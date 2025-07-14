2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Hotel Restaurant Staff
- Company: The Lively Osaka Honmachi
- Salary: ¥3.0M ~ ¥4.5M / Year
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Job Description/Tasks:
General restaurant hall operations:
- Preparing and making drinks
- Order/ purchasing management
- Staff training and recruitment
- Shift management
- Product development
- Cost management
- Cooperation with other departments
- Event Planning
- HR
Requirements:
- Experience working in a restaurant hall (No experience but interested in the hospitality industry)
- Foreign nationals with valid working, permanent residence or spouse visa are welcome
- People with positive attitude, who prefer to propose their ideas, rather than only doing what they are told.
- Those who enjoy change and are willing to actively utilize their own ideas and creativity.
- Those with an inquisitive mind that is not bound by preconceived notions and are always looking for improvements and optimization.
- Those who wish to serve the guests with the utmost hospitality service.
Embassy Administrative Role
- Company: Embassy of the United Arab Emirates
- Salary: ¥500,000 ~ ¥600,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The Embassy Of the United Arab Emirates is seeking a 1 year contract
Administrator to facilitate the operations of the Tokyo office.
Job Description/Tasks:
- Prepare, and arrange for meetings and develop agendas, write and follow-up minutes of meetings.
- Follow-up on arranging and organizing meeting halls and offices, and ensure that they are equipped with all necessary items on time.
- Contribute to arranging and tracking the bookings of flights and hotels, and provide the logistic support to members of the embassy, welcome and bid farewell to delegations visiting the embassy.
- Study and secure the office's requirements of materials and supplies of best specifications at appropriate prices within the time limit in the approved annual budget.
- Conduct an annual inventory of assets in coordination with
concerned organizational units.
- Track the completion of governmental procedures and transactions, and refer to official authorities in the host country concerning official business of
the office, such as issuing flight permits, customs clearance.
- Contribute to organizing and arranging conferences, seminars
and exhibitions and make the necessary arrangements.
Digital Marketing Specialist
- Company: Tangle
- Salary: ¥275,000 ~ ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are a fast-growing company dedicated to delivering exclusive, high-end experiences across Japan to a global audience. With a strong international client base, we are expanding our digital marketing efforts to increase conversions and grow our brand presence worldwide.
We’re looking for a highly skilled Digital Marketing Specialist who can lead and manage performance-based marketing campaigns across platforms like Google Ads, Meta (Facebook/Instagram), YouTube and other key channels. You will be responsible for driving quality traffic, optimizing conversion funnels, and improving overall ROI from digital media.
Key Responsibilities:
- Plan, launch and optimize paid advertising campaigns across Google, Meta and other digital platforms.
- Conduct detailed analysis of campaign performance and develop strategies to improve cost per acquisition (CPA) and return on ad spend (ROAS).
- Set up and manage conversion tracking
- Collaborate with the creative team to generate compelling ad copy and visuals.
- Identify opportunities for lead generation and conversion optimization.
- Monitor industry trends and apply relevant best practices.
- Report directly to the company leadership with clear, data-driven insights.
Requirements:
- 5+ years of experience in digital marketing with a focus on paid advertising.
- Proven results with Google Ads, Meta Business Suite and related platforms.
- Experience with analytics tools (GA4, Tag Manager, Data Studio, etc.).
- Strong grasp of CRO (conversion rate optimization) and user funnels.
- Fluent in English, and conversational-level Japanese (ability to understand meetings and coordinate with Japanese-speaking teams).
- Experience in the travel, hospitality or luxury services industry is a big plus.
- Highly analytical, proactive, and detail-oriented.
Music Teacher and Art Teacher for our Elementary/Middle School
- Company: Growing-Trees, Inc.
- Salary: ¥2,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Learning Tree is a CIS member international school in Tokyo with the motto "Growth through Challenge; Grow to Give." We believe that each child is special, and it is our honor to help them discover their talents and learn from their challenges. At this time, we especially want to welcome a creative Music Teacher and Art Teacher.
The position is part-time; however, opportunities for Growth: If you demonstrate motivation and align well with Learning Tree's values, we are open to considering you for a full-time teaching position.
Music Teacher
Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Music (BA in Music)
Responsibilities:
- Plan and deliver engaging music lessons that inspire students to explore and develop their musical abilities.
- Teach a variety of music topics, such as theory, composition, and performance.
- Collaborate with other teachers to organize and create the Learning Tree annual concert and play in December.
- Build meaningful connections with students to understand their individual talents, challenges and interests.
- Incorporate both individual and group activities to nurture creativity and teamwork.
- Foster an appreciation for music through diverse genres and cultural perspectives.
- Evaluate and monitor student progress, providing constructive feedback.
