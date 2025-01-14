2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

We are looking for content moderators to review and moderate content such as news articles or user comments on the articles. As a Content Moderator, you will review and investigate visual and written content(*). The work involves reviewing articles from the US version of SmartNews App (while based in Japan). You will annotate the labels on each content based on our Review guideline using an internal tool or Google spreadsheet. You must be detail-oriented and self-motivated. If you find any gap and challenges between guidelines and articles, you will escalate those issues to your supervisor and follow their guidance. In some cases, you may perform a quality audit toward other members' review output. Past moderation experience is preferred, but not required.

*During monitoring, you may be asked to view sexual, violent, or other content.



Requirements:

-Native proficiency in English ​​

-Working experience as a team player and Flexibility

-Being accustomed to routine work with a huge amount of transactions or tasks

-Being familiar with using smartphones and apps

-Having an interest in US News contents and be culturally aware of trends in US

-High speed Internet connection is required in your workspace

-Ability to handle multiple tasks within a given timeframe

-Working with operation work in timely, accurately and efficiently



Preferred Qualifications:

-Experience in Trust & Safety, Moderation, Labeling (Annotation) related operation work

-Being familiar with using slack and G suite

-Technically savvy and able to quickly learn new tools and systems

-Journalism or Editor experience