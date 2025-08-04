2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

We operate a luxury boutique hotel that offers high-quality hospitality, situated in the Niseko and Sapporo Jozankei areas, extending a warm welcome to travelers from all around the world.



[Niseko]

Nestled in the Niseko area, where you can enjoy top-tier, world-class powder snow during the winter, and engage in activities like hiking and rafting during the summer, we attract guests from both domestic and international locations throughout the year. While our hotel consists of a total of 78 rooms and is relatively small in scale, we aim to be recognized as a top-tier lodging facility within the Niseko area. Our establishment caters to affluent and discerning customers worldwide, offering services that genuinely satisfy their needs. In the vibrant international work environment of Niseko, our team is seeking your international skills to contribute.



[Jozankei]

Jozankei serves as a guest haven near Sapporo, surrounded by lush forests and the Toyohira River. Despite being a part of the city surrounded by seasonal natural beauty, we provide guests with high-quality Japanese-style hospitality. Distinct from the hotel style in Niseko, we embrace a more traditional inn style of accommodation. In recent years, the Jozankei area has witnessed a surge in overseas visitors, predominantly from Chinese-speaking countries. This trend allows you to maximize the use of your experience and language skills.



We are currently recruiting for Front Desk staff primarily capable of working at our hotel in Niseko. Additionally, at our hotel in Jozankei, we are seeking Operations staff who will handle Front Desk.



Job description:Responsible for all guest service operations in the hotel.

- Hotel front, reservation, and night front duties

- Check settlements

- Change the date on the hotel system

- Handle guest accommodation inquiries

- Other hotel operation duties

- General guest service at the restaurant (seat guests, take orders, serve food, clear tables, etc.)

- Preparations before opening, clean up after closing, etc.

- Other related duties (inventory, preparing the work shift, etc.)



Requirements:

・Ability to communicate with customers in Japanese (N2 level or above) and English (Business level or above)

・Able to perform as part of a team

・Attention to detail with the ability to multi-task

・Cooperate with other department staff

・We welcome people who are inexperienced but are motivated



Preferences:

・Chinese(Mandarin/Cantonese) language ability is a plus

・Experience with MS office software

・Experience with OPERA (PMS) is a plus

・Knowledge of Online Travel Agency (OTA) booking and systems