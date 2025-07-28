2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

Vio Travel is the first virtual Destination Management Company in Asia/Pacific with a curated collection of the finest travel experiences, unique hotels, and travel packages available across the region. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service and creating unforgettable journeys for our clients.



We are currently seeking a Product and Group Operations to act as the main point of contact for our growing network of local suppliers and hotels across Asia. The Product and Group Operations will be primarily responsible for Product Contracting and Group Operations in Japan, with occasional support for Luxury operations and bookings as needed. This role requires close collaboration with suppliers and internal teams to ensure high-quality service delivery and exceptional travel experiences.



Key Responsibilities:

Product Contracting with Local Suppliers:

• Establish and maintain relationships with local suppliers to negotiate contracts and secure competitive rates for travel products and services.

• Ensure compliance with company standards and policies during the contracting process.

• Develop long-term partnerships with key suppliers to enhance product offerings and exclusivity.



Loading Products into the Booking Platform:

• Input and update all contracted products and services into the booking platform, ensuring clear descriptions, pricing, and availability.

• Conduct regular audits and updates to ensure product information is current and aligned with operational requirements.



Supplier Relationship & Performance Management:

• Monitor supplier performance and address service issues promptly to ensure customer satisfaction.

• Conduct regular reviews, gather feedback, and implement improvements.

• Maintain an up-to-date supplier database with reliable, cost-effective partners.

• Resolve booking discrepancies and disputes in coordination with suppliers.



Group Operations & On-Ground Support in Japan:

• Coordinate all logistics for group travel in Japan including guides, transportation, accommodations, events, and support luxury operations – providing on-ground support and ensuring attention to detail and discretion.

• Collaborate closely with local partners to ensure smooth execution and promptly resolve any operational challenges.

• Provide support to the Groups Coordination team by advising them on pricing, logistics, and feasibility during the planning stage.

• Be available, when required, to accompany or support groups on-site to ensure seamless delivery and handle any immediate logistical needs.



Team Collaboration and Support:

• Collaborate effectively with travel specialist, destination expert, operations teams and finance teams, providing support and sharing insights to optimize processes and enhance customer satisfaction.

• Participate in team meetings and contribute ideas for improving service delivery and customer experience, sharing knowledge and best practices with colleagues to drive continuous improvement.

• Ensure a smooth flow of service from the initial inquiry stage to the completion of the trip, proactively addressing any issues that may arise along the way.





Requirements:

• Extensive knowledge of Japan as a travel destination, including key regions and local suppliers.

• Proven experience in product contracting, supplier negotiations, and relationship management within the travel industry.

• Having a background in operations management, ensuring seamless execution of group travel and supplier services would be an advantage.

• Familiarity with travel industry systems and reservations.

• Excellent organizational skills with the ability to multitask and manage competing priorities effectively.

• Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, with a proactive approach to problem-solving.

• Ability to build and maintain collaborative relationships across internal teams and external partners to support smooth day-to-day operations.

• Must be based in Japan or willing to travel to Japan as needed.