- Maintain a positive, student-centered classroom environment.
Art Teacher
Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts (BA in Fine Arts)
Responsibilities:
- Design and deliver art lessons that encourage creativity, critical thinking and artistic expression.
- Teach fundamental techniques in drawing, painting, sculpting and other mediums.
- Collaborate with other teachers to organize and create the Learning Tree annual concert and play in December, contributing visual and design elements.
- Build meaningful connections with students to understand their unique perspectives, talents and artistic preferences.
- Incorporate lessons on art history and cultural appreciation.
- Guide students in creating individual and collaborative projects.
- Monitor and assess student progress, offering guidance for improvement.
- Foster a supportive and inspiring environment for artistic growth.
Deputy Manager Finance
- Company: OWIS One World International School
- Salary: Salary will be based on Experience and Education background - Open for negotiations
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Job Description/Tasks:
- Oversee and manage the general accounting functions, including, but not limited to: accounts payable, accounts receivable, general ledger and taxes
- Help with quarterly and year-end financial audit activities and the annual corporate financial
controls audit
- Assess current practices and procedures, and make recommendations for improvements
- Prepare, review, and analyse financial statements to ensure accuracy and completeness
- Perform ad hoc analysis and projects as requested
- Supervise and/or manage general ledger accounting functions
- Work with external auditors to ensure correct and timely closing and reporting at year-end
- Provide technical IFRS expertise and guidance to the organization keeping abreast of new
and updated accounting pronouncements. Budgeting finances.
- Salary processing.
- Handling of Fee Structure
- Managing parents with their fee related queries
- Handling the Invoices on monthly basis and making the payment accordingly.
- Revenue Handling, Expense handling.
- MIS reports on Monthly Basis
- Customer/ parents handling Queries.
- Reimbursement process.
- Monthly Reconciliation.
- GIRO Updation
- AR and AP handling process.
- Withdrawal handling process.
- Credit note handling, fefund processing
- Collection via Bank, GIRO, Cash
- Handling petty cash etc
Requirements:
- English: Native/Fluent level
Japanese Language - Business level
- Minimum Qualifications: CA - Chartered Accountant
- Minimum Work Experience - 4-5 years Manager experience
- Good Communication skill and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work with inter departments on day to day functions
インバウンド予約・サポート・コンシェルジュ
- Company: AIR Golf Media K.K.
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year 報奨金・インセンティブ制度あり（詳細は面接時にご説明いたします）
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
主な業務内容
・社内チームやツアーオペレーターとの連携業務
・ホテル、交通機関、ゴルフ場の予約手配
・旅行日程の調整やお客様対応（メール・電話）
・顧客情報の管理（スプレッドシート・CRMツール使用）
・その他、インバウンド観光に関するサポート業務全般
求めるスキル・経験
・日本語 & 英語のバイリンガル（ビジネスレベル）
・予約業務 / カスタマーサポート経験者歓迎（未経験OK）
・基本的なPCスキル（スプレッドシート・メール対応など）
・コミュニケーション力があり、細かい作業が得意な方
Tour Guide
- Company: Eighty Days Inc.
- Salary: ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Eighty Days was founded in 2016 with the aim of using tourism to promote and revive rural regions of Japan. We are focused on bringing overseas customers to Japan to enjoy unique, off the beaten track experiences in places they would not have thought of traveling to. Eighty Days won the top prize at the 2016 Yunus & Youth Japan Social Business Design Contest.
Role Description:
This is a full-time remote role for a Tour Guide. The Tour Guide will be responsible for conducting guided tours, communicating with travelers, providing exceptional customer service, sharing historical and cultural knowledge and selling tour packages.
Requirements:
- English: native-level
- Japanese: working proficiency (comfortable reading and speaking)
- Excellent customer-facing communication skills in English
- Ability to make reservations by email or phone in Japanese
- Ability to work independently, to research tourism locations, and make contributions to the overall business
Manga / Gaming Translation (English, Spanish, Swedish)
- Company: MediBang Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,500 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
MediBang specializes in translating, localizing, and distributing Japanese manga and games to the global market. We are looking for a part-time localization staff who is passionate about games and manga. If you can speak a native level of English, Spanish or Swedish and business level Japanese, apply now!
Responsibilities:
- Translation of content
- Review and edit translated content to ensure accuracy and quality of the translations
- Convert files (translated content) into different formats and upload them to the server
- Support for translation project managers
*Translate and edit using spreadsheets, CAT tools, Photoshop.
Requirements:
- Native level of English, Spanish, or Swedish
- Business level of Japanese (equivalent to JLPT N1 or higher)
- Must hold a valid Japanese working visa allowing full or part-time work. We can provide working visa renewal, if necessary.
