2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

If you’re looking to work in Japan, check back here each week as we review our database of the top jobs in Japan posted to GaijinPot and showcase some of the most interesting ones.
You can apply directly to these companies by creating a profile on GaijinPot Jobs!
Office Assistant (German Required)
- Company: Doitsuya Company Limited
- Salary: ¥2.5M ~ ¥5.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Wir suchen eine motivierte und zuverlässige Office Assistenz, die unser Team unterstützt. Erfahrung im Bereich Marketing und E-Commerce ist von Vorteil, aber keine Voraussetzung. Die Beherrschung der deutschen Sprache ist jedoch zwingend erforderlich.
Wir sind eine Agentur mit Sitz in Machida, Japan, die Kunden aus der DACH-Region betreut, und bieten dir die Möglichkeit, Teil eines dynamischen und wachsenden Teams zu werden. Deine Aufgaben werden vielfältige Verantwortlichkeiten umfassen, darunter die Kommunikation mit Kunden, die Erstellung von Analysen und die Unterstützung unserer täglichen Geschäftsabläufe.
Ein starkes Interesse an technischen Themen ist für diese Rolle wichtig, da wir intensiv mit der Automatisierungsplattform n8n arbeiten. Zudem legen wir großen Wert auf ein Interesse an Künstlicher Intelligenz (KI) und den neuesten Entwicklungen auf diesem Gebiet, da diese Technologien eine wichtige Rolle bei der Optimierung unserer Prozesse und Arbeitsabläufe spielen. Auch setzen wir diese Technologien ein, um die Websites unserer Kunden zu optimieren und deren Gesamtperformance zu verbessern.
Obwohl vorherige Erfahrung in diesen Bereichen nicht erforderlich ist, erwarten wir von dir, dass du dich aktiv mit diesen Themen auseinandersetzt und bereit bist, dazuzulernen. Wir schätzen die persönliche Weiterentwicklung und ermutigen unsere Teammitglieder, neue Fähigkeiten und Technologien zu erkunden, um ihr persönliches Wachstum und den Erfolg des Unternehmens zu fördern.
Wenn du detailorientiert, flexibel und technikaffin bist und gerne in einem kollaborativen, multikulturellen Umfeld arbeitest, würden wir uns freuen, von dir zu hören!
Bitte beachte: Wir können keine Sponsoring-Möglichkeiten anbieten, wenn du derzeit nicht in Japan bist, es sei denn, du hast mindestens 3-5 Jahre Erfahrung in einem der folgenden Bereiche: E-Commerce, Marketing oder Automatisierung.
Zudem müssen alle Kandidaten die Anforderungen der japanischen Regierung für ein Arbeitsvisum erfüllen. Ein Hochschulabschluss ist erforderlich, in einigen Fällen kann jedoch auch mindestens 10 Jahre Berufserfahrung in einem unserer Schlüsselbereiche (E-Commerce, Marketing oder Automatisierung) anstelle eines Abschlusses berücksichtigt werden.
Sponsoring wird nur für Kandidaten in Betracht gezogen, die sehr gut für die Rolle geeignet sind.
Deine Aufgaben umfassen:
- n8n Automatisierung
- Kundenkommunikation
- Unterstützung bei Shopsystemen (Shopify, Shopware, WooCommerce)
- Installation von Plugins und Erstellung von Landing Pages
- Erstellung von Kundenanalysen
- KPI-Verfolgung und Analyse, Keyword-Recherche
- Datenmanagement
Weitere Aufgaben basierend auf deinen Qualifikationen
Du solltest folgende Fähigkeiten mitbringen:
- Technisches Interesse und (im besten Fall) Erfahrung mit Automatisierungstools (n8n)
- Interesse an Künstlicher Intelligenz (KI)
- Multitasking-Fähigkeiten und Flexibilität
Good to have:
- Kenntnisse in Shopware 6
- Erfahrung mit Shopify
- Allgemeine E-Commerce-Erfahrung
- Erfahrung mit Automatisierungen / KI
- Marketing- / Online-Werbeerfahrung
Sprachkenntnisse:
- Deutschkenntnisse sind zwingend erforderlich, mindestens auf Business Level. (Bitte beachte, dass Deutsch für diese Position erforderlich ist. Bewerbungen ohne Deutschkenntnisse können wir leider nicht berücksichtigen.)
