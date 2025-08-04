2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
Warehouse Operation, Product Specialist
- Company: Legend Metal
- Salary: ¥200,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Saitama, Japan
- English: Basic
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
We are part of a group of international companies specializing in the collection and recycling of automotive spare parts. In close collaboration with world-renowned affiliates and joint ventures, we participate in the international arena centered on Asia, Europe and Africa under the name Legend Metal, which is easy to get close to overseas.
Job Description:
The new member will rotate through all the production processes to get to know the product. Performing tasks requires physical strength.
Training is provided by seniors; other specific training by certified centers will be provided such us forklift licenses, Gas welding and cutting, etc.
Depending on your willing to learn and motivation etc. you will be able to grow into different positions inside the warehouse or in the Market.
If you are a motivated Japanese job seeker or foreign national, willing to work and grow in a dynamic company - apply with us. A company where employees from Japan and more than 24 countries can work together and learn from each other.
Having the following knowledge is an asset:
- Japanese language
- Mechanical Engineering
Hotel Operation Staff (Front Desk)
- Company: Ivy Hospitality
- Salary: ¥250,000 ~ ¥300,000 / Month
- Location: Hokkaido, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
We operate a luxury boutique hotel that offers high-quality hospitality, situated in the Niseko and Sapporo Jozankei areas, extending a warm welcome to travelers from all around the world.
[Niseko]
Nestled in the Niseko area, where you can enjoy top-tier, world-class powder snow during the winter, and engage in activities like hiking and rafting during the summer, we attract guests from both domestic and international locations throughout the year. While our hotel consists of a total of 78 rooms and is relatively small in scale, we aim to be recognized as a top-tier lodging facility within the Niseko area. Our establishment caters to affluent and discerning customers worldwide, offering services that genuinely satisfy their needs. In the vibrant international work environment of Niseko, our team is seeking your international skills to contribute.
[Jozankei]
Jozankei serves as a guest haven near Sapporo, surrounded by lush forests and the Toyohira River. Despite being a part of the city surrounded by seasonal natural beauty, we provide guests with high-quality Japanese-style hospitality. Distinct from the hotel style in Niseko, we embrace a more traditional inn style of accommodation. In recent years, the Jozankei area has witnessed a surge in overseas visitors, predominantly from Chinese-speaking countries. This trend allows you to maximize the use of your experience and language skills.
We are currently recruiting for Front Desk staff primarily capable of working at our hotel in Niseko. Additionally, at our hotel in Jozankei, we are seeking Operations staff who will handle Front Desk.
Job description:Responsible for all guest service operations in the hotel.
- Hotel front, reservation, and night front duties
- Check settlements
- Change the date on the hotel system
- Handle guest accommodation inquiries
- Other hotel operation duties
- General guest service at the restaurant (seat guests, take orders, serve food, clear tables, etc.)
- Preparations before opening, clean up after closing, etc.
- Other related duties (inventory, preparing the work shift, etc.)
Requirements:
・Ability to communicate with customers in Japanese (N2 level or above) and English (Business level or above)
・Able to perform as part of a team
・Attention to detail with the ability to multi-task
・Cooperate with other department staff
・We welcome people who are inexperienced but are motivated
Preferences:
・Chinese(Mandarin/Cantonese) language ability is a plus
・Experience with MS office software
・Experience with OPERA (PMS) is a plus
・Knowledge of Online Travel Agency (OTA) booking and systems
Mexican Restaurant Staff
- Company: HUGE Co.,Ltd
- Salary: ¥1,400 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
El Caliente Modern Mexicano is located in Shinagawa station. The restaurant has a wide opened dining area and a huge terrace area with bright and open atmosphere, and offers classic and modern Mexican cuisine.
We are looking for people who really want to challenge themselves in service. Even if you have no experience, you will be well supported, so there's no need to worry!
Position:
Service staff (Waiter/Bartender /Runner)
Requirements:
Japanese: Conversation level
English: Intermediate
(If you are fluent in Japanese, English skill is not required.)
* Must currently reside in Japan
* Proper visa (working permit) in Japan is required
Front Desk Staff at a JDM Rental Car Shop
- Company: J Project
- Salary: ¥1,250 ~ ¥1,350 / Hour Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Front Desk Staff – JDM Sports Car Rental Shop
Overview:
Join our team at a reputable car rental shop as a Front Desk Staff member. We are looking for individuals who are passionate about cars and providing excellent customer service.
Main Responsibilities:
1. Washing vehicles
2. Greeting and assisting customers with rental procedures
3. Cleaning the store
Requirements:
・Native-level English
・Japan driving license (MT)
・Customer-oriented mindset and strong communication skills.
・Business-level Japanese (equivalent to JLPT N2 or higher).
Be the Face of a Global Art Sensation – teamLab Art Staff Wanted!
- Company: Planets
- Salary: ¥1,200 ~ ¥1,600 / Hour Estimated monthly salary 5 days a week x 9 hours (including 1 hour break) = ¥192,000 ~ ¥256,000 3 days a week x 6 hours (no break) = ¥86,400 ~ ¥115,200
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Due to popular demand, teamLab Planets TOKYO has extended its exhibition period through the end of 2027!
Join us in creating unforgettable, body-immersive experiences that blend light, sound, nature and technology.
Operation Staff
Assist visitors in English and Japanese. Guide guests, handle ticket info, restock supplies and clean the facility. Attention to detail and a hospitality mindset are key. Conversational Japanese required.
Main Responsibilities:
・Guide visitors at the entrance (how to enjoy the exhibition, important notices)
・Provide support to guests with any concerns or questions
・Offer information about tickets and entry (outside the facility)
Back Office Tasks:
・Restocking, managing and transporting supplies
・Handling precision equipment (requires careful and accurate work)
・Performing cleaning tasks to maintain a hygienic environment
Required Skills:
・Customer service skills in English and Japanese
・Conversational Japanese (Japanese is the working language)
・A strong sense of hospitality and quick responsiveness to customer needs
Maintenance Staff
Maintain and clean artworks, care for flowers, transport equipment and assist in shop inventory and sales. Physical strength and detail focus needed. Conversational Japanese required.
Main Responsibilities:
・Adjust, repair and clean art installations
・Care for flowers within the exhibits
・Transport supplies and perform physical tasks
Other Duties:
・Inventory management and sales assistance in the shop
Required Skills:
・Physically fit and able to handle physical tasks
・Skilled in careful and detailed work
・Conversational Japanese required (working language is Japanese)
・Valid work visa with permission for non-qualification activities