IT Field Support Engineer (Osaka/Kansai)
- Company: TRT Global Solutions
- Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥440,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Associate Field Engineer
Note: It may be a Local or Overseas Employment Agreement
Job Functions:
The primary functions of an AFE is to manage the spares movement inbound and outbound the warehouse, resolution of minor incidents that are raised by our customers and assisting on parts deliveries to Field Engineers and Service Partner Engineers onsite. Incidents and changes can be related to Servers, tape libraries/drives, storage devices, printers, and various other pieces of equipment.
Primary Workflow:
- Spares management inbound and outbound the warehouse
- Handle quarterly stock take in Local Warehouse & Service Partner Warehouses
- Onsite minor break-fix hardware maintenance (Hot swap hard disk replacement, cable reseat, etc)
- Conduct onsite physical & logical audits for proactive sparing.
- Perform quarterly onsite preventive maintenance per assigned customer.
- Handle spare parts deliveries to FE, SeP & client.
- Issuance of IMR’s, POR’s
- Assist VCA’s & BDA’s for investigating missing parts from stock counting.
- Customer communication
- Updating TRT internal procedures
- Learning additional technical and non-technical skills.
- Sourcing Local Service Partners
- Sourcing Local Logistic Partner / Supplier
Required Deliverables:
- Ensure above 95% accuracy between NetSuite inventory database and actual TRT & SeP warehouse spares.
- Ensure all supported incidents or tickets are resolved within SLAs.
- Ensure all customer communication is prompt, professional and reliable.
- Ensure all commitments made to customers are met or re-scheduled with the customer’s knowledge and approval.
- Continuously learn additional technical and non-technical skills
- Escalate calls through the correct channels promptly.
- 24 x 7 Support Structure
- Comply fully with company policy to always protect the interests of TRT.
- Ensure local SeP is available for onsite requirements.
- Working with VCA team for local parts sourcing
Accountabilities:
- Local ticket management/status monitoring and make sure they are resolved within SLAs.
- Warehouse inventory movement monitoring
- Ensure warehouse parts labeling & binning is compliant with TRT global standard
- Ensure procedures are properly followed when onsite
- Ensure on time support for spare parts
Disaster Recovery:
- Coordination within FE / SeP team for urgent part requirement onsite
- Handle coordination & keep good working relationships with logistics and service partners.
- Coordination with known local vendors for urgent logistics sparing.
- Coordination with VCA, BDA & GSD division for parts needed for a call and division for inventory movement
- Appropriate escalation to Shift leader or Field Services Team Leader when necessary.
Service Call Updates:
- Ensure timely updating to GSD & FE for calls requiring additional parts on-site.
- Ensure that all onsite service calls under your responsibility are updated to the GSD Team within the agreed Service Level of the client contract.
OH&S Work Environment:
- Ensure that the warehouse or technical work areas remain clean and always organized.
- Ensure that you adhere to ESD procedures.
- Ensure that you adhere to all OHS requirements, including for lifting, cabling, rack mounting and equipment in rooms that do not obstruct walkways.
Requirements:
- Candidates must possess a college degree. Training and Certification would be an advantage.
- Certification on networking platforms
- Strong understanding of networking fundamentals
- Cisco and Juniper Certification preferred.
- Solaris – Oracle Certified Professional
- VMWare – VMWare Certified Professional
- TSM - IBM Certified Deployment Professional
- Preferably have 7 years of experience in IT spare parts control and warehouse maintenance
- Willing to be assigned to TRT office location, and to travel to TRT offices globally on as needed basis.
IT Field Support Engineer (Tokyo/Kanto)
- Company: TRT Global Solutions
- Salary: ¥400,000 ~ ¥440,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Associate Field Engineer
Note: It may be a Local or Overseas Employment Agreement
Job Functions:
The primary functions of an AFE is to manage the spares movement inbound and outbound the warehouse, resolution of minor incidents that are raised by our customers and assisting on parts deliveries to Field Engineers and Service Partner Engineers onsite. Incidents and changes can be related to Servers, tape libraries/drives, storage devices, printers, and various other pieces of equipment.
Primary Workflow:
- Spares management inbound and outbound the warehouse
- Handle quarterly stock take in Local Warehouse & Service Partner Warehouses
- Onsite minor break-fix hardware maintenance (Hot swap hard disk replacement, cable reseat, etc)
- Conduct onsite physical & logical audits for proactive sparing.
- Perform quarterly onsite preventive maintenance per assigned customer.
- Handle spare parts deliveries to FE, SeP & client.
- Issuance of IMR’s, POR’s
- Assist VCA’s & BDA’s for investigating missing parts from stock counting.
- Customer communication
- Updating TRT internal procedures
- Learning additional technical and non-technical skills.
