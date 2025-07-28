2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
International Kindergarten Business Manager
- Company: AIAI Child Care
- Salary: ¥240,300 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
AIAI Group is based in Tokyo. Our company is expanding a kindergarten business in Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia and we are recruiting a project manager who starts and operates this international business.
Candidates must live in Japan.
Occupation: Sales/Planning Sales Business-to-business (B2B) sales
Language:
Fluent in Japanese for writing listening and speaking (Business level)/Native in Vietnamese
Job description
-Preparation for opening international Kindergarten in Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City)
- Planning and supervision of facility design and educational curriculum
-Supporting to setup a local subsidiary and obtaining local permits
-Recruiting local staff and teachers
-Manage hired local staff and teachers
-Operation of business in cooperation with the head office in Japan
-Collecting and analyzing data on business activities and compiling it into reports
Sales Specialist
- Company: Fact Base
- Salary: ¥6.0M ~ ¥15.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
We're launching our U.S. operations in 2025 after successful expansion across Asia. You’ll lead our sales strategy from the ground up.
・Launch and scale our U.S. sales operations
・Drive new business with major manufacturing companies
・Design KPIs/KGIs and execute sales strategies
・Collaborate with product teams for better solutions
・Build a high-performing local team
(Expat assignment available)
Why Join Us
・Global x SaaS x Start-up Stage
・Be a founding member of the U.S. business with future GM/leadership potential
・Sell impactful products solving real-world manufacturing problems
・Gain unmatched autonomy, exposure, and market value
◾️Requirements
・Business-level English (Native preferred) + Japanese
・Driver’s license (for local travel)
・Sales or customer-facing experience
Nice-to-Have
・Top performer awards
・SaaS or IT solutions knowledge
・Experience in startups or new business launches
Security Staff in Osaka
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥340,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Security of a major well-known foreign company's Data Center
Duties:
- Checking a list of names
- Entrance and exit management of the facility
- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
- Facility patrolling
- Work during the building phase of the facility.
- During this phase, the facility is in the preparation stage for opening.
Although there will be people coming in and out of the facility, final construction activities like wiring are ongoing, hence wearing a helmet during work is required.
Training provided for peace of mind even for beginners. There is pre-training, so beginners are welcome! Even after starting actual work, seniors will always be there to support you. No complex tasks at all!
Requirements:
- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
-Work restriction on residence card is "none"
- Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates
- Japanese: Conversational level
- PC skills: Intermediate
Manga Translation【Japanese to English】
- Company: CLLENN
- Salary: Project Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
The anime and manga industry is loved by fans worldwide, and now you can play a part in helping localize the latest stories overseas! Join our multinational team as we strive to cultivate blossoming genres for readers all around the world! Together, we will take on new challenges, learn from our mistakes, and create the impossible.
Requirements:
・English: Native level
・Japanese: Business level
・Must currently live in Japan
・A passion for manga.
Preferred Qualifications:
・Experience in translating manga from Japanese to English
Job Responsibilities:
・Manga Localization（Translation） from Japanese to English or Manga typesetting/lettering from Japanese to English
Product and Group Operations
- Company: Vio Travel Limited
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Japanese: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Vio Travel is the first virtual Destination Management Company in Asia/Pacific with a curated collection of the finest travel experiences, unique hotels, and travel packages available across the region. We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional service and creating unforgettable journeys for our clients.
We are currently seeking a Product and Group Operations to act as the main point of contact for our growing network of local suppliers and hotels across Asia. The Product and Group Operations will be primarily responsible for Product Contracting and Group Operations in Japan, with occasional support for Luxury operations and bookings as needed. This role requires close collaboration with suppliers and internal teams to ensure high-quality service delivery and exceptional travel experiences.
Key Responsibilities:
Product Contracting with Local Suppliers:
• Establish and maintain relationships with local suppliers to negotiate contracts and secure competitive rates for travel products and services.
• Ensure compliance with company standards and policies during the contracting process.
• Develop long-term partnerships with key suppliers to enhance product offerings and exclusivity.
Loading Products into the Booking Platform:
• Input and update all contracted products and services into the booking platform, ensuring clear descriptions, pricing, and availability.
• Conduct regular audits and updates to ensure product information is current and aligned with operational requirements.
Supplier Relationship & Performance Management:
• Monitor supplier performance and address service issues promptly to ensure customer satisfaction.
• Conduct regular reviews, gather feedback, and implement improvements.
• Maintain an up-to-date supplier database with reliable, cost-effective partners.
• Resolve booking discrepancies and disputes in coordination with suppliers.
Group Operations & On-Ground Support in Japan:
• Coordinate all logistics for group travel in Japan including guides, transportation, accommodations, events, and support luxury operations – providing on-ground support and ensuring attention to detail and discretion.
• Collaborate closely with local partners to ensure smooth execution and promptly resolve any operational challenges.
• Provide support to the Groups Coordination team by advising them on pricing, logistics, and feasibility during the planning stage.
• Be available, when required, to accompany or support groups on-site to ensure seamless delivery and handle any immediate logistical needs.
Team Collaboration and Support:
• Collaborate effectively with travel specialist, destination expert, operations teams and finance teams, providing support and sharing insights to optimize processes and enhance customer satisfaction.
• Participate in team meetings and contribute ideas for improving service delivery and customer experience, sharing knowledge and best practices with colleagues to drive continuous improvement.
• Ensure a smooth flow of service from the initial inquiry stage to the completion of the trip, proactively addressing any issues that may arise along the way.
Requirements:
• Extensive knowledge of Japan as a travel destination, including key regions and local suppliers.
• Proven experience in product contracting, supplier negotiations, and relationship management within the travel industry.
• Having a background in operations management, ensuring seamless execution of group travel and supplier services would be an advantage.
