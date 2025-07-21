2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Luxury Travel Designer
- Company: Beauty of Japan
- Salary: ¥4.4M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are currently seeking senior-level candidates with relevant experience in the travel industry.
Beauty of Japan is a luxury destination management company based in Tokyo offering fully tailor-made itinerary planning and all the land arrangement services to individual and group travelers.
We are hiring a passionate and dynamic luxury travel designer who can think on their feet. In our inbound tour department you will be responsible for individual and group tour planning, operation and coordination. You will be directly dealing with agents and high-end travelers in Europe/Americas/Oceania to curate attractive and creative itineraries based on the client's interest, providing a 100% exceptional trip.
Responsibilities:
- Manage the entire trip from beginning to the end that includes itinerary creation, quotation, confirmation, reservation, supplier coordination, payments, and customer support with hospitality mind
- Understanding the requirement of our trade partners and customers to create unique and exciting itinerary with "out of box" mind in detail
- Efficient, speedy and accurate communication with internal team and suppliers
- Building and maintaining good relationship with suppliers in professional manner
- Handle the emergency on weekends/holidays
Required skills:
- Minimum of 2 years work experience in travel industry
- Must have knowledge of luxury travel and strong hospitality mind
- Excellent English communication skill and, a high level of formal Japanese (N2 or equivalent minimum) by phone and email.
- "out of the box" mind
- Passion to promote Japan
- Geographic knowledge of Japan
- Team collaboration mindset
Tour Operator – Management Role (Luxury Inbound Travel)
- Company: AIR Golf Media K.K.
- Salary: ¥5.0M ~ ¥8.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are a Tokyo-based company specializing in the golf and premium inbound tourism sector. We’re seeking an experienced manager to lead our tour business, including set-up and execution.
Key Responsibilities:
・ Manage and lead the travel coordination team
・ Plan, quote, and execute travel itineraries for affluent inbound clients
・ Handle bookings across hotels, transportation, golf courses, dining, and shopping
・ Coordinate with local vendors in Japanese (phone & web)
・ Internal communication and client services in English
・ Occasional on-site support or interpretation when needed
Qualifications:
・ Experience in inbound travel or high-end tour operations
・ Possess an established network of contacts in hospitality, transportation, or travel sectors
・ Bilingual (above business-level English & Japanese)
・ Tour operator license is not required but highly advantageous
Kitchen Team Member – Cooking & Support Tasks
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥260,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are seeking a dedicated and responsible individual to join our team in Matsubushi. This hands-on role is physically demanding and ideal for someone who enjoys cooking, keeping things organized, and working in a supportive team environment. You’ll be responsible for preparing meals for approximately 40 team members and maintaining both the cleanliness and the smooth operation of the kitchen.
Main Responsibilities:
– Prepare monthly menus and plan meals based on team needs
– Prepare simple breakfast (e.g. boiled eggs, onigiri) and lunch meals for around 40 team members
– Wash dishes and maintain a clean, hygienic kitchen environment
– Clean and organize the dining area
– Perform regular inventory checks
– Load drinks into the vending machine
– Order food supplies based on needs and meal plans
– Manage kitchen stock levels and check the freshness and quality of all ingredients
– Ensure supplies are used efficiently and stored properly
– Support in other kitchen-related tasks as needed
Requirements:
– Must love cooking and be confident in meal preparation
– Must be physically fit and comfortable with active, hands-on work
– Ability to work well in a team and follow safety/hygiene standards
– Basic computer literacy to handle simple tasks like placing orders and checking inventory
– Conversational level in English and Japanese
– Sense of responsibility and attention to detail, especially regarding food quality and cleanliness
– Willingness to learn and contribute to a positive kitchen environment
Security Guard / Traffic Controller
- Company: Eco-Ene Co.
- Salary: ¥11,000 / Day
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- Japanese: Basic
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Want to work at your own pace in a calm environment? We offer a job where you can earn well just by "standing and bowing."
All you need is basic greetings and simple guiding signals—no heavy lifting or stressful customer service!
The relaxed setting lets you work at your own pace, making it ideal for women who don’t mind standing jobs.
Perfect for:
- Those tired of complicated relationships
- People seeking quiet work environments
- Those who want to work freely with colored hair, nails or piercings
- Individuals transitioning from nightlife or customer service jobs
- Housewives whose kids are grown, avoiding personal commitments
- Hairdressers or students looking for side gigs
Cook/Kitchen Hand at an International School (Kita-ku)
- Company: Cezars International K.K.
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,400 / Hour
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Cezars Kitchen is a leader in food service in Japan and the international community.
Since our beginning in 1996, we have served hundreds of thousands of satisfied customers in schools and businesses throughout Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Korea.
We are looking for cooks, register staff and kitchen hands at our cafeteria in International School located in Kita-ward, Tokyo.
