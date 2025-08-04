Work

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

Apply to the latest job openings in this week's Top Jobs in Japan! Check out the newest positions in hospitality, social media and more.

By 1 min read

If you're looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.

You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!

Legend Metal

Warehouse Operation, Product Specialist

  • Company: Legend Metal
  • Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
  • Location: Saitama, Japan
  • English: Basic
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

We are part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts. In close collaboration with world-renowned affiliates and joint ventures, we participate in the international arena centered on Asia, Europe and Africa under the name Legend Metal, which is easy to get close to overseas.

Job Description:
The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.
Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such us forklift licenses, Gas welding and cutting, etc.
Depending on your willing to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the Market.
If you are a motivated Japanese job seeker or foreign national, willing to work and grow in a dynamic company - apply with us. A company where employees from Japan and more than 24 countries can work together and learn from each other.

Having the following knowledge is an asset:
- Japanese language
- Mechanical Engineering

Ivy Hospitality

Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk)

  • Company: Ivy Hospitality
  • Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
  • Location: Hokkaido, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Business level
  • Application: Overseas applications OK

We operate a luxury boutique hotel that offers high-quality hospitality, situated in the Niseko and Sapporo Jozankei areas, extending a warm welcome to travelers from all around the world.

[Niseko]
Nestled in the Niseko area, where you can enjoy top-tier, world-class powder snow during the winter, and engage in activities like hiking and rafting during the summer, we attract guests from both domestic and international locations throughout the year. While our hotel consists of a total of 78 rooms and is relatively small in scale, we aim to be recognized as a top-tier lodging facility within the Niseko area. Our establishment caters to affluent and discerning customers worldwide, offering services that genuinely satisfy their needs. In the vibrant international work environment of Niseko, our team is seeking your international skills to contribute.

[Jozankei]
Jozankei serves as a guest haven near Sapporo, surrounded by lush forests and the Toyohira River. Despite being a part of the city surrounded by seasonal natural beauty, we provide guests with high-quality Japanese-style hospitality. Distinct from the hotel style in Niseko, we embrace a more traditional inn style of accommodation. In recent years, the Jozankei area has witnessed a surge in overseas visitors, predominantly from Chinese-speaking countries. This trend allows you to maximize the use of your experience and language skills.

We are currently recruiting for Front Desk staff primarily capable of working at our hotel in Niseko. Additionally, at our hotel in Jozankei, we are seeking Operations staff who will handle Front Desk.

Job description:Responsible for all guest service operations in the hotel.
- Hotel front, reservation, and night front duties
- Check settlements
- Change the date on the hotel system
- Handle guest accommodation inquiries
- Other hotel operation duties
- General guest service at the restaurant (seat guests, take orders, serve food, clear tables, etc.)
- Preparations before opening, clean up after closing, etc.
- Other related duties (inventory, preparing the work shift, etc.)

Requirements:
・Ability to communicate with customers in Japanese (N2 level or above) and English (Business level or above)
・Able to perform as part of a team
・Attention to detail with the ability to multi-task
・Cooperate with other department staff
・We welcome people who are inexperienced but are motivated

Preferences:
・Chinese(Mandarin/Cantonese) language ability is a plus
・Experience with MS office software
・Experience with OPERA (PMS) is a plus
・Knowledge of Online Travel Agency (OTA) booking and systems

HUGE Co.,Ltd

Mexican Restaurant Staff

  • Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd
  • Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Conversational
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

El Caliente Modern Mexicano is located in Shinagawa station. The restaurant has a wide opened dining area and a huge terrace area with bright and open atmosphere, and offers classic and modern Mexican cuisine.

We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry!

Position:
Service staff (Waiter/Bartender /Runner)

Requirements:
Japanese: Conversation level
English: Intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required.)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required

MarketLab

Overseas Sales via Social Media (Japanese Not Required)

  • Company: MarketLab
  • Salary: ¥300,000 ~ ¥350,000 / Month
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Join a global media company delivering financial information as a Sales Representative.

