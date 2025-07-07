2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Service Staff at Mexican Restaurant
- Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,625 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurant Hacienda del cielo Modern Mexicano is located in Daikanyama and attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals. The restaurant has a wide opened dining area and a huge terrace area with bright and open atmosphere as the name suggests.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.
Position:
Service staff (Waiter / Bartender / Runner)
Requirements:
* Japanese: Basic
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative
- Company: Azabu Skin Clinic
- Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable + incentive(Incentives are based on the company’s rules and regulations)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Beauty Clinic Receptionist and Sales Representative
We are currently looking for a highly enthusiastic bilingual staff who is capable of doing receptionist work, sales, counseling, and translation; mainly corresponding and attending to foreigners in English.
The following are further descriptions of the work required, but is not limited to:
• Consultation by telephone or e-mail for patients of the clinic.
• Basic accounting skills for handling payments
• Attending to patients while in the consultation room and / or treatment room and following up after their treatment
• Translation of Japanease documents to the English language and vice-versa.
• Checking, accounting and coordinating of stocks/supplies used in the clinic. Communication of this task is to overseas suppliers
• Creating marketing materials including mail magazines and modifying webpage content
At Azabu Skin Clinic, we create an environment where all patients, Japanese or foreigners, can receive safe treatment and leave the clinic satisfied and feeling better and in return generate optimum revenue for the company. Contribution to increased total sales will result to added incentive.
Requirements:
Japanese: Conversational Level
English: Business Level
SNS Marketing, PR and Branding Manager for Falafel Brothers
- Company: Falafel Brothers
- Salary: ¥200,000 / Month (Negotiable based on experience)
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Join Falafel Brothers as a social media marketing, PR and branding manager.
You will take full leadership of our brand presence, storytelling, and marketing growth. Your key responsibilities include:
- Managing all SNS platforms
- Creating content, posting schedules and handling community engagement
- Running digital ad campaigns with performance tracking
- Leading all branding, design and visual identity projects
- Creating menus, posters, packaging, campaign visuals, EC banners
- Owning our website, SEO, EC operations, and Yodeck streaming
- Building and growing our online shops (Amazon, Rakuten, etc.)
- Creating and managing video content for PR, training and YouTube
- Developing training materials, visual guides and team documentation
- Designing and updating B2B branding materials and catalogs
- Supporting our Brothers @ Home product line branding & packaging
- Collaborating closely with the CEO and COO on marketing vision
- Mentoring junior creatives, assistants, or graphic freelancers
- Using AI tools (e.g., GPT, Midjourney) to enhance creative workflows
Requirements:
- Fluent in English and conversational Japanese or higher
- Experienced in branding, digital marketing, and PR
- Strong design skills (Adobe Suite, Canva, Meta Business tools)
- A storyteller at heart with strategic thinking
- Creative, reliable and ready to own and lead marketing vision
teamLab Art Staff
- Company: Planets
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Operation Staff
Assist visitors in English and Japanese. Guide guests, handle ticket info, restock supplies, and clean the facility. Attention to detail and a hospitality mindset are key. Conversational Japanese required.
Responsibilities:
・Guide visitors at the entrance (how to enjoy the exhibition, important notices)
・Provide support to guests with any concerns or questions
・Offer information about tickets and entry (outside the facility)
・Restocking, managing and transporting supplies
・Handling precision equipment (requires careful and accurate work)
・Performing cleaning tasks to maintain a hygienic environment
Requirements:
・Customer service skills in English and Japanese
・Conversational Japanese (Japanese is the working language)
・A strong sense of hospitality and quick responsiveness to customer needs
Maintenance Staff
Maintain and clean artworks, care for flowers, transport equipment, and assist in shop inventory and sales. Physical strength and detail focus needed. Conversational Japanese required.
Responsibilities:
・Adjust, repair and clean art installations
・Care for flowers within the exhibits
・Transport supplies and perform physical tasks
・Inventory management and sales assistance in the shop
Requirements:
・Physically fit and able to handle physical tasks
・Skilled in careful and detailed work
・Conversational Japanese required (working language is Japanese)
・Valid work visa with permission for non-qualification activities
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service