- Sourcing Local Service Partners
- Sourcing Local Logistic Partner / Supplier
Required Deliverables:
- Ensure above 95% accuracy between NetSuite inventory database and actual TRT & SeP warehouse spares.
- Ensure all supported incidents or tickets are resolved within SLAs.
- Ensure all customer communication is prompt, professional and reliable.
- Ensure all commitments made to customers are met or re-scheduled with the customer’s knowledge and approval.
- Continuously learn additional technical and non-technical skills
- Escalate calls through the correct channels promptly.
- 24 x 7 Support Structure
- Comply fully with company policy to always protect the interests of TRT.
- Ensure local SeP is available for onsite requirements.
- Working with VCA team for local parts sourcing
Accountabilities:
- Local ticket management/status monitoring and make sure they are resolved within SLAs.
- Warehouse inventory movement monitoring
- Ensure warehouse parts labeling & binning is compliant with TRT global standard
- Ensure procedures are properly followed when onsite
- Ensure on time support for spare parts
Disaster Recovery:
- Coordination within FE / SeP team for urgent part requirement onsite
- Handle coordination & keep good working relationships with logistics and service partners.
- Coordination with known local vendors for urgent logistics sparing.
- Coordination with VCA, BDA & GSD division for parts needed for a call and division for inventory movement
- Appropriate escalation to Shift leader or Field Services Team Leader when necessary.
Service Call Updates:
- Ensure timely updating to GSD & FE for calls requiring additional parts on-site.
- Ensure that all onsite service calls under your responsibility are updated to the GSD Team within the agreed Service Level of the client contract.
OH&S Work Environment:
- Ensure that the warehouse or technical work areas remain clean and always organized.
- Ensure that you adhere to ESD procedures.
- Ensure that you adhere to all OHS requirements, including for lifting, cabling, rack mounting and equipment in rooms that do not obstruct walkways.
Requirements:
- Candidates must possess a college degree. Training and Certification would be an advantage.
- Certification on networking platforms
- Strong understanding of networking fundamentals
- Cisco and Juniper Certification preferred.
- Solaris – Oracle Certified Professional
- VMWare – VMWare Certified Professional
- TSM - IBM Certified Deployment Professional
- Preferably have 7 years of experience in IT spare parts control and warehouse maintenance
- Willing to be assigned to TRT office location, and to travel to TRT offices globally on as needed basis.
Store Staff
- Company: DevilCraft
- Salary: ¥220,000 ~ ¥450,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We operate four locations in Tokyo, renowned for our traditional Chicago-style pizza and exceptional craft beer brewed in-house. We are currently seeking new staff members! Approximately half of our customers are from overseas, and many of our 50+ staff come from diverse nationalities or have international experience. No need to speak English fluently—just an open attitude toward it is enough!
Job Responsibilities/Tasks:
- General cooking
- Ordering and inventory management
Qualifications:
- No specific qualifications required.
- Fans of American food, craft beer, or the vibrant American atmosphere at Devil Craft are especially welcome!
- English skills aren’t necessary, just a willingness to engage.
- Hair/piercings/hats are fine as long as you maintain a clean appearance.
Exclusive English Instructor
- Company: Doctors
- Salary: ¥400,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are seeking an exclusive English instructor for our company’s CEO. The role involves providing English conversation lessons based on the CEO’s availability. Our company, which focuses on providing integrated solutions for business development in the medical DX sector, is planning international expansion. In addition to English lessons, you may also assist with overseas business activities.
Responsibilities:
- Create a lesson plan using provided teaching materials.
- Deliver practical English conversation lessons based on the lesson plan.
- Accompany the CEO to business dinners and provide interpretation as needed.
- Support tasks related to overseas business operations.
Required Experience and Skills:
- Native English speaker.
- Conversational-level Japanese.
- Experience teaching English to non-native speakers.
- Valid visa allowing full-time work in Japan.
English Teacher for Children
- Company: JAC Infantile Education Laboratory
- Salary: Salary negotiable Full time: ¥275,000 yen~ /month, Part time position is also available.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
English teacher for children needed for a new semester. We are currently accepting applications for a full time English Teacher. (Part time is also available.)
Requirements:
- University degree, valid visa, and some conversational Japanese required.
- Good understanding of cultural differences is preferred.
- Energetic, punctual and professional attitude necessary.
- Must love children.
- Basic computer skills
We have many classes ranging from preschool to adult. All class materials are provided by the school and lesson planning is done during working hours.
JAC is a school with a close-knit group of teachers who value communication, friendliness, and safety. Teachers here are a priority, and it is a place we feel secure and comfortable. Our students are well behaved and from upper-class families, and we welcome creativity in our planning and teaching. We are looking forward to hearing from new teachers who would be interested in joining our team!
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