- Englisch: fließend
- Japanisch: nicht erforderlich
Gehalt:
- ¥2.5~¥5.0M jährlich (verhandelbar)
*Das Gehalt wird basierend auf deiner bisherigen Berufserfahrung und deinen Fähigkeiten festgelegt.
Arbeitszeiten und Standort:
- Standort: Machida
- 40 Stunden/Woche
- Kernarbeitszeit: 12:00–18:00, ansonsten freie Zeitgestaltung nach einer 3-monatigen Einarbeitungszeit
Deine Vorteile:
- Sozialversicherung
- Übernahme der Fahrtkosten
- 15 Urlaubstage im ersten Jahr der Anstellung
- Bezahlte Überstunden (+50% / Stundenlohn, Überstunden sind jedoch nicht erforderlich)
- Abwesenheit bei Krankheit oder persönlichen Gründen: In den meisten japanischen Unternehmen werden bei Krankheit Urlaubstage abgezogen. Wir bieten dir die Flexibilität, bei Krankheit oder persönlichen Gründen (auch bei Menstruationsbeschwerden) unbezahlt freizunehmen. Wir haben hier eine No-Question-Ask-Policy, du musst dich also nicht erklären. Diese Tage sollten jedoch nur genutzt werden, wenn sie wirklich nötig sind, um eine faire Zusammenarbeit zu gewährleisten.
Arbeiten in einem internationalen Arbeitsumfeld mit familiärer Atmosphäre
Bitte füge deiner Bewerbung bei:
- Einem Motivationsschreiben, das deine Verfügbarkeit und Gehaltsvorstellung enthält (notwendig)
- Einem aktuellen Lebenslauf
Leider können wir nicht jede Bewerbung beantworten. Unser Recruiting-Team wird sich innerhalb von zwei Wochen mit dir in Verbindung setzen, wenn deine Fähigkeiten und Erfahrungen gut zur Position passen.
International Affairs Specialist – Intellectual Property Law Firm
- Company: Sonoda & Kobayashi Intellectual Property Law
- Salary: ¥4.5M ~ ¥6.0M / Year Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Business level
- Application: Overseas applications OK
We are seeking a motivated professional to join the International Affairs Department of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm. This position offers a unique opportunity to combine business development, client relations and marketing initiatives in a genuinely international setting that retains its Japanese roots.
What you'll be doing:
Business Development & Client Relations:
- Develop business opportunities and strengthen relationships with international clients.
- Prospect and identify new clients and strategic partners.
- Facilitate communication between international client companies and our firm.
- Negotiate service terms and fees and monitor client satisfaction.
Technical & Legal Interface:
- Discuss complex technical and legal issues arising from Japanese IP law with clients in writing and orally.
- Study IP laws of different jurisdictions and participate in organizing Japanese IP law seminars for international clients.
- Gather and analyze data on patent filing activity in Japan and abroad.
Marketing & Outreach:
- Conceptualize and implement online and offline marketing strategies.
- Support the creation of newsletters, presentations, and online content (e.g. videos and webinars) related to intellectual property.
- Help organizing and potentially attend business trips and conferences to represent the firm and connect with potential clients.
- Automation & Process Improvement
- Assist in identifying and implementing tools and automation solutions to streamline client management and marketing workflows.
- Review internal procedures to align with client needs and improve efficiency.
The ideal candidate:
- Holds a university degree.
- Has experience in business development, marketing, client relations, or a related field. Alternatively, has a technical background with experience or strong interest in IP.
