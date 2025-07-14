2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

Associate Field Engineer

Job Functions:

The primary functions of an AFE is to manage the spares movement inbound and outbound the warehouse, resolution of minor incidents that are raised by our customers and assisting on parts deliveries to Field Engineers and Service Partner Engineers onsite. Incidents and changes can be related to Servers, tape libraries/drives, storage devices, printers, and various other pieces of equipment.



Primary Workflow:

- Spares management inbound and outbound the warehouse

- Handle quarterly stock take in Local Warehouse & Service Partner Warehouses

- Onsite minor break-fix hardware maintenance (Hot swap hard disk replacement, cable reseat, etc)

- Conduct onsite physical & logical audits for proactive sparing.

- Perform quarterly onsite preventive maintenance per assigned customer.

- Handle spare parts deliveries to FE, SeP & client.

- Issuance of IMR’s, POR’s

- Assist VCA’s & BDA’s for investigating missing parts from stock counting.

- Customer communication

- Updating TRT internal procedures

- Learning additional technical and non-technical skills.

- Sourcing Local Service Partners

- Sourcing Local Logistic Partner / Supplier



Required Deliverables:

- Ensure above 95% accuracy between NetSuite inventory database and actual TRT & SeP warehouse spares.

- Ensure all supported incidents or tickets are resolved within SLAs.

- Ensure all customer communication is prompt, professional and reliable.

- Ensure all commitments made to customers are met or re-scheduled with the customer’s knowledge and approval.

- Continuously learn additional technical and non-technical skills

- Escalate calls through the correct channels promptly.

- 24 x 7 Support Structure

- Comply fully with company policy to always protect the interests of TRT.

- Ensure local SeP is available for onsite requirements.

- Working with VCA team for local parts sourcing



Accountabilities:

- Local ticket management/status monitoring and make sure they are resolved within SLAs.

- Warehouse inventory movement monitoring

- Ensure warehouse parts labeling & binning is compliant with TRT global standard

- Ensure procedures are properly followed when onsite

- Ensure on time support for spare parts



Disaster Recovery:

- Coordination within FE / SeP team for urgent part requirement onsite

- Handle coordination & keep good working relationships with logistics and service partners.

- Coordination with known local vendors for urgent logistics sparing.

- Coordination with VCA, BDA & GSD division for parts needed for a call and division for inventory movement

- Appropriate escalation to Shift leader or Field Services Team Leader when necessary.



Service Call Updates:

- Ensure timely updating to GSD & FE for calls requiring additional parts on-site.

- Ensure that all onsite service calls under your responsibility are updated to the GSD Team within the agreed Service Level of the client contract.



OH&S Work Environment:

- Ensure that the warehouse or technical work areas remain clean and always organized.

- Ensure that you adhere to ESD procedures.

- Ensure that you adhere to all OHS requirements, including for lifting, cabling, rack mounting and equipment in rooms that do not obstruct walkways.



Requirements:

- Candidates must possess a college degree. Training and Certification would be an advantage.

- Certification on networking platforms

- Strong understanding of networking fundamentals

- Cisco and Juniper Certification preferred.

- Solaris – Oracle Certified Professional

- VMWare – VMWare Certified Professional

- TSM - IBM Certified Deployment Professional

- Preferably have 7 years of experience in IT spare parts control and warehouse maintenance

- Willing to be assigned to TRT office location, and to travel to TRT offices globally on as needed basis.