You will sell advertising space in our media to financial institutions and fintech companies worldwide. Using social media platforms—LinkedIn, Facebook, LINE, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc.—you’ll reach out to prospects, conduct online meetings via Zoom and drive sales activities.

Key Responsibilities:
・New Business Development
・Sell advertising placements in our media
・Secure exhibition booths at industry expos
・Negotiate sponsorship agreements

Account Management:
・Maintain and strengthen relationships with existing clients
・Propose and upsell new business opportunities

Overseas Travel:
・Accompany clients to expos and gala events around the world for on-site support

Language & Communication:
All client and corporate HQ communication is in English—English fluency is mandatory.
Internal communication is also in English; Japanese language ability is not required.

You can target companies in your country of origin and leverage your native language and cultural insights!

Ideal Candidate:
・Fluent in English
・Eager to use their mother tongue in a business setting
・Interested in overseas business trips
・Curious about finance and cryptocurrency

Requirements:
・Currently residing in Japan
・Business-level English proficiency
・Corporate B2B sales experience
・Basic PC skills

Preferred Qualifications:
Native or fluent in one of the following:
・Russian (Русский)
・Vietnamese (Tiếng Việt)
・Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia)
・Spanish (Español)
・Hindi (हिन्दी)
・Tagalog (Tagalog)
・French (Français)
・German (Deutsch)
・Portuguese (Português)
・Turkish (Türkçe)
・Korean (한국어)
・Arabic (العربيَّة)
・Other languages

J Project

Front Desk Staff at a JDM Rental Car Shop

  • Company: J Project
  • Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,350 / Hour Negotiable
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Native level
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Front Desk Staff – JDM Sports Car Rental Shop

Overview:
Join our team at a reputable car rental shop as a Front Desk Staff member. We are looking for individuals who are passionate about cars and providing excellent customer service.

Main Responsibilities:
1. Washing vehicles
2. Greeting and assisting customers with rental procedures
3. Cleaning the store

Requirements:
・Native-level English
・Japan driving license (MT)
・Customer-oriented mindset and strong communication skills.
・Business-level Japanese (equivalent to JLPT N2 or higher).

Planets

Be the Face of a Global Art Sensation – teamLab Art Staff Wanted!

  • Company: Planets
  • Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = ¥192,000 ~ ¥256,000 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = ¥86,400 ~ ¥115,200
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • English: Business level
  • Japanese: Conversational
  • Application: Must currently reside in Japan

Due to popular demand, teamLab Planets TOKYO has extended its exhibition period through the end of 2027!

Join us in creating unforgettable, body-immersive experiences that blend light, sound, nature and technology.

Operation Staff
Assist visitors in English and Japanese. Guide guests, handle ticket info, restock supplies and clean the facility. Attention to detail and a hospitality mindset are key. Conversational Japanese required.

Main Responsibilities:
・Guide visitors at the entrance (how to enjoy the exhibition, important notices)
・Provide support to guests with any concerns or questions
・Offer information about tickets and entry (outside the facility)

Back Office Tasks:
・Restocking, managing and transporting supplies
・Handling precision equipment (requires careful and accurate work)
・Performing cleaning tasks to maintain a hygienic environment

Required Skills:
・Customer service skills in English and Japanese
・Conversational Japanese (Japanese is the working language)
・A strong sense of hospitality and quick responsiveness to customer needs

Maintenance Staff
Maintain and clean artworks, care for flowers, transport equipment and assist in shop inventory and sales. Physical strength and detail focus needed. Conversational Japanese required.

Main Responsibilities:
・Adjust, repair and clean art installations
・Care for flowers within the exhibits
・Transport supplies and perform physical tasks

Other Duties:
・Inventory management and sales assistance in the shop

Required Skills:
・Physically fit and able to handle physical tasks
・Skilled in careful and detailed work
・Conversational Japanese required (working language is Japanese)
・Valid work visa with permission for non-qualification activities

