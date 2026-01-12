2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Sales & Marketing Associate International Trading Company
- Company: MLJ Incorporated
- Salary: ¥250,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Position Overview
MLJ Incorporated is an international trading company based in Tokyo seeking a motivated
and positive Sales & Marketing Associate to join our team. MLJ represents over 30 automotive/outdoor goods and pet products brands and we continue to grow our ecommerce
business.
This role is ideal for someone who wants to learn about international sales and trading
from the ground up in a supportive, friendly, and team-oriented environment.
No prior experience in international trading is required. Successful candidates will receive hands-on training and ongoing support from experienced colleagues.
There are no cold calls and no door-to-door sales.
Key Responsibilities
• Communicate with overseas customers, suppliers, and partners (email, online
meetings, etc.)
• Assist with market research, product promotion, and sales documentation
• Coordinate with internal teams to support order processing and customer satisfaction
• Learn the fundamentals of international sales, logistics, and trade procedures
• Help develop and maintain long-term business relationships
• Supports Sales at weekend events and trade shows such as Autosalon, etc.
What We Offer
• Comprehensive on-the-job training in international sales and trading
• A friendly, collaborative, and team-oriented workplace
• Exposure to global markets and cross-cultural business practices
• No cold calling and no door-to-door sales.
• Opportunities for long-term career growth within the company
Position Requirements
• Keen interest in sales, marketing, and international business
• English (business-level or higher): speaking/reading/writing
• Business level Japanese communication skills N2 level and above
• Valid Japanese driver’s license
• Willing to work weekend events/shows (replacement days off if so.)
• Fully capable Microsoft Office Suite skills. (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.)
Must currently reside in Japan No visa sponsorship available
Preferred Qualifications
• Willingness to learn and grow in a global trading environment
• Strong communication skills and a positive attitude
• Team player who can work well in a collaborative setting
• Previous experience is welcome but not required
Ideal Candidate
This position is well-suited for recent graduates, career changers, or anyone interested in developing a career in international sales and trading while working in a supportive and people-focused environment.
Hall Staff Japanese Arts and Craft Studio in Kyoto
- Company: MediaBound
- Salary: ¥1,500 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour
- Location: Kyoto, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
About the Studio
Our studio, located in the heart of Gion, Kyoto, offers immersive Japanese cultural experiences for inbound tourists from around the world. We specialize in chopsticks making and kintsugi (the traditional Japanese art of repairing pottery with gold), allowing guests to experience Japanese craftsmanship hands-on while learning about its history and philosophy.
We are looking for enthusiastic and friendly Hall Staff to help create unforgettable experiences for our international guests.
Role Description
As a Hall Staff member, you will be the face of our studio, welcoming guests and supporting daily operations. You will work closely with artisans and instructors to ensure each guest enjoys a smooth, engaging, and memorable experience.
Key Responsibilities
Greet and assist guests upon arrival
Support chopsticks-making and kintsugi workshops
Guide guests through the studio and experience flow
Set up and clean workshop spaces
Communicate with guests in English and Japanese
Assist with reservations and basic administrative tasks
Work collaboratively with artisans and team members
Qualifications/Requirements:
Friendly, professional attitude and strong customer service mindset
Ability to communicate politely and clearly
Interest in Japanese culture and craftsmanship
Preferred
Conversational English (native or non-native welcome)
Experience in hospitality, tourism, or customer-facing roles
Interest in inbound tourism or cultural exchange
Ideal Candidate
This role is perfect for someone who:
Enjoys interacting with people from different cultures
Wants to work in inbound tourism or hospitality
Is passionate about Japanese culture and craftsmanship
Wants a job where effort and personality are directly rewarded
English Teacher for Children
- Company: JAC Infantile Education Laboratory
- Salary: Salary negotiable Full time: ¥275,000 yen~ /month, Part time position is also available.
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
English teacher for children needed for a new semester.
We are currently accepting applications for a full time English Teacher (part time is also available).
Requirements:
University degree, valid visa, and some conversational Japanese required.
Good understanding of cultural differences is preferred.
Energetic, punctual, and professional attitude necessary.
Must love children.
Basic use of computer.
We have many classes ranging from preschool to adult.
All class materials are provided by the school and lesson planning is done during working hours.
The school is very enjoyable, warm and is a comfortable environment to work in.
We can provide visa sponsorship.
JAC is a school with a close-knit group of teachers who value communication, friendliness, and safety. Teachers here are a priority, and it is a place we feel secure and comfortable. Our students are well behaved and from upper-class families, and we welcome creativity in our planning and teaching. We are looking forward to hearing from new teachers who would be interested in joining our team!
Environmental Health & Safety Manager
- Company: Pinkerton
- Salary: Amount not specified
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Application: Overseas applications OK
170+ Years Strong. Industry Leader. Global Impact.
At Pinkerton, the mission is to protect our clients. To do this, we provide enterprise risk management services and programs specifically designed for each client. Pinkerton employees are one of our most important assets and critical to the delivery of world-class solutions. Bonded together, we share a commitment to integrity, vigilance, and excellence.
Pinkerton is an inclusive employer who seeks candidates with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to join our family of industry subject matter experts.
The Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Manager, assigned to one of Pinkerton’s largest global clients, will inspect and evaluate the client’s corporate offices, equipment, and processes to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry best practices. This role analyzes data, conducts risk assessments, and implements mitigation plans while developing over-arching strategies and processes to ensure environmental, health and safety program objectives are met.
Responsibilities
* Represent Pinkerton’s core values of integrity, vigilance, and excellence.