- Has excellent communication skills and a collaborative, open-minded attitude.
- Is creative, with the ability to conceptualize and implement new ideas, including online marketing initiatives.
- Is willing to travel abroad (mainly to the US and Europe).
- Is self-driven and can work independently.
- Good knowledge of Excel Macros, Power Automate or AI tools is a plus.
Required language proficiency:
- English: Native level or business fluency.
- Japanese: business level or a strong commitment to achieve business level
English localization job for the game industry
- Company: Visionary Co., Ltd.
- Salary: ¥1,800 ~ ¥2,000 / Hour Negotiable 想定月給：288,000円～320,000円
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Native level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
株式会社ヴィジョナリーは秋葉原にある人材会社であり、ゲーム・エンタメ業界に特化した求人の取り扱いを行っております！ビザスポンサーシップを含むお仕事探しのサポートはお任せください♪
業務内容:
自社タイトルの日英翻訳、海外業務
└ゲーム内外の日英翻訳や確認、翻訳に関する進行管理や
窓口を担当していただきます！
具体的には…
・シナリオ、フレーバーテキスト、お知らせの翻訳及びチェック業務 (メイン)
・海外マーケティングの調査や企画提案、不具合報告 (サブ)
必須要件:
下記全てを満たす方のみ募集しています。
- 日英翻訳経験（エンタメ分野での経験があれば尚可）
- Excelおよび基本的なPC操作スキル
- 日本での就業経験がある方
- 母国語レベルの英語力
- 日本語力
（弊社との面談や派遣先とのご面接は日本語で行われます）
French Teacher
- Company: Global Indian International School (GIIS Japan)
- Salary: Salary negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Fluent
- Application: Must currently reside in Japan
Job Responsibilities:
- Teach French to primary and secondary level students
- Plan and deliver engaging French lessons
- Design curriculum and manage academic content
- Assess student performance and provide feedback/coaching
- Ensure a supportive and effective learning environment
Required Qualifications & Skills:
Languages:
French: Native level
English: Business level
- Must be currently residing in Japan
- A relevant educational background (preferably in education or French language teaching)
- Minimum 2 years of experience in teaching French, especially in school settings
- Proficient in Microsoft Office and basic computer operations
Ideal Candidate Profile:
- Passionate about teaching and working with children
- Organized and capable of lesson planning
- Able to adapt to an international, multicultural school environment
- Collaborative and team-oriented
Nursery teacher（International School）- high salary
- Company: Kikagaku Inc.
- Salary: ¥280,000 ~ ¥430,000 / Month Negotiable
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- English: Business level
- Japanese: Conversational
- Application: Overseas applications OK
Founded on the mission of "re-defining education for the AI era and challenging the world," Global Leap International School enriches the intellect and sensibility of the next generation and equips children in Japan to thrive on a global stage. Centered on the school, children, parents, local communities and the wider world work together to shape a new future.
We are seeking Nursery Teachers for our International School, which follows the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum.
Key Responsibilities:
- Educate and care for children aged 2–5, including associated administrative tasks.
- Develop and research best practices for IB-inspired education.
- Liaise with parents and plan/manage school events.
Required Qualifications:
- Degree from an overseas university or professional experience in international school.
- Work experience at an IB school
- English communication skills (conversational level or higher).
Preferred Qualifications:
- Licensed Nursery Teacher (or currently pursuing licensure).
Japanese communication skills (conversational level).
Ideal Candidate Profile:
- Committed to continually improving education, growth, and learner support—and eager to learn personally.
- Able to discern underlying issues rather than surface-level symptoms.
- Motivated to make a positive impact on many people through your work.
- Proactive in adopting new ideas within the ever-evolving education sector
Visit GaijinPot Jobs to browse hundreds of other jobs currently available in Japan, including those you can do from home.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA - Privacy Policy - Terms of Service