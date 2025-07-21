2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

At Pinkerton, the mission is to protect our clients. To do this, we provide enterprise risk management services and programs specifically designed for each client. Pinkerton employees are one of our most important assets and critical to the delivery of world-class solutions. Bonded together, we share a commitment to integrity, vigilance, and excellence.



The Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) Program Coordinator, assigned to one of Pinkerton’s largest global clients, will develop, implement and maintain workplace health and safety programs to ensure compliance with Japanese labor laws, Industrial Safety and Health Act (ISHA) and global regulatory requirements. The Coordinator collaborates with internal stakeholders to drive a proactive safety culture, reduce workplace risks and enhance employee well-being.



Responsibilities

* Represent Pinkerton’s core values of integrity, vigilance and excellence.

* Ensure adherence to Japanese labor laws, ISHA, JISHA (Japan Industrial Safety & Health Association) guidelines, and other local regulations.

* Conduct risk assessments, workplace safety inspections, and compliance audits to identify hazards and implement corrective measures.

* Develop and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to align with local and global OHS best practices.

* Conduct mandatory Japanese safety training programs such as first aid, fire safety, earthquake preparedness, and emergency response.

* Lead Emergency Response Team (ERT) initiatives disaster preparedness and business continuity standards.

* Organize and oversee regular earthquake and fire drills in accordance with Japanese building safety regulations.

* Ensure all workplace incidents are properly reported, documented, and investigated as per Japanese occupational health and safety regulations.

* Support and work with HR to manage return-to-work programs.

* Maintain accurate records of safety incidents and propose preventive measures to reduce recurrence.

* Collaborate with HR, Facilities, and Security teams to align safety programs with business continuity and crisis management plans.

* Partner with Japanese government agencies, external auditors, and industry associations to ensure regulatory compliance and industry best practices.

* Support global OHS initiatives while adapting to Japanese regulatory and cultural environments.

* All other duties, as assigned.



Qualifications:

- Bachelor's degree in occupational health & safety, environmental science, and/or industrial engineering and three to five years of experience in occupational health & safety, compliance or risk management within Japan.

- Japan Industrial Safety and Health Association (JISHA) Safety Officer, NEBOSH, CSP, OSHA 30, or equivalent certification, preferred.

- Bi-lingual skills; English and Japanese (both written and spoken).

- Effective communication skills across the global organization.

- Knowledge of incident management and compliance documentation.

- Strong organizational skills.

- Analytical skills with a focus on risk mitigation.