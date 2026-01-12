2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

170+ Years Strong. Industry Leader. Global Impact.

At Pinkerton, the mission is to protect our clients. To do this, we provide enterprise risk management services and programs specifically designed for each client. Pinkerton employees are one of our most important assets and critical to the delivery of world-class solutions. Bonded together, we share a commitment to integrity, vigilance, and excellence.



Pinkerton is an inclusive employer who seeks candidates with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives to join our family of industry subject matter experts.



The Environmental Health & Safety (EHS) Manager, assigned to one of Pinkerton’s largest global clients, will inspect and evaluate the client’s corporate offices, equipment, and processes to ensure compliance with government safety regulations and industry best practices. This role analyzes data, conducts risk assessments, and implements mitigation plans while developing over-arching strategies and processes to ensure environmental, health and safety program objectives are met.



Responsibilities

* Represent Pinkerton’s core values of integrity, vigilance, and excellence.

* Analyze EHS data, laws, regulations, benchmarking studies, and industry best practices and develop and implement programs to achieve global and area level EHS goals or objectives.

* Partner with stakeholders such Security, Facilities, HR, Business teams to ensure information on EHS policies is communicated, implemented, and executed upon among employees, vendors, and third-party contractors.

* Manage injury and illness and incident management process.

* Conduct risk assessments of the client's existing portfolio of corporate offices, identify sources of EHS risk, and develop remediation and mitigation plans.

* Assist in the response to emergencies and significant disruptive events impacting corporate office buildings.

* Develop processes and procedures related to EHS for designated areas, as needed.

* Develop annual EHS improvement plans and ensure alignment with the organization's strategic direction.

* All other duties, as assigned.



Qualifications



Bachelor’s degree in engineering, science, or environmental health studies with at least five years in a corporate EHS role.



* Bi-lingual skills; English and Japanese (JLPT level N1 or N2).

* Knowledge of emergency preparedness and management in commercial facilities, preferred.

* Understanding of EHS in commercial offices and construction or renovation of commercial facilities, preferred.

* Effective written and verbal communication skills necessary to build relationships and positively influence decision making.

* EHS certifications, local or international, preferred.

* Familiarity with office EHS.principles.

* Deep understanding of EHS management system and EHS risk management.

* Self-starter and motivated to deliver value added EHS programs.

* Able to adapt in a fast paced, ever changing and growing organization.

* Client orientated and results driven.

* Able to manage competing priorities and deadlines.

* Analytical thinker and problem solver.

* Able to learn and adapt quickly when circumstances, direction, and/or strategy changes.

* Computer skills; Microsoft Office.