* Analyze EHS data, laws, regulations, benchmarking studies, and industry best practices and develop and implement programs to achieve global and area level EHS goals or objectives.
* Partner with stakeholders such Security, Facilities, HR, Business teams to ensure information on EHS policies is communicated, implemented, and executed upon among employees, vendors, and third-party contractors.
* Manage injury and illness and incident management process.
* Conduct risk assessments of the client's existing portfolio of corporate offices, identify sources of EHS risk, and develop remediation and mitigation plans.
* Assist in the response to emergencies and significant disruptive events impacting corporate office buildings.
* Develop processes and procedures related to EHS for designated areas, as needed.
* Develop annual EHS improvement plans and ensure alignment with the organization's strategic direction.
* All other duties, as assigned.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree in engineering, science, or environmental health studies with at least five years in a corporate EHS role.
* Bi-lingual skills; English and Japanese (JLPT level N1 or N2).
* Knowledge of emergency preparedness and management in commercial facilities, preferred.
* Understanding of EHS in commercial offices and construction or renovation of commercial facilities, preferred.
* Effective written and verbal communication skills necessary to build relationships and positively influence decision making.
* EHS certifications, local or international, preferred.
* Familiarity with office EHS.principles.
* Deep understanding of EHS management system and EHS risk management.
* Self-starter and motivated to deliver value added EHS programs.
* Able to adapt in a fast paced, ever changing and growing organization.
* Client orientated and results driven.
* Able to manage competing priorities and deadlines.
* Analytical thinker and problem solver.
* Able to learn and adapt quickly when circumstances, direction, and/or strategy changes.
* Computer skills; Microsoft Office.
Restaurant Service Staff in Shibuya, Harajuku and Shinagawa
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurants attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.
Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported!
【Position】
Service Staff (Waiter / Runner / Bartender)
【Location】
① La Coquina cerveceria / Shibuya / Spanish
Shibuya Scramble Square Shop & Restaurant 13F, 2-24-12 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
② LAS DOS CARAS / Harajuku / Modern Mexican
CASCADE HARAJUKU 1F/B1, 1-10-37, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo
③ el caliente / Shinagawa / Modern Mexican
atre Shinagawa 4F,2-18-1,Konan,Minato-ku,Tokyo
Requirements:
* Japanese: Basic conversation level
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Restaurant Staff at Daimyo Garden City
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,100 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Fukuoka, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurant "The CRAFT Bar and Grill" updates American cuisine in a modern way, using plenty of Kyushu ingredients for the lifestyle we are accustomed to.
It also attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service.
Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.
Position:
Waiter / Bartender / Runner / Kitchen
Requirements:
* Japanese: Basic
* English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required.)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
English Teacher
- Company: Asoka English School
- Salary: ¥260,000 / Month
- Location: Miyazaki, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Asoka Kindergarten is located in the city of Miyakonojo in Miyazaki prefecture (approximately an hour drive from Miyazaki City). Students include children from kindergarten through high school age, with most students being in kindergarten or elementary school. Asoka Kindergarten (English School) uses the GrapeSEED curriculum, which is intended to improve communication skills, as a unified teaching method for children from kindergarten through elementary school.
Job description:
Students include kindergarten through high school. We use the GrapeSEED curriculum and Time zones course book.
Requirements:
Native English speaker only (North American English preferred)
Experience teaching children is preferred.
Applicant must have a University degree.
Valid working VISA
Ideal characteristics:
-Have skills as a teacher (not just an English speaker)
-Able to manage the classroom without the presence of an assistant teacher
-Able and willing to learn (taking directions from others as a team)
-Positive/friendly/reliable
-Must be punctual, reliable, creative and energetic
-Willing and able to sing
-Excellent time management, being neat and organized
PRマネージャー／SNSマネージャー
- Company: Taimatsu
- Salary: ¥3.6M ~ ¥8.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
仕事内容：
PR戦略の立案と実行：ブランドの認知度・好感度向上のためのメディア戦略、イベント企画、パブリシティ活動
SNS全体の統括・運用：Instagram、Facebook、TikTok、YouTube、X（旧Twitter）などの公式アカウント運営
コンテンツ企画・制作ディレクション：写真・動画・記事などのSNS投稿コンテンツの企画、制作管理
インフルエンサー／KOL施策：キャスティング、コラボレーション企画、効果検証
メディアリレーション構築：プレスリリース作成、メディアアプローチ、取材対応
KPI管理と分析：フォロワー増加、エンゲージメント率、サイト流入、売上貢献などの数値分析
危機管理広報：ブランドの評判を守るためのリスク対応、炎上防止策
グローバル展開対応：海外向けSNS・広報対応（英語でのコミュニケーション含む）
必須条件：
PRまたはSNS運用における実務経験（3年以上）
広報戦略立案から実行まで一貫して担当した経験
写真・動画コンテンツの企画ディレクション経験
SNS広告（Meta広告、Google広告、TikTok広告など）の基礎知識
データ分析スキル（SNS分析ツール、Google Analytics 等）
社内外との調整力、円滑なコミュニケーション能力
基本的なビジネス英語スキル（メール・資料読解）
歓迎条件：
インバウンド市場やグローバルブランドの広報経験
インフルエンサー施策の企画・管理経験
プレスイベントや発表会の企画・運営経験
海外向けSNSアカウントの運営経験
危機管理広報の経験
求める人物像：
ブランドの世界観を理解し、ストーリーを発信できる方
数字に基づいた改善提案ができる方
新しいSNSトレンドやツールを積極的に取り入れられる方
部署をまたいで調整・推進できるリーダーシップを持つ方
