai kerja berpasukan dan menyedari kepentingan kerjasama dalam mencapai matlamat bersama.
・Celik Komputer: Seseorang yang selesa menggunakan komputer untuk tugas berkaitan kerja dan berminat untuk mempelajari kemahiran dan perisian baharu untuk meningkatkan kecekapan.
・Perspektif Global: Seseorang yang gemar bekerja dalam persekitaran profesional dengan individu yang pelbagai umur dan kewarganegaraan
ZenGroup ialah sebuah syarikat e-dagang yang berpusat di Osaka, Jepun, dengan lebih daripada 400 kakitangan aktif di ibu pejabat dan pusat logistik kami. Dengan tenaga kerja yang mewakili lebih daripada 34 kewarganegaraan, kami menyokong pasaran antarabangsa dalam pembelian produk dari Jepun dan membantu syarikat Jepun menjual produk mereka ke luar negara.
ZenGroup kini mengendalikan tujuh perkhidmatan berikut:
ZenMarket: Platform pembelian proksi yang membolehkan pelanggan antarabangsa membeli dalam bahasa mereka sendiri di laman e-dagang Jepun utama seperti Mercari, Yahoo Auctions, Yahoo Shopping, dan banyak lagi.
ZenPlus: Pasar e-dagang yang menghubungkan lebih daripada 3,000 perniagaan kecil dan sederhana Jepun dengan pelanggan antarabangsa.
ZenPromo: Perkhidmatan promosi yang membantu syarikat Jepun memperkemas strategi pemasaran antarabangsa dan membina kesedaran jenama di peringkat global.
ZenPop: Perkhidmatan langganan kotak bulanan yang menawarkan barangan alat tulis yang dikurasi, menampilkan budaya kawaii Jepun dan elemen budaya lain.
ZenLink: Perkhidmatan berasaskan tag HTML untuk syarikat e-dagang Jepun, yang membolehkan produk mereka dibeli melalui ZenMarket serta menjana trafik web antarabangsa ke kedai mereka.
ZenStudio: Agensi kreatif yang pakar dalam reka bentuk laman web dan produksi video, menyokong perniagaan dalam media digital atau meningkatkan kehadiran e-dagang mengikut trend semasa.
Hari ini, platform kami mempunyai lebih daripada 2 juta pengguna berdaftar, tersedia dalam 19 bahasa, dan berkhidmat kepada pelanggan di lebih 181 negara di enam benua — menyampaikan produk Jepun ke seluruh dunia.
Jawatan
・Sokongan Pelanggan Bahasa Melayu/Inggeris
Jabatan
・Bahagian Sokongan Pelanggan
Jumlah ahli pasukan: 29 orang
Jenis Kontrak
・Pekerja Tetap (Sepenuh Masa)
Jawatan Dibuka
1 orang
Sebab Pengambilan
・Mengisi kekosongan jawatan
Waktu Bekerja
・Jadual syif secara bergilir (hari Ahad sentiasa cuti)
・Waktu kerja standard: 9:15 pagi - 6:15 petang (8 jam bekerja, 1 jam rehat)
・Fleksi masa: Boleh mula kerja antara 7:00 pagi hingga 10:00 malam, dengan maksimum 2 jam rehat harian
*Waktu kerja standard diguna pakai semasa tempoh latihan awal (lebih kurang 2 bulan)
Lokasi Kerja
・Osaka Sakaisuji L Tower, 1 Chome-7-7 Kawaramachi, Chuo, Osaka, Jepun
*Bekerja di pejabat (on-site)
Akses
・6 minit berjalan kaki dari Stesen Sakaisuji Honmachi (Osaka Metro Laluan Chuo)
Gaji
・Bulanan (bergantung kepada pengalaman dan kebolehan)
・Bonus: 2 kali setahun (Jun & Disember)
・Penilaian gaji: 1 kali setahun
・Tempoh percubaan: 3 bulan (gaji sama seperti di atas)
・Anggaran gaji tahun pertama: ,~
Elaun Lain
・Bayaran kerja lebih masa (dibayar mengikut minit)
・Elaun pengangkutan (sehingga ¥30,000/bulan)
・Elaun jawatan pengurusan
Cuti & Pelepasan
・5 hari bekerja seminggu (berdasarkan syif)
・Cuti Tahun Baru (4 hari)
・Cuti tahunan berbayar (26 hari pada tahun pertama)
・Cuti perkahwinan dan takziah
・Cuti bersalin/bapa
・Cuti penjagaan anak
・Cuti peribadi
*Perlu bekerja pada cuti umum Jepun kecuali semasa Cuti Tahun Baru
Faedah
・Insurans sosial penuh (pekerjaan, kesihatan, persaraan, pampasan pekerja)
・Pakaian kasual profesional (tidak perlu sut)
・Sistem latihan (berdasarkan jawatan dan tahap)
・Kelas Bahasa Jepun/Inggeris
・Aktiviti kelab dalaman (karaoke, perkhemahan harian, dll.)
・Acara syarikat bulanan
・Minuman percuma (teh dan kopi)
Mengenai Cuti Tahunan Berbayar
26 hari cuti tahunan diberikan bermula tahun pertama dan akan meningkat setiap tahun.
Kadar penggunaan cuti berbayar pada tahun 2024 melebihi 80%.
Proses Pemilihan
Temuduga Pertama: Pasukan Pengambilan (45–60 minit, dalam talian atau bersemuka)
Ujian logik + ujian sokongan pelanggan (ujian logik dikecualikan untuk temu duga dalam talian)
Temuduga Kedua: Pasukan Sokongan Pelanggan (45–60 minit, bersemuka diperlukan)
Bayaran balik kos perjalanan sehingga ¥27,000 untuk calon dari luar wilayah Kansai
Ujian logik + ujian terjemahan (jika belum dilakukan semasa temuduga pertama)
Temuduga Ketiga: Pasukan Perancangan Sumber Manusia (45–60 minit, dalam talian atau bersemuka)
Ujian kesesuaian budaya syarikat (Company culture)
French Language Customer Support
- Company: ZenGroup Inc
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Support Client Français
L'un de nos membres francophones du service client a été transféré dans un autre service, créant ainsi une ouverture dans notre équipe de service client. La langue française représente notre troisième plus grande base d'utilisateurs, ce qui souligne le besoin de locuteurs natifs du français.
Pour maintenir notre réputation de service client fiable et assurer une communication rapide avec nos clients, nous recherchons un membre trilingue qualifié pour rejoindre notre équipe de 24 représentants du service client. Tout en vivant au Japon, vous aurez l'opportunité d'utiliser vos compétences en français, japonais et anglais, en construisant votre carrière professionnelle au sein de notre équipe dynamique.
＜Les tâches comprennent＞
Répondre aux demandes des clients
Coordonner avec diverses équipes pour répondre aux questions des clients et résoudre les problèmes des clients
Superviser les opérateurs à temps partiel
Autres tâches connexes (traduction, etc.)
＜Qui recherchons-nous＞
【Must-Have Skills】
Français natif
Japonais de niveau professionnel (JLPT N2 ou supérieur)
Anglais de niveau professionnel
【Preferred Skills】
Expérience de travail dans des petites et moyennes entreprises
Expérience de travail dans des entreprises de e-commerce ou de service client
Connaissances de base du HTML
Autres compétences linguistiques
【Personality】
Quelqu'un avec de bonnes compétences en communication, avec une expérience de travail dans un bureau et qui apporte une attitude positive à son travail.
Quelqu'un d'enthousiaste à l'idée de grandir avec nous de manière ambitieuse alors que nous continuons à nous développer.
Quelqu'un capable de coopérer avec des personnes d'âges, de nationalités et d'horizons différents dans un cadre professionnel.
＜À propos de nous＞
ZenGroup est une entreprise de e-commerce basée à Osaka, au Japon, qui compte plus de 400 employés actifs répartis entre son siège social et ses centres logistiques. Composée d'une équipe multiculturelle de plus de 34 nationalités, notre société aide le marché international à acheter des articles au Japon et accompagne également les entreprises japonaises dans la vente de leurs articles à l’étranger.
Actuellement, ZenGroup gère les sept services suivants :
ZenMarket : Plateforme d'achat par intermédiaire permettant aux clients internationaux d'acheter dans leur langue sur les principaux sites de e-commerce japonais tels que Mercari, Yahoo Auctions, Yahoo Shopping, etc.
ZenPlus : Marketplace en ligne connectant plus de 3,000 petites et moyennes entreprises japonaises avec des clients à l’international.
ZenPromo : Service de promotion qui aide les entreprises japonaises à améliorer leur stratégie marketing internationale et à renforcer leur notoriété à l’étranger.
ZenPop : Service d’abonnement mensuel proposant des boîtes thématiques contenant des articles de papeterie soigneusement sélectionnés, inspirés de la culture kawaii et d’autres aspects de la culture japonaise.
ZenLink : Service basé sur des balises HTML permettant aux entreprises japonaises d’intégrer leurs articles sur ZenMarket, ce qui génère du trafic international vers leurs boutiques.
ZenStudio : Agence créative spécialisée dans le design web et la production vidéo, qui accompagne les entreprises souhaitant se lancer dans le digital ou renforcer leur présence en e-commerce.
Aujourd’hui, notre plateforme compte plus de 2 millions d’utilisateurs inscrits, est disponible en 19 langues et dessert des clients dans plus de 181 pays répartis sur six continents — permettant ainsi aux articles japonais de voyager à travers le monde.
Poste
・Support client français
Département
・Service client
Effectif du service client : 29 personnes
Type de contrat
・CDI (temps plein)
Postes à pourvoir
poste disponible
・1
Motif de recrutement
・Augmentation des effectifs
Horaires de travail
・Horaires en rotation, avec congé fixe le dimanche. Planning communiqué mensuellement.
・Horaires standards : 9h15 - 18h15 (8 heures de travail / 1 heure de pause)
・Horaires flexibles possibles : début entre 7h00 et 22h00, avec jusqu’à 2 heures de pause par jour.
*Horaires standards appliqués durant la formation initiale (environ 2 mois).
Lieu de travail
・Osaka Sakaisuji L Tower, 1 Chome-7-7 Kawaramachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, préfecture d’Osaka, Japon
*Travail sur place
Accès
・6 minutes à pied de la station Sakaisuji Honmachi (ligne Chuo, métro d’Osaka)
Salaire
・250,000~Salaire mensuel (en fonction de l’expérience et des compétences)
・Prime : 2 fois par an (juin et décembre)
・Révision salariale : 1 fois par an
・Période d’essai de 3 mois (mêmes conditions salariales que ci-dessus)
*Salaire estimé la 1ère année : 3,000,000 à 3,500,000 ¥
Autres indemnités
・Heures supplémentaires (rémunérées à la minute)
・Indemnité de transport (jusqu’à 30,000 ¥ / mois)
・Indemnité de fonction
Jours de repos et congés
・Semaine de 5 jours (selon le planning en rotation)
・Congé de Nouvel An (4 jours)
・Congés payés (26 jours dès la 1ère année)
・Congés pour événements familiaux (mariage, décès, etc.)
・Congé maternité / paternité
・Congé parental
・Journées de congé personnel
Avantages
・Assurance sociale complète (accidents du travail, chômage, santé, retraite)
・Tenue de bureau décontractée (costume non requis)
・Système de formation (formation par poste, par niveau)
・Cours de japonais et d’anglais
・Clubs d’entreprise (karaoké, excursions, etc.)
・Événements mensuels organisés par l’entreprise
・Boissons gratuites (thé, café)
À propos des congés payés
・Les jours fériés japonais sont considérés comme des jours ouvrés. En compensation, 26 jours de congés payés sont accordés dès la 1ère année.
En 2024, le taux d’utilisation des congés payés a dépassé 80 %.
Processus de sélection
・Premier entretien — Équipe de recrutement (45-60 min, en ligne ou en présentiel)
Test de logique + test de support client (test de logique non requis pour les entretiens en ligne)
・Deuxième entretien — Équipe service client (45-60 min, en présentiel requis)
Remboursement des frais de transport jusqu’à 27,000 ¥ pour les candidats venant de l’extérieur de la région du Kansai
Test de logique + test de traduction (si non effectué lors du premier entretien)
・Troisième entretien — Équipe RH (45-60 min, en ligne ou en présentiel)
Test sur la culture d’entreprise