As the location is in an International school, all candidates must be good with children, punctual, and a team player.
Cook Responsibilities:
・General mass cooking, baking pastry/bread
・Maintaining clean kitchen
・Storing ingredients and food items according to food safety standards.
・Serving dishes
Requirements:
・Must have at least 2 years of Western or Japanese cooking experience
Register Staff/Kitchen Hand Responsibilities:
・Accurate register work
・Easy food preparation
・Maintaining clean kitchen
・Storing ingredients and food items according to food safety standards.
・Serving dishes
Requirements:
・Must have past experience in customer service
・Basic computer knowledge is a plus
・Additional knowledge of Japanese and French is a plus
Dishwasher/Kitchen Hand Responsibilities:
・Easy food preparation
・Maintaining clean kitchen
・Storing ingredients and food items according to food safety standards.
・Serving dishes
Requirements:
・Willingness to learn and be motivated
・Basic computer knowledge is a plus
・Being able to work under pressure
・Past experience in the kitchen is a plus
Full time Native English Instructor at Private High School
- Company: Shoin Junior & Senior High School
- Salary: ¥3.9M / Year Monthly base of 252,000 yen, + Adjustment allowance 10,100 yen per month.
- Location: Hyogo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Full Time English Instructor at a Private Girls Junior and Senior High School
Contract period:
April 1, 2026 until March 2027 (Contract renewable annually for up to 5 years due to personnel regulations of the
Shoin Educational Foundation. Renewal is based on teaching performance, student evaluations, and supervisor evaluations)
Grade level:
Assignments may vary each year depending on the school’s needs. Primarily junior high school students, with potential senior high school classes. Some English classes for elementary school pupils may also be included.
Duties:
・Solo teaching with guidance from the Head Native Teacher while following a fixed
curriculum.
・Occasional team-teaching responsibilities.
・Approximately 14 lessons per week, possibly including elementary-level classes.
Student assessment and feedback.
・Test creation and voice recording for listening sections.
・Essay correction.
・Supervision of club activities and duties in the English Room.
・Exam proctoring.
・Grade-level teaching team support and other related responsibilities.
Requirements:
・Native English speaker
・Bachelor’s degree or higher
・Professional, positive, flexible, cheerful, energetic, and a reliable team player
・Experience with Japanese junior high school students is preferred but not required
Occupational Health & Safety Program Coordinator - 1975
- Company: Pinkerton
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
At Pinkerton, the mission is to protect our clients. To do this, we provide enterprise risk management services and programs specifically designed for each client. Pinkerton employees are one of our most important assets and critical to the delivery of world-class solutions. Bonded together, we share a commitment to integrity, vigilance, and excellence.
The Occupational Health & Safety (OHS) Program Coordinator, assigned to one of Pinkerton’s largest global clients, will develop, implement and maintain workplace health and safety programs to ensure compliance with Japanese labor laws, Industrial Safety and Health Act (ISHA) and global regulatory requirements. The Coordinator collaborates with internal stakeholders to drive a proactive safety culture, reduce workplace risks and enhance employee well-being.
Responsibilities
* Represent Pinkerton’s core values of integrity, vigilance and excellence.
* Ensure adherence to Japanese labor laws, ISHA, JISHA (Japan Industrial Safety & Health Association) guidelines, and other local regulations.
* Conduct risk assessments, workplace safety inspections, and compliance audits to identify hazards and implement corrective measures.
* Develop and maintain Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to align with local and global OHS best practices.
* Conduct mandatory Japanese safety training programs such as first aid, fire safety, earthquake preparedness, and emergency response.
* Lead Emergency Response Team (ERT) initiatives disaster preparedness and business continuity standards.
* Organize and oversee regular earthquake and fire drills in accordance with Japanese building safety regulations.
* Ensure all workplace incidents are properly reported, documented, and investigated as per Japanese occupational health and safety regulations.
* Support and work with HR to manage return-to-work programs.
* Maintain accurate records of safety incidents and propose preventive measures to reduce recurrence.
* Collaborate with HR, Facilities, and Security teams to align safety programs with business continuity and crisis management plans.
* Partner with Japanese government agencies, external auditors, and industry associations to ensure regulatory compliance and industry best practices.
* Support global OHS initiatives while adapting to Japanese regulatory and cultural environments.
* All other duties, as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor's degree in occupational health & safety, environmental science, and/or industrial engineering and three to five years of experience in occupational health & safety, compliance or risk management within Japan.
- Japan Industrial Safety and Health Association (JISHA) Safety Officer, NEBOSH, CSP, OSHA 30, or equivalent certification, preferred.
- Bi-lingual skills; English and Japanese (both written and spoken).
- Effective communication skills across the global organization.
- Knowledge of incident management and compliance documentation.
- Strong organizational skills.
- Analytical skills with a focus on risk mitigation.
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
