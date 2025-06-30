2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

Founded in 2012 in Tokyo, SmartNews has offices in San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York and Singapore. If you are someone who shares our vision and feels passionately about our mission, we encourage you to apply!



We are looking for an ad content quality moderator to review and moderate ad creatives and their associated landing pages. As an ad content quality moderator, you will review and investigate visual and written Ad content(*). The work involves reviewing ad creatives for the US version of SmartNews App ( while based in Japan). You will review each ad creative based on our Review guideline using an internal tool or Google spreadsheet. You must be detail-oriented and self-motivated. If you find any gap and challenges between guidelines and ad creatives, you will escalate those issues to your supervisor and follow their guidance. In some cases, you may perform a quality audit toward other members' review output. Past moderation experience is preferred.



This is a remote, part-time contract role (this position is described as “part-time contract” but 8 hours x 4-5 days working is required).



Responsibilities:

- Assess visual and written content such as images, videos, texts and Landing Pages in an ad creative, ensuring compliance with internal guidelines and standards.

- Label and categorize content accurately based on review guidelines using internal tools or Google spreadsheets.

- Identify gaps, inconsistencies, or challenges between ad creatives and guidelines, and escalate them to supervisors for resolution.

- Work as a team player, effectively communicating with supervisors and colleagues, and adapting to feedback.

- Perform routine tasks efficiently, managing large volumes of transactions while maintaining attention to detail and consistency.



Requirements:

- Native level proficiency in English ​​

- Working experience as a team player and flexibility

- Being accustomed to routine work with a huge amount of transactions or tasks

- Being familiar with using smartphones and apps

- Minute attention to detail and ability to analyse text and image based on the guidelines

- High speed Internet connection is required in your workspace

- Ability to handle multiple tasks within a given timeframe

- Working with operation work in timely, accurately and efficiently



Preferred Qualifications:

- Experience in Trust & Safety, Moderation, Labeling (Annotation) related operation work

- Being familiar with using slack and G suite

- Technically savvy and able to quickly learn new tools and systems

- Having an interest in US News contents and be culturally aware of trends in US