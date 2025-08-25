2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

We are seeking a motivated professional to join the International Affairs Department of a dynamic Japanese intellectual property law firm. This position offers a unique opportunity to combine business development, client relations and marketing initiatives in a genuinely international setting that retains its Japanese roots.



What you'll be doing:

Business Development & Client Relations:

- Develop business opportunities and strengthen relationships with international clients.

- Prospect and identify new clients and strategic partners.

- Facilitate communication between international client companies and our firm.

- Negotiate service terms and fees and monitor client satisfaction.



Technical & Legal Interface:

- Discuss complex technical and legal issues arising from Japanese IP law with clients in writing and orally.

- Study IP laws of different jurisdictions and participate in organizing Japanese IP law seminars for international clients.

- Gather and analyze data on patent filing activity in Japan and abroad.



Marketing & Outreach:

- Conceptualize and implement online and offline marketing strategies.

- Support the creation of newsletters, presentations, and online content (e.g. videos and webinars) related to intellectual property.

- Help organizing and potentially attend business trips and conferences to represent the firm and connect with potential clients.



- Automation & Process Improvement

- Assist in identifying and implementing tools and automation solutions to streamline client management and marketing workflows.

- Review internal procedures to align with client needs and improve efficiency.



The ideal candidate:

- Holds a university degree.

- Has experience in business development, marketing, client relations, or a related field. Alternatively, has a technical background with experience or strong interest in IP.

- Has excellent communication skills and a collaborative, open-minded attitude.

- Is creative, with the ability to conceptualize and implement new ideas, including online marketing initiatives.

- Is willing to travel abroad (mainly to the US and Europe).

- Is self-driven and can work independently.

- Good knowledge of Excel Macros, Power Automate or AI tools is a plus.



Required language proficiency:

- English: Native level or business fluency.

- Japanese: business level or a strong commitment to achieve business level