• Familiarity with travel industry systems and reservations.
• Excellent organizational skills with the ability to multitask and manage competing priorities effectively.
• Strong communication skills, both written and verbal, with a proactive approach to problem-solving.
• Ability to build and maintain collaborative relationships across internal teams and external partners to support smooth day-to-day operations.
• Must be based in Japan or willing to travel to Japan as needed.
Overseas Sales
- Company: STANDAGE
- Salary: ¥3.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Overseas Sales:
The mission of this position is to develop the product market for Japanese client companies in China and Southeast Asia Market.
Job Description:
- Trade development and consulting in China and Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore etc.)
- Overseas sales and Project management
- Creation of new business opportunities
- Global inside sales in China market
Department:
- Overseas Sales Team
- All team members can communicate in English, as interaction with international partners is a key aspect of the role.
Hotel Management and Intermediary Support Partners
- Company: Mode-Duo
- Salary: ¥2,000 ~ ¥5,000 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are engaged in hotel management agency and hotel brokerage businesses in Japan. In order to support the entry of even more Chinese owners in the future, we are looking for new staff who can speak Chinese.
Position overview:
You will be responsible for supporting hotel-related business for Chinese-speaking clients (mainly Chinese owners). This position is not just customer support, but also involves upstream operations such as brokerage, development, and operational support.
Main duties:
・Hotel intermediation (buying and selling) for Chinese owners
・Various support tasks related to hotel development
・Reception support for owners (business negotiations, local guidance, etc.)
・Accompanying/interpreting for hotel on-site inspections
・Support for reporting and coordinating hotel operations
・Coordination and translation work in Chinese/Japanese with internal/external parties
Required qualifications:
・Living in Tokyo or able to hold regular face-to-face meetings in Tokyo
・Business-level Chinese/Japanese skills
・Experience in the hotel industry (either in Japan or overseas)
Preferred conditions:
・Practical experience dealing with Chinese owners
・Interpretation/translation experience
Desired profile:
・Someone who is willing to create a business together, not just a support role
・Someone who can communicate flexibly and understand different cultures
Apartment Management/ Business operations Staff
- Company: World Potential
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month Commission Based
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
World Potential Co., Ltd., a company operates real estate services, is currently recruiting staff for the management of real estate, monthly apartment operations, rentals, vacation rentals and rental business operations.
Responsibilities:
1. Management of Four Business Areas
・Monthly Apartments:
Propose suitable short-term stay options for customers and provide comprehensive support for monthly apartment operations.
・Vacation Rentals:
Support operations on platforms like Airbnb, including managing and assisting with customer service for unmanned operations.
・Rental Spaces:
Assist with the management of time-based rentals for kitchen studios.
・Camper Vans:
Support camper van operations under the brand "3rd Place Camper."
2. Property Management:
Oversee the management of company-operated real estate properties, contributing as a property management staff member.
3. General Office Support:
Handle in-house administrative tasks, such as maintaining the office environment, managing supplies and assisting with internal events.
Security Staff in Osaka
- Company: Executive Protection, Inc.
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥340,000 / Month
- Location: Osaka, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Security of a major well-known foreign company's Data Center
Duties:
- Checking a list of names
- Entrance and exit management of the facility
- Monitoring entrances and exits within the facility
- Facility patrolling
- Work during the building phase of the facility.
- During this phase, the facility is in the preparation stage for opening.
Although there will be people coming in and out of the facility, final construction activities like wiring are ongoing, hence wearing a helmet during work is required.
Training provided for peace of mind even for beginners. There is pre-training, so beginners are welcome! Even after starting actual work, seniors will always be there to support you. No complex tasks at all!
Requirements:
- No disqualifying factors under the Security Business Act
-Work restriction on residence card is "none"
- Comfortable with routine English tasks like templates
- Japanese: Conversational level
- PC skills: Intermediate
Korean to Japanese (Katakana) Lyric Transliteration Reviewer
- Company: Welo Data
- Salary: Commission Based タスク単位でのお支払い（参考時給：約13米ドル／時間）日本の銀行に日本円で振り込み可能です。現レートで約1900円。
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Fluent
- Application: Overseas applications OK
韓国語の歌詞をカタカナにルビ変換した歌詞の品質内容をレビューしていただける方募集しています。 一からの翻訳作業ではなく、機械生成されたカタカナルビ歌詞の正確さや自然さをチェックするシンプルなお仕事です。 あなたのフィードバックが、機械翻訳の精度向上に直接貢献します。
【主な業務内容】
• オンラインツール内で機械翻訳されたカタカナルビ/カタカナ音訳歌詞をレビューし、意味/流暢さ/自然さの観
点から評価、レーティングをする。
• 定められた評価基準に基づき、品質評価を実施し、簡単なフィードバックをタイプする。 ・誤訳・不自然な表現・
文化的な違和感などを特定する。
• 間違って翻字された語句を特定し、正しい表記を提案。
【プロジェクト詳細】
• 報酬：タスクごとの出来高制（参考時給：約13米ドル／時間）
• 勤務地：在宅、リモート勤務(日本国外からも応募可能です）
• 勤務時間：自由シフト制（平均1日4時間程度）
• 契約形態：業務委託（フリーランス）
• プロジェクト期間：継続的な案件あり
【応募資格】
• 韓国語の発音を日本語のカタカナに正確に置き換える能力（ネイティブまたはそれに準ずるレベル）
• 両言語の言語的ニュアンスや文化的背景への理解
• 翻訳、ローカライゼーション、言語品質評価の経験があれば尚可
• 【歓迎】音楽や歌詞のジャンルに詳しい方
• 【歓迎】評価プラットフォームやツールの使用経験がある方
