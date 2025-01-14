2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of top jobs posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Creative Marketing Global Project Manager
- Company: Tangle Inc.
- Salary: ¥450,000 ~ ¥850,000 / Month
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Tangle Inc., a creative agency based in Tokyo with a global reach, seeks an experienced Creative Marketing Global Project Manager to lead innovative projects that take Japanese company products to the global stage. This role will oversee the strategic execution of 4-5 high-impact projects annually, heading a team of 3-5 talented professionals.
You will combine strategic marketing expertise with creativity to manage diverse campaigns, working with stakeholders to ensure exceptional outcomes in service design, branding and digital marketing.
Responsibilities
・Lead 4-5 creative global projects annually, managing a team of 3-5 members.
・Collaborate with clients to develop marketing strategies and creative solutions tailored to their products and services.
・Oversee end-to-end project management, from concept development to execution.
・Manage timelines, budgets and resources to ensure project delivery.
・Coordinate cross-functional teams, including creative, marketing and technical staff.
・Present strategies and campaign progress to stakeholders and clients.
・Analyze project outcomes and market performance, integrating insights into future campaigns.
Requirements:
・At least 5 years of experience in a marketing company, with two years as a Project Manager.
・Proven expertise in branding, service design and global marketing strategies.
・Strong understanding of digital marketing, UI/UX and creative planning.
・Excellent leadership and team management skills.
・Proficiency in Japanese and English (business level).
・Exceptional organizational and problem-solving skills.
US content moderator for 「SmartNews」 smartphone app
- Company: SmartNews, Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are looking for content moderators to review and moderate content such as news articles or user comments on the articles. As a Content Moderator, you will review and investigate visual and written content(*). The work involves reviewing articles from the US version of SmartNews App (while based in Japan). You will annotate the labels on each content based on our Review guideline using an internal tool or Google spreadsheet. You must be detail-oriented and self-motivated. If you find any gap and challenges between guidelines and articles, you will escalate those issues to your supervisor and follow their guidance. In some cases, you may perform a quality audit toward other members' review output. Past moderation experience is preferred, but not required.
*During monitoring, you may be asked to view sexual, violent, or other content.
Requirements:
-Native proficiency in English
-Working experience as a team player and Flexibility
-Being accustomed to routine work with a huge amount of transactions or tasks
-Being familiar with using smartphones and apps
-Having an interest in US News contents and be culturally aware of trends in US
-High speed Internet connection is required in your workspace
-Ability to handle multiple tasks within a given timeframe
-Working with operation work in timely, accurately and efficiently
Preferred Qualifications:
-Experience in Trust & Safety, Moderation, Labeling (Annotation) related operation work
-Being familiar with using slack and G suite
-Technically savvy and able to quickly learn new tools and systems
-Journalism or Editor experience
Kindergarten English Language Educators
- Company: Stella International Kindergarten
- Salary: ¥240,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Hiroshima, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are a fairly new kindergarten with about 70 students aged from 1 - 6 years old. We encourage the kids to learn English in a natural and fun environment. Our kindergarten has an at home atmosphere, and the staff are super friendly and work together as a team.
We are looking for a fun and energetic native teacher to join our team from April (March).
Each class has a native teacher and a bilingual Japanese teacher. Besides regular class time we also have music, gym, swimming, cooking and eiken lessons.
Kitchen Staff at Modern Mexican Restaurant in Harajuku
- Company: Huge Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,300 ~ ¥1,500 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Our restaurant Las Dos Caras Modern Mexicano Y Tacos is located in Harajuku where is the center of Japan's most extreme teenage cultures and fashion styles. It attracts people by a dynamic open kitchen and an outstanding level of service not bound by manuals.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service and cooking. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry.
Position: Kitchen Staff
Requirements:
- Japanese: Conversational level
- English: intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required.)
- Must currently reside in Japan
- Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Short-term: Part-time Security Work in Inzai, Chiba
- Company: Executive Protection Inc.
- Salary: ¥1,600 / Hour
- Location: Chiba, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Responsibilities:
- Checking a list of names in English
- Entrance and exit management of the facility
- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
- Facility patrolling
- Work during the building phase of the facility.
There is pre-training, so beginners are welcome! Even after starting actual work, seniors will always be there to support you.
Requirements:
-No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
- No work restrictions on visa
- Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates
- Conversational Japanese
- PC skills: Beginner
- Conversational English
Full time Technical Engineer (shift work)
- Company: Faraday Factory Japan
- Salary: ¥3,600,000
- Location: Kanagawa, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Faraday Factory Japan LLC is a rapidly growing manufacturer of high-temperature superconducting (2G-HTS) wires. The company was founded in 2011 and it was recognized by Nikkei and Financial Times as "Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies in Asia Pacific" in 2021 and 2022. Our mission is to promote superconducting technology forward for a sustainable energy future.
We are looking for a full-time employee to increase our workforce in preparation for business expansion at our newly established Zama Factory.
Technical engineer (full time)
• Manufacturing Execution: Overseeing daily operations of machinery for efficient production.
• Quality Control: Conducting intermediate checks to maintain product standards.
• Equipment Maintenance: Performing routine maintenance and repairs to minimize downtime.
• Process Optimization: Continuously improving production processes for efficiency and quality.
• Documentation and Reporting: Maintaining accurate records and preparing production performance reports.
• Collaboration: Working closely with other departments for seamless production.
• Safety and Compliance: Ensuring adherence to safety and regulatory standards.
• Continuous Improvement: Encouraging innovation and problem-solving for enhanced performance.
Candidate requirements:
• University graduate, preferably in a technical major. A degree in Material Science or Chemistry is a plus.
• No prior experience in the superconductivity field is acceptable.
• Japanese and English language proficiency: conversational level. *While certification of language proficiency is not mandatory, it is highly appreciated if a candidate can demonstrate the following levels: B1 Intermediate (TOEIC score around 600) or higher for English, and JLPT N3 or higher for Japanese